Tragedy Sound, through Sept. 28, Edgewood University amphitheater: The story in this new play by Madison playwright Karen Saari hinges on the concept of choice…in this case, the decision by a trio of friends from the Upper Peninsula to accept a dare to take a canoe trip on Lake Superior. They become stranded and past choices, and secrets, are reconsidered. Tragedy Sound was a winner of the 2024-2025 NewWorks@TheWorks competition and premiered this summer at Playhouse on the Square in Memphis; it makes its Madison debut with this Edgewood University Theatre production. Performances at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 24-26, 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, and 2 p.m., Sept. 28; tickets at edgewood.edu .

× Expand courtesy Jake Hart Jake Hart, left, at the piano, and John Hart on guitar. Jake Hart, left, and John Hart.

Jake Hart + John Hart Trio, Thursday, Sept. 25, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: This tour stop offers two generations of instrumental mastery. For decades, John Hart has been a first call guitarist in the New York City jazz scene in the studio and on live dates with vocalists such as Michael Feinstein, Deborah Cox and Annie Ross. He has also recorded more than 15 albums as a leader. Son Jake Hart is a rising piano star, whose first album, Collage , is a dizzying extended composition for solo piano blending the worlds of jazz, classical and beyond. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

GLEAM, Wednesday-Saturday, through Oct. 25 Olbrich Gardens: At GLEAM, the outdoor wonderland of Olbrich Gardens receives a nighttime makeover featuring fanciful light-based art installations. The 10th anniversary event is themed on reflection. Upcoming special evenings include Cycropia Aerial Dance performances on Sept. 26-27 and an adults-only night Oct. 9. Timed entry on Wednesdays-Saturdays begins at 7:30 p.m. in September, and 6:30 p.m. in October (through Oct. 25, with one final viewing on Oct. 31), and tickets are sold only in advance at olbrichgleam.org .

Annahstasia, Thursday, Sept. 25, UW Memorial Union-Play Circle, 7:30 p.m.: Some voices just stop you. Annahstasia’s is one of them — deep, soulful, and able to swell from hushed to window-rattling. She doesn’t fit neatly into one box, drawing on folk, soul and blues to tell stories that feel personal and searching. Her debut album, Tether, shows why critics are paying attention, but the real reason to go is simpler: In a room as intimate as the Play Circle, a voice like this feels like it’s meant just for you. Tickets for this Wisconsin Union Theater Jazz Series concert at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

× Expand Steve Noll Brent Holmes, left, Stacey A. Garbarski and Jim Rowe, background, in "Hamlet." Brent Holmes, left, Stacey A. Garbarski and Jim Rowe, background, in "Hamlet," Mercury Players Theatre, 2025.

Hamlet, through Oct. 4, Bartell Theatre: This Mercury Players Theatre adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet by Lennox Forrester, who also directs, foregrounds Horatio, friend of Hamlet, placing him at an AA meeting. There he retells the story of the famously tormented Prince of Denmark, who’s suffering from withdrawal, while relating his own story of how he ended up at the meeting. Almost everyone is suffering from some form of substance abuse — Queen Gertrude, hooked on prescription drugs? It all starts to make sense. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays (except 2 p.m. on Oct. 4) and 2 p.m., Sept. 28. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Jon Batiste, Thursday, Sept. 25, Orpheum, 8 p.m.: During the past couple decades, Jon Batiste has proven to be one of America’s most eclectic and accomplished musicians. And also one of the most prolific, with years leading the house band on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, film scores, television roles, high profile live appearances, and a clutch of albums ranging from pop to jazz to classical reinventions to Christmas music. His 2025 album, Big Money , leans into roots music but, in Batiste fashion, joyfully incorporates influences from all over the place. With Andra Day, Diana Silvers. Tickets at madisonorpheum.com .

× Expand Koto Bolofo Corinne Bailey Rae on a library ladder. Corinne Bailey Rae

Corinne Bailey Rae, Thursday, Sept. 25, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Equal parts soulful and sultry, British singer Corinne Bailey Rae never really hit the way Norah Jones did, despite her numerous Grammy awards and nominations. But she’s put out consistently interesting work; her last album, 2023’s Black Rainbows, was inspired by the Stony Island State Savings Bank arts space in Chicago, and was widely praised by critics as expanding her sound to pull in rock, jazz and Afrofuturism. With Alita Moses. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Journalism Ethics in a Fracturing World, Friday, Sept. 26, UW Discovery Building, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: For 16 years, the Center for Journalism Ethics at UW-Madison has hosted a conference, and this year’s, titled "Journalism Ethics in a Fracturing World," might be the most important one yet. Nationally renowned media experts Keith Woods (formerly of NPR), Kara Swisher (Vox Media), and Jessica Yellin (News Not Noise) will be among the news professionals, innovators, academics and advocates to address the ethical dimensions of a media environment increasingly characterized by fragmentation, budding authoritarianism, and disappearing and unreliable data. According to organizers, the conference — which is free and open to the public — “will provide a thoughtful forum for attendees to better understand the challenges, opportunities and pressures of this moment.” For a schedule and registration info, visit ethics.journalism.wisc.edu .

× Expand Casey Coscarelli The five members of the band Nile. Nile

Nile + Cryptopsy, Friday, Sept. 26, The Annex, 6:45 p.m.: The term “heavy” doesn’t do justice to this brutal quadruple death-metal bill featuring South Carolina legends Nile (inspired by Egyptology and the works of H.P. Lovecraft) and Canada’s Cryptopsy (widely considered one of the genre’s vilest bands), along with The Last Ten Seconds of Life from Pennsylvania and New Jersey’s Cognitive. All four bands are supporting albums released within the past 18 months or so: The Underworld Awaits Us All, An Insatiable Violence, No Name Graves and Abhorrence, respectively. But here’s the thing: Collectively, their sound may be extreme and grimy, but these bad-ass dudes play with a level of technical precision that might only be obvious to the most open-minded of listeners. Tickets at ticketweb.com .

An Ideal Husband, Sept. 26-Oct. 11, Bartell Theatre: Oscar Wilde’s trademark wit is front and center in this satire that tackles political corruption and dishonesty in relationships. So modern! The reception upon the debut of An Ideal Husband in 1895 was lukewarm, but perhaps times have caught up with this four-act drama, which is of a piece with Wilde’s other works. This Madison Theatre Guild production is directed by Kendra Thompson. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (except 2 p.m. on Oct. 11) and 2 p.m. Sunday , plus 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Bethany Brook Showalter and Spencer Showalter Sierra Hull in the spotlight Sierra Hull

Sierra Hull, Friday, Sept. 26, Atwood Music Hall, 8 p.m.: From Bill Monroe’s blastoff in the 1940s all the way to the turn of the century, bluegrass music ran on an overabundance of testosterone. Fast forward to now: The form is almost entirely owned by women instrumentalists, from banjoist Rhiannon Giddens to guitarist Molly Tuttle. Add the vision and might of mandolinist Sierra Hull to that list. Hull is as good a songwriter as a mandolin player (and could give Monroe a run for his money on the latter). Her latest record, A Tip Toe High Wire , showcases songs she tested on the road before heading into the studio. That ought to ensure a purity in performance on this night. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com .

Trapper Schoepp, Friday, Sept. 26, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Trapper Schoepp, among the Midwest’s most enigmatic rock songwriters, recorded his last album, Siren Songs, at Johnny Cash’s family cabin and recording studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee. For Osborne, his new collection out Sept. 19, Schoepp cuts the muscle to the bone with 11 songs about his recovery from a pill addiction that started as a teen after a painful neck injury from a BMX racing accident. In fact, Osborne gets its name from the newly departed Ozzy Osbourne, who attended the same Minnesota rehab facility as Schoepp. Schoepp has toured with everyone from Old 97’s to Three Dog Night and his live shows are a take-no-prisoners affair. With Bear in the Forest (aka Madison singer-songwriter Alberto Kanost). Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

× Expand Paulius Musteikis A close-up of Amy Pease. Amy Pease

Local Author Showcase, Saturday, Sept. 27, Waunakee Library, 10 a.m.-noon: Wisconsin offers an abundance of talented authors — some names you’d recognize, others you may not. But thanks to free events like this one, readers can do a lot of catching up all at once. Meet more than two dozen writers from around the state — including Maggie Ginsberg, Nick Chiarkas, Christine DeSmet, Mike McCabe, Evelyn Ann Casey, Jeff Elzinga, Amy Pease, Jerry McGinley, Kristin Oakley, Meadoe Hora and Doug Moe — chat with them about their craft, and purchase their books. Moe also will give an opening address, refreshments will be available, and raffle prizes to local bookstores will be offered. Presented by the Waunakee Public Library Writer's Group and Friends of the Waunakee Library; find a full list of authors at waunakeepubliclibrary.org .

Laurie Berkner, Saturday, Sept. 27, Barrymore, 11 a.m.: You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy the music of Laurie Berkner, a pioneering children’s singer-songwriter who USA Today dubbed “the undisputed queen of kindie rock.” She’s released 17 award-winning albums over more than a quarter-century and garnered 1.7 billion streams and counting — which is the theme of Berkner’s new single, “Count to 100.” Her songs pack melodic punches, keep the saccharine level in check and don’t underestimate kids’ smarts. This “greatest hits” solo show is bound to include classic favorites like “Victor Vito,” “The Goldfish (Let’s Go Swimming),” “Pig on Her Head,” “We Are the Dinosaurs,” “Chipmunk at the Gas Pump” and, of course, “Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz).” Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Michael Brosilow Nate Burger, Lillian Quigley, La Shawn Banks and Laura Rook, from left, in "The Winter's Tale." Nate Burger, Lillian Quigley, La Shawn Banks and Laura Rook, from left, in "The Winter's Tale," American Players Theatre, 2025.

The Winter’s Tale, through Oct. 4, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: Late in his career, Shakespeare turned more to what are called the romances, which feature neither the lightheartedness of the comedies nor the pileup of violent deaths typical of the tragedies. In The Winter's Tale, a jealous king casts out his infant daughter, whom he suspects is not really his, and imprisons his wife. The quest toward truth in relationships and redemption drives the play — and in this case the cast will as well. The production features David Alan Anderson, La Shawn Banks, Dee Dee Batteast, Nate Burger, David Daniel, Sarah Day, Josh Krause, Gavin Lawrence and Laura Rook. Tickets are still available for the final performances (1 p.m. Sept. 27 and 7 p.m. Oct. 4) at americanplayers.org.

Jerk & Jollof Cookoff Competition, Saturday, Sept. 27, Black Business Hub, 3-8 p.m.: Rasta Barista is hosting this new entry to Madison’s globe-spanning range of food events, highlighting cooking traditions from Jamaica (jerk chicken/pork) and West Africa (jollof rice). Competitors will also offer side dishes and desserts for judging. It’s a fundraiser for Youth Empowerment Initiatives, a nonprofit offering education and employment options for at-risk youth. Find tasting tickets at rastabarista.com .

× Expand Fabian Fioto Pokey LaFarge in a flower bed. Pokey LaFarge

True North Music & Food Festival, Saturday, Sept. 27, Warner Park Duck Pond, 3-11 p.m.: The Madison Mallards season is over, but that doesn’t mean the Duck Pond is closed for the year. The Mallards and Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge are hosting this celebration of local food and drink with no fewer than a dozen restaurants selling their best dishes set to a soundtrack from local, regional and national music acts — including roots musician Pokey LaFarge, The People Brothers Band, Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, Spectaculous, Darren Sterud's New Orleans Tribute, and DJ Phil Money. $2 per ticket will be donated to DAIS (Domestic Abuse Intervention Services) and the Dane County Food Collective. Tickets and more info at truenorthfest.com .

A Visit from Portlandia, Saturday, Sept.. 27, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7 p.m.: There are certain kinds of parody where, if you're not in on the joke, you might think you're watching a documentary. We’d group the old Colbert Report in with Portlandia on that front. From 2011-2018, that thematically coherent sketch comedy series playfully skewered the pretentions of what was then America’s premiere hipster enclave: Portland, Oregon. (But, Madison, let they who is without sin cast the first stone.) The wide-ranging cast was headed by the loveable Carrie Brownstein and the delightfully dotty Fred Armisen playing a variety of roles, and Fred and Carrie are back, live, taking Portlandia on tour. Hopefully seeing them will bring back the lighter, happier days of “Put a bird on it.” Tickets at overture.org .

Opera on the Point, Sept. 20 and 27, Picnic Point, 7 p.m.: This is a charming event that we hope continues for years to come. Fresco Opera, which produces an audience-friendly opera every summer out of suburban garages, makes the council ring at the tip of Picnic Point its stage come fall. This year the selection of arias and songs center on the spirits of the lake and the land. Will you see mysterious orbs floating in the woods? Well, you will definitely see the light of a big bonfire as song and scene merge to create a most atmospheric evening. There is some stone seating, but best bring a camp chair. The walk from the parking area on University Bay Drive to the tip of Picnic Point is a bit under one mile. Read Melissa Renee Perry's review here.

× Expand Nathalie Sternalski Compagnie Hervé Koubi dancers on stage. "Sol Invictus" by Compagnie Hervé Koubi.

Compagnie Hervé Koubi, Saturday, Sept. 27, Overture Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Look up on French-Algerian choreographer Hervé Koubi’s dance company on YouTube — you’ll be mesmerized. The company’s current touring show, “Sol Invictus,” is a wild mix of hip-hop, capoeira, contemporary ballet, and more. Performed by a multinational all-male ensemble, the piece is fast, powerful, and impossible to look away from. Bonus: For this concert, Overture Center offers “pay what you wish” pricing, making this evening more accessible to everyone. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Susan Day Limanya Drum and Dance Ensemble at a past Beats for Education event. Limanya Drum and Dance Ensemble

Beats for Education, Sunday, Sept. 28, Cafe Coda, 1-5 p.m.: Beats for Education is an annual fundraiser supporting students at Fansiga Village School in Guinea, West Africa. The afternoon features performances by concert host Mandjou Mara’s groups Limanya Drum and Dance Ensemble and Kikeh Mato, along with Atimevu, Drum Power, and Tani Diakite. Find a schedule at cafecoda.club .

Present Music, Sunday, Sept. 28, Token Creek Chamber Music, 7:30 p.m.: Milwaukee’s daring Present Music teams up with the boundary-pushing Token Creek Chamber Music series for a concert that honors memory through sound. Anchored by Steve Reich’s critically acclaimed Different Trains — a visceral masterwork built on recordings of Holocaust survivors — the program also features a movement from Messiaen’s Quartet for the End of Time and recent works by Yotam Haber drawn from Jewish liturgical fragments. The concert is part of a Wisconsin residency by Violins of Hope, a traveling collection of Holocaust-era instruments and stories of the former owners. Find more info and tickets at tokencreekchambermusic.org .

The Orchestra, Sunday, Sept. 28, Orpheum, 8 p.m.: Jeff Lynne’s ELO — the reformed version of Electric Light Orchestra from the 1970s and '80s — fizzled out with a canceled farewell show in London in July, as Lynne battled a “systemic infection.” But The Orchestra, a collective formed 25 years ago featuring several former ELO and ELO Part II members not named Jeff Lynne, plays on. Despite an album of original songs (No Rewind, from 2001), The Orchestra’s big claim to fame is its faithful performances of catchy ELO classics like “Don’t Bring Me Down,” “Turn to Stone” and “Do Ya.” Nostalgia, anyone? Tickets at ticketmaster.com .