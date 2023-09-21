What to do in Madison this weekend: Udder Chaos, 'Give The Drummer Some' and more Isthmus Picks

Note: The John Hiatt concert on Sept. 21 (a critics' pick in our print edition) is canceled .

Idea Fest, through Sept. 23, UW Memorial Union (and other venues): This annual week of events hosted by the Cap Times features talks on burnout in the healthcare field, the intersection of AI and journalism, free speech at UW-Madison, reducing landfill usage, and more. But the heavy hitters come from the world of politics; still to come are conversations with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders on Friday (sold out) and former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Saturday. Thursday's events include a fundraiser with former PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff and longtime Wall Street Journal political reporter Al Hunt. In-person events require a ticket, but virtual events are free; find the schedule and info at captimesideafest.com .

Social Threads: Making, Mending, and Maintaining Community, through Dec. 3, UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Mecklenburg Textile Gallery; reception Sept. 21, 4-6 p.m.: Textiles have a long human history and their production has often been a social endeavor rather than something made in a country far far away and sold at a mall. Think of quilting bees, knitting groups, and the stories depicted on tapestries that are handed down from generation to generation. The exhibit “Social Threads: Making, Mending and Maintaining Community” draws from objects in the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection. The show was curated by 18 students from the UW-Madison Art History seminar “Curatorial Studies Exhibition Practice” and runs through Dec. 3.

New Glarus Oktoberfest, Sept. 21-24, downtown New Glarus: Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus with music, wagon rides, local beers and fun for the whole family. The weekend kicks off with one of a few remaining gigs for the Steve Meisner Legacy Band (with John Wudtke on accordion), Thursday at 6 p.m. The schedule also includes Armchair Boogie (5 p.m.) and Madison County (8 p.m.) on Friday, Edelweiss Band (noon), WheelHouse (4 p.m.) and Boogie & the Yo-Yoz (8:30 p.m.) on Saturday, and Rare Element (11 a.m.) and The Jimmys (3 p.m.) on Sunday. Find more info at swisstown.com .

William Kent Krueger, Thursday, Sept. 21, Mystery To Me, 6 p.m.: The author of 19 Cork O’Connor mysteries returns to Madison to celebrate the publication of The River We Remember — a stand-alone novel set in 1958 in tiny Jewel, Minnesota, where residents are rocked when the body of a wealthy and powerful citizen is found floating in the Alabaster River, dead from a shotgun blast. William Kent Krueger’s work has racked up countless awards and been called “as big-hearted as they come.” When you think of accomplished Midwestern novelists, the St. Paul-based writer should be near the top of the list. This in-person event is sold out, but it also will be livestreamed via Crowdcast .

Honoring Truman Lowe, through Dec. 29, Biopharmaceutical Technology Center Gallery, Fitchburg: This Promega Art Showcase exhibit features work by Truman Lowe, a sculptor, installation artist and longtime UW-Madison professor of fine art who died in 2019. Along with work by Lowe — a Wisconsin artist born on the Ho-Chunk Nation reservation near Black River Falls — “Honoring Truman Lowe” features work by former students Joe Feddersen, Karen Goulet, John Hitchcock, Tom Jones, Chloris Lowe, Sarah McRae and Bently Spang. More info at promega-artshow.com .

The Garbologists, through Sept. 24, Overture Center-Playhouse: ‌Forward Theater kicks off its 2023-2024 season with this recent play by Lindsay Joelle about two sanitation workers in an odd-couple matchup that recalls not only the Neil Simon play but such buddy comedies as Lethal Weapon. In The Garbologists, a white, blue-collar garbage truck veteran is paired with a Black, Ivy League-educated woman. The worst and best that can happen is that they’ll learn something about each other, and themselves. Read Dan Koehn’s review here . Shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m., Sept. 16 & 23. Tickets at overture.org .

Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson-Apt. 2B, through Sept. 24, UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre: What is it with the post-pandemic mystery-solving? From Only Murders in the Building to the true crime podcast onslaught, everybody is a sleuth these days, it seems. Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson-Apt. 2B grows from that premise, with two roommates solving mysteries as a contempo-feminist Holmes and Watson pairing. This University Theatre production shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 14-24. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu (or at the theater box office one hour prior to performances).

Bryce Vine, Thursday, Sept. 21, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: ‌Singer-rapper Bryce Vine’s summer single, “Margot Robbie,” is an ode to the Barbie star’s beauty. It’s not his first ode to famous actresses — the single “Drew Barrymore” helped launch him to fame in 2017. The California-raised artist has collaborated with many notable artists, including G-Eazy, Steve Aoki and Train. With RMR, Chad Tepper. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Ivory Room Re-Grand Opening Week, through Sept. 23, 116 W. Mifflin St.: Downtown piano bar The Ivory Room is celebrating a remodeling and a new 100%-woman ownership group by upping the ante on its typically packed performance schedule, adding a Tuesday show and early shows on Saturday and Sunday. And: Every late show will feature dueling pianos, drawn from the bar’s all-star roster of performers (Josh Dupont, Jim Ripp, Nicky Watts and others). Music begins at 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, plus special early 6 p.m. shows by Kevin Gale on Friday and Saturday. Find the schedule at ivoryroompianobar.net .

Floyd Newsum, through Oct. 8, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: ‌Lovers of color and pattern will be drawn to the exuberant artworks of Floyd Newsum. MMoCA is the site of the Memphis-born artist’s first large-scale retrospective, called “Evolution of Sight.” Often the works are mixed media, including collaged family photographs and other imagery personally significant to Newsum, but his allusive figures are universal and reward careful looking. Newsum discusses his work in a new video at mmoca.org . The gallery is currently open noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Carol Chase Bjerke: In Memoriam, Sept. 22- Nov. 5, Abel Contemporary Gallery, Stoughton; reception Sept. 22, 5-8 p.m.: Madison’s Carol Chase Bjerke, who died in October 2022, was a thoughtful artist in various media. She made artist’s books and was a longtime member of the Bone Folders' Guild; she was a photographer who created moody, provocative images sometimes with the most basic of film cameras; and she experimented in the darkroom, creating what she called limnographs — “painting” with developer on unexposed photo paper, then developing the previously invisible image, welcoming the unexpected, then refining the technique. She also worked to connect art with the process of healing. A memorial exhibit of works by Bjerke is among the new exhibits at Abel Contemporary Gallery, also featuring the annual Ceramics Invitational and work by Craig Clifford and John S. Miller. In addition to the opening reception (5-8 p.m. on Sept. 22), Bjerke's life and work will be celebrated with a gallery event at 2 p.m. on Sept. 23. Find more info at abelcontemporary.com .

Luke McGovern + Sigra, Friday, Sept. 22, Lake City Books, 6:30 p.m.: Madison’s newest book store is hosting a concert focused on brand-new Madison music. Luke McGovern writes modern folk songs with wry personal observations of the world around him. These have been mostly acoustic on past recordings; some songs for the album Bestiary, such as “Wounded Bird,” feature more of an electric band sound. Multidisciplinary artist Sigra (a member of the collective MQBS) releases the new EP Scavenger, heralded in August by the fluttering piano ballad “ April Achingly Begins .” With Spine Stealers, Ryan Liams. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Concert for Mental Health Awareness, Friday, Sept. 22, Bur Oak, 7 p.m.: Seven Madison favorites bring together standout sounds from psychedelic jazz-pop to electronic rock for a special concert dedicated to mental health awareness. Headliners The Earthlings will play their out-of-this-world tunes, accompanied by fresh jazz-funk (Maestranza), psychedelic jazz-pop (CoMingle), sweet Americana (Enchanted Onion), cinematic piano rock (M Shays), hip-hop (Rezurec), and beats provided by DJ Stacktrace. All proceeds donated to Journey Mental Health Center and NAMI Wisconsin; tickets at seetickets.us .

Wisconsin Thrillers, Sept. 22-23, Highway 18 Outdoor Theatre, Jefferson, 7 p.m.: The Wisconsin 48 Hour Film Project hosted a filming weekend for horror and sci-fi projects in late August. View the results during this pair of screenings, which features more than 15 different short films each night by filmmakers with Wisconsin ties. View a playlist of trailers on YouTube , and find tickets at madison48.ticketbud.com .

GLEAM, Wednesday-Saturday, through Oct. 28, Olbrich Gardens: The gardens at Olbrich are getting a nighttime makeover with this fanciful show of light-based art that changes every year. Many of the exhibits, like a light maze, are interactive. Timed entry is available from 7:30-9 p.m. in September (and from 6:30 p.m. in October), with tickets sold in advance only at olbrichgleam.org . Sept. 22 features performances by Cycropia Aerial Dance. Pro tip: Most people like the earliest entrance times, so choosing later times can result in less crowded viewing.

Madison Symphony Orchestra, Sept. 22-24, Overture Hall: The fall marks John DeMain’s 30th anniversary season as music director of the Madison Symphony Orchestra. The MSO is celebrating with a tribute to legendary American composers. Copland’s Appalachian Spring, a favorite of DeMain, will be joined by Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, notable for its early infusion of jazz elements into the classical tradition. Adams’ The Chairman Dances: Foxtrot for Orchestra and Howard Hanson’s Symphony No. 2, Op. 30 round out the program. Pianist Terrence Wilson is the guest artist. “American Rhapsody” performances are at 7:30 p.m.. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at overture.org .

The 39 Steps, Sept. 22-Oct. 7, Bartell Theatre: You may know The 39 Steps from the Hitchcock film, but this comedy/thriller hybrid pays homage to Hitch while gently playing with the conventions of the spy genre. There’s slapstick, romance, and four actors playing more than 100 parts in this production from Madison Theatre Guild. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except 2 p.m. on Oct. 7), and 2 p.m., Oct. 1; tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Emerson-East Eken Park Art Walk, Saturday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-3 pm.: This new art walk, hosted by the new Emerson Eken Arts organization, makes its debut this weekend. More than 30 locations in the neighborhoods bordered by Highway 113 and East Washington and Aberg avenues host dozens of artists in various media. Read Hannah Ritvo’s preview here , and find a list of participating artists and locations at emersonekenarts.org .

Authors' Showcase, Saturday, Sept. 23, Waunakee Library, 10 a.m-noon: If it seems confusing to call a book-related event action-packed, consider this: readings, book signings and conversation with more than 25 regional writers, all packed into two hours in one location. That’s what’s taking place at the Waunakee Library Authors' Showcase, with announced participants including mystery authors such as Nick Chiarkas and Jeff Nania, poet and essayist Alison Townsend, novelist and science writer Lucy Sanna, sportswriter/biographer Rob Zaleski, and many others. Find the full list at waunakeepubliclibrary.org .

Udder Chaos, Sept. 23-24, Alliant Energy Center Arena: Madison Roller Derby’s invitational tournament returns for 2023, welcoming Black Rose Rollers (Hanover, Pennsylvania), Brew City Bruisers (from right up the road in Milwaukee), North Star Roller Derby and Minnesota Roller Derby (from Minneapolis and St. Paul, respectively). Saturday games are at 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m. (the latter two times featuring Madison squads) and Sunday action is at noon, 2 p.m. (featuring Madison Roller Derby team The Herd) and 4 p.m. Find ticket info at madisonrollerderby.org (along with details on the league's ongoing fundraising campaign to build a home venue).

Alfredo Rodriguez, Saturday, Sept. 23, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.:‌ Cuban jazz pianist Alfredo Rodriguez’s August album, Coral Way, incorporates the sounds of his Miami home base, having recently moved there to live near his family for the first time since leaving Cuba to pursue his music career. Deftly mixing pop, timba, bachata, tango, reggaeton, bolero and other styles, the album is an expression of Rodriguez’s musical growth. Tickets at stoughtonoperahouse.showare.com .

Shane Mauss, Saturday, Sept. 23, Barrymore, 8 p.m.: Ever taken mushrooms? LSD? Ayahuasca? Shane Mauss certainly has, and he’s lucid enough to tell everyone about it in vivid, animated detail. The award-winning comedian/psychedelics enthusiast is coming back to Madison to once again espouse wise on the topic of consciousness and the expansion thereof. This new “A Better Trip” tour brings immersive visuals (created by Michael Strauss) and a deep-dive into the history and culture of psychedelics, melding comedy, science and tripping balls. Tickets at barrymorelive.com .

MisterWives, Saturday, Sept. 23, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Alt-pop group MisterWives recently released their fiery fourth studio album, Nosebleeds, which captures the emotions of life’s highs and lows. Known for their raw energy, powerful vocals and catchy choruses, MisterWives brings a collection of anthems brimming with enthusiasm on the “Don’t Look Down Tour,” joined by British singer Bishop Briggs, whose unique blend of folk, pop and electronic elements effortlessly transcends genre boundaries. Also with Raffaella. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Ophelia, Saturday, Sept. 23, Madison Circus Space, 8 p.m.: A Frayed Knot Circus performers Lili Katzman and Ariel Schmidtke employ circus arts, shadow puppetry, and songs by Marika Hackman in their retelling of the story of Ophelia (a most misused character in Shakespeare’s Hamlet). The duo are on a brief fall tour and Madison Circus Space is hosting a performance, with opening entertainment by the duos of Kate Schmitz and Aurora and Margot St. Finch and Pablo Cazares.

Adegoke Steve Colson & Iqua Colson's Unity Troupe, Saturday, Sept. 23, Cafe Coda, 8 p.m.: The Colsons became members of the Association for Advancement of Creative Musicians in the early 1970s while students at Northwestern University, where the now married musical couple first met. Pianist Adegoke Steve and vocalist Iqua, composers both, have remained jazz innovators over the decades while based in New Jersey, so don’t miss this rare Madison appearance, accompanied by two more AACM members — drummer Dushun Mosley (a Unity Troupe member on the 1980 classic Triumph!) and bassist Darius Savage. Tickets at cafecoda.club .

Drunk Drivers, Sunday, Sept. 24, High Noon Saloon, 1 p.m.: Here’s a novel concept: the chance to catch a Drunk Drivers set while the sun is still up. The veteran Eau Claire quartet, more typically spotted on east side bar stages after midnight, is guaranteed to rock as hard as ever no matter the time of the day. They are joined by two Madison trios:, long-running rockers Skintones , who returned in 2023 with an excellent new album, Coming to Collect; and new in 2022 hard rockers Fiberweed . Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Oktoberfest, Sunday, Sept. 24, Breese Stevens Field, 2-6 p.m.: Madison deserves a real Oktoberfest; this could be it. Beer, check. Polka, check. Boots, check. German food, ja. There’s even a yodeling contest. There will be more than 50 beers, but just one band: Keith Stras & Polka Confetti. Entertainment also includes magician Matthew Teague, juggler Dan Kirk, and Strongman Tulga. Sounds like a good way to while away an early fall afternoon. Tickets at breesestevensfield.com (including a VIP option with 1 p.m. entry).

Give The Drummer Some preview, Sunday, Sept. 24, Majestic, 3 p.m.: Filmmaker Trevor Banks began working on Give The Drummer Some , a documentary about the music and life of Clyde Stubblefield, before the death in 2017 of the longtime Madison music scene leader (and original “Funky Drummer” player for James Brown). The production is in the home stretch, and it’s time to help get it to the finish line with this matinee fundraiser event. Banks will show some film segments and participate in a Q&A session led by Bianca Martin of City Cast Madison. Music will be provided by The Funkee JBeez and DJ Nick Nice. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

The Gaslight Anthem, Sunday, Sept. 24, The Sylvee, 7:30 p.m.: ‌New Jersey-based band The Gaslight Anthem will release their first album in almost a decade, History Books, this October. The album’s title track is out now, and is a duet between the band’s frontman, Brian Fallon, and The Boss, Bruce Springsteen. Formed in 2006, the four-man band incorporates punk, soul, folk and classic rock into their music. With Donovan Woods, Catbite. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .