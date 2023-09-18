What to do in Madison this week: Bryce Vine, 'Project Projection' and more Isthmus Picks

Note: The John Hiatt concert on Sept. 21 (a critics' pick in our print edition) is canceled .

Blackwaters: Brotherhood in the Wild, Sept. 16-18, various venues: The new documentary Blackwaters: Brotherhood in the Wild follows five Black men on a fly fishing adventure into the Gates of the Arctic Circle National Park. Along the way, deep topics are discussed, such as finding their own space in nature and making sure that space is equitable and available for future generations. The UW Nelson Institute is hosting three screenings as part of the Tales From Planet Earth series, each with a Q&A featuring the film’s cast members (including James Edward Mills, a Nelson Institute lecturer and founder of the Joy Trip Project); the final showing is at 6:30 p.m., Sept. 18, Union South-Marquee. Find registration links at nelson.wisc.edu .

× Expand Lydia Kitta Two people looking left. Jungle

Jungle, Monday, Sept. 18, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Jungle was founded by Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland, who met at age 10. The enigmatic electronic duo’s first, self-titled album from 2014 was nominated for a Mercury Prize; heading into a second decade of performing, Jungle is touring behind their new album, Volcano, released in August, featuring collaborations with Erick the Architect, Bas, Roots Manuva, Channel Tres and JNR Williams. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Idea Fest, Sept. 17-23, UW Memorial Union (and other venues): This annual week of events hosted by the Cap Times features talks on many complex topics, including burnout in the healthcare field, the intersection of AI and journalism, free speech at UW-Madison, reducing landfill usage, and much more. But the heavy hitters come from the world of politics, including conversations with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. Events also include a fundraiser with former PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff and longtime Wall Street Journal political reporter Al Hunt. Virtual events are free, and in-person events require a ticket; find the schedule and info at captimesideafest.com .

× Expand Daniel Swadener A close-up of Truman Lowe. Truman Lowe

Honoring Truman Lowe, Sept. 19-Dec. 29, Biopharmaceutical Technology Center Gallery, Fitchburg; reception 3:30-6:30 p.m., Sept. 19: This Promega Art Showcase exhibit features work by Truman Lowe, a sculptor, installation artist and longtime UW-Madison professor of fine art who died in 2019. Along with work by Lowe — a Wisconsin artist born on the Ho-Chunk Nation reservation near Black River Falls — “Honoring Truman Lowe” features work by former students Joe Feddersen, Karen Goulet, John Hitchcock, Tom Jones, Chloris Lowe, Sarah McRae and Bently Spang. The opening event (3:30-6:30 p.m., Sept. 19) includes a talk by guest speakers Patricia Marroquin Norby (an associate curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art) and Jo Ortel (Beloit College professor emerita), followed by a reception with traditional Ho-Chunk food and music by Felix Sainz Jr. More info at promega-artshow.com .

× Expand Kelly Kendall A close-up of Corey A. Geiger. Corey A. Geiger

Corey A. Geiger, Tuesday, Sept. 19, Driftless Historium, Mount Horeb, 6 p.m.: In the new book The Wisconsin Farm They Built: Tales of Family and Fortitude, author Corey A. Geiger tells the story of one family’s history running a multi-generation farming operation. (The former Hoard’s Dairyman managing editor knows of what he speaks, as it’s his own family’s stories recounted in the book. It follows up on the tale of earlier generations recounted in the 2021 book On a Wisconsin Family Farm.) Geiger will read from and sign the books at this free, all-ages event.

Burn it Down: Two Plays from the Edge, Tuesday, Sept. 19, Arts + Lit Lab, 7 p.m.: This reading of two lesser-known one-act plays, Ile, by Eugene O'Neill, and Facing Death, by August Strindberg, might make you feel better about where you sit in the sea of bad families and daily stresses circa 2023. Family dramas (like family drama) never go out of style. Falconbridge Players bills itself as “classic theater, rebel mindset.” Free, but tickets available at eventbrite.com .

Beyond Earth: The Quest for Life on an Icy Moon, Tuesday, Sept. 19, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7:30 p.m.: NASA engineer Kobie Boykins knows a lot about the solar system. He’s worked on the Mars rover project, and is leading a mission to send a spaceship to circumnavigate one of Jupiter’s four moons. He’ll talk about why these initiatives are important, and show images and film shot on Mars. It’s part of the Changemaker Speaker Series, formerly Overture's National Geographic Live series. Tickets at overture.org .

Ivory Room Re-Grand Opening Week, Sept. 19-23, 116 W. Mifflin St.: Downtown piano bar The Ivory Room is celebrating a remodeling and a new 100%-woman ownership group by upping the ante on its typically packed performance schedule, adding a Tuesday show and early shows on Saturday and Sunday. And: Every show will feature dueling pianos, drawn from the bar’s all-star roster of performers (Leslie Cao, Josh Dupont, Jim Ripp, Richard Shaten and others). Music begins at 9 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 6 and 9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; find the schedule at ivoryroompianobar.net .

× Expand TetraPAKMAN An artistic interpretation of smokestacks. Art from the exhibit "The Monster Across the Street."

