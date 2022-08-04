WIT on Tour, Aug. 4-6, Brittingham Boats: If you have wanted to try out stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking or other watercraft without having to buy equipment, now is your chance. From 6-10 a.m. and 5-9 p.m. daily, fitness/training brand WIT is sponsoring free rentals at Brittingham Boats, while supplies last. There are various other free happenings at Brittingham from Aug. 4-6, including fitness classes, water-based activities including performances by local musicians and DJs, and more. Find the schedule and reservation details at madisonboats.com/witontour .

× Expand Pranav Sood Pranav Sood

Pranav Sood, Thursday, Aug. 4, Facebook, 5 p.m.: A master of fine arts graduate of UW-Madison, Pranav Sood's paintings use bright colors, bold lines and geometric patterns to depict fantastical figures in imagined landscapes. Often joyfully psychedelic, Sood's work is instantly identifiable. Now residing in Brooklyn, New York, Sood will talk about his work on Facebook Live in conjunction with the exhibit I am Absolutely Absolute, on display at Abel Contemporary Gallery through Sept. 4 (along with works by Keith Kazak, Marlene Miller and a painting group show).

Concerts on the Square, Thursday, Aug. 4, Capitol Square, 7 p.m.: Not to inspire fear that summer is slipping away but...the last Concerts on the Square for 2022 is already nigh. By now you probably remember the drill: picnic blankets can hit the lawn starting at 3 p.m., and the performers are stationed at the King Street side. Aug. 3, Finale with Foley , will feature concertos for the double bass, ably performed by guest artist Xavier Foley. “When Xavier was here [in 2021], he knocked everybody’s socks off,” says WCO music director Andrew Sewell. “So we invited him back again this year.” Find program details and any weather-related updates at wcoconcerts.org . (Note: Moved to Thursday due to rainy weather.)

× Expand Beau Meyer Malcolm McCanles (left) and Danielle Bullock in the University Theatre production "First Date." Malcolm McCanles (left) and Danielle Bullock in the University Theatre production "First Date."

First Date, July 28-Aug. 7 and Sept. 15-25, UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre: Summer is always fun at University Theatre, as many other local troupes are on hiatus. First Date, a musical send-up of the date everyone hates most, is perfect fare for those looking for some lighthearted but relevant fun. What happens when a blind date newbie is set up with a serial dater? The action moves through one date, with “inner critics” making physical guest appearances. Performances take place July 28-Aug. 7 (with a fall semester remount Sept. 15-25), with shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available at 608-265-2787, through artsticketing.wisc.edu , or at the Mitchell Theatre box office one hour prior to performances.

Motel Breakfast, Thursday, Aug. 4, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Chicago's Motel Breakfast is straightforward and charming; the band can sound like a sloppy Irish bar band or '80s pop-folk group The Waterboys. They even recall the early 2000s sound of David Gray — you remember, the “Babylon” guy? With Social Cig and Blue County Pistol.

Rooftop Cinema, Aug. 4, 11, 25, Sept. 1, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 8 p.m.: Enjoy a quartet of independent documentary films on the MMoCA rooftop on upcoming Thursdays. Rooftop Cinema kicks off Aug. 4 with The American Sector, exploring what artifacts from the Cold War can tell us about politics today. It's followed on Aug. 11 by Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché, in which director/screenwriter Celeste Bell (daughter of the X-Ray Spex frontwoman) pieces together her mother's past; on Aug. 25 by The Village Detective: A Song Cycle, which builds a story around reels of film from 1969 found in the ocean by Icelandic fishing nets in 2016; and on Sept. 1 by North By Current, a personal documentary from filmmaker Angelo Madsen Minax about truths discovered on returning to his hometown following the death of his niece. Ticket sales begin at 7:30 p.m. in the lobby.

× Expand Cut the Deck Creative Flying Fuzz

Flying Fuzz, Aug. 4, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: We don't recall many teen bands playing Summerfest twice in the same day. But that's exactly what Flying Fuzz did in 2021. A runner-up in last year's ROCKONSIN statewide band competition for musicians in grades 7-12, this young Madison band revels in traditional heavy metal performed in the spirit of early Black Sabbath, early Metallica and early Judas Priest. Flying Fuzz already has released two full-length albums — including last year’s Flying Fuzz II — and has amassed a large online following that should help propel the band to even bigger things.

Blooming Butterflies, through Aug. 7, Olbrich Gardens-Bolz Conservatory, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: The exotic plants, birds, and water features of Olbrich Gardens glassed-in Bolz Conservatory are magical year-round. But it's extra special when you can also have an encounter with a delicate, ephemeral butterfly (just make sure nobody rides along when you exit). The live butterflies are back at Bolz for the first time since 2019. Find out more at olbrich.org .

× Expand Danielle Endvick Farmer Katy Dickson of Christensen Farm in Browntown, Wisconsin, will be speaking duringa special all-day workshop as part of the 2022 Soil Sisters weekend.

Soil Sisters, Aug. 5-7, Blanchardville, Brodhead, Monroe and New Glarus area: There are plenty of ag events in Wisconsin during the summer, from Cows on the Concourse to dairy breakfasts on the farm. Soil Sisters focuses on women farming, with on-the-farm events involving more than 20 woman-owned farms in and around Monroe, Brodhead, New Glarus and Blanchardville. Workshops, farm tours, local wood-fired pizzas for sale and a cheese tasting are just some of the options during the weekend. All 2022 events will be held outdoors with plenty of room for social distancing. See full schedule at soilsisters.wixsite.com .

Dane Dances, Fridays, Aug. 5-26, Monona Terrace rooftop, 5:30-9:30 p.m.: Monona Terrace is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and Dane Dances has been throwing its community dance party for nearly as long. This year's lineup is straight fire as usual: Eddie Butts Band and Latin Pride Orquesta, Aug. 5; VO5 and BBI, Aug. 12; international salsa star Luisito Rosario y Orquesta Estrella Madison and Orquesta SalSoul del Mad, Aug. 19; and Sounds of Slave and Sisters of Element & the Storm Chaser Orchestra, Aug. 26. Food and drink will be available at 5 p.m. from Kipp's Kitchen, Lake Vista Cafe, La Taguara and Lemongrass, and music starts at 5:30 p.m. If it's rainy, the show will go on; call 608-261-4094 for location information.

× Expand Paula Borman & Paul Vriend Joel Paterson with guitar. Joel Paterson

Sugar Maple Traditional Music Festival, Friday-Saturday, Aug 5-6, Lunney Lake Farm County Park: This annual Four Lakes Traditional Music Collective celebration of folk and roots music always features a stellar lineup of performers, many of whom also participate in talks and workshops through the weekend. This year it includes Madison native Joel Paterson, who will present “The Guitar Stylings of Joel Paterson” at 3 p.m. on Aug. 6, following a main stage set at 1:15 p.m. (Paterson also will be in the band for Chicago rockabilly star Bailey Dee at 6:15 p.m., Aug. 5.) The schedule also includes Tish Hinojosa, Henhouse Prowlers, The Best Westerns, kids' music by David Landau, and much more. Find info at sugarmaplefest.org .

A Raisin in the Sun, Aug. 5-Oct. 7, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: A family in 1950s Chicago wrestles with big questions of race, identity, racism, and what to do with a life insurance check — and it is still relevant today. Tasia A. Jones directs Lorraine Hansberry's iconic drama A Raisin in the Sun, which joins other diverse plays in this APT season that proves the company knows how to produce more than just Shakespeare. Find the schedule and tickets at americanplayers.org .

× Expand Kelsey Kruger Luke McGovern and a cute dog. Luke McGovern

Luke McGovern + carisa, Friday, Aug. 5, Communication, 7 p.m.: If Townes Van Zandt were less cynical, more sober, and alive, he would sound like Chicagoan Luke McGovern. McGovern’s most recent album, Take It Seriously, is more playful than the title sounds and is filled with clean, acoustic guitar finger picking and solid folk songs. Guitarist carisa’s music leans jazz and has been called “bedroom cafe.”

Merrily We Roll Along, Aug. 5-7, Madison College-Truax Mitby Theater: This musical tells the story of a composer turned Hollywood impresario by looking backward to learn what it cost to get there. Based on an earlier play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, Merrily We Roll Along features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by George Furth, and was originally produced on Broadway with a youthful cast playing the characters at all ages. It should be a good match for this production mounted by the Capital City Theatre Conservatory program, featuring musical theater students and program alumni working with professionals such as director Kitt Lavoie (who also directed a documentary about the original Broadway cast, Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened). Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 5-6 and 2 p.m., Aug. 7. More info and tickets at capitalcitytheatre.org .

× Expand J. Miner Photography Madison Savoyards' summer 2022 production is "Ruddigore, or The Witch’s Curse."

Ruddigore, or The Witch's Curse, Aug. 5-14, Bartell Theatre: It's truly not summer without a Madison Savoyards production of a Gilbert and Sullivan operetta. This year the Savoyards are back to the live stage with Ruddigore, or The Witch’s Curse. Witches! Curses! Communicating with the dead! It's all here in a steampunk-influenced production with all the tuneful mayhem one expects from the masters of the comic song. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Info at madisonsavoyards.org .

National Mustard Day, Saturday, Aug. 6, National Mustard Museum, Middleton, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Mustard is the greatest condiment of all time, or at least that's the theme of this year's National Mustard Day. Mustard undeniably provides the proper flavor contrast when slathered on hot dogs and bratwursts and soft pretzels. Performing will be Black Star Drum Line, the Blue Accordion and The Dawg Bones, plus three shows from Kids are People Too. Mustard games? You betcha, there’s Mustard Bowling and Fishing for Mustard, among others. See schedule at mustardmuseum.org .

× Expand courtesy DJ Ace DJ Ace in front of a fountain. DJ Ace

Park Street Music Fest, Saturday, Aug. 6, Labor Temple, 3-8 p.m.: This family-friendly music festival is back with its fifth free outdoor concert. Taking the stage this year at Park Street Music Fest are Madison R&B/rock/jazz group Kinfolk, smooth jazz band Collage and Company, salsa and soul band Orquesta SalSoul del Mad, and rapper-singer Na3 Superstar. Kicking off the day is Madison-born-and-raised DJ Vanessa McDowell, aka DJ Ace. Food trucks and vendors will also be at the festival.

Dave Hause + Trapper Schoepp, Saturday, Aug. 6, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Dave Hause is on a roll. Liberated in his sobriety, fueled with gratitude for a growing family, he writes classic rock 'n roll songs that celebrate strength of will and the power of love. But it’s not all lovey-dovey. Hause’s sound is steeped in the hardcore punk scene of his youth in Philadelphia. Will Hoge plucked members from Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell’s bands for the recording of Hause’s newest album, Blood Harmony, created in Nashville. With an opening set by Milwaukee-based singer-songwriter Trapper Schoepp, who is one of the few persons who shares a songwriting credit with Bob Dylan.

× Expand courtesy The Earthlings A collage of the members of The Earthlings, 2022. The Earthlings

The Earthlings album release, Saturday, Aug. 6, High Noon Saloon, 8:30 p.m.: If there is one constant in the music created by Madison-area psych rock collective The Earthlings since forming in 2010, it's a willingness to experiment and explore new sonic territory. At this show the group will unveil their seventh full-length album, Terra Obscura; a reinvented sound is heralded by the lead single, "I Had to Do It (for Myself)," an extended synth-pop jam that is eminently danceable while maintaining the group's laid-back grooviness and musical eclecticism. With Pink Halo, Lunar Ticks.

Rocking School Backpacks, Sunday, Aug. 7, Capital Brewery, Middleton, noon-5 p.m.: Rock-country band Tent Show Troubadours coordinates this annual benefit concert designed to help Middleton Outreach Ministry collect school supplies as part of its annual back-to-school program. (Find a list of needed items at momhelps.org ; monetary donations are also accepted.) Along with a set from TST, this year's bill includes catchy rock by BingBong and guitar duets by Red Door Duo (Helen Avakian and Dave Irwin).

× Expand Arin Sang-urai Maggie Maxwell and Andre Medrano host "Would You Rather?"

Madison Comedy Week, Aug. 7-14, various venues: More than 100 comedians gather in Madison for a week of stand-up, improv, roast battles and more — if you’re looking for a laugh, Madison Comedy Week is ready for you. Headlining is British-Jamaican comic Ian Edwards, performing a free show Aug. 13 at the Pursuit of Happiness Sessions at McPike Park. But that show is just one entry point; more than 30 events are set for a variety of venues, with a dozen shows at The Bur Oak (including a visit by New York City-based Would You Rather on Aug. 10) and a trio of events at Comedy on State (hosting a comedy special taping by Jake Snell on Aug. 10). Find the complete schedule and ticket info at madisoncomedyweek.net .

My Tree, Sunday, Aug. 7, Arts + Lit Lab, 7 p.m.: Brooklyn-based duo My Tree is the unusual combination of vocalist and alto sax player Caroline Davis and gifted keyboardist Ben Jamal Hoffmann. In concert their deep connection is on display, with one player often filling in the last part of the other’s musical thought. Their newest LP, Where the Grace Is, combines earth-bound themes of pandemic loss and social injustice with heavenly tones of redemption The duo is joined for this tour by drummer David Frazier, who also plays on the album. With Supercell.

We hope it’s handy for you to find Picks grouped together in a single post. The individual Picks can still be found in the usual places online: collected here , and sprinkled throughout all the events .

