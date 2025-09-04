× Expand Peg Thompson A past quilt contest exhibit at the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show. A past quilt contest exhibit at the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show.

The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show, Sept. 4-6, Alliant Energy Center: This is the right time to get into quilting, with three quilt exhibits in Madison this fall (at Central Library, UW-Madison, and the Textile Arts Center). Start, though, with this event that pulls out all the stops, from vendors to classes, lectures, fashion show, and a quilt contest, Madison author Jennifer Chiaverini will discuss the latest novel in her Elm Creek Quilts series, too. Whether you are a newbie or a quilt master, you’ll be certain to learn something new. Find a schedule and tickets at quiltshow.com .

Parallel Lines: Quilts and the American Landscape, through May 10, UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Mecklenburg Textile Gallery: Quilts are more than just blankets. The medium is a vehicle for personal and political expression. This exhibit of 19th- and 20th-century American quilts from the UW-Madison’s Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection examines these works of art as a metaphor for the landscape and the built environment. “Parallel Lines: Quilts and the American Landscape” has been thoughtfully curated by Marina Moskowitz, professor of design studies and the Lynn and Gary Mecklenburg Chair in Textiles, Material Culture & Design at UW-Madison, who’s “long had an interest in the ‘stuff’ of human life.” A public gallery tour will take place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 4 ( register here ) with after hours drop-ins with the curator from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 5 and 6. Moskowitz is highly knowledgeable and this is a great chance to get insider insights.

× Expand courtesy Forward Theater James Carrington in "Primary Trust," Forward Theater, 2025. James Carrington in "Primary Trust," Forward Theater, 2025.

Primary Trust, Sept. 4-21, Overture-Playhouse: Primary Trust, a 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Eboni Booth, follows the story of a man forced out of his comfortable routine after losing his job. This comedy, which premiered Off Broadway in 2023 and netted an Obie for lead actor William Jackson Harper, explores how a single moment of uncertainty can lead to an unexpected new world. This Forward Theater production is the play’s Wisconsin premiere, and tickets were already scarce ahead of the three-week run. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m. matinees on Sept. 13 and 20; tickets at overture.org .

GLEAM, Wednesday-Saturday, Sept. 3-Oct. 25 Olbrich Gardens: At GLEAM, the outdoor wonderland of Olbrich Gardens receives a nighttime makeover featuring fanciful light-based art installations. The 10th anniversary event is themed on reflection. Special evenings include Cycropia Aerial Dance performances on Sept. 26-27, adults-only nights Sept. 11 and Oct. 9, and family night with interactive activities and kids' entertainment on Sept. 19. Timed entry on Wednesdays-Saturdays begins at 7:30 p.m. in September, and 6:30 p.m. in October (through Oct. 25, with one final viewing on Oct. 31), and tickets are sold in advance only at olbrichgleam.org .

× Expand Martyna Bannister The four member of PUP by a staircase. PUP

PUP + Jeff Rosenstock, Thursday, Sept. 4, The Sylvee, 7:30 p.m.: Pop-punk veterans PUP continue their experiments with the genre on their new album, Who Will Look After the Dogs? Among a dozen new additions to their crunchy, melodic and humorous/dark song catalog are standouts like “Hunger for Death” (which sounds like a lost Quasi song) and album opener “No Hope” (which may be the song that most captures the vibe of the world in 2025). The Madison show is the second in a run of co-headlining dates with DIY punk hero Jeff Rosenstock and opener Ekko Astral. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Wisconsin Sheep and Wool Festival, Sept. 5-7, Jefferson County Fair Park: It’s time to restock your stash, fiber folk, and there is no place better to find breed-specific and local yarns than at this annual event. Two barnsful of supplies for spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting and the like cater to the wool side, but there’s also some vendors who raise sheep as meat or raise dairy sheep. There will be a barn full of prize sheep of many breeds, classes, stock dog trials and more. See the full schedule at wisconsinsheepandwoolfestival.com .

× Expand courtesy Textile Arts Center Sections of works in the exhibition "Statement Pieces: Quilts with Something to Say." Sections of works in the exhibition "Statement Pieces: Quilts with Something to Say," by Christine Paris, Leah Evans, Heidi Parkes, Vaunce Ashby, Ireri Andrea Muñiz Ortega and Sheryl Henderson, clockwise from top left.

Statement Pieces: Quilts with Something to Say, Sept. 4-Oct. 8, Textile Arts Center; reception Friday, Sept. 5, 5-8 p.m.: The Textile Arts Center’s new location, at 1702 S. Park St., combines gallery space with working craft space. Its inaugural exhibition at the space is “Statement Pieces: Quilts with Something to Say,” which elevates the craft from home decor to a vehicle for communication, including family history but also social and political issues. Quilts, they’re not just for bedding.

Strollin’ Middleton, Sept. 5-6, Stone Horse Green, Middleton: The Strollin’ Middleton festival celebrates 10 years of jazz concerts in 2025. Standout bassist and educator Ben Ferris, a Madison native and student of NEA Jazz Master Richard Davis, is featured in two bands: Madi-Son Latin Project (kicking off the event at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 5) and Jon Hoel Trio (starting the evening at 5 p.m. on Sept. 6). As a leader of his own trio and quintet, Ferris explores new compositions and inventive jazz approaches, and has performed widely across the Midwest. The mini-fest also includes sets by the Matt Blair Quintet and Moses Patrou Band. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair, and an appetite for adventurous jazz.

Paper Moon, Friday, Sept. 5, UW Cinematheque, 7 p.m.: The Cinematheque begins its “Cinema Greats X2” fall series with an early ‘70s winner, Paper Moon. Directed by Peter Bogdanovich, the story is about a Depression-era con man (Ryan O’Neal) trying to find an angle on delivering an orphaned girl (Tatum O’Neal) to her aunt. In the hands of Bogdanovich and screenwriter Alvin Sargent, it becomes an odd blend of road movie, buddy comedy and tearjerker that adds up to much more than the sum of its parts. Cinematheque’s September also includes a series of local premieres kicking off Sept. 11 with director Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s thriller Cloud, a series of powerful films examining war and innocence, and more; find the full fall schedule at cinema.wisc.edu .

× Expand Nicole Peaslee A collage of images of the members of Oakwood Chamber Players. Oakwood Chamber Players

Oakwood Chamber Players, Sept. 5-7, various venues: The Oakwood Chamber Players open their 2025-26 season by welcoming a new member, pianist Stacy Regehr, who joins the five wind and string players. The concerts also feature guest musicians Sahada Buckley, violin, and Emma Potter, horn. The program features works by 20th century composers Darius Milhaud, Dora Pejačević and Ernő Dohnányi, and modern American composer Carlos Simon; the composers are all known for blending a range of musical traditions with Western classical modes. Performances at 7 p.m., Sept. 5, Oakwood Village-Prairie Ridge; 7 p.m., Sept. 6, Oakwood Village-University Woods; and 2 p.m., Sept. 7, Arts + Literature Laboratory; tickets at oakwoodchamberplayers.com .

× Expand courtesy Government Zero A close-up of the four members of Government Zero. Government Zero

Crustacean Records 30th Anniversary Weekend, Sept. 5, Crucible, 7 p.m.; Sept. 6, Gamma Ray, 8 p.m.: Madison label Crustacean Records has always been a reliable home for edgy and heavy rock ‘n roll sounds from the Midwest and farther afield: Drunk Drivers, Skintones, Shot Down, and many more. As part of his return to booking shows, former Frequency owner Darwin Sampson will celebrate the label’s 30th anniversary with a pair of “Frequency Live” concerts, kicking off Sept. 5 at Crucible with The Giraffes (and a screening of a new documentary about the band, Having Fun With Assholes), plus Pink Frost and Hottt Probs. The party moves to Gamma Ray (former home of The Frequency) on Sept. 6, featuring sets by a newly reformed Government Zero, The Jaggernauts, Lonelyproof, and The Known Unknowns (featuring Crustacean founder Chris Langkamp). Find more info at facebook.com/MadisonFrequency .

Loudon Wainwright III, Friday, Sept. 5, Atwood Music Hall, 8 p.m.: From his 1970 debut album to a new (and heartbreaking) song from this summer about his cat, Loudon Wainwright III has built an eclectic and ever-rewarding catalog of music. Sunny or sad, poetic or political, his lyrics are always unsparingly honest, even when the topic is himself. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com .

Wisconsin Triennial, through Sept. 14, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: After trying out a guest-curated show in 2022, the museum returns to its usual juried process “to reflect current directions in Wisconsin’s visual arts scene.” The 2025 Triennial features 24 artists from around the state, although predominantly from Madison (15 artists!), with Milwaukee a distant runner-up (with four). One of the Madison artists is Christina Ruhaak, whose studio space Isthmus spotlighted in our July 2024 issue. Find a full list of artists at mmoca.org , and read Jessica Becker's review here .

× Expand Shalicia Johnson/ArrowStar Photography A collage of images from past Urban Triage Harvest Festival events. Urban Triage Harvest Festival

Urban Triage Harvest Festival, Saturday, Sept. 6, Farley Center, Verona, 3-8 p.m.: Urban Triage celebrates the work of its agriculture education and support programs at the annual Harvest Festival, hosted at its urban farm space at the Farley Center. The day includes kids' activities and entertainment, music by Cigarette Break and the Adem Tesfaye Band, spoken word and circus arts performances, free food, and more. A shuttle to the farm is available every half-hour starting at 2:30 p.m. from the Urban Triage office, 2312 S Park St.; find shuttle sign-up and more info at urbantriage.org .

Swift Night Out, Saturday, Sept. 6, location TBA, 6 p.m.: This is not a Taylor Swift album release countdown party. The BIPOC Birding Club, Feminist Bird Club-Madison Chapter, Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance and Wisconsin Chimney Swift Working Group are getting together to look for chimney swifts. They nest in, yes, chimneys, and they are especially active this time of year as they prep for migration. Local groups are keen to raise awareness of the birds' diminishing roosting habitats. Come, learn more about swifts, meet other birders, and witness the spectacle of a flock of swifts emerging from a chimney. And be able to genuinely call yourself a swiftie. RSVP for location at swibirds.org , where you can also sign up for email alerts about more gatherings to be announced Sept. 7-13.

Dark Star Orchestra, Saturday, Sept. 6, The Sylvee, 7:30 p.m.: Take Bob Weir and John Mayer out of the most current authentic Grateful Dead iteration and, well, let’s face it, Dark Star does it better. Giving renewed meaning to “Not Fade Away,” for more than a quarter century these guys have toured as hard as the Dead did in their heyday. Every show is a hand-picked set list from a Grateful Dead show from years gone by. And while it’s played with the same cosmic mischief and in-the-moment imagination, the players add their own flavors to the punch, sometimes creating their own dream set list that when experienced by hardened Deadheads, sounds both surprising and inevitable. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Shervin Lainez A close-up of Ani DiFranco. Ani DiFranco

Ani DiFranco, Saturday, Sept. 6, Orpheum, 8 p.m.: Ani DiFranco has always made brave choices — from starting her own label to using folk-punk as a megaphone for politics. Her 23rd album, Unprecedented Sh!t, is one of her most eclectic yet, shifting from hushed confessionals to industrial crunch, looping her voice and guitar through filters without losing the bite that made her an icon. Fun fact: DiFranco also recently completed a Broadway run in Hadestown — a show with strong Madison ties, from local co-producer Erik Schroeder (son of Orange Tree Imports founders Orange and the late Dean Schroeder) to Tony-winning UW alum André De Shields. With Hurray for the Riff Raff. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Textile Arts Center Open House & Community Day, Sunday, Sept. 7, 1702 S. Park St., 1-4 p.m.: When the Textile Arts Center opened in the fall of 2023 on Pennsylvania Avenue, it was a unique combination of gallery, classroom, and textile materials creative reuse hub. After closing the original space to move to its new home on Park Street. TAC is celebrating. There will be textile art projects with fiber artists Terri Messinides and Ireri Andrea Muñiz, viewing of the exhibition “Statement Pieces: Quilts with Something to Say,” and an introduction to new resident organization The Sewing Machine Project.

× Expand Max Durante A close-up of d4vd. d4vd

d4vd, Sunday, Sept. 7, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Houston native d4vd, known for his moody, genre-blurring tracks like “Romantic Homicide” and “Here With Me,” is on the road with his debut album, Withered. Joining him is another rising R&B-pop blender, Bryant Barnes, whose viral singles such as “I’d Rather Pretend” quickly brought him onto festival stages and into millions of playlists worldwide. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .