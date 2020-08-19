Butter-up early!

With the print version of Isthmus on pause, we thought it might be handy to have the Picks in a single weekly post. You can still find the Picks in the usual places online: collected here, and sprinkled throughout all the events.

Wisconsin Water Agenda, Thursday, Aug. 20, 12:30 pm: The River Alliance of Wisconsin does great work with our precious resource, from tracking and battling aquatic invasive species to monitoring groundwater and polluted runoff. Learn more about the quest for clean water in Wisconsin during an interactive online presentation focusing on the 12 elements needed for clean water. There will be a special guest speaker and a prize giveaway for attendees. Register here, or learn more at wisconsinrivers.org.

× Expand Camela Langendorf Kenneth Dahlin

The Misunderstood Wright: Modernism and Traditionalism, Thursday, Aug. 20, 1 pm: As principal architect of Genesis Architecture, Kenneth C. Dahlin designs buildings with the "organic" emphasis of Frank Lloyd Wright's Prairie Style and Usonian eras, as well as in Mid-Century Modern and other styles. During this virtual Zoom edition of the Wright Design Series lectures hosted by Monona Terrace, Dahlin will discuss the seeming about-face on modernism taken by Wright, who criticized early adopters of his influential design ideas.

Voting During a Pandemic: Casting Your Vote and Making it Count, Thursday, Aug. 20, 6:30 pm: As if COVID-19, racial unrest and looming economic disaster were not enough, now there are some who are trying to wreak havoc with our elections. Get some answers from someone who knows something about our elections system to quell anxiety on that score. David Canon, a UW-Madison political science professor, will talk and take questions about our upcoming election via a Zoom discussion sponsored by the Middleton Public Library. Topics include: Can The Donald change the date of the election? Will the system be able to handle the expected increase in mailed ballots for the November election? Canon is editor of the Election Law Journal and affiliated with the Elections Research Center. Register here.

× Expand Linda Falkenstein Participants at the first Food Truck Fridays in August.

Food Truck Fridays, Friday Aug. 21, Alliant Energy Center-Willow Island, 4-8 pm: Last week's inaugural gathering of food carts at the Alliant Energy Center drew plenty of interest, but the crowd isn't overwhelming; there's plenty of space on Willow Island, and people wore masks and stood six feet apart while waiting in line. After ordering, take your food home or picnic on the grass (bring your own chairs or blankets; there's no furniture for dining). It's a casual, late summer vibe. Food carts this week will be Pancho's Tacos, Toast, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, JD's and Happy Kitchen. Parking is free at the Coliseum. Food Truck Fridays runs through the end of October.

× Expand courtesy Adem Tesfaye New York City-based musician Adem Tesfaye is a Madison native.

Adem Tesfaye Trio, Friday, Aug. 21, 8 pm: Back in the '00s, songwriter, singer and guitarist Adem Tesfaye was a regular presence on Madison stages, his unique mix of hip-hop, soul and funk guaranteed to inspire a spontaneous dance party no matter the venue. These days Tesfaye resides in New York City, so chances to hear him in his hometown have been rare, other than some Black Poets Society Reunion shows several years back. Cafe Coda comes to the rescue with this livestream concert, also featuring bassist LaCouir Yancey and drummer Rick Flowers.

Drive-Thru Sweet Corn Festival, Saturday, Aug. 22, Angell Park, Sun Prairie, 11:30 am-7 pm: There's no real reason you can't drive up and get a dozen ears of fresh, steaming hot, buttery sweet corn delivered to your car, but it won't be quite the same harvest-themed feeling this year at the legendary festival at the Angell Park. Still, be brave, corn lovers. Organizers have gone to great lengths to recreate the joie de vivre, with 103.5 FM The Sun community radio broadcasting live. A special Potosi beer, Sun Prairie Strong Prairie Pilsner, was brewed for the event as well. The whole event supports local charities. Goodie bags go to the first 500 cars, so butter-up early, Dane County. For sample order forms, see Facebook; cooked corn is $8/six ears, or $10 for 20 uncooked ears. Note: Enter on Grove Street.

× Expand Lloyd Schultz Willy Street Chamber Players

Willy Street Chamber Players, Saturday, Aug. 22, noon: The east-side string quartet had to move its 2020 summer concert series to 2021, but listeners take heart: Willy Street Chamber Players return as part of the Grace Presents series, which transitioned to webcasts of concerts filmed at Grace Episcopal Church. The program includes works spanning the Baroque era (J.S. Bach) to the present (Tania León, Kimo Williams). A meet-and-greet with the ensemble will follow the concert, via Zoom; email togracepresents@gmail.com for information.

Vilas Neighborhood Walking Tour, Sunday, Aug. 23. 8:30 am-noon: Certainly the stay-at-home nature of the pandemic has led many of us to explore our own city and neighborhoods more. Learn more about the pretty Vilas neighborhood with this walking tour from the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation. From Native American burial mounds to many styles of 19th and 20th home architecture, Vilas has a lot to tell us about the streets where we live now. Tours leave every 30 minutes from 8:30 am-noon, and group sizes are limited to make social distancing easier; please wear a mask if possible. As of Tuesday tour spots had filled up, but a waitlist is available here.

× Expand Amy Muir Participants at the 2019 Java Jive event.

Java Jive, Sunday, Aug. 23, 10 am: Java Jive, the historically super-caffeinated fundraiser brunch to benefit Rape Crisis Center, goes virtual in this, its 25th year. The streaming event includes live music by Piano Fondue (and a pre-recorded song by special guests Garbage), spoken word and an auction. Also, executive director Erin Thornley Parisi, who is stepping down, will be saying her good-bye at the event. If you're in Dane County, order tickets ahead of time to opt-in for bakery and coffee delivery the morning of the event.

× Expand Pete Olson Photography Josh Harty

Live from the Garver Patio, Sunday, Aug. 23, 11 am-9 pm: If you can score a chair, the grassy green outside the Garver Feed Mill is the place to be to enjoy food, cocktails and live music. Seating ranges from groups of Adirondack chairs to cafe and picnic tables. Reservations are a must, and entitle visitors to a three-hour stay ($10/person; parties limited to six). Masks are required when not eating or drinking. The lineup includes the Johannes Wallmann Quartet at 11 am, Fareed Haque and Goran Ivanovic at 12:45 and 5 pm, SistaStrings with special guest Bill Camplin 3 and 6:30 pm, and Josh Harty (pictured) with Nick Brown, Scott Beardsley, Justin Bricco and Pauli Ryan at 8:15 pm.

Brat Fest Auction, Through Sunday, Aug. 23: One of the fundraisers Madison missed this summer was Brat Fest, which not only traditionally kicks off the summer grilling season with brats and bands, but is also a big boost to local charities. The Metcalfe's Market folks, who started Brat Fest lo these many years ago in the Hilldale parking lot (back when Hilldale had a parking lot), continue the fundraising aspect by holding a virtual auction, with $40,000 in goods and experiences, including things you just need and things you just want. And yes: You can bid on a case of Johnsonville brats to create your own Brat Fest. Log on to bid, maybe win, and support local nonprofits. Register and view items here; bidding closes at 9 pm Sunday.

× Expand Ingrid Laas Jeans 'n Classics and Andrew Sewell at a 2019 Concerts on the Square

Concerts on the Square, Tuesday, Aug. 25, Warner Park Duck Pond, 6 pm: The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra continues to adapt its beloved Concerts on the Square season for 2020, as a pair of performances move to Breese Stevens Field. The catch: Though the WCO will be live at Breese, attendance remains drive-in style at the Duck Pond (or via livestream from your couch). Aug. 25 features "Come Together," hits of the 1960s through the 1980s, with guest Jeans 'n Classics (pictured). Appearing on Sept. 1 is composer and electric violinist Tracy Silverman, who will perform the premiere of his new work, "For the Greater Groove." In addition to the drive-in screenings and livestreams, the concerts will also be broadcast live on 89.9 WORT-FM; a pre-show at 5 pm is hosted by Tim Sauers, Overture Center vice president of programming and community engagement. Find ticket information (and the livestreams) at wcoconcerts.org.

Virtual Women's Suffrage Centennial Celebration, Wednesday, Aug. 26, noon: We can’t get together in large numbers now, but the Wisconsin Historical Society and 19th Amendment Centennial Committee are sponsoring a way to collectively celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote: At noon on Aug. 26, ring bells to commemorate the important milestone. There is a symbolic reason for that. When Bainbridge Colby, the secretary of state, announced on Aug. 26, 1920, that the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution had passed, giving women the right to vote, suffragist Carrie Chapman Catt asked that whistles and bells be sounded at noon. On that day, and following days, people rang bells and whistles at noon in celebration. Really want to get into the mood? Wear white, purple and gold: the colors worn by American suffragists during parades and marches. Take a photo and post to Facebook or Instagram and tag @WisconsinHistoricalSociety. Hashtags to use: #WomensVote100; #WIVotesforWomen; #BIGHistoryIsHappening.

× Expand Courtesy Wisconsin Women's Network Suburbs for Equality founder Robyn George.

Women's Equality Day Celebration, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 6 pm: The Wisconsin Women's Network gathers each year to celebrate gains in equity for women, and raise awareness of the work that still needs to be done. This year's event will take place on Facebook Live, on the theme of "I am Generation Equity: Realizing the Equity of ALL Women." A panel discussion on the theme will feature AARP Wisconsin state issues advocacy director Helen Marks Dicks, Suburbs for Equality founder Robyn George (pictured), and community organizer Ayomi Obuseh.

Extraordinary, Thursday, Aug. 27, 6 pm: Every August, the Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters honors conservation leaders and gets fired up for the fall election at its annual celebration. This year's event moves to Zoom, and honors retiring state Sen. Mark Miller; Emiliana Almanza Lopez, a recent UW-Madison graduate working to highlight racial justice concerns in the environmental movement; and former WCV board President Victoria Vollrath. Tickets and more info here.