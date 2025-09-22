× Expand Alli Leutenegger Attendees at the opening reception view large-scale portraits in the exhibition "Family Ties," by Faisal Abdu’Allah. Large-scale portraits in the exhibition "Family Ties," by Faisal Abdu’Allah.

Faisal Abdu’Allah, through Feb. 20, BioPharmaceutical Technology Center Gallery, Fitchburg: UW-Madison professor Faisal Abdu’Allah creates art in a variety of media — printmaking, photography, barbering — but no matter the form it is always thought-provoking. His collection for the Promega Art Showcase, “Family Ties,” explores the connections of ancestry and chosen groups; as described by the gallery, “the artist explores the passage of time, unpacked masculinity, mythology and racial perception.” Regular gallery hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Find more info at promega-artshow.com.

× Expand Michael Brosilow Elizabeth Ledo, left, and Jim DeVita in "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Elizabeth Ledo, left, and Jim DeVita in "A Midsummer Night's Dream," American Players Theatre, 2025

A Midsummer Night’s Dream, through Oct. 5, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: Step into the magical world of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, where love, mischief and a bit of magic collide in the enchanting forest. Directed by David Daniel, this production brings a sparkling blend of romance, comedy and whimsical chaos to the Hill Stage. With a talented cast (including core company member Samantha Newcomb as Hermia and, making his APT debut, Xavier Edward King as Lysander) and a fairy-tale atmosphere, it’s the perfect summer outing for all ages. The production features performances in both spoken word and American Sign Language. Read Janet Clear's review here. In repertory through Oct. 5; performances this week are at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 23 and 25-26. Find schedule and tickets at americanplayers.org.

A.J. Croce, Tuesday, Sept. 23, Barrymore, 7:30 p.m.: A.J. Croce’s bold piano playing got him one of his first big jobs; at 18 he toured with B.B. King. Since that time the Nashville native has played with many others including Leon Russell and Willie Nelson. But you may have noticed his last name and it’s Croce — as in his father, Jim — that brings him to Madison on the “Croce Plays Croce” tour. The show will be a mix of his father’s hits and deep cuts as well as his own songs that run New Orleans stride to Philly soul. The members of his band are a great reflection of the sound Croce makes: his bassist played with Dr. John; his drummer is on Van Morrison’s Moondance album; and his guitarist is a veteran of the bands of Delbert McClinton and Jimmie Dale Gilmore. Tickets at barrymorelive.com.

× Expand Sandlin Gaither Mike Savino of Tall Tall Trees. Mike Savino of Tall Tall Trees.

Tall Tall Trees, Tuesday, Sept. 23, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Earl Scruggs is definitely in banjo savant Mike Savino’s playing. But Savino’s take on the instrument would have made ol’ Earl’s head spin. That said, Savino and Scruggs have at least one thing in common: They're both innovators. Ponder Machine, Savino’s recent collaboration with fellow banjo freak JD Pinkus of the Butthole Surfers, is a perfect example of how far off the mountain the instrument can go. The Asheville native now based in Sheboygan left North Carolina after Hurricane Helene exactly a year ago, which was Wisconsin’s gain. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com.

GLEAM, Wednesday-Saturday, Sept. 3-Oct. 25 Olbrich Gardens: At GLEAM, the outdoor wonderland of Olbrich Gardens receives a nighttime makeover featuring fanciful light-based art installations. The 10th anniversary event is themed on reflection. Upcoming special evenings include Cycropia Aerial Dance performances on Sept. 26-27 and an adults-only night Oct. 9. Timed entry on Wednesdays-Saturdays begins at 7:30 p.m. in September, and 6:30 p.m. in October (through Oct. 25, with one final viewing on Oct. 31), and tickets are sold in advance only at olbrichgleam.org.

× Expand Cori Swann Jason Anderson and guitar. Jason Anderson

Jason Anderson, Wednesday, Sept. 24, Indie Coffee, 6 p.m.: The description provided with Jason Anderson’s forthcoming EP, Giant Tiger Parking Lot, is simple: “existential anthems for the end times.” That describes well the gently propulsive lead single, “Cinnamon Hearts,” which includes the lines “I’m so happy I met you/before the world ends.” It’s his third 2025 EP; the previous outing, June's Path of Totality, showcased the anthemic rock side of the independent Canadian singer-songwriter. Anderson's month-plus of U.S. fall tour dates includes one of his regular stops, Indie Coffee on Regent Street.

× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Historical Society Press A close-up of Fred Risser. Fred Risser

Fred Risser + Doug Moe, Wednesday, Sept. 24, Central Library, 6 p.m.: Former Democratic Wisconsin Sen. Fred Risser served 64 years in state government and was involved in both the effort to recall controversial U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s and among the “Fab Fourteen” contingent of Wisconsin Democrats who opposed then-Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10 legislation against collective bargaining in 2011. He also authored 240 bills that became law — including Wisconsin’s smoking ban. Risser, now 98, shares his compelling insider’s view of a lifetime in state politics in his new memoir, Forward For the People: The Autobiography of America’s Longest Serving Legislator, co-written with Madison journalist and author Doug Moe. Both will be on hand to launch the book, which includes more than 40 photos — many from Risser’s personal collection. This is a Wisconsin Book Festival event.

Tragedy Sound, Sept. 24-28, Edgewood University amphitheater: The story in this new play by Madison playwright Karen Saari hinges on the concept of choice…in this case, the decision by a trio of friends from the Upper Peninsula to accept a dare to take a canoe trip on Lake Superior. They become stranded and past choices, and secrets, are reconsidered. Tragedy Sound was a winner of the 2024-2025 NewWorks@TheWorks competition and premiered this summer at Playhouse on the Square in Memphis; it makes its Madison debut with this Edgewood University Theatre production. Performances at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 24-26, 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, and 2 p.m., Sept. 28; tickets at edgewood.edu.

× Expand Lexie Alley Father John Misty on stage. Father John Misty

Father John Misty, Wednesday, Sept. 24, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: While other singer-songwriters fork over the meaning of life, Father John Misty gives meaningless a voice. It’s a relief. But that’s just a part of his program. He weaves tales of misogyny, addiction, religion, and the dopiness of show business into his music as well. Alas. It’s called bittersweet for a reason and FJM doesn’t always find the silver lining, but he points you in the general direction. With Brooklyn-based Max Clarke (aka Cut Worms), whose August single “Evil Twin” was produced by Jeff Tweedy. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Jon Batiste, Sept. 24-25, Orpheum, 8 p.m.: During the past couple decades, Jon Batiste has proven to be one of America’s most eclectic and accomplished musicians. And also one of the most prolific, with years leading the house band on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, film scores, television roles, high profile live appearances, and a clutch of albums ranging from pop to jazz to classical reinventions to Christmas music. His 2025 album, Big Money, leans into roots music but, in Batiste fashion, joyfully incorporates influences from all over the place. With Andra Day, Diana Silvers. Tickets at madisonorpheum.com.

Zak Foster, through Oct. 27, Central Library: “Southern White Amnesia” is the theme of this Madison Public Library exhibit by Bubbler artist-in-residence Zak Foster. It joins several other local exhibits this fall underlining the value of quilts as more than just bedding but as art, history and storytelling. Foster’s take is an examination of “how white American families pass down — or deliberately forget — stories about their role in slavery and its ongoing legacy.” His work incorporates found materials and inventive reimaginings of traditional forms like church banners and genealogical quilts.

× Expand courtesy Jake Hart Jake Hart, left, at the piano, and John Hart on guitar. Jake Hart, left, and John Hart.

Jake Hart + John Hart Trio, Thursday, Sept. 25, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: This tour stop offers two generations of instrumental mastery. For decades, John Hart has been a first call guitarist in the New York City jazz scene in the studio and on live dates with vocalists such as Michael Feinstein, Deborah Cox and Annie Ross. He has also recorded more than 15 albums as a leader. Son Jake Hart is a rising piano star, whose first album, Collage, is a dizzying extended composition for solo piano blending the worlds of jazz, classical and beyond. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

× Expand Ayomide Tejuoso Annahstasia reclining on a beach. Annahstasia

Annahstasia, Thursday, Sept. 25, UW Memorial Union-Play Circle, 7:30 p.m.: Some voices just stop you. Annahstasia’s is one of them — deep, soulful, and able to swell from hushed to window-rattling. She doesn’t fit neatly into one box, drawing on folk, soul and blues to tell stories that feel personal and searching. Her debut album, Tether, shows why critics are paying attention, but the real reason to go is simpler: in a room as intimate as the Play Circle, a voice like this feels like it’s meant just for you. Tickets for this Wisconsin Union Theater Jazz Series concert at artsticketing.wisc.edu.

Hamlet, Sept. 19-Oct. 4, Bartell Theatre: This Mercury Players Theatre adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet by Lennox Forrester, who also directs, foregrounds Horatio, friend of Hamlet, placing him at an AA meeting. There he retells the story of the famously tormented Prince of Denmark, who’s suffering from withdrawal, while relating his own story of how he ended up at the meeting. Almost everyone is suffering from some form of substance abuse — Queen Gertrude, hooked on prescription drugs? It all starts to make sense. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays (except 2 p.m. on Oct. 4) and 2 p.m., Sept. 28. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

× Expand Koto Bolofo Corinne Bailey Rae on a library ladder. Corinne Bailey Rae

Corinne Bailey Rae, Thursday. Sept. 25, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Equal parts soulful and sultry, British singer Corinne Bailey Rae never really hit the way Norah Jones did, despite her numerous Grammy awards and nominations. But she’s put out consistently interesting work; her last album, 2023’s Black Rainbows, was inspired by the Stony Island State Savings Bank arts space in Chicago, and was widely praised by critics as expanding her sound to pull in rock, jazz and Afrofuturism. With Alita Moses. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Find the individual Picks collected here, and as part of the full calendar of events.