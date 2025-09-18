× Expand courtesy Pablo Delano Objects in the exhibition “cuestiones caribeñas/caribbean matters,” by Pablo Delano. Objects in the exhibition “cuestiones caribeñas/caribbean matters,” by Pablo Delano.

Pablo Delano, through Nov. 30, Chazen Museum of Art; reception Sept. 19, 5-7 p.m.: This exhibit, “cuestiones caribeñas/caribbean matters,” has been described as a “meditation on the Caribbean condition.” Artist Pablo Delano works in varied media — sculpture, photography and assemblage. The exhibition focuses on his upbringing in 1950s Puerto Rico, and encompasses Caribbean culture. The multifaceted show touches on many current topics: migration, colonialism, tourism, gender and race. At 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, Trinity College (Hartford, Connecticut) assistant professor Amanda J. Guzmán will present a lecture on the exhibition, “Collected Puerto Rico: Re-assembling Object Itineraries in Museum and Art Contexts” ( register here ); a reception takes place from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 19.

Craig Robinson, through Sept. 20, Comedy on State: Comedian, musician and actor Craig Robinson recently made waves with an Instagram post and billboards declaring he was quitting comedy. As it turns out, the announcement may have been something of a bit, but it worked to generate some buzz for his new AI alarm clock project. But just in case, you may want to get tickets for his return to Comedy on State, at 7 p.m. on Sept. 18, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 19-20. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

× Expand Bruce Kasprzyk A close-up of Ritt Deitz, left, and Wilder Deitz. Ritt Deitz, left, and Wilder Deitz.

Ritt Deitz, Thursday, Sept. 18, Harmony Bar, 6:30 p.m.: UW-Madison French teacher and longtime local singer-songwriter Ritt Deitz launches his first English-language novel, Settle Down, with a live musical performance joined by his son, Wilder Deitz. Set mostly in Madison and filled with familiar near-east-side references (including the late, great Willy Bear Tavern on Williamson Street), the coming-of-age story explores place and belonging through the eyes of recent college graduate Kenny McLuher — blessed (or cursed) with the hypnotic power to put people to sleep and the ability to conjure his dead father and Abraham Lincoln in his own dreams. Deitz also will join Doug Moe for a conversation about Settle Down at Mystery to Me on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m.; more info at mysterytomebooks.com .

Melvins + Redd Kross, Thursday, Sept. 18, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: The smart-ass sludge core of Melvins connects to the mosh pit in the heart as much as the one on the dance floor. Active since the early ‘80s, Melvins’ influence on other Washington state legends such as Nirvana and Soundgarden is incalculable. If you like your punk with a huge bongful of heavy metal you’ll lose your mind here. The “Stop Your Whining” tour comes to Madison just ahead of the release of three archival albums on LP, and along for the tour is another underground icon: Pop-glam-punk heroes Redd Kross. This one sold out quickly, so hopefully you didn't sleep on tickets .

× Expand Beau Meyer A group of dancers on stage. Cast members of "Dance Nation," University Theatre, 2025.

Dance Nation, through Sept. 21, UW Vilas Hall-Hemsley Theatre: Dance Nation, a play by Clare Barron, follows the members of a pre-teen competitive dance team as they create routines while creating themselves in the process of growing up. The play was a Pulitzer Prize for Drama finalist in 2019, and described by the Pulitzer jury as “refreshingly unorthodox” in depicting the joyful freedom of dance and the travails of finding oneself. Performances of this University Theatre production take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Find tickets and more info at theatre.wisc.edu .

The Lead Between the Rhymes, through Sept. 19, History Maker Space: During the last five decades, hip-hop music and culture has grown from its underground origins into an international force, including in Wisconsin. The history of Badger State artists receives some much deserved attention with “The Lead Between the Rhymes,” a new exhibition coordinated by Pyramidal Productions and the Wisconsin Historical Society. Madison artists will be feted with 3D art in the “Madtown Marauders” collection, joined by historical items and photos chronicling hip-hop’s growth in Wisconsin, oral histories, and interactive displays. The WHS’s History Maker Space is in the US Bank Plaza on the Capitol Square.

Primary Trust, through Sept. 21, Overture-Playhouse: Primary Trust, a 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Eboni Booth, follows the story of a man forced out of his comfortable routine after losing his job. This comedy, which premiered Off Broadway in 2023 and netted an Obie for lead actor William Jackson Harper, explores how a single moment of uncertainty can lead to an unexpected new world. This Forward Theater production is the play’s Wisconsin premiere, and tickets were already scarce ahead of the three-week run. Read Anya Van Wagtendonk's review here . Performances at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus a 2 p.m. matinee on Sept. 20; tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Dale Steadman Olga Kern sitting on a bench outside. Olga Kern

Madison Symphony Orchestra with Olga Kern, Friday, Sept. 19, Overture Hall, 6 p.m.: Before the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s subscription program begins in October, conductor John DeMain kicks off the season with a special evening of Tchaikovsky featuring guest pianist Olga Kern, one of today’s most celebrated interpreters of Russian repertoire. The program features the Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture, the dramatic Piano Concerto No. 1, and the Theme and Variations from Suite No. 3. The MSO's opening weekend special events also include a concert of music from famous film scores accompanied by circus arts choreography (7:30 p.m., Sept. 20). Tickets at overture.org .

Seeds of Change, Friday, Sept. 19, Garver Feed Mill, 6-9 p.m.: In the wake of U.S. foreign aid cuts, Madison-based WorldWise Microfinance is upping its effort to provide loans to entrepreneurs in developing nations, mainly women. This fundraiser features music from Grupo Candela, dance lessons, and a raffle of original artwork by artist Ali Syverson plus drinks and light food. Founded in 2010 as Wisconsin Microfinance to aid victims of the Haitian Earthquake, the group recently changed its name to reflect its global reach and hired its first paid staff member. Tickets at worldwisemicrofinance.org .

× Expand courtesy Ground Control Touring The two members of the band @. @

@, Friday, Sept. 19, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 7 p.m.: Headlining this year’s WSUM fall back-to-school tradition, the Snake on the Lake Festival, is @. The songwriting collaboration of Victoria Rose and Stone Filipczak began during the COVID lockdown, and resulted in Mind Palace Music , which dresses up gentle and catchy acoustic folk songs with pop electronics, stacked harmonies and some experimental elements. With Hooky, Winefred RT, and WSUM DJs Skye and Tweemail.

Hamlet, Sept. 19-Oct. 4, Bartell Theatre: This Mercury Players Theatre adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet by Lennox Forrester, who also directs, foregrounds Horatio, friend of Hamlet, placing him at an AA meeting. There he retells the story of the famously tormented Prince of Denmark, who’s suffering from withdrawal, while relating his own story of how he ended up at the meeting. Almost everyone is suffering from some form of substance abuse — Queen Gertrude, hooked on prescription drugs? It all starts to make sense. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays (except 2 p.m. on Oct. 4) and 2 p.m., Sept. 28. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

DJ Diesel, Friday, Sept. 19, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Are you ready for a Shaq Attaq? At 7 feet and 1 inch tall, Shaquille O’Neal has always been larger than life, and that didn’t change when he exchanged basketball for bass music. As DJ Diesel, Shaq has stormed festivals from Tomorrowland to Lollapalooza with mosh-pit-ready sets that push low end to seismic levels. His Bass All-Stars tour brings him to Madison with Rated R and Celo, promising a night where the floor shakes almost as much as the crowd. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Electric Peak Creative The four members of TopHouse on a couch. TopHouse

TopHouse, Friday, Sept. 19, Atwood Music Hall, 8 p.m.: Indie folkies TopHouse — a Nashville-by-way-of-Montana quartet that’s drawn comparisons to early Mumford & Sons, early Noah Kahan and early Lumineers — is still celebrating the release of February’s EP, Practice. Its six songs offer insightful revelations and relatable narratives with intricate and melodic arrangements that rattle with relevance. TopHouse gigs also feature clever banter and unexpected covers (including The Office theme song and a Fall Out Boy classic). The Ruen Brothers open with their distinct brand of alternative Americana. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com .

CTM 60th Anniversary Open House, Saturday, Sept. 20, Madison Youth Arts, 1-4 p.m.: Children’s Theater of Madison was founded in response to the removal of creative drama from the curriculum in Madison schools. Education has remained a pillar of the organization’s mission in the ensuing decades, with the CTM Theater Academy continuing to teach each successive generation of future artists. CTM celebrates 60 years with this open house, featuring kids' activities, tours of the costume and scene shops, a sneak peek at Matilda the Musical (a production coming in October), and more. It’s free, but registration is appreciated .

× Expand https://willystreetfair.org A past parade at the Willy Street Fair. Willy Street Fair

Willy Street Fair, Sept. 20-21, 800-1000 blocks Williamson Street: The unofficial end to summer fest season in Madison lands in the middle of Williamson Street in the form of the annual Willy Street Fair. There are four music stages each day, including dedicated showcases for Madison’s stellar folk/Americana artists and kid-friendly entertainment; the Main Stage features tribute bands on Saturday and a celebration of Madison’s women musicians on Sunday. The fourth stage features Willy Street Beats DJs on Saturday and a WORT-FM-curated lineup Sunday headlined by incendiary rock and soul stalwarts The BellRays, on tour behind the excellent 2024 album Heavy Steady Go . Sunday, of course, kicks off at 11 a.m. with the inimitable WSF parade, and both days the street will be lined with many vendor and community organization booths. Find the full schedule at willystreetfair.org .

Opera on the Point, Sept. 20 and 27, Picnic Point, 7 p.m.: This is a charming event that we hope continues for years to come. Fresco Opera, which produces an audience-friendly opera every summer out of suburban garages, makes the council ring at the tip of Picnic Point its stage come fall. This year the selection of arias and songs center on the spirits of the lake and the land. Will you see mysterious orbs floating in the woods? Well, you will definitely see the light of a big bonfire as song and scene merge to create a most atmospheric evening. There is some stone seating, but best bring a camp chair. The walk from the parking area on University Bay Drive to the tip of Picnic Point is a bit under one mile.

Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society, Sunday, Sept. 21, Taliesin-Hillside Theater, 4 p.m.: Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society always promises a program filled with wit, wisdom, and wonder — and this concert should certainly fit the bill. “The Golden Hour” brings together Jeffrey Sykes (piano), Stephanie Jutt (flute), and Trace Johnson (cello) in the glow of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hillside Theater, a space that practically hums with late September light. The program moves from the intricacy of Bach to the fire of Joaquín Turina, the shadows of Shostakovich, and the shimmering colors of Philippe Gaubert — a vivid palette to match the Driftless landscape just beginning to show fall colors. This one sold out ahead of time, but you can sign up for the waitlist at samanthacrownover@sbcglobal.net .

× Expand Jimmy Fontaine The four members of Halestorm. Halestorm

Halestorm, Sunday, Sept. 21, Breese Stevens Field, 6 p.m.: Back in the States after supporting Iron Maiden in Europe and performing at Black Sabbath’s final show in Birmingham, England, Grammy winners Halestorm are on the road to support their new album, Everest. The “nEVEREST Duality” tour finds the veteran rock band playing a slew of Midwestern dates with electric violinist (and former America’s Got Talent quarterfinalist) Lindsey Stirling and Finnish symphonic metal band Apocalyptica, which began as a classical-style Metallica tribute band and still performs with no guitars or bass — only cellos and drums. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .