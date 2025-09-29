× Expand Kelsi Fryman Violet Palms on stage. Violet Palms

Violet Palms album release, Monday, Sept. 29, Slowpoke Lounge, Spring Green, 7:30 p.m.: Local theater audiences are familiar with Marcus Truschinski, a longtime American Players Theatre core company member and Two Crows Theatre Company artistic director. Music fans are also becoming more familiar with Truschinski as lead singer of the Spring Green-based band Violet Palms, which grew out of a songwriting collaboration with guitarist Ben Feiner. The quintet plays catchy throwback rock, and their second album, By Design And Accidental, will be celebrated at this release party. Judging by singles such as “Parking Lot” and “True Love Counterfeit,” they’ve upped the anthemic ante.

QUEER: A Proud & Loud Art Show, Sept. 29-Oct. 24, Madison College-Gallery at Truax; reception Oct. 9, 5:30-8:30 p.m.: Madison College opens its gallery doors to a wave of color and defiance with “Queer: A Proud & Loud Art Show.” More than 20 LGBTQIA+ artists present work spanning painting, photography, sculpture, and everything in between. Midway through the run, an Oct. 9 reception adds drag performances and other entertainment to the mix, turning the gallery into a full-on gathering space where queer art isn’t just seen, it’s celebrated.

World Dairy Expo, Sept. 30-Oct. 3, Aliant Energy Center: The premier forum for the global dairy community to learn, share and showcase its work returns to the capital city. Officials estimate that more than 56,000 people will attend this year’s World Dairy Expo. Want more numbers? Nearly 3,500 youth will participate in contests, 1,600 dairy cattle exhibitors will showcase their genetics and services, 40 educational opportunities will be available, and more than 530 companies from 26 countries will display their wares at the largest dairy-focused trade show in the world. Expo in Español is back, too — with Spanish-language presentations every day at 2 p.m. All of this requires an admission fee but parking is free. And the food is always incredible! Find a full schedule and more info at worlddairyexpo.com .

Colter Wall, Tuesday, Sept. 30, Orpheum, 7:30 p.m.: Canadian singer-songwriter Colter Wall got a jumpstart on finding an audience when “Sleeping on the Blacktop” started showing up on film and TV soundtracks (like the Western noir Hell or High Water). But his singular baritone and staunchly stripped-down country and folk songs would have risen to the top without the extra boost. Chances to hear Wall live have been fairly rare in recent years, and this Madison date is (so far) the only one not sold out on the current leg of his fall tour, making this a golden opportunity for Wisconsin fans. With Red Shahan. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Iconic: 20 Years of César Pelli’s MMoCA, through Jan. 4, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: Architect César Pelli is renowned for skyline titans such as the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, but when Madison was planning the Overture Center and a redesigned art museum, it asked for something different: Design boldly while weaving in what was already here. His design for MMoCA, dominated by the glass-and-steel “Icon,” the triangular thrust into the State/Henry street corner, is now celebrating 20 years. A retrospective exhibition, “Iconic: 20 Years of César Pelli’s MMoCA,” brings sketches, models, photos, and behind-the-scenes context on how Pelli and local patrons imagined a civic arts campus for Madison.

Mavis Staples, Oct. 1-2, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: It would be difficult to overstate the impact Mavis Staples has made on the music world and American culture in general during what is now nearly eight decades as a performer, both with the Staple Singers and solo. Staples has a new album, Sad and Beautiful World, coming in November; the lead single is a gentle, moving take on the song “Beautiful Strangers” by Kevin Morby. We need the voice and energy of Mavis Staples now more than ever. Tickets at stoughtonoperahouse.com .

Zak Foster, through Oct. 27, Central Library: “Southern White Amnesia” is the theme of this Madison Public Library exhibit by Bubbler artist-in-residence Zak Foster. It joins several other local exhibits this fall underlining the value of quilts as more than just bedding but as art, history and storytelling. Foster’s take is an examination of “how white American families pass down — or deliberately forget — stories about their role in slavery and its ongoing legacy.” His work incorporates found materials and inventive reimaginings of traditional forms like church banners and genealogical quilts.

Greg Zelek + UW-Madison Concert Choir, Thursday, Oct. 2, Overture Hall, 7:30 p.m.: The Madison Symphony Orchestra highlights the diversity of the classical organ repertoire (and its specially built concert organ at Overture Center) with the annual Concert Organ Series. “I want to introduce different audiences to the organ, new people who would otherwise not come,” says principal organist Greg Zelek. He is joined by the UW-Madison Concert Choir for the season opening concert, with a program ranging from familiar hymns to Brazilian jazz. Read more about the series in Sandy Tabachnick’s classical season preview . Tickets at overture.org .

Hamlet, through Oct. 4, Bartell Theatre: This Mercury Players Theatre adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet by Lennox Forrester, who also directs, foregrounds Horatio, friend of Hamlet, placing him at an AA meeting. There he retells the story of the famously tormented Prince of Denmark, who’s suffering from withdrawal, while relating his own story of how he ended up at the meeting. Almost everyone is suffering from some form of substance abuse — Queen Gertrude, hooked on prescription drugs? It all starts to make sense. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays (except 2 p.m. on Oct. 4) and 2 p.m., Sept. 28. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .