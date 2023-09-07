What to do in Madison this weekend: Rhumba 4 Rainbow, Greek Fest Plus and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Karen Hinton Robinson A picture of a quilt depicting Black historical figures. A quilt depicting Black historical figures, by Karen Hinton Robinson.

Great Wisconsin Quilt Show, Sept. 7-9, Alliant Energy Center: A quilt can keep you warm. It can also be a teacher, as was the case with a quilt celebrating Black history created by Karen Hinton Robinson for her daughter’s fifth grade class. That quilt and others by Robinson will be among the special exhibits at the 2023 Great Wisconsin Quilt Show, which also features vendor booths (open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 9 am.-5 p.m. Saturday), more than 100 lectures and workshops , a community quilting project, raffle and more. This annual event is presented by PBS Wisconsin and Nancy Zieman Productions; find tickets and workshop registration at quiltshow.com .

Ruthie McQuinn album release, Thursday, Sept. 7, Bur Oak, 7 p.m.: The singing and fiddle playing of Ruthie McQuinn should be familiar to Madison Americana fans from bands such as The Dang-Its, Radio Wranglers, Darling Daughters and others. McQuinn steps out with her first solo album, Ruthenium , released Sept. 1 and celebrated at this concert. The Brothers Quinn, The Krause Family Band and JP Cyr & the Ramblin' Kind participated in the recording sessions to make Ruthenium, and the three bands will join McQuinn to play music from the album and more. Tickets at seetickets.us ,

× Expand courtesy Warrior Songs A person with a guitar in front of cacti. Jason Moon

Jason Moon, Thursday, Sept. 7, Slowpoke, Spring Green, 7:30 p.m.: Milwaukee native Jason Moon has been living in Arizona in recent years. But the singer-songwriter is back in Wisconsin and playing shows this fall in support of Warrior Songs, a nonprofit that taps the creative arts to help military veterans recover from trauma; planned future album projects will focus on the experiences of BIPOC veterans. A series of regional concerts this week kick off with music and a talk with author Doug Bradley drawing on his book We Gotta Get Out of This Place: The Soundtrack of the Vietnam War (7:30 p.m., Sept. 7, Slowpoke, Spring Green), and a solo set by Moon (3 p.m., Sept. 10, VFW Post 7591). Find more shows at facebook.com/WarriorSongs .

× Expand Ross Zentner Two people in front of a garbage truck. Danny Jones (left) and Alys Dickerson in "The Garbologists," Forward Theater, 2023.

The Garbologists, Sept. 7-24, Overture Center-Playhouse: Forward Theater kicks off its 2023-2024 season with this recent play by Lindsay Joelle about two sanitation workers in an odd-couple matchup that recalls not only the Neil Simon play but such buddy comedies as Lethal Weapon. In The Garbologists, a white, blue-collar garbage truck veteran is paired with a Black, Ivy League-educated woman. The worst and best that can happen is that they’ll learn something about each other, and themselves. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m., Sept. 16 & 23. Tickets at overture.org .

GLEAM, Wednesday-Saturday, through Oct. 28, Olbrich Gardens: The gardens at Olbrich are getting a nighttime makeover with this fanciful show of light-based art that changes every year. Many of the exhibits, like a light maze, are interactive. Timed entry is available from 7:30-9 p.m. in September (and from 6:30 p.m. in October), with tickets sold in advance only at olbrichgleam.org . Sept. 22 features performances by Cycropia Aerial Dance. Pro tip: Most people like the earliest entrance times, so choosing later times can result in less crowded viewing.

× Expand Jaakko Manninen Photography Five people standing in a field. Steve'n'Seagulls

Steve'n'Seagulls, Thursday, Sept. 7, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Bands playing bluegrass-y versions of other styles of music have somewhat become a genre of their own in recent times. It would be hard to find an example with greater global reach than Steve’n'Seagulls. The Finnish five-piece has really piled up the YouTube streams with reimagined versions of rock bangers like AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” (with the guitar intro on banjo) or a recent take on Boston’s “More Than a Feeling.” (They do write and play originals, too; their most recent album is the 2020 disc Another Miracle.) Now’s your chance to see them do their thing IRL. With Adrian + Meredith. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Wisconsin Sheep & Wool Festival, Sept. 8-10, Jefferson County Fair Park: No rides or bands at this one, it’s all sheep. And sheep-herding dogs, and yarn — wool yarn. And people who love all of the above. The Wisconsin Sheep & Wool Festival is worth the trip to Jefferson if you are one of those people. Don’t miss the stock dog trials each morning, the barns with different breeds of sheep and the two barns full of yarn and fleece for sale, often from the folks who raised the sheep. Full schedule of events at wisconsinsheepandwoolfestival.com .

× Expand courtesy Natalie Jo Wright Artist Natalie Jo Wright and work in progress. Artist Natalie Jo Wright and work in progress.

Natalie Jo Wright, Sept. 8-10, Common Wealth Gallery: ‌Natalie Jo Wright will exhibit her newest collection, “Everything All At Once,” an exploration of the artist's psychology and struggle with mental health. Wright puts herself, and more accurately her mental make-up, on display through self portraits done as large-scale mixed media paintings, as well as pencil and charcoal drawings. The collection will be on display for one weekend only, with an opening reception from 5-9 p.m. on Sept. 8. The gallery will also be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sept. 9 and by appointment on Sept 10 (email hello@nataliejowright.com).

× Expand Hedi LaMarr Photography Nadia Freitag (front) and Owen Hamrick at the 2022 Rhumba for Rainbow event. Nadia Freitag (front) and Owen Hamrick at the 2022 Rhumba for Rainbow event.

Rhumba 4 Rainbow, Friday, Sept. 8, UW Union South, 7 p.m.: This fun annual fundraiser for The Rainbow Project offers a dance party with music by Orquesta MAS and DJ Rumba, and your chance to compete for prizes in a salsa dance contest. If watching others dance is more your speed, the night features performances by pro dance teams Jhaime Vega and Sacha Fomine and Fuquan Ferrell and Candace Joyner, Milwaukee company Salsabrositas and Madison’s Barrio Dance, plus a celebrity dance challenge. A fashion contest and silent auction round out the evening. Find tickets at rainbow.cbo.io .

Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest, Sept. 8-9, Art in the Barn, Fitchburg: The 20th annual Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest promises a smorgasbord of sounds inspired by the distinctive style of Belgian-Romani guitarist Django Reinhardt. Visiting from France are the duo of guitarist Duved Dunayevsky and violinist Daniel Garlitsky, as well as riding star guitarist-vocalist Leïla Duclos. The lineup also includes a quartet led by Maryland guitarist Sam Farthing, the Alfonso Ponticelli Trio, Joscho Stephan, and of course the weekend’s hosts, Harmonious Wail. Music begins at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday; find the schedule and ticket info at midwestgypsyswingfest.com .

× Expand Lil Rev Photo Archive A person with a guitar and a person with a ukulele. Jim Eannelli (left) and Lil Rev.

Lil Rev + Jim Eannelli, Friday, Sept. 8, Wil-Mar Center, 7:30 p.m.: A duo of Milwaukee master musicians opens the 45th season of Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse concerts. Lil Rev plays both traditional music and original songs in a wide range of styles and multiple instruments (in recent years with a focus on the ukulele). Jim Eannelli has been playing bass and guitar in bands since the 1960s, including in Brew City legends such as The Blackholes and The Shivvers. The show will feature music from Unheard , a 2023 collection of Lil Rev originals recorded as a duo with Eannelli.

Comedy Night, Sept. 8-9 and 15-16, Bartell Theatre, 8 p.m.: Madison must’ve had a fertile comedy farming season, because the hilarity harvest has provided an abundance of jokes this year. Comedy Night at the Bartell has sprouted once again with four nights of homegrown stand-up (and live piano by Matt Jordan, for good measure). The first weekend, Sept. 8-9, features the 2019 Madison’s Funniest Comic, Rory Rusch, along with Ryan Kushner, Matthew Mandli and Lisa Quam; Sept. 15-16 has sets by 2023’s Funniest, David Louis, plus Jared Porter, David Schendlinger and Olivia Witt. Come for a beer from the Bartell Lobby, stay for the bountiful comedic feast. Ticket info at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Jessica M. Gutierrez A painting of a black and white cat and flowers.

Outdoor Arts Festival, Saturday, Sept. 9, Farley Center, Verona, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: The annual Dane Arts Buy Local Art Market is partnering with the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability for a festival day featuring market vendors, music by Ced Ba’Etch' at 11 a.m. and Gaines & Wagoner at 2 p.m., and food carts. The day also includes a guided tour (1 p.m.) featuring artists who created works for “Earth Connections,” an installation by more than 25 artists built with materials that will break down (the official end date is Oct. 31). It’s an elegant way to point out the ephemeral nature of most of our world, including ourselves. Find more info at dablmarket.com .

Greek Fest Plus, Sept. 9-10, Assumption Greek Orthodox Church: Greek Fest is always a fun one, with its cultural scope and deliciousness, and it’s back after a three-year pandemic-caused hiatus. Greek music and dancing (lessons on the traditional steps will take place) should probably come first — before you dig into the array of homemade foods, from gyros and fries to lemon chicken and spanakopita, plus a bake sale. Loukoumades, or Greek doughnuts, will be hot and honey-dipped. The fest runs noon-7 p.m. on Sept. 9 and noon-6 p.m., Sept. 10.

Punks' Picnic, Saturday, Sept. 9, Token Creek County Park-Shelter #4, DeForest, noon to 7 p.m.: With a diverse mix of rock 'n roll, Latin ska, tribute bands and, of course, a whole lot of punk rock, the annual Punks' Picnic is back, with a lineup including Madison legends Cats on Leashes and Sons of Atom. The day begins with an acoustic set by Jason (of The Brash Menagerie) and ends with pedal to the metal rock by Rogue Rat. Host Venus in Furs (unfortunately unable to play this year, though drummer Marlo Darken will play with The Isopods) has organized a mosh-inducing musical experience, and invites attendees of all ages to bring lawn chairs, pets and a dish to pass if so inclined. Also on the bill: WiMP!, The Qualms, Great Big Kiss, Meskales, Mono in Stereo. Updates at facebook.com/venusinfursband .

Insistent Presence: Contemporary African Art, through Dec. 23, Chazen Museum of Art: This vibrant show, guest-curated by Ugandan artist Margaret Nagawa (a doctoral student in art history at Emory University), showcases the contemporary African art that has been added to the Chazen’s permanent collection thanks to an initiative funded by the Straus Family Foundation. Nagawa organizes the exhibit in relationship to the body, its presence or absence in the work of art. Find reservation links for guided tours (next up: noon on Sept. 10 and 24) and related events at chazen.wisc.edu .

× Expand Thaddeus Tukes

Strollin' Middleton, Saturday, Sept. 9, Stone Horse Green, Middleton, 2-10 p.m.: This year’s Strollin' Middleton event is less a stroll than a settle, with all four bands in one location, Stone Horse Green. It’s an excellent lineup, with a trio of Betsy Ezell, Nick Moran and Chris Rottmayer at 2 p.m.; Clay Lyons and compatriots performing a Dexter Gordon tribute at 4 p.m.; a quartet led by Chicago drummer Thaddeus Tukes at 6 p.m.; and the Alexander/McLean Quartet at 8 p.m. Black Power Dance performances take place between bands, and art making activities for the kiddos take place from 2-6 p.m.

CapitalLand Music Fest, Saturday, Sept. 9, Sheehan Park, Sun Prairie, 3 p.m.: This annual concert from Peboga Productions always features top flight performers from the worlds of R&B and jazz, and this year’s lineup delivers. A consistent hitmaker since the turn of the millennium, KeKe Wyatt also became a reality TV star on R&B Divas: Atlanta; her latest single, “ Water into Wine ,” emerged in August. The lineup also includes two veteran singer-songwriters who hail from Atlanta: Anthony David and Algebra Blessett (past collaborators on the 2011 hit “ 4Evermore ” and 2022 single “ Heaven ”). Find tickets at eventbrite.com .

Butterfly’s Hunt, Sept. 9-10, Bartell Theatre: This staged or “concert” reading of Gianna Marie Ferraro’s original a cappella musical, Butterfly's Hunt, is produced by Ferraro's new theater company, Starry Eyed Productions (music is by Amanda Gulla and Marshall Romano). The story centers around a wannabe screenwriter and a woman who has experienced an escalating cycle of violence and abuse. The musical inspiration spans decades, from the 1950s to now. Shows at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9 and 2:30 p.m., Sept. 10; tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Bob Koch Don't Mess With Cupid on stage at Orton Park Fest. Don't Mess With Cupid at Orton Park Fest, 2022.

Good Neighbor Gathering, Sunday, Sept. 10, Brittingham Park, noon-5 p.m.: Seven west-side neighborhood associations, Neighborhood House and New Culture Church are collaborating to present an outdoor festival programmed in favor of the kiddos and to promote community across boundaries, with a petting zoo, tree climbing, circus activities, bike parade and more. There's food carts (but keeping with the family friendly theme, no beer tent), craft vendors, and plenty of all-ages entertainment including performances by Black Power Dance and music by Don't Mess With Cupid. Isthmus is a sponsor of this event; we’ll have a booth with an activity for kids, you can meet the staff, and pick up a September issue. Find more info at facebook.com/madisongoodneighborgathering .