What to do in Madison this weekend: Moth GrandSLAM, mssv and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution A colonial-era engraving of Phillis Wheatley writing. Phillis Wheatley

On Various Subjects: 250 Years of Phillis Wheatley, through Dec. 22, UW Memorial Library-Room 976; reception Sept. 28, 4-6 p.m.: Two special elements combine in this event: The Special Collections gallery space and the colonial American poet Phillis Wheatley. Special Collections is devoting its fall exhibit to Wheatley, the first African American writer to publish a book of poetry, and one of only three colonial American women, period, to publish a book. Wheatley was taken from West Africa when she was about 7 years old and enslaved; her last name Wheatley was the name of the family in Boston that kept her as a domestic servant yet taught her to read and encouraged her writing. She wrote her poetry in the formal, classical tradition, often in rhyming couplets. The exhibit includes a copy of the 1773 first edition of Poems on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral as well as other ephemera and artifacts concerning Wheatley in popular culture and the complex legacy of her story. The exhibit runs through Dec. 22; the gallery is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, but note an ID is required to access Memorial Library.

Photographing My Homeland in the Full-Scale War, Thursday, Sept. 28, UW Ingraham Hall-Room 206, 4 p.m.: Iva Sidash began taking photographs as a hobby in her home of Lviv, Ukraine. After the Russian invasion in 2022, Sidash began documenting the war’s effects, starting with displaced people coming through Lviv by train and eventually traveling in eastern Ukraine. “I wanted to be useful to my country and close to the situation,” Sidash says. (Read Audrey Thibert’s story here .) Sidash will talk about her work as part of the UW Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia weekly lecture series; for information about an exhibit of Sidash’s photography at UW-Whitewater, visit uww.edu .

Blades of Steel MetalFest 3, Sept. 28-30, Crucible: Your ears probably have stopped ringing from last month’s two-day Mad With Power Fest VI metal extravaganza at The Sylvee. But now here comes three days of even heavier metal. Blades of Steel’s razor-sharp lineup includes big names like Riot V, Jag Panzer and Exciter, plus a deep slate of other bands hailing from the Madison area and around the globe, making Crucible the center of the Midwest’s head-banging universe. Note, the fest has had some lineup changes at the last minute (including new Thursday night band Midnight and cancellations by Flotsam and Jetsam, Blind Illusion and Artillery), but the show will go on, starting at 5 p.m. on Sept. 28, 4 p.m. on Sept. 29 and 1 p.m. on Sept. 30 (note updated times). This 18-and-over show has five ticket options; find info at rk-metal-promotions.ticketleap.com.

× Expand Maria Isabel Lopez A close-up of Jon Melrod. Jon Melrod

Jon Melrod, Thursday, Sept. 28, A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m.: ‌Political activist and human rights lawyer Jon Melrod will discuss his new book, Fighting Times: Organizing on the Front Lines of the Class War. Melrod writes about his involvement in the student movement of the 1960s (at UW-Madison), the labor movement (at American Motors in Kenosha), and more. With it, he hopes to inspire the next generation of organizers fighting for fair working conditions. Melrod will discuss the book with Bill Franks, a former AFT-Wisconsin union steward and retired senior equal opportunity specialist for the Department of Workforce Development.

Joyce Carol Oates, Thursday, Sept. 28, Central Library, 7 p.m.: One of America’s most honored living writers has also proven over the years to be one of our most prolific creators, in a dazzling array of forms and genres. Which, to the uninitiated, can seem daunting: where to start in Joyce Carol Oates bibliography? Why not with Oates' latest, Zero-Sum, a collection of short stories covering a range of disturbing-sounding modern-day issues. judging by the publisher’s description . Oates will discuss the book with Chloe Benjamin (The Immortalists) at this Wisconsin Book Festival event; all attendees will receive a free copy of Zero-Sum.

× Expand facebook.com/RealSamBee A close-up of Samantha Bee. Samantha Bee

Samantha Bee, Thursday, Sept. 28, Barrymore, 7:30 p.m.: Samantha Bee moved from being a correspondent on The Daily Show to her own TBS satirical news show, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, where her comic takes on the Trump administration, the deterioration of women’s rights in the U.S., and the absurdities of the COVID-19 pandemic grew ever darker and more penetrating during its seven seasons on the air. A welcome feminist voice on the national stage, she’s stopping at the Barrymore as part of her “Your Favorite Woman: The Joy of Sex Education” tour, which sold out at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., earlier this year. Tickets at barrymorelive.com .

GLEAM, Wednesday-Saturday, through Oct. 28, Olbrich Gardens: The gardens at Olbrich are getting a nighttime makeover with this fanciful show of light-based art that changes every year. Many of the exhibits, like a light maze, are interactive. Timed entry is available from 7:30-9 p.m. in September (and from 6:30 p.m. in October), with tickets sold in advance only at olbrichgleam.org . Pro tip: Most people like the earliest entrance times, so choosing later times can result in less crowded viewing.

The 39 Steps, through Oct. 7, Bartell Theatre: You may know The 39 Steps from the Hitchcock film, but this comedy/thriller hybrid pays homage to Hitch while gently playing with the conventions of the spy genre. There’s slapstick, romance, and four actors playing more than 100 parts in this production from Madison Theatre Guild. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except 2 p.m. on Oct. 7), and 2 p.m., Oct. 1; tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Maia Sharp, Thursday, Sept. 28, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Songwriter Maia Sharp moved to Nashville from her native California a few years back, and judging by the songs on Reckless Thoughts (released in August) she is right at home in Music City. Sharp’s finely tuned storytelling is paired with music seamlessly melding rock, country and pop, laid back but still with an edge to it. With Minneapolis folk-rock outfit Maygen & the Birdwatcher. Tickets at seetickets.us .

× Expand Maureen Janson Heintz. A group of dancers on stage. "Digging," choreographed by Jin-Wen Yu.

Digging, Sept. 28-30, UW Lathrop Hall-H’Doubler Performance Space: The UW Dance Department begins its season with a program in collaboration with Jin-Wen Yu Dance (led by the longtime Dance Department professor). “Digging” shares its name with a new work by Jin-Wen Yu exploring our post-pandemic reality; the second half of the program will revisit works by the choreographer spanning the years 1995-2013. Performances at 8 p.m. on Sept. 28-29 and 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 30; find advance tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

The Best Westerns, Friday, Sept. 29, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: The Best Westerns’ foot-tapping tunes are meant for dancing your heart out. Through the fusion of piano, guitar, steel guitar, acoustic bass, drums and evocative vocals, this six-piece ensemble from Milwaukee (featuring legendary Midwest players such as Mark Hembree and Mark Roeder, plus former Asleep at the Wheel steel man Eddie Rivers) skillfully captures the soul-stirring sound of Western Swing. Tickets at stoughtonoperahouse.showare.com ; a livestream is also available.

A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure), Sept. 29-Oct. 7, Bartell Theatre: Too many of us know Figaro only from opera — or the Warner Bros. cartoon Rabbit of Seville. (Though it is a classic.) Figaro has a long history that predates Bugs and even opera altogether; he appears in plays by Pierre Beaumarchais. Falconbridge Players will be presenting A Timely Intervention by the Former Barber of Seville, a new adaptation of the third play in the trilogy, or Figaro’s final adventure. Expect that good old 18th-century swagger. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 5-6, and 2 p.m., Oct. 1 and 7. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Bob Corbit benefit, Friday, Sept. 29, Red Rooster, 8 p.m.: An all-star lineup of performers comes together for a benefit for the family of longtime Madison area sax player and vocalist Bob Corbit, who died Sept. 24. Scheduled to play are the Bill Roberts Combo, Paul Filipowicz Band, Easy Action, and Primitive Culture (of which Corbit was a member), with guest appearances by James Eisele, Tony Kannen, Ken Koeppler, Pete Olig, Sista Sensi, and likely some surprises. James Tate will lead a blues jam to close the evening. It’s possible the start time will move up as more performers are added, so watch for updates at redroostermadison.com ; if you can’t make the show, the family also has a GoFundMe page.

× Expand Paul Citone The band moe. moe.

moe. Friday, Sept. 29, Barrymore, 8 p.m.: Legacy jam bands like moe. — whose history dates back to 1989 at the University at Buffalo — have survived because they bring a lot more to the stage than simply the ability to improvise over rhythmic grooves for extended periods of time. Just as likely to throw Motörhead or Deep Purple covers into its live sets as it is to include Jerry Garcia tunes, moe. has toured for more than 30 years and is still celebrating the 2020 release of 12th studio album, This Is Not, We Are, and the companion EP, Not Normal. Even more importantly, this year marks the return of original guitarist Chuck Garvey, who suffered a stroke in November 2021. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Madison Vegan Fest, Saturday, Sept. 30, Lunney Lake Farm County Park, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Vegans welcome everyone to this “celebration of healthy, compassionate choices,” as organizer Sara Andrews puts it. Food vendors including East Side Ovens, Level 5 Doughnuts and more will showcase vegan baked goods, beverages, and entrees. Other exhibits will highlight sustainable and environmentally friendly services and products, farm sanctuaries, wildlife protection groups, and animal advocacy organizations. There will also be a free shuttle from Downtown Madison to the park. More info on the fest and the shuttle at madisonveganfest.org .

× Expand Hedi LaMarr Photography A person on stage with a mic. Esteban Touma hosting a Moth Madison event.

The Moth GrandSLAM, Saturday, Sept. 30, Barrymore, 7:30 p.m.: The Moth Madison celebrates a year’s worth of storytelling with its annual GrandSLAM event, featuring the winners from recent monthly events: Takeyla Benton, Veronica Corcoran, Mark Espanol, Nestor Gomez, Ryan Mulrooney, Gerry Nasi, Charles Payne (an Isthmus contributor), Morgan Pfaff, Gregg Potter and Wilson Seeley. The theme is “Making Waves,” with music by East High School students Naiya Dupaty and Trayvon Leal, and host Esteban Touma (a storyteller at Madison’s first Moth event in 2016). Find tickets at barrymorelive.com .

× Expand Beth Skogen Photography Five people sit in a semi-circle with stringed instruments. LunART Chamber Music Collective.

LunART Chamber Music Collective, Saturday, Sept. 30, Arts + Literature Lab, 7:30 p.m.: Intimate and innovative, this is an exciting way to experience chamber music…with a group that specializes in new works by women. “Voices Unbound” features Lily of the Valley by Patricia Lopes (a world premiere) and Exilios by Gabriela Ortiz, both for flute and string quartet, as well as the string quartet A Strange Magic by Judith Lang Zaimont and a solo piece for bass flute, Flashpoint, by Linda Dusman. A Q & A with the guest composers follows. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

World Dairy Expo, Oct. 1-6, Alliant Energy Center: There are obviously plenty of reasons to go to the World Dairy Expo if you are a dairy farmer. But there’s much of interest to the dairy-adjacent (which pretty much all of us in Dane County are) too. You can see the top cows in many breeds looking their best, buy a lot of cow-themed merch (there free swag from some vendors, too – Ayrshire notebook, anyone?) and take advantage of great county-fair style food vendors. A must is the grilled cheese stand, run by UW students as a fundraiser, with its featured cheese of the day. Tickets at worlddairyexpo.com .

Great Midwest Hemp Fest, Sunday, Oct. 1, UW Library Mall + Capitol, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Did you know: The annual Great Midwest Hemp Fest (under various names, most recently Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival) is the oldest such event advocating for legalization in the country? It’s bigger than ever in 2023, starting on Library Mall at 11 a.m. with two music stages and two dozen hemp-themed vendors. The traditional march up State Street begins at 4:20 p.m., led by Aubrey Del Mar and Omega (hosts of Milwaukee’s Coven drag show), and ending at the Capitol for speakers and more performances. Find more info at yourhempfest.org .

An Evening of Rodgers & Hammerstein Classics, Sunday, Oct. 1, Overture Center-Capitol Theatre, 2:30 p.m.: Even if you don’t like Broadway musicals in general, it’s hard not to be won over by the songs of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, who are probably the epitome of that songwriting genre. The duo was behind the oft-revived Carousel, The King and I, Oklahoma!, The Sound of Music, South Pacific and other hits, and Four Seasons Theatre celebrates this great American tradition in its first performance in the Capitol Theater. Oh what a beautiful…afternoon. Tickets at overture.org .

Sips & Slices, Sunday, Oct. 1, Garver Feed Mill, 3-6 p.m.: Perhaps you consider every month to be National Pizza Month, and we fully support you in that decision; however, it is officially October and this fundraiser for the River Food Pantry is here for it. Area chefs and celebs have designed their own pizzas in a bakeoff for tastiest and most creative pie. These will be assembled by Ian’s staff and baked in Ian’s ovens and attendees can sample and vote for their faves. Chefs are also bringing sides and Vintage is bringing the beer. Proceeds go to The River, which provides healthy food for the growing number of those who need it. Tickets are $50 each and include pizza samples, one drink, and three voting tickets. More info at riverfoodpantry.org .

× Expand Charles Robinson Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys with guitar. Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys

Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys, Sunday, Oct. 1, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: Fans of the various forms of mid-20th Century music that coalesced into rock ‘n roll — jump blues, R&B, country, vocal groups, pop crooners — do not miss the chance to see Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys. The band still plays the RnR as well as anyone, plus all the genres that got mixed up in there and more. The musical stew is topped by the inimitable vocals of Big Sandy (aka Robert Williams), by turns gossamer or growling. It's their first trip back to Madison since a two-night pre-pandemic stand; tickets at brownpapertickets.com .

× Expand Devin O'Brien Three people pose for a picture. mssv (from left): Stephen Hodges, Mike Watt, Mike Baggetta.

mssv, Sunday, Oct. 1, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: mssv is a rare band that should appeal to both guitar punk and improvisatory music fans. On their second studio album, Human Reaction, the trio shows a command of guitar skronk, the power of building tension through dynamics, and rhythms that remain driving even when trying to knock you off-kilter. Guitarist Mike Baggetta and drummer Stephen Hodges have played with a who’s who of legends from Mavis Staples to Nels Cline to David Lynch. Oh, and the bass player is our man in San Pedro, independent rock legend Mike Watt…now you know you have to be there. With Madison trio Clean Room. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .