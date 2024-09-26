Interwoven, through Oct. 19, Textile Arts Center: The nonprofit Textile Arts Center was founded in 2023 to serve as a hub for the fiber arts community, and since opening has maintained a busy schedule of classes, gallery shows and other events. “Interwoven” is the first exhibition of work by TAC members, and will feature pieces created with a wide variety of techniques by almost 60 regional artists. A Gallery Night reception takes place from 5-9 p.m. on Oct. 4; regular public gallery hours are noon-4 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; find more info at textileartsmadison.org .

The National

The National + The War on Drugs, Thursday, Sept. 26, Breese Stevens Field, 5:45 p.m.: If you missed The National’s sold out show at The Sylvee last August, you have another chance. No longer the obscure indie sweethearts of yesteryear, The National has matured while retaining its moody vibe, driven by Matt Berninger’s dark vocals. Co-headliners The War on Drugs pump out timeless, driving, melodic rock that defies specific era comparisons — which is a good thing. Indie pop female duo Lucius opens. Read Stephen M. Coss' preview here . Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

An Evening with Lalo Alcaraz, Thursday, Sept. 26, UW Elvehjem Building-Room L140, 6 p.m.: Visual artist Lalo Alcaraz is perhaps best known for his editorial cartoons examining U.S. politics and culture from a Chicano perspective; his work earned him the Herblock Prize for editorial cartooning in 2022 (see a gallery of his 2023 syndicated cartoons at laloalcaraz.com ). But that’s just the start of Alcaraz’s work, which also includes the daily strip La Cucaracha, work in Hollywood (notably, as cultural consultant for the Oscar winner Coco), and more. Alcaraz will discuss the intersection of art and politics with Notre Dame historian Tatiana Reinoza during this UW Latine Heritage Month talk. RSVP here for a Zoom option.

A singer at a past Opera on the Point event.

Opera on the Point, Sept. 26 and 28, Picnic Point, 7 p.m.: The council circle at the tip of Picnic Point is the perfect place for a fall gathering, and now innovative opera company Fresco (which brings opera to suburban garages in summer) brings arias there — as accompaniment to a campfire in the woods. The 50-minute program is described as “an evening of ghostly narratives and enchanting opera.” There is a UW parking lot at the entrance to Picnic Point on University Bay Drive and it’s a 0.8-mile trek to the fire circle. It's free, but donations are suggested (as well as bringing a camp chair).

King James, through Sept. 29, Overture Center-Playhouse: Playwright Rajiv Joseph’s King James was originally produced at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theater in 2022; Forward Theater presents its Wisconsin premiere. Two Cleveland Cavaliers fans meet in a classic sport transaction: one has tickets he wants to sell, the other needs tickets for the team’s first season with LeBron James. It’s a comedy about fandom, friendship and loyalty. The play stars Marques Causey as Shawn and Greg Pregel as Matt. Read Dan Koehn’s review here . Shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m. on Sept. 21 and 28. Tickets at overture.org .

GLEAM: Art in a New Light, Wednesday-Saturday, through Oct. 26, Olbrich Gardens: Every summer and early fall, the gardens at Olbrich receive a nighttime makeover with this fanciful show of light-based art that changes every year, including some interactive installations. Timed entry begins at 7:30 p.m. in September, and 6:30 p.m. in October, with tickets sold in advance only at olbrichgleam.org. Performances by Cycropia Aerial Dance will also be featured on Sept. 26-27. Pro tip: most people like the earliest entrance times, so choosing later times can result in easier viewing at the start.

An image from the 2024 PhotoMidwest Biennial.

PhotoMidwest Biennial Juried Exhibition, through Sept. Nov. 9, Arts + Literature Lab; reception Sept. 27, 6-8 p.m.: This celebration of modern photography features work by artists from 13 Midwest states, chosen by New York artist and publisher Kris Graves, who on “Festival Weekend,” Sept. 27-28, will give a welcome and talk during the opening reception (6-8 p.m., Sept. 27), lead a workshop (9 a.m., Sept. 28) and give the keynote talk (3:30 p.m., Sept. 28). Read Graham Brown's preview here . Related exhibits at ALL include Rashod Taylor's collection "Little Black Boy" and the "Flat File Project" including 10 Midwest artists; PhotoMidwest member exhibits include “In Search of Awe,” juried by board member Tim Mulcahy, through Nov. 17 at Overture Center’s Playhouse Gallery (reception is 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 3); and “For the Love of Light,” Oct. 1-31 at the Pyle Center. Find more info on other area photography exhibits, and virtual galleries, at photomidwest.org .

Negativland + SUE-C, Friday, Sept. 27, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 7 p.m.: The San Francisco area multi-media experimentalists Negativland make a rare Madison visit at this multi-part event. First is a screening of Stand by for Failure: A Documentary about Negativland, a 2023 film by Ryan Worsley, followed by a Q&A with the band. Then Negativland takes the stage joined (virtually) by another audio-visual experimenter, SUE-C , for a performance of their collaboration, We Can Really Feel Like We're Here. It should be a one-of-a-kind evening, co-presented by Mills Folly Microcinema, MMoCA Cinema and Auricle New Music Series. Tickets at negativland.bpt.me .

Madison Ballet dancers.

Madison Ballet, Sept. 27-29, Madison Youth Arts: Artistic director Ja’ Malik says he wanted to highlight Rhapsody in Blue because of its popularity, which may help audience members feel connected to the production, even if they don’t know much about ballet. Ja’ Malik calls the rest of the program “a taste of everything” — Fragments of Hope, also choreographed by Ja’ Malik, as well as In Grief by Alvin Ailey company alum Yusha-Marie Sorzano, Something to Remember You By by Stephanie Martinez, and a new piece to be choreographed by the School of Madison Ballet principal and teaching director, Richard Walters. Shows are at 7 p.m. on Sept. 27 and 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 28-29. Tickets at overture.org .

Bloomsday, Friday, Sept. 27, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 7 p.m.: Delicate ethereal vocals from Iris James Garrison waft over spare acoustic guitar — that’s the heart of the dreamy indie folk that is Bloomsday. The band’s vibe immediately recalls the laziest days of summer and the warm, golden, nostalgic days of fall. It should be a perfect match for a sunset over Picnic Point. With Fog Lake, Mali Velasquez.

The crew of Chair on Stair Films rehearses a scene for their sci-fi film, "Sirius Beta," which will play as part of the Wisconsin Thrillers program on the very last night of films at the Highway 18 Outdoor Theatre on Sept. 28, 2024.

Wisconsin Thrillers, Sept. 27-28, Highway 18 Outdoor Theatre, Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.: The Wisconsin 48 Hour Film Project hosted its third annual filming weekend for horror and sci-fi projects this summer, and it’s time to view the results. This pair of screenings features different short creations each night by filmmakers with Wisconsin ties, and will also double as a farewell to Jefferson’s drive-in theater, which is set to close for good. Find more info at 48hourfilm.com and tickets at madison48.ticketbud.com (where an option for online viewing starting Sept. 30 is also available).

Trippie Redd, Friday, Sept. 27, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Trippie Redd, one of the biggest names in rap over the past six years who is known for his experimental approach to the genre, will wrap up a limited five-day tour with a stop in Madison. From his simple beginnings on Soundcloud, Trippie Redd has now racked up more than 30 billion streams and landed seven consecutive projects in the top five of the Billboard 200 — building an audience alongside the likes of Lil Uzi Vert and Travis Scott, as well as late rappers Juice WRLD and XXXTENTACION. He’s also among Spotify’s 50 most-streamed rappers. Despite the X-rated lyrical content, this is an all-ages show. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

La Luz

La Luz, Friday, Sept. 27, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: News of the Universe, the most recent album by La Luz, is a melancholy masterpiece, its songs inspired by the unstable nature of the world and personal tribulations endured by singer-guitarist and songwriter Shana Cleveland. But the elegiac mood is always buoyed by the band’s ethereal harmony vocals, floating above their trippy musical backing. The album is sure to be on many year-end lists, and this show should be a highlight as well. With Mia Joy. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

The Effigies, Friday, Sept. 27, Red Rooster, 8 p.m.: Coming together in 1980, the Effigies were among the first punk bands in Chicago and helped define the Midwest's musically expansive take on the genre. Singer and lyricist John Kedzy kept the band active through three acclaimed albums and varying lineups before it broke up in the late '80s. Since the '90s The Effigies have reunited several times, most recently gathering to work on a new album; the tracks for Burned, set for release Oct. 25, had just been completed before Kedzy lost his life in a bicycling accident in 2023. To honor Kedzy and celebrate the forthcoming album, original Effigies rhythm section Steve Economou and Paul Zamost are playing a few Midwest shows, joined by Chicago music scene veterans guitarist Andy Gerber and guitarist/singer Geoff Sabin (a Madison resident). With The Scratch-Offs.

Emerson East-Eken Park Art Walk, Saturday, Sept. 28, Eken Park neighborhood, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: This is the second year for this art walk in the up and coming neighborhoods of Eken Park and Emerson East, just off East Washington Avenue, near North Street and Commercial Avenue. More than 60 artists will show their work in homes and driveways, and those who don’t live within the boundaries of the area can participate through nearby businesses and individuals that volunteered as hosts. There’s a lot to please: pottery, stained glass, pen-and-ink drawings, millinery, sculpture, photography, fiber arts and more. Find locations at emersonekenarts.org .

Burning Troll, Saturday, Sept. 28, Donald Farm, Mount Horeb, 12:30-11:30 p.m.: Brix Cider created this event last year and while it is not officially related to Burning Man, some of that Nevada festival’s energy comes to the hills outside of Mount Horeb. Dress up, camp out. Along with the burning of the troll after dark, the day features music by Old Oaks, Ladies Must Swing, Tani Diakite & the Afrofunkstars, Panchromatic Steel, The Earthlings and more. Cycropia Aerial Dance will perform, food carts will be on site, and 100% of drink sales will be donated to Upper Sugar River Watershed Association. The concert is at Donald Farm, across the road from Donald County Park. Tickets include shuttle service from Brix Cider’s headquarters in downtown Mount Horeb (onsite parking is limited). Tickets that include camping are also available. Full schedule and ticket info at burning-troll.com .

Tom Paxton & the DonJuans, Saturday, Sept. 28, First Unitarian Society, 7 p.m.: Since appearing on the scene in the midst of the 1950s-1960s folk revival, Tom Paxton has remained one of America’s most acclaimed and prolific songwriters, with a rare ability to tell stories that are universal and profound as well as funny and acerbic. If you haven’t caught up for a while, Paxton kept busy as ever through the COVID pandemic, with virtual songwriting sessions leading to collaborative albums with John McCutcheon and Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer. For this tour Paxton is again collaborating with the DonJuans — Nashville songsmiths Jon Venzer and Don Henry (writers of the classic Kathy Mattea hit “Where’ve You Been,” for just one example). After this show was announced, Paxton revealed that he will retire from touring after this run of dates, so don't hesitate; tickets for this Madison Folk Music Society show at tickettailor.com .

Meshell Ndegeocello

Meshell Ndegeocello, Saturday, Sept. 28, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Bassist and composer Meshell Ndegeocello’s 2023 album, The Omnichord Real Book, picked up the first-ever Best Alternative Jazz Album Grammy this year; odds are she will be in the running again next year for her 2024 album, No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin. It’s an expansive homage to the writer and activist, mixing music and Baldwin’s words and concepts (and also bringing some inspiration from another writer and activist, Audre Lorde, in a single from the album, “ Thus Sayeth The Lorde ”). It should be an immersive concert experience. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

Madison Bach Musicians, Sept. 28-29, Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton: In their season opener, Madison Bach Musicians explore the question “what does it mean to sound French?” The program “The French Baroque Style” features works by J.S. Bach, André Campra, François Couperin, Jean-Baptiste Lully and Jean-Philippe Rameau, with violinist Marc Destrubé leading the MBM ensemble along with flute soloist Immanuel Davis and soprano Sarah Brailey. Concerts are at 8 p.m. on Sept. 28 and 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, with lectures 45 minutes prior; find tickets at madisonbachmusicians.org .

King Lear, Through Sept. 28, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: As usual, Shakespeare manages to fit right into the contemporary zeitgeist. The tale is of an elderly king who is not making the wisest choices any more. He seeks to divide his kingdom among his three daughters, giving the most money and land to the one who flatters him the most. Themes of familial love, devotion and betrayal run throughout, along with the lust for power, the quest for sincerity, and the difficulty of dealing with grandpa after the car keys get taken away. While King Lear has often been seen as depressing, it’s also one of the Bard’s most insightful works. As Lear says, “Who is it that can tell me who I am?” Read Linda Falkenstein's review here . The final performance is at 8 p.m. on Sept. 28; tickets at americanplayers.org

Clean Room (from left): Neil Barhite, Jeff Halleran and Taylor Low.

Clean Room album release, Saturday, Sept. 28, Crystal Corner, 9 p.m.: Long-running punk project Clean Room is led by singer-guitarist Jeff Halleran (also behind the Flying Low Skateshop in Monona). The trio is back with a brand new album, Flying Low , recorded with its last lineup, and it’s catchy, no-frills, on the edge punk and crunchy rock — always guaranteed with Clean Room. They have put together a banger of a lineup for the album release party, which also includes the hypnotically immersive shoegazers Cult of Lip and party-starting rock quintet Hottt Probs.

The Arge, Saturday, Sept. 28, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 p.m.: Fans of the heavy grunge sound of the ‘90s (think Mudhoney rather than Pearl Jam) take note: The Arge is back in business. Regulars on local stages in the ‘00s, appearances have been scarce in recent years; however, an August Mickey’s set showed the now-quintet in fine, bar-melting form. Don’t miss another chance to catch them live, joined by Morphine tribute Buena Buena and Bashford.

Three Hours (from left): Rob Murphy, Chris Wagoner, Ced Ba'etch'.

Three Hours album release, Sunday, Sept. 29, Harmony Bar, 5 p.m.: Three Hours is a relatively new Madison ensemble made up of music scene stalwarts Ced Ba’etch' (Mal-o-Dua) on guitar and Rob Murphy (Bron Sage) on drums; both sing. Sometimes the duo is joined by multi-instrumentalist Chris Wagoner, as on the recordings for their debut album, Green Lemon or Yellow Lime? The album’s songs bring to mind early 20th century folk and jazz styles, with Ba’etch’s nimble Merle Travis-goes-to-a-luau fingerstyle guitar work ably assisted by jaunty fiddle or accordion from Wagoner and telepathic drum work by Murphy. The trio will celebrate the album’s release (including on LP) at this matinee concert.

Dee Alexander + The Makanda Project, Sunday, Sept. 29, Cafe Coda, 7 p.m.: Composer and vocalist Dee Alexander is one of Chicago’s most celebrated jazz artists, and also has a long history with Cafe Coda; Alexander’s quartet played the venue’s grand opening show at its original location in 2017. So it’s no surprise that Alexander is bringing a special project to Coda: her ongoing collaboration with the Boston-based Makanda Project, a 13-piece ensemble dedicated to performing and recording previously unheard compositions by multi-instrumentalist and educator Makanda Ken McIntyre, who died in 2001. The concert will feature both works by McIntyre and songs by Alexander newly arranged for the big band. Tickets at cafecoda.club .

Leæther Strip

Leæther Strip, Sunday, Sept. 29, Crucible, 8 p.m.: From Denmark, Claus Larsen has been creating a distinctive mix of electropop, industrial beats and symphonic elements since 1988 as Leæther Strip. (And Larsen is prolific; find his most recent, a tribute to the Cure’s Pornography album, and much more at leaetherstrip.bandcamp.com ). His current U.S. tour, which includes a rare Madison stop, will focus on the early days of Leæther Strip and material released by the legendary German industrial label Zoth Ommog. With Damascus Knives, Choke Chain. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com .