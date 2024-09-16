× Expand Philip Heying A landscape at sunset. An image from the 2024 PhotoMidwest Biennial.

PhotoMidwest Biennial Juried Exhibition, Sept. 17-Nov. 9, Arts + Literature Lab; reception Sept. 27, 6-8 p.m.: This celebration of modern photography features work by artists from 13 Midwest states, chosen by New York artist and publisher Kris Graves, who on “Festival Weekend,” Sept. 27-28, will give a welcome and talk during the opening reception (6-8 p.m., Sept. 27), lead a workshop (9 a.m., Sept. 28) and give the keynote talk (3:30 p.m., Sept. 28). Read Graham Brown's preview here . Related exhibits of photographs by PhotoMidwest members include “In Search of Awe,” juried by board member Tim Mulcahy, through Nov. 17 at Overture Center’s Playhouse Gallery (reception is 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 3); and “For the Love of Light,” Oct. 1-31 at the Pyle Center. Find more info and virtual galleries at photomidwest.org .

Idea Fest, through Sept. 21, various venues: This annual series of presentations coordinated by The Cap Times always features an intriguing array of political figures, writers and some wild cards, and this year is no different; in fact, full fest tickets sold out well ahead of time. This year’s marquee names include longtime House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Colorado Rep. Liz Cheney, historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, and musician and activist Judy Collins, to name a few. But there are also many intriguing sessions with a local focus, including panels on housing affordability, the craft beer scene, local theater and more. Single tickets still are available for some programs, and many are also available virtually; find the schedule and info at captimesideafest.com .

Friday the Furbteenth: Back to School! through Sept. 22, Common Wealth Gallery: If you know what a Furby is, you perhaps just had a feeling of nostalgia…or maybe a shiver down your spine. If you don’t know, a Furby is a responsive robot toy depicting a nebulous animal which was a must-have gift item before 2000 (and which has been reintroduced a few times since). The exhibition “ Friday the Furbteenth: Back to School! ” examines the crossover point of nostalgic and creeped out feelings with works created by more than 25 artists — paintings, sculpture, performance art, etc. The exhibit runs Sept. 14-22, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

× Expand Kyle Rhodes The four-piece band Freya. Freya

Freya + RIG TIME! Tuesday, Sept. 17, The Loop, Sun Prairie, 6:30 p.m.: The heaviest lineup of the week is certainly this all-ages Devotion Booking show. Freya has been playing hardcore infused with classic metal for more than 20 years, as on the strong 2023 album Fight as One; their new single, “ Blood Thirst ,” is a smackdown on sport hunting. RIG TIME! is a Wisconsin DIY doom duo guaranteed to melt the walls with their sonic attack. With two more Wisconsin bands, Twisted Truth and Ablaze.

Dorian Electra, Tuesday, Sept. 17, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Would any artist but pop experimentalist Dorian Electra think to create a collaborative track with Pussy Riot and The Village People? The title track of the 2020 collection My Agenda proved it’s an awesome idea, and the album overall is a hyperpop tour de force examining forms of modern masculinity. Electra returned in 2023 with Fanfare, taking on celebrity and fandom with their usual convention-subverting songwriting. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Wolf at the Door, through Sept. 18, American Players Theatre-Touchstone, Spring Green: Following up on its 2022 production of The River Bride, American Players Theatre brings to the stage Marisela Treviño Orta’s second play in the series, Wolf at the Door. The story follows the complex relationships among a pregnant woman, her abusive husband, the woman’s companion/maid, and a mysterious visitor; Isthmus reviewer Dan Koehn calls it a “profound metaphorical exploration.” The final performance is at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18. Check ticket availability at americanplayers.org.

Interwoven, Sept. 13-Oct. 19, Textile Arts Center: The nonprofit Textile Arts Center was founded in 2023 to serve as a hub for the fiber arts community, and since opening has maintained a busy schedule of classes, gallery shows and other events. “Interwoven” is the first exhibition of work by TAC members, and will feature pieces in a wide variety of techniques by almost 60 regional artists. Regular public gallery hours are noon-4 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; find more info at textileartsmadison.org .

× Expand Petah Coyne/photo by Christopher Burke Studio "Untitled #1379 (The Doctor's Wife)," a sculpture by Petah Coyne. "Untitled #1379 (The Doctor's Wife)," a sculpture by Petah Coyne.

Petah Coyne, through Dec. 23, Chazen Museum of Art; reception Sept. 19, 5-8 p.m.: “How Much a Heart Can Hold” showcases sculptor-photographer Petah Coyne’s work, some never before exhibited, focusing on the lives of women. Her large sculptures, made from such materials as cloth, human hair, scrap metal, wax, silk flowers and other found materials, sometimes hang from the ceiling. “Coyne looks at the woman as a heroine, cultural leader, dissident and activist,” says Amy Gilman, director of the Chazen Museum of Art and exhibition curator, “and as a fellow creative who seeks to transform the deep aspects of consciousness and societal awareness.” Coyne will be in conversation with Gilman at an opening celebration Sept. 19.

Community Change-Maker Awards, Thursday, Sept. 19, Union South, 5 p.m.: The nonprofit Community Shares of Wisconsin hosts this annual event honoring “those who have demonstrated outstanding commitment and dedication to creating positive change.” This year’s honorees: Mary Berryman Agard (Bayview Foundation president), Michele Erikson (former Wisconsin Literacy executive director), Brandi Grayson (Urban Triage founder), Maria I. Rodriguez (ACLU of Wisconsin board member), and the organizations Tenant Resource Center and Legal Action of Wisconsin. Donations for a ticket are a fundraiser for nonprofits; find more info at communityshares.com .

× Expand katrinamonroe.com A close-up of Katrina Monroe. Katrina Monroe

Katrina Monroe, Thursday, Sept. 19, A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m.: Minnesota author (and private investigator) Katrina Monroe is celebrating the release of her third book, the haunted-house tale Through the Midnight Door. With her gutsy and visceral prose, Monroe is the perfect narrator for this supernatural family-trauma thriller about three sisters who as children explored an abandoned haunted house in their neighborhood. The darkness within followed them out and chased them across the decades — claiming one of them and ensnaring the other two. It’s creepy as hell, but we wouldn’t expect anything less from a writer whose previous books are titled Graveyard of Lost Children and They Drown Our Daughters.

× Expand Chollette Marquis Hill and trumpet. Marquis Hill

Marquis Hill Quintet, Thursday, Sept. 19, Cafe Coda, 7 and 9 p.m.: The music of trumpet player, composer and bandleader Marquis Hill is in constant motion, searching for new sounds and textures to bring to jazz. Hill’s latest album, Composers Collective: Beyond the JukeBox , features songs written by musical colleagues at Hill’s invitation, as well as six of his own new compositions. The single released ahead of the album, “The COOL (Constantly Operating on Love),” washes over the listener like gentle ocean waves, with Hill's contemplative trumpet runs and frequent collaborator Joel Ross' bright vibraphone and marimba. Hill, joined by Mike King on keys, Kyle Miles on bass, Corey Fonville on drums, and Ross on vibes, will play two shows focusing on the new album, at 7 and 9 p.m.; tickets at cafecoda.club .

Hoodoo Gurus, Thursday, Sept. 19, Barrymore, 7:30 p.m.: Forming in Australia’s fertile rock scene of the 1980s, Hoodoo Gurus also built an international following at the time, including U.S. tours and success on modern rock and college radio. They are on an extended stateside run again this month, focusing on the 40th anniversary of their debut album, Stoneage Romeos, which introduced their ‘60s-influenced sound to the world. Here’s hoping for a song or two from their strong 2022 album, Chariot of the Gods. Tickets at barrymorelive.com .

King James, through September 29, Overture Center-Playhouse: Playwright Rajiv Joseph’s King James was originally produced at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theater in 2022; Forward Theater presents its Wisconsin premiere. Two Cleveland Cavaliers fans meet in a classic sport transaction: one has tickets he wants to sell, the other needs tickets for the team’s first season with LeBron James. It’s a comedy about fandom, friendship and loyalty. The play stars Marques Causey as Shawn and Greg Pregel as Matt. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m. on Sept. 21 and 28. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Pedro Napolinário A close-up of esperanza spalding. esperanza spalding

esperanza spalding, Thursday, Sept. 19, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Composer, bassist and singer esperanza spalding is an artist who defies categorization beyond the descriptor brilliant. Her recordings consistently provide a different approach from past works; the most recent is Milton + esperanza, a sparkling collaboration with the Brazilian legend Milton Nascimento. For this tour stop kicking off the Wisconsin Union Theater Jazz Series, spalding and her band will play music from across her discography. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .