× Expand Petah Coyne/photo by Christopher Burke Studio "Untitled #1379 (The Doctor's Wife)," a sculpture by Petah Coyne. "Untitled #1379 (The Doctor's Wife)," a sculpture by Petah Coyne.

Petah Coyne, Sept. 9-Dec. 23, Chazen Museum of Art; reception Sept. 19, 5-8 p.m.: “How Much a Heart Can Hold” showcases sculptor-photographer Petah Coyne’s work, some never before exhibited, focusing on the lives of women. Her large sculptures, made from such materials as cloth, human hair, scrap metal, wax, silk flowers and other found materials, sometimes hang from the ceiling. “Coyne looks at the woman as a heroine, cultural leader, dissident and activist,” says Amy Gilman, director of the Chazen Museum of Art and exhibition curator, “and as a fellow creative who seeks to transform the deep aspects of consciousness and societal awareness.” Coyne will be in conversation with Gilman at an opening celebration Sept. 19.

× Expand Michael Wilson Patty Griffin and a mandolin. Patty Griffin

Patty Griffin + Robbie Fulks, Monday, Sept. 9, Barrymore, 7:30 p.m.: A soulful singer and sterling songwriter — covered by artists from Solomon Burke to Jeff Beck to The Chicks — Patty Griffin remains a must-hear artist any time there’s a tour stop or new album (most recently, the home recordings and demos collection Tape, in 2022). A more frequent visitor to Madison is Robbie Fulks, who is also adept at a wide range of musical styles and similarly brings songwriting savvy. It’s an unbeatable twin bill presented by True Endeavors, who will donate $1 from every ticket to the Harris-Walz campaign (and note, if you bought tickets early, this show is now a day earlier than originally scheduled, to avoid a schedule conflict with the Harris-Trump debate on Sept. 10).

Laura Anne Bird, Tuesday, Sept. 10, Monroe Street Arts Center, 6 p.m.: Madison-based middle-grade author Laura Anne Bird is celebrating the publication of Marvelous Jackson, the follow-up to her award-winning debut novel, 2022’s Crossing the Pressure Line. Set in a northern Wisconsin town inspired by Minocqua and Rhinelander, Marvelous Jackson focuses on 13-year-old Jack Wilson, who is struggling in the wake of his mother’s death. But then Jack rediscovers his love of baking — an activity he shared with his mom — and applies for a coveted spot on the popular Marvelous Midwest Kids Baking Championship TV show. The story “is an ode to taking risks and making mistakes,” Bird says. Hosted by Mystery to Me, this event will feature Bird in conversation with Wisconsin journalist Christina Lorey. Reservations are encouraged, and the event also will be livestreamed via Crowdcast; find links at mysterytomebooks.com .

× Expand DM: Bobbie Harte/ML: Gary Smith Doug Moe (left) and Mike Leckrone. Doug Moe (left) and Mike Leckrone.

Mike Leckrone & Doug Moe, Tuesday, Sept. 10, Central Library, 6 p.m.: Mike Leckrone served five decades as the director of the UW-Madison Marching Band, overseeing the band’s oft-spectacular performances. When Leckrone began considering telling his life story, he turned to longtime Madison journalist Doug Moe. The result of their collaboration is the new book Moments of Happiness: A Wisconsin Band Story , which recounts the fun times and is candid about the tougher times too. This book launch event is hosted by the Wisconsin Book Festival .

OMB Peezy, Tuesday, Sept. 10, The Annex, 6:30 p.m.: Born in Alabama but a California resident since he was young, OMB Peezy’s music draws influences from both West Coast and Southern hip-hop. His smooth-flowing raps and direct storytelling style continues building a following, and OMB Peezy is on the “6th Lap” tour behind his most recent album, LeParis. With tourmates FBL Manny and Lil Joc, and local support from Suvi, SKSPLASH, Big Savo, Vinnie Krew and Love Ego. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

× Expand Andrzej Łazarz A close-up of the Marcin Wasilewski Trio. Marcin Wasilewski Trio

Marcin Wasilewski Trio, Tuesday, Sept. 10, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: Pianist Marcin Wasilewski and bassist Slawomir Kurkiewicz began playing music together as schoolmates in Poland in 1990, joined a few years later by drummer Michał Miśkiewicz as the Simple Acoustic Trio. Three decades later that same lineup is internationally renowned as the Marcin Wasilewski Trio, with a string of albums on the legendary ECM label and past collaborations with players such as Charles Lloyd and Joe Lovano. Their 30th anniversary tour is stopping in Madison courtesy of co-hosts Mad-PolKA and the Polish Heritage Club of Madison. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

John 5, Tuesday, Sept. 10, Majestic, 7:30 p.m.: John 5 may have toured the world playing guitar with David Lee Roth, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and most recently Mötley Crüe (for which he replaced original guitarist Mick Mars), but he’s also an in-demand session player and established solo artist with an extensive discography. While the Crüe are off the road for most of September, John 5 booked a short solo tour that will bring him to Madison for a performance that should make heavy guitar fans drool. Kenosha rockers Lines of Loyalty and Turning Jane, an all-female band from Los Angeles, open. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Jessica DiMento A close-up of Dale Hollow. Dale Hollow