TetraPAKMAN, through Sept. 29, Dark Star Art Bar: The work of Madison-based artist TetraPAKMAN has long considered concepts around conservation, and often created using repurposed/recycled materials. In recent years a focal point has been climate change and the role of the fossil fuel industry. That continues with “The Monster Across The Street,” a collection of work visualizing the environmental harm caused by burning methane (aka natural gas).

Sing a Black Girl’s Song, Wednesday, Sept. 20, Crowdcast, 7 p.m.: ‌Sing a Black Girl’s Song collects unpublished essays, plays and poems by Black feminist writer Ntozake Shange, who died in 2018. For five decades, Shange explored the experience of women of color in her work, giving voice and space to the struggles that these women so often face alone. Shange is best known for her play for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf, but has many plays, novels, poetry collections and children’s books in print. The new collection will be discussed by editor Imani Perry, Tarana J. Burke (who wrote the foreword), and scholar-activist Yaba Blay. This Wisconsin Book Festival talk will take place on Crowdcast; find registration info at wisconsinbookfestival.org .

× Expand Alex Jacobs A person's face in a colorful collage of of images. A still image from the short film "Hdyk" by Alex Jacobs, part of the fall 2023 "Project Projection" program.

Project Projection, Wednesday, Sept. 20, Arts + Literature Lab, 7 p.m.: You can see a wide and wild of variety of art in Madison for what we here at Isthmus like to call “absolutely zero dollars.” In this case, the free art form is local films — experimental, animation, dance, music videos and narrative shorts — as part of Mills Folly Microcinema. While the lineup is subject to change, look for Steve Chappell’s Ed Gein’s Musical Instruments, about instruments that were found in the old family farmhouse after the legendary murderer’s arrest; Pretty Baby, with music by Tyler Fassnacht; no mint in winter by Mills Folly programmer (and Isthmus film writer) James Kreul, and Hydk, starring City Cast Madison host Bianca Martin.

The Garbologists, through Sept. 24, Overture Center-Playhouse: ‌ Forward Theater kicks off its 2023-2024 season with this recent play by Lindsay Joelle about two sanitation workers in an odd-couple matchup that recalls not only the Neil Simon play but such buddy comedies as Lethal Weapon. In The Garbologists, a white, blue-collar garbage truck veteran is paired with a Black, Ivy League-educated woman. The worst and best that can happen is that they’ll learn something about each other, and themselves. Read Dan Koehn’s review here . Shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m., Sept. 16 & 23. Tickets at overture.org .

Social Threads: Making, Mending, and Maintaining Community, through Dec. 3, UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Mecklenburg Textile Gallery; reception Sept. 21, 4-6 p.m.: Textiles have a long human history and their production has often been a social endeavor rather than something made in a country far far away and sold at a mall. Think of quilting bees, knitting groups, and the stories depicted on tapestries that are handed down from generation to generation. The exhibit “Social Threads: Making, Mending and Maintaining Community” draws from objects in the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection. The show was curated by 18 students from the UW-Madison Art History seminar “Curatorial Studies Exhibition Practice” and runs through Dec. 3.

× Expand Dan Waterman Armchair Boogie

New Glarus Oktoberfest, Sept. 21-24, downtown New Glarus: Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus with music, wagon rides, local beers and fun for the whole family. The weekend kicks off with one of a few remaining gigs for the Steve Meisner Legacy Band (with John Wudtke on accordion), Thursday at 6 p.m. The schedule also includes Armchair Boogie (5 p.m.) and Madison County (8 p.m.) on Friday, Edelweiss Band (noon), WheelHouse (4 p.m.) and Boogie & the YoYoz (8:30 p.m.) on Saturday, and Rare Element (11 a.m.) and The Jimmys (3 p.m.) on Sunday. Find more info at swisstown.com .

William Kent Krueger, Thursday, Sept. 21, Mystery To Me, 6 p.m.: The author of 19 Cork O’Connor mysteries returns to Madison to celebrate the publication of The River We Remember — a stand-alone novel set in 1958 in tiny Jewel, Minnesota, where residents are rocked when the body of a wealthy and powerful citizen is found floating in the Alabaster River, dead from a shotgun blast. William Kent Krueger’s work has racked up countless awards and been called “as big-hearted as they come.” When you think of accomplished Midwestern novelists, the St. Paul-based writer should be near the top of the list. This in-person event is sold out, but it also will be livestreamed via Crowdcast .

Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson-Apt. 2B, through Sept. 24, UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre: What is it with the post-pandemic mystery-solving? From Only Murders in the Building to the true crime podcast onslaught, everybody is a sleuth these days, it seems. Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson-Apt. 2B grows from that premise, with two roommates solving mysteries as a contempo-feminist Holmes and Watson pairing. This University Theatre production shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 14-24. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu (or at the theater box office one hour prior to performances).

× Expand Aaron Sinclair Bryce Vine on a chair. Bryce Vine

Bryce Vine, Thursday, Sept. 21, Sylvee, 8 p.m.: ‌ Singer-rapper Bryce Vine’s summer single, “Margot Robbie,” is an ode to the Barbie star’s beauty. It’s not his first ode to famous actresses — the single “Drew Barrymore” helped launch him to fame in 2017. The California-raised artist has collaborated with many notable artists, including G-Eazy, Steve Aoki and Train. With RMR, Chad Tepper. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .