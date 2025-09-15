× Expand courtesy Isaac Sherman Isaac Sherman in the hills. Isaac Sherman

Isaac Sherman + Noah Gilfillan + Tarek Sabbar, Monday, Sept. 15, Gamma Ray, 8 p.m.: This trio of performers should be the pick of the week for listeners deep into the world of sonic experimentation. Isaac Sherman moved from Milwaukee to L.A. in 2020, where he has continued creating uplifting synth music and films. Noah Gilfillan is well known to Madison audiences as singer and keyboardist for The Earthlings; his solo work (sometimes as Nøå ) blends synths, samples, field recordings and more. Under his own name and as Luxate , Tarek Sabbar explores electronic textures from ambient soundscapes to bumping EDM cuts. Tickets at gammaray.bar .

Statement Pieces: Quilts with Something to Say, through Oct. 8, Textile Arts Center: The Textile Arts Center’s new location, at 1702 S. Park St., combines gallery space with working craft space. Its inaugural exhibition at the space is “Statement Pieces: Quilts with Something to Say,” which elevates the craft from home decor to a vehicle for communication, including family history but also social and political issues. Quilts, they’re not just for bedding.

× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Historical Society "The Lead Between the Rhymes" is on display through Sept. 19. "The Lead Between the Rhymes" is on display through Sept. 19.

The Lead Between the Rhymes, through Sept. 19, History Maker Space: During the last five decades, hip-hop music and culture has grown from its underground origins into an international force, including in Wisconsin. The history of Badger State artists receives some much deserved attention with “The Lead Between the Rhymes,” a new exhibition coordinated by Pyramidal Productions and the Wisconsin Historical Society. Madison artists will be feted with 3D art in the “Madtown Marauders” collection, joined by historical items and photos chronicling hip-hop’s growth in Wisconsin, oral histories, and interactive displays. The WHS’s History Maker Space is in the US Bank Plaza on the Capitol Square.

FOOT-Loose, Wednesday, Sept. 17, Olin Park pavilion, 6 p.m.: FOOT is Friends of Olin-Turville, an informal group dedicated to preserving and raising awareness of the special beauty of Olin and Turville Point parks. One of the group’s annual happenings is the FOOT-Loose dance series, featuring weekly instruction followed by an open dance on Wednesdays in September. Sept. 17 will be led by Madison Folk Dance Unlimited . Find the full schedule at olin-turville.org .

× Expand DL: Ryan Yoch/JL: Ellika-Henrikson David Levithan, left, and Jens Lekman. David Levithan, left, and Jens Lekman.

David Levithan + Jens Lekman, Wednesday, Sept. 17, UW Music Hall, 7 p.m.: David Levithan is well known as a writer of positive LGBTQ+ romances and YA novels. In his latest, Songs for Other People’s Weddings, he teams with Swedish singer/songwriter Jens Lekman. The bittersweet rom com centers on J, a man who writes bespoke love songs for other people’s weddings while his own relationship flounders. The songs are real and are performed on the audiobook. Seating for this Wisconsin Book Festival event is first come, first served, and doors open at 6 p.m.; Music Hall is on Bascom Hill at North Park Street.

× Expand James Tapscott Detail of "The Beholder," an installation at GLEAM 2025. Detail of "The Beholder," an installation at GLEAM 2025.

GLEAM, Wednesday-Saturday, through Oct. 25 Olbrich Gardens: At GLEAM, the outdoor wonderland of Olbrich Gardens receives a nighttime makeover featuring fanciful light-based art installations. The 10th anniversary event is themed on reflection. Special evenings include Cycropia Aerial Dance performances on Sept. 26-27, adults-only night Oct. 9, and family night with interactive activities and kids' entertainment on Sept. 19. Timed entry on Wednesdays-Saturdays begins at 7:30 p.m. in September, and 6:30 p.m. in October (through Oct. 25, with one final viewing on Oct. 31), and tickets are sold in advance only at olbrichgleam.org .

Craig Robinson, Sept. 17-20, Comedy on State: Comedian, musician and actor Craig Robinson recently made waves with an Instagram post and billboards declaring he was quitting comedy. As it turns out, the announcement may have been something of a bit, but it worked to generate some buzz for his new AI alarm clock project. But just in case, you may want to get tickets for his upcoming four-night stand at Comedy on State, at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17, 7 p.m. on Sept. 18, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 19-20. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

× Expand courtesy of Nancy M. Bruce Center for Design and Material Culture A section of a late 19th century quilt. A late 19th century quilt in the "Parallel Lines: Quilts and the American Landscape" exhibition.

Parallel Lines: Quilts and the American Landscape, through May 10, UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Mecklenburg Textile Gallery: Quilts are more than just blankets. The medium is a vehicle for personal and political expression. This exhibit of 19th- and 20th-century American quilts from the UW-Madison’s Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection examines these works of art as a metaphor for the landscape and the built environment. “Parallel Lines: Quilts and the American Landscape” has been thoughtfully curated by Marina Moskowitz, professor of design studies and the Lynn and Gary Mecklenburg Chair in Textiles, Material Culture & Design at UW-Madison, who’s “long had an interest in the ‘stuff’ of human life.” A celebration for the fall exhibits at the Nancy M. Bruce Center for Design and Material Culture takes place from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 16; register at cdmc.wisc.edu .

Primary Trust, through Sept. 21, Overture-Playhouse: Primary Trust, a 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Eboni Booth, follows the story of a man forced out of his comfortable routine after losing his job. This comedy, which premiered Off Broadway in 2023 and netted an Obie for lead actor William Jackson Harper, explores how a single moment of uncertainty can lead to an unexpected new world. This Forward Theater production is the play’s Wisconsin premiere, and tickets were already scarce ahead of the three-week run. Read Anya van Wagtendonk's review here. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus a 2 p.m. matinee on Sept. 20; tickets at overture.org .

× Expand courtesy Pablo Delano Objects in the exhibition “cuestiones caribeñas/caribbean matters,” by Pablo Delano. Objects in the exhibition “cuestiones caribeñas/caribbean matters,” by Pablo Delano.

Pablo Delano, through Nov. 30, Chazen Museum of Art; reception Sept. 19, 5-7 p.m.: This exhibit,“cuestiones caribeñas/caribbean matters,” has been described as a “meditation on the Caribbean condition.” Artist Pablo Delano works in varied media — sculpture, photography and assemblage. The exhibition focuses on his upbringing in 1950s Puerto Rico, and encompasses Caribbean culture. The multifaceted show touches on many current topics: migration, colonialism, tourism, gender and race. On Sept. 18, Trinity College (Hartford, Connecticut) assistant professor Amanda J. Guzmán will present a lecture on the exhibition, “Collected Puerto Rico: Re-assembling Object Itineraries in Museum and Art Contexts” ( register here ); a reception takes place from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 19.

× Expand Bruce Kasprzyk A close-up of Ritt Deitz, left, and Wilder Deitz. Ritt Deitz, left, and Wilder Deitz.

Ritt Deitz, Thursday, Sept. 18, Harmony Bar, 6:30 p.m.: UW-Madison French teacher and longtime local singer-songwriter Ritt Deitz launches his first English-language novel, Settle Down, with a live musical performance joined by his son, Wilder Deitz. Set mostly in Madison and filled with familiar near-east-side references (including the late, great Willy Bear Tavern on Williamson Street), the coming-of-age story explores place and belonging through the eyes of recent college graduate Kenny McLuher — blessed (or cursed) with the hypnotic power to put people to sleep and the ability to conjure his dead father and Abraham Lincoln in his own dreams. Deitz also will join Doug Moe for a conversation about Settle Down at Mystery to Me on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m.; more info at mysterytomebooks.com .

Dance Nation, through Sept. 21, UW Vilas Hall-Hemsley Theatre: Dance Nation, a play by Clare Barron, follows the members of a pre-teen competitive dance team as they create routines while creating themselves in the process of growing up. The play was a Pulitzer Prize for Drama finalist in 2019, and described by the Pulitzer jury as “refreshingly unorthodox” in depicting the joyful freedom of dance and the travails of finding oneself. Performances of this University Theatre production take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Find tickets and more info at theatre.wisc.edu .

× Expand Toshi Kasai The four members of Melvins. Melvins

Melvins + Redd Kross, Thursday, Sept. 18, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: The smart-ass sludge core of Melvins connects to the mosh pit in the heart as much as the one on the dance floor. Active since the early ‘80s, Melvins’ influence on other Washington state legends such as Nirvana and Soundgarden is incalculable. If you like your punk with a huge bongful of heavy metal you’ll lose your mind here. The “Stop Your Whining” tour comes to Madison just ahead of the release of three archival albums on LP, and along for the tour is another underground icon: Pop-glam-punk heroes Redd Kross. This one sold out quickly, so hopefully you didn't sleep on tickets .