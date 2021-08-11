Town and country

× Expand courtesy Sessions at McPike Chuck Prophet & the Mission Express

The Sessions at McPike Park, Thursday-Friday, Aug. 12-13, McPike Park: As usual, the organizers of this summer music series have put together a lineup guaranteed to keep Madison’s near east side green space hopping, provided the weather cooperates better than during the Pursuit of Happiness Session this past weekend. The party continues on Aug. 12 with the aptly-named Eclectic Electric Session, including San Fermin (rock), The Jimmys (blues), Charanga Agozá (Cuban dance), and Gaines & Wagoner (jazz...and more). The Aug. 13 session (coordinated by Kiki Schueler) features visitors Chuck Prophet & the Mission Express and Bonnie Whitmore, plus local favorites German Art Students, Howler and Steph Lippert. The Sessions in toto benefits five nonprofits: Centro Hispano, Community Immigration Law Center, Intertribal Agriculture Council, Urban League of Greater Madison and WORT-FM. Find the schedule at sessionsatmcpike.org . (Full disclosure: Isthmus is a sponsor of The Sessions.)

Forward Festival, Aug. 12-19, Madison: More than a decade since its founding, this Madison-based conference has grown from a handful of events for entrepreneurs to a slew of presentations for innovators (as well as business startups or investors) in a wide range of fields, from tech to arts to food to working for social good. The events are organized by various community organizations; this year features programs both expected (annual programs such as the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's “Pressure Chamber,” Aug. 18; the Social Good Summit, Aug. 13) and surprising (Girl Scouts of Wisconsin-Badgerland offers a cybersecurity workshop for youth, Aug. 15). A Forward Pass gets you into most events, which are happening both in-person and virtually; some events are free and open to all, and some require separate registration. Find the schedule at forwardfest.org .

× Expand Tall and Small Photography Nate Gibson

Nate Gibson & the Honky-Tonk Hodags, Thursday, Aug. 12, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 7 p.m.: You may know Nate Gibson from his co-hosting Back to the Country on WORT-FM; as an archivist at Mills Music Library on the UW-Madison campus; or as author of The Starday Story: The House That Country Music Built, the definitive book on the legendary record label. Gibson is also an engaging performer of the music he loves, but hasn't had a Madison-based band until now. The Honky-Tonk Hodags will make their debut with an early evening set at the Terrace.

× Expand Liz Lauren Colleen Madden and Melisa Pereyra in "Cymbeline," American Players Theatre, 2021.

Cymbeline, Thursday, Aug. 12, American Players Theatre, Spring Green, 8 p.m.: Cymbeline, one of Shakespeare’s late romances, is very much a British folklore/fairy tale. That particular groove is one APT does very well, and this production, featuring an all-female cast with Tracy Michelle Arnold, Gina Daniels, Sarah Day, Alys Dickerson, Elizabeth Ledo, Colleen Madden, Melisa Pereyra and Lisa Tejero, should prove magical outdoors at the Hill Theatre. ALSO: Friday-Saturday (8 p.m.), Sunday (6 p.m.), and Wednesday-Thursday (7:30 p.m.), Aug. 13-19; through Sept. 11. Tickets at americanplayers.org .

Natalie Frank, Friday, Aug. 13, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 6-8 p.m.: Natalie Frank creates a feminist perspective on well known tales in Unbound, a survey of her drawings. Frank, based in Brooklyn, New York, takes on Grimm's fairy tales, “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” The Story of O, and the fairy tales of Madame d’Aulnoy, all in separate series in varied media ranging from gouache to chalk pastel. “I restore the identities of these overlooked female artists and transform their stories to create contemporary, paradigm-breaking female heroines,” writes Frank. A reception celebrating the exhibit takes place on Friday, and Frank will also discuss her work in a talk on Saturday (2 p.m., RSVP here ). MMoCA is currently open Friday-Sunday, noon-6 p.m.; Unbound is on exhibit through Oct. 3.

× Expand Bill Steber Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton

White Oak Folk Fest, Friday-Sunday, Aug. 13-15, White Oak Savanna Events Farm, Dodgeville: More rustic venues seem to be popping up across the Driftless, and the scenic rural landscape makes a perfect place to convene to listen to and participate in folk music. The White Oak Folk Fest is back for its second year, staged on an oak savanna and in a big red barn. Players include Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton, The Sapsuckers, Jonas Friddle, Chris Walz, Buds & Shoots, Mark Dvorak, Max & Otto Allard, and youth band The String Strangs. Workshops in clogging and the harmonica are also on the schedule and there's also a jug band jam. Hey, wait a minute, this isn't Tennessee. Find tickets and a complete schedule at whiteoakfolkfest.com .

The Yellow Wallpaper, Friday-Sunday, Aug. 13-15, UW Memorial Union-Play Circle: This new musical written by Madison composers Erin McConnell and Evan Lange is based on the classic short story by Charlotte Perkins Gilman. The story, written in 1892, it was rediscovered in the 1970s by a new wave of feminist literary scholars, who lauded it for its representation of female oppression and repression. The one-woman show from Music Theater of Madison stars Meghan Randolph. The story of a woman recovering from a breakdown in a room with wallpaper that begins to exacerbate her condition “called out for music,” says Randolph. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 13-14 and 2 p.m. on Aug. 15; the Aug. 13 performance will also be available as a livestream.

× Expand Timothy Hiatt The Claudettes (left to right): Zach Verdoorn, Michael Caskey, Berit Ulseth, Johnny Iguana.

The Claudettes, Friday, Aug. 13, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Regular visitors to Madison in recent years, The Claudettes were all set for some serious touring following the April 2020 release of High Times in the Dark. (We all know how 2020 turned out.) The Claudettes finally get a chance to hit the road, and fans should be primed to sing along following a year and change of listening to that excellent collection. Anchored by the bluesy piano and songwriting of Johnny Iguana, The Claudettes build on that base to let the songs go where they will, whether it be garage rock, jazz or soul.

The Inheritance, Friday, Aug. 13, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 8 p.m.: Gripping work from director Ephraim Asili, The Inheritance is set in a West Philadelphia house — it's fictional, but feels like a documentary, and recalls in actual documentary fashion the police attack on the Philadelphia group MOVE in the 1980s. In the present day, a group of young Black artists and activists have formed a collective. The film focuses on their quest to define and redefine Black life, art, politics and progress. Find tickets here for this Rooftop Cinema presentation.

× Expand Sincere Life

Sincere Life, Friday, Aug. 13, High Noon Saloon, 9 p.m.: Craig Smith is a familiar name for Madison-area comedy audiences in recent years. As Sincere Life, Smith is also an acclaimed MC, though music performances have been somewhat rare in recent times. For once Friday the 13th turns out to be good luck, as Sincere Life returns to help bring hip-hop back to the High Noon. In-demand producer DJ Pain 1 and Juicee Monroe are also on the bill, hosted by ShaH Evans.

× Expand courtesy TRT The Rascal Theory (left to right): Brian Barta, Joe Iaquinto, Linwood "Woody" Riley, Roscoe Foster, Jack Peterson.

Rascal Fest, Saturday, Aug. 14, Hop Garden & Paoli Mill Park, Paoli, noon-9 p.m.: This all-day concert is a fundraiser for MAMA Cares, a relief fund for musicians in need coordinated by the Madison Area Music Association. The namesake rascals are The Rascal Theory, the Madison blues rock experts led by Roscoe Foster. You’ll want to spend the day in Paoli, as the lineup is a strong one on blues, rock and funk: Paul Filipowicz, The Jimmys, Mad City Funk, The Moon Gypsies, Mickey Magnum, Jason Vargas & the Apollos and L.A. Scoundrels. Find tickets at therascaltheory.com .

ARTBASH, Saturday, Aug. 14, Garver Feed Mill, noon-9 p.m.: Do the words "augmented reality art gallery" pique your interest? If so, ARTBASH is the place to go on Saturday. The event also features a curated exhibit by Chicago area artists Bella Kiser, Tristan Martinez, Claire Molenda, and Alex Schonauer; local artists and vendors; music by Louka (3 p.m.) and Charlie Painter (5 p.m.) and more. The event is a collaboration by Garver Events, Downtown 500 (Chicago/Philadelphia), and QZ Studios (St. Joseph, Missouri); RSVPs are appreciated.

× Expand Michaela von Seydlitz Duke Otherwise

North Star Fest, Saturday, August 14, Pocket Park, 2-8 p.m.: The inaugural North Star Fest boasts local music, food trucks and fun for the whole family. The event kicks off with Frank Martin Busch, playing country music with a modern take at 2:30 p.m. Duke Otherwise, an imaginative children’s artist and singer of “Brussels Sprout Shout!” will follow at 4:30 p.m. Travis Agnew Band, a country, folk, rock, reggae and blues quintet, closes down the fest with a 6 p.m. set. Pocket Park can be found wedged between Sharpsburg and Galileo drives, just off Cottage Grove Road (County Road BB).

× Expand Aimee Broman Kelsey Wang, Beck Beuchel, Mike Brady and Noah Strube (left to right) in the Madison Savoyards' 2021 summer revue, "I have a song to sing, O!"

I Have a Song to Sing, O!, Aug. 14-Sept. 30, online: The Madison Savoyards’ productions of Gilbert and Sullivan operettas are an indelible part of summer in Madtown. This year, the troupe is sticking with an online version of a musical revue, titled “I Have a Song to Sing, O! Musical Gems from Gilbert & Sullivan.” It’s a greatest hits of sorts, though the rarely-heard “Thespis” is also on the program. This professionally recorded production is available for streaming Aug. 14-Sept. 30 on madisonsavoyards.org . Best, if you don’t know whether you have a Savoyard within you, to give it a shot — it’s free.

Stoughton Chamber Music Festival, Saturday, Aug. 14, Stoughton Opera House, 3 & 7 p.m.: Two weekends of classical music begins with the program “Elsewhere — Through Night and Wind,” featuring new arrangements (by Madison composer Micah Behr) of songs by Clara Schumann and Franz Schubert plus works by Emilie Mayer, W. A. Mozart and Robert Schumann. Ticketed concerts also include two performances of “Vaudeville — Through Story and Song,” on Aug. 20-21. A free kids' storytime featuring a reading of The Snail and The Whale and music takes place each half-hour between 2 and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, at Chorus Public House, also on Main Street in Stoughton (RSVP to stoughtonchambermusicfestival@gmail.com). Note that Stoughton Opera House requires proof of vaccination and masks for attendance.

× Expand Candy Schrank The Acoustic Charlies

The Acoustic Charlies, Saturday, Aug. 14, Our House, 6:30 p.m.: This east-side house concert series moved to the back yard for 2021, and as of Tuesday cohosts Anne Katz and David Wallner reported spots were still available; email them at annedave@chorus.net to save your place. Music for the evening will be provided by The Acoustic Charlies, a trio of Chuck Bayuk (The Drunken Sailors), Chuck Gates, and honorary “Chuck” Jeff Laramie (Free Hot Lunch). The group plays classic rock and folk covers self-described as “obscurely familiar.”

× Expand Caroline Tu Farley Artists Erin McWalter and Iris Nguyen with "Dandelion Love."

Rooted in the Land: Past, Present and Future, Aug. 15-Oct. 31, Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability, Verona: The Farley Center is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Natural Path Sanctuary, an area dedicated to “green” burials, with an extensive installation of earth art exhibits, designed to decompose back into the land. Art from 27 artists will be on display Aug. 15-Oct. 31; take a walk through the woods any time from sunrise to sunset. An artists’ reception and guided tour takes place at 1:30-4 p.m. on Sept. 25. Find more info at farleycenter.org .

Caravan, Sunday, Aug. 15, Allen Centennial Garden, 5 p.m.: The Madison acoustic instrumental jazz group Caravan will perform a free concert amid the greenery and flowers of Allen Centennial Garden. The quartet — Christo Ruppenthal and Scott Hlavenka on acoustic guitar, Kevin Tipple on upright bass, and Greg Smith on clarinet, saxophone and auxiliary percussion — plays upbeat music with a storytelling quality, including train whistles and rattling snake tails among instrumentals that transport the listener.

× Expand Shervin Lainez Bette Smith

Bette Smith, Sunday, Aug. 15, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: The Good, the Bad and the Bette was certainly one of the most galvanizing albums of 2020. The second album by Brooklyn-based singer and songwriter Bette Smith (following 2017’s acclaimed Jetlagger), the album’s songs mix soul and rock ‘n roll in equal measure. Madison audiences can catch the last show of Smith’s brief Midwest tour, before she joins Drive-By Truckers for a few dates later in the month; the Truckers’ bassist, Matt Patton, was co-producer for The Good, the Bad and the Bette. With The Civil Engineers.

Jazz on State, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 100 block of State Street, 5:30 p.m.: Jazz at Five co-founder and former director Cathy Sullivan quickly pulled together a new concert series for the downtown area when Jazz at Five announced its move to Fitchburg for 2021. The new Jazz on State series wraps up with the quartet of Leo Sidran, John Christensen, Dave Stoler and Chris Stromquist, plus a very special guest — pianist and singer (and father of Leo) Ben Sidran. Attendees are encouraged to visit area restaurants before or after the concert.

× Expand Glen Rose Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Dodge County Fair, Wednesday, Aug. 18-Sunday, Aug. 22, N6885 High Point Road, Beaver Dam: Yes, there are rides and games, animals, a truck and tractor pull, and delicious, devilish fair food. But it’s always most fun to see what musical artists are scheduled for the evening concerts at the fair in Dane County’s neighbor to the northeast. This year’s mix of up-and-comers and legacy acts includes at least two guaranteed audience participation moments. “Fishin’ in the Dark,” the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band song which has remained inescapable in Wisconsin since 1987, is sure to inspire a sing-along on Aug. 19. And Blue Öyster Cult’s “Don’t Fear the Reaper” will certainly cause a beer bottle clank-along with the cowbell on Aug. 21 (the night also includes Starship featuring Mickey Thomas). Jordan Davis represents modern country on Aug. 20. All entertainment is free with gate admission, so it’s also a bargain. Find the full schedule at dodgecountyfairgrounds.com .

Rob's Sugar River Ramble , RSVP by Aug. 18 (event is Aug. 22): Do you know the Sugar River? It's quintessential south central Wisconsin, a lazy tubing and canoe route that gives mild adventurers a new perspective on the fields, hills and valleys of the area. This Upper Sugar River Watershed Association paddling/bicycling fundraiser starts in Mount Horeb; paddle until you reach Paoli, about 4.6 miles. Or pick a bicycle route; there are three (32 miles, 20 miles or 15 miles). Paddlers can catch a shuttle back to Mount H. where there will be locally sourced food, beer, and live music. The action starts at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 22 at Waltz Park; food and music kicks in at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. Advance registration is required by Aug. 18, and boat rentals are available ($40) if needed. Proceeds from the event support the nonprofit Upper Sugar River Watershed Association. Find more info at uppersugar.org .

× Expand courtesy Pierce Manufacturing Inc. The Volterra is the first electric fire truck in service in North America.

Madison Fire Department Open House, Thursday, Aug. 19, Fire Station #8, 3945 Lien Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Check out the new, high-tech addition to the Madison Fire Department’s vehicle lineup: a Volterra electric fire engine. Stop by Station #8 where the first-ever in-service electric fire engine in North America will be on display, and experts who contributed to the design will be available to answer questions. The engine has been serving Madison’s east side since late May, but this is a chance to see the groundbreaking engine up close and in person.

Madison Night Market, Thursday, Aug. 19, State and Gilman streets, 4-9 p.m.: Shop downtown Madison businesses, munch on food from local restaurants, and enjoy live music at the first installment of the fifth annual Madison Night Market. Madison’s Central Business Improvement District has moved this annual event mostly onto State Street, hoping to bring shoppers to downtown businesses and restaurants still recovering from the pandemic. Stores will stay open late, restaurants will expand outdoor seating areas to accommodate diners, and food carts and pop-up restaurants will also make an appearance among the varied vendors. Future market dates: Sept. 16, Oct. 22, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.

× Expand Mindy Tucker Esteban Touma

Esteban Touma and friends, Thursday, Aug. 19, The Rigby, 7:30 p.m.: As a host of the local branch of The Moth, a writer/producer for Love Wisconsin and comedian, Esteban Touma was a regular presence in Madison after moving here in 2013. But in 2019 he left town to focus on stand-up comedy, performing around the country (and on Comedy Central’s Up Next). For this showcase, Touma has gathered some of his favorite regional comedians: Dana Ehrmann, Charlie Kojis, Adam McShane and Rory Rusch.