Dale Hollow, Tuesday, Sept. 10, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Dale Hollow is an assumed name for this cuckoo Nashville singer-songwriter. (Dale Hollow is a dammed region of TVA lakes on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.) He’s been described as one-part Andy Kaufman and one-part Father John Misty. His new record, Hack of the Year, includes some irreverent monologues about the state of country music, a form that the 6’5” Hollow says he likes to take “a bit of the piss out of the self-seriousness” of it all. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

GLEAM: Art in a New Light, Wednesday-Saturday, through Oct. 26, Olbrich Gardens: Every summer and early fall, the gardens at Olbrich receive a nighttime makeover with this fanciful show of light-based art that changes every year, including some interactive installations. Timed entry begins at 8 p.m. in August, at 7:30 p.m. in September, and 6:30 p.m. in October, with tickets sold in advance only at olbrichgleam.org . Performances by Cycropia Aerial Dance will also be featured on Sept. 26-27. Pro tip: most people like the earliest entrance times, so choosing later times can result in easier viewing at the start.

× Expand Magda Fuller A close-up of Jesse Lee Kercheval. Jesse Lee Kercheval

Jesse Lee Kercheval, Wednesday, Sept. 11, Central Library, 7 p.m.: The longtime UW-Madison English professor (now emerita) Jesse Lee Kercheval has worked in varied genres — short stories, the novel, memoir, poetry — and now she has written a graphic novel, French Girl (Fieldmouse Press). It’s a memoir told in connected stories of childhood, girlhood, sisterhood, and motherhood; the art work, also by Kercheval, is dreamlike and expressionistic. Kercheval will discuss the book at this Wisconsin Book Festival event.

Dave Alvin + Jimmie Dale Gilmore with the Guilty Ones, Wednesday, Sept. 11, Barrymore, 8 p.m.: For a dream teaming of pioneer songwriters blending rock and American roots music, it would be hard to top Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore. Alvin was a co-founder of The Blasters, who added the energy of punk to earlier California styles (and The Knitters, with members of X); Gilmore co-founded The Flatlanders, who put some hippie spaciness into Texas honky tonk music. Both have since built wide-ranging solo careers exploring various styles, and together have recorded two albums including the new platter TexiCali. For their summer/fall tour the duo is accompanied by Alvin’s band The Guilty Ones. With Dead Rock West. Tickets at barrymorelive.com .

Faces of Railroading: The Making of Madison and Dane County, through Oct. 20, Garver Canvas: A big part of the history of America in the 19th century is the growth of the railroads; the impact of tracks coming to town — or where someone hoped a town would someday be — still reverberates today. (That’s certainly the case in Madison, as the city currently considers the return of passenger rail — but, where to place the station? — and grapples with the denial of a long-planned bike path connector by the state railroad commissioner.) This exhibit of historical photos of railroad workers and scenes in Dane County is coordinated by the local nonprofit Center for Railroad Photography and Art .

× Expand Liz Lauren Briana J. Resa (left) and Miranda Pepin in "Wolf at the Door." Briana J. Resa (left) and Miranda Pepin in "Wolf at the Door," American Players Theatre, 2024.

Wolf at the Door, through Sept. 18, American Players Theatre-Touchstone, Spring Green: Following up on its 2022 production of The River Bride, American Players Theatre brings to the stage Marisela Treviño Orta’s second play in the series, Wolf at the Door. The story follows the complex relationships among a pregnant woman, her abusive husband, the woman’s companion/maid, and a mysterious visitor; Isthmus reviewer Dan Koehn calls it a “profound metaphorical exploration.” The final shows are at 1 p.m. on Sept. 12 and 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18. Check ticket availability at americanplayers.org .

King James, September 12-29, Overture Center-Playhouse: Playwright Rajiv Joseph’s King James was originally produced at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theater in 2022; Forward Theater presents its Wisconsin premiere. Two Cleveland Cavaliers fans meet in a classic sport transaction: one has tickets he wants to sell, the other needs tickets for the team’s first season with LeBron James. It’s a comedy about fandom, friendship and loyalty. The play stars Marques Causey as Shawn and Greg Pregel as Matt. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m. on Sept. 14 and 21. Tickets at overture.org .

Black Tie Bingo, Friday, Sept. 20, Monona Terrace, 5 p.m.; RSVP by Sept. 12: NewBridge Madison is a nonprofit offering social activities, transportation, meals and more for low income older adults; Black Tie Bingo is the organization’s biggest annual fundraiser. This year features drag bingo, hosted by Kayos Lynn Mirage and Bianca Lynn Breeze, along with dinner. Ticket sales end on Sept. 12 at newbridgemadison.org (note, bingo cards sold separately).