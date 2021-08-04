Festyland returns

Madison Fire Department Open House, Thursday, Aug. 5, Fire Station #8, 3945 Lien Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Check out the new, high-tech addition to the Madison Fire Department’s vehicle lineup: a Volterra electric fire engine. Stop by Station #8 where the first-ever in-service electric fire engine in North America will be on display, and experts who contributed to the design will be onsite to answer questions. The engine has been serving Madison’s east side since late May, but this is a chance to see the groundbreaking engine up close and in person. A future open house takes place Aug. 19.

× Expand Ms. Pat

Ms. Pat, Thursday, Aug. 5, Comedy on State, 7:30 p.m.: Before age 20, Patricia Williams was a single mother of two, also caregiver for her sister’s children, and making ends meet by selling drugs. During this time, Ms. Pat discovered her knack for humor, performing at her first open mic at the encouragement of her case worker. Ms. Pat told her story in the 2017 memoir Rabbit; today, the comedy veteran of 13 years is also co-host of the podcast The Patdown, and creator and star of The Ms. Pat Show, a sitcom based on her own life premiering on BET+ Aug. 12. Before then, you can catch Ms. Pat’s standup set right here in Madison. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 6-7, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Tickets here .

× Expand Christina Gandolfo Mary Mack

Madison Comedy Week, Through Aug. 8, various venues: To everything there is a season, and summer in Madison in recent (non-pandemic) years has included a season for your face to hurt from laughing. Madison Comedy Week returns in 2021 bigger and better than ever, with almost 30 events over eight evenings at The Bur Oak, The Rigby and several other venues. The second half of the week includes headlining sets during the Pursuit of Happiness Session at McPike Park by Kevin Bozeman (9:30 p.m., Aug. 6) and Mary Mack (9:30 p.m., Aug. 7). Other highlights include the return of Madison expatriate Martin Henn for an album recording set (9 p.m., Aug. 6, The Rigby) and a visit by Late Late Breakfast with hosts Tyler Jackson and Danny Maupin with a host of local comics (3 p.m., Aug. 8, The Bur Oak). Find the full schedule and ticket links at madisoncomedyweek.net .

Michael Alexander, Friday, Aug. 6, Breakwater, Monona, 5 p.m.: Top off the week with Michael Alexander and some country-rock sounds in Monona. Alexander leads Michael Alexander & Big Whiskey, a band mixing Southern rock, country rock and outlaw country; each Friday through August, the singer and guitarist is going solo for happy hour performances.

× Expand Alysse Gafkjen JD McPherson and band.

The Sessions at McPike Park, Friday-Sunday, Aug. 6-8; Thursday-Friday, Aug. 12-13, McPike Park: As usual, the organizers of this summer music series have put together a lineup guaranteed to keep Madison’s near east side green space hopping. If you are a follower of the music of New Orleans, the Aug. 6-8 Pursuit of Happiness Session will be your jam, with sets by Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs on Aug. 6, The Iguanas on Aug. 7, and Victor Goines and Herlin Riley on Aug. 8 (the Sessions’ inaugural artists-in-residence, Goines and Riley are also participating in other events Aug 9-11 ). And that’s just the start of a packed lineup, also featuring visitors such as JD McPherson and SistaStrings (joined by Bill Camplin and Willy Porter), local favorites from jazz to folk to rock, and even Madison Comedy Week headliners Kevin Bozeman and Mary Mack. The party continues on Aug. 12 with headliner San Fermin and Aug. 13 Chuck Prophet & the Mission Express visit. There’s also a raffle and auction, and the event overall benefits five nonprofits: Centro Hispano, Community Immigration Law Center, Intertribal Agriculture Council, Urban League of Greater Madison and WORT-FM. Find the full schedule at sessionsatmcpike.org . Isthmus is a sponsor of The Sessions and we will be there on Aug. 7. Come meet the people who put this paper together. We’ll have a table, copies of the paper and some door prizes if we can scrounge anything up.

Dane Dances, Friday, Aug. 6, Monona Terrace rooftop, 5:30 p.m.: A perennial favorite community happening, Dane Dances is back for 2021. Along with the expected dance party, food and drink will be available from Kipp’s Kitchen, Lake Vista Cafe, La Taguara and Lemongrass; gates and vendors open at 4 p.m., and music starts at 5:30 p.m. If rain, the show goes on, inside Monona Terrace on Aug. 6. But, you may ask, who is playing? Week one includes Orquesta MAS, Sons of Chicago and DJ Pain 1. Media hosts are Isthmus’ own Dylan Brogan and Judith Davidoff, who will be staffing a table with papers. Stop by and say hi to her. The series continues on Fridays through Aug. 27. Ready, set, dance.

× Expand Cribshitter

Cribshitter, Friday, Aug. 6, Bos Meadery, 7 p.m.: Cribshitter is back with its first show since the outbreak of COVID-19. The Madison-area band has developed a loyal following — who Isthmus is collectively dubbing “Shitheads” — with a catalog of many lyrically rich, genre-warping originals and inspired covers (Wang Chung, Enrique Iglesias, even an old Car-X jingle). Before the pandemic, Cribshitter seemed to be on a country-western kick, notably with its yet-to-be recorded jam “Ass Play.” But who knows what these local weirdos will deliver post-pandemic. Here's hoping for the live debut of the 2020 single "COVID Cove." Opening is new wave-influenced Madison rockers Educational Davis.

Trace Johnson, Friday, Aug. 6, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 7 p.m.: Cellist Trace Johnson, a Madison native, has performed as a chamber musician, soloist and orchestral musician across the world, and will visit the Arts + Literature Laboratory for a pair of solo performances (the first was Aug. 4). Johnson currently plays with Sarasota Orchestra in Sarasota, Florida, and the Southwest Florida Symphony in Fort Myers, Florida. Besides performing, Johnson is a composer, arranger, recording artist and educator. Find tickets here .

× Expand David Simpson Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rodailleurs

Sugar Maple Traditional Music Festival, Friday-Saturday, Aug. 6-7, Lunney Lake Farm County Park: This annual Four Lakes Traditional Music Collective celebration of folk and roots music always features a stellar lineup of performers. Particularly intriguing is a duo set by a pair of legendary guitarists: Bill Kirchen (formerly of Commander Cody & the Lost Planet Airmen) and Redd Volkaert (who has played with Merle Haggard, Dale Watson and many others). But that’s just the start of a lineup that also includes the Cajun sounds of Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs, bluegrass supergroup Appalachian Roadshow, kids’ music by David Landau, workshops, artist talks and jam sessions. Find the full schedule and tickets at sugarmaplefest.org .

× Expand Squarewave

Squarewave album release, Friday, Aug. 6, The Bur Oak, 7:30 p.m.: Since the last time Squarewave played out in 2019, the pandemic happened and the group released a new album...in that order. Now that shows are back, it’s time to celebrate Hazy, which was released last fall on CD and LP. The veteran Madison band is anchored by Patrick Connaughty and Jeff Jagielo (also bandmates in Ivory Library), currently joined by Alivia Kleinfeldt and Brendan Manley (both of Dash Hounds), plus Biff Blumfumgagnge (The Gomers). It’s atmospheric, complex rock of the highest order. Tickets here .

Watermelon Slim, Friday, Aug. 6, Funk's Pub, Fitchburg, 8 p.m.: Madison based nonprofit Warrior Songs uses the creative arts to help veterans heal. Its latest compilation CD, The Last Thing We Ever Do: Warrior Songs Vol. 3, is out on Aug. 8 The official CD release show is in Milwaukee, but there are several Madison area events as well. On Thursday, Aug. 5, a 5:15 p.m. concert at the top of State Street (free and open to all) will be followed by a panel discussion at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum (free, but RSVP here ). On Friday, Aug. 6, multiple Blues Music Awards winner Watermelon Slim headlines a blues bash at Funk's; his song "Trying My Best to Get Back Home" is featured on the new comp. Friday's show also features sets by Madtown Mannish Boys and Warrior Songs founder Jason Moon. Find more events and info at warriorsongs.org .

× Expand Sony Music Orville Peck

Orville Peck, Friday, Aug. 6, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: The never-absent fringed masks, the pseudonymous name, all the backstory speculation...none of it would be quite as much of a tempest if Orville Peck’s music wasn’t also intriguing. You might expect someone who gets signed to Columbia Records and releases a duet with Shania Twain to be country, and that’s part of the equation. But as with Twain there is a lot of rock in Peck’s music, along with some David Lynch-worthy reverb and noirish soundscapes; it all melds well into Peck’s evocative story-songs. Peck has the ear of indie music audiences, the songs to cross over to country, and the guts to cover Bobbie Gentry’s “Fancy,” so he may not be playing Sylvee-sized rooms for much longer. With Christopher Gold & the New Old Things. Tickets here .

Friends of Madison Public Libraries Warehouse Sale, Saturday, Aug. 7, 1301 W. Badger Road, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Madison’s libraries have been open again since late May, but most in-person events have not yet returned — including fundraiser book sales. Until now. Friends groups from six libraries are pooling resources to hold one super-sized sale at the Madison Public Library Service & Support Center, 1301 W. Badger Road. Items are a mix of library discards and donated items, so you never know what you’ll find. At the risk of you bringing home too many books, we do need to tell you that the $5/bag sale starts at 3 p.m. (And for even more book-buying danger, on Aug. 7, the Friends of Sequoya Library is resuming its monthly first Saturday hours at its standalone location at 6672 Odana Road, in the Market Square shopping center.)

National Mustard Day, Saturday, Aug. 7, National Mustard Museum, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Mustard takes a star turn in Middleton during National Mustard Day, when ​Hubbard Avenue in front of the National Mustard Museum will have live music from the Blue Accordion and The Dawg Bones, hot dogs and bratwursts, mustard tastings, and mustard games (don’t ask). Turns out that there are mustard celebrities, too. Milwaukee Brewers favorite and two-time American League home run champion Stormin’ Gorman Thomas will be a special guest with his mustard-based “Stormin’ Sauce.” Details of all the activities and a schedule at mustardmuseum.org .

× Expand facebook.com/KinFolkSoulMadison Kinfolk at a 2018 Concerts at McKee performance.

Park Street Music Fest, Saturday, Aug. 7, Labor Temple, 3-8 p.m.: Launched in 2017, this Next Level Showcase event brings a music-specific fest to the south side, featuring local and regional performers along with vendors, food carts, and in 2021 a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The concert kicks off with DJ Ace at 3 p.m., Alexandrea Cordell at 3:25 p.m., and Crown Vic at 4 p.m., followed by longer sets by Orquesta SalSoul del Mad (4:50 p.m.) and Milwaukee-area smooth jazz band Collage and Company (5:55 p.m.). Madison R&B-rock-jazz experts Kinfolk (7 p.m.) bring it home.

Willie Nelson & Family + Avett Brothers, Saturday, Aug. 7, Breese Stevens Field, 6 p.m.: Willie Nelson & Family are on the road again, and as crazy as it seems, the bus is stopping at Breese Stevens. (Nelson was scheduled at Breese back in 2017, a show that was canceled due to a last-minute conflict.) It’s funny how time slips away, but it was all the way back in 2004 that Nelson and Bob Dylan shared a bill at the Warner Park Duck Pond. This tour stop for Nelson also features a co-headliner: folk rock superstars The Avett Brothers. Tickets here .

× Expand Ralf Dombrowski Maxim Lando

Maxim Lando, Sunday, Aug. 8, Farley's House of Pianos, 4 p.m.: The 2020 recipient of the Gilmore Young Artist Award, 18-year-old pianist Maxim Lando will kick off the Salon Piano Series. A highly celebrated musician, Lando also won the gold medal at the 2017 Berlin International Music Competition and first prize at the 2018 Young Concert Artists International Auditions. This is Lando's second Salon Piano Series performance, featuring a program of works by Chopin, Ravel and Carl Vine. Buy tickets for the concert here .

Lanterns for Peace, Monday, Aug. 9, Tenney Park, 6:30 p.m.: There could be few prettier locations for this annual commemoration of the anniversary of the atomic bombing of Japan, a remembrance of all victims of the violence of war, and to demonstrate in a peaceful way the wish that nuclear war should never again take place. Meet at the John Wall Family Pavilion (aka the skating warming house) to make your lanterns beginning at 6:30 p.m. A commemorative program begins at 7:30 p.m. and the launch of the lanterns takes place at dusk, about 7:45 p.m. More info at psr-wisconsin.org .

Forward Madison FC, Tuesday, Aug. 10, Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.: Let the Battle for Madison commence. Forward Madison FC will host the UW-Madison men’s soccer team for an exhibition match. The teams first faced off in 2019 when the Flamingos defeated the Badgers 2-0 at Breese Stevens Field and 2-1 in a rematch at McClimon Soccer Complex. While it’s mid-season for the Flamingos, it marks the first match of the Badgers’ 2021 season. Join Madison’s neighboring soccer teams for what’s sure to be a great game. Which team will rule Madison in 2021? That is yet to be determined. Find tickets at forwardmadisonfc.com .

Jazz at Five, Wednesday, Aug. 11, McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg, 4 p.m.: Event organizers have displayed remarkable flexibility and improvisation in rolling with changing public health needs due to COVID-19. One example: To allow for more social distancing room (and unsure at the time of planning whether its usual location on the Capitol Square would allow events at all), Jazz at Five made the move to Fitchburg. Each Wednesday will start with youth performers at 4 p.m., followed by 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. sets by a variety of bands. The kick-off on Aug. 11 features the Wauna’Swing Big Band and Kal Bergendahl Project. The series continues on Wednesdays through Sept. 8. Find more info at jazzatfive.org .

× Expand Pete Olsen Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band: (left to right): Louka Patenaude, Arno Gonzalez, Dave Stoler, Anders Svanoe, TC, Henry Boehm.

Jazz on State, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 100 block of State Street, 5:30 p.m.: Another fine improvisatory response came from Jazz at Five co-founder and former director Cathy Sullivan, who quickly pulled together a new concert series for the downtown area when Jazz at Five announced its move to Fitchburg for 2021. The new Jazz on State series debuted on Aug. 4, and the remaining schedule includes the Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band on Aug. 11, and a quartet of Leo Sidran, John Christensen, Dave Stoler and Chris Stromquist with guest Ben Sidran on Aug. 18. Attendees are encouraged to visit area restaurants, so there will be no on-site food or beverage sales.

Dale Watson, Wednesday, Aug. 11, High Noon Saloon, 7 p.m.: Born in Alabama and raised in Texas, Dale Watson's music has always shown a commitment to a true hard country music sound. In recent times Watson relocated to Memphis, Tennessee, and departed from his longtime Austin, Texas, home base...but during normal times Watson spends most of his time on the road, piling up the miles on the old tour bus, and bringing one of the most entertaining road shows to the people. Purchase tickets here .

× Expand Jean Frank Photography Tab Benoit

Tab Benoit, Wednesday, Aug. 11, Barrymore Theatre, 8 p.m.: The fiery guitar work and impassioned vocals of blues artist Tab Benoit is on tap as the Barrymore returns to action in August. It’s been a while since Benoit released a new studio album, but in the interim he’s co-founded a label (Whiskey Bayou Records) and also collaborated on a book examining the intersection of music, addiction and mental illness. Blues Therapy, co-written with psychologist Anita Schlank, looks at the subject from a clinical perspective and through the stories of Benoit and other musicians. Opening is Alastair Greene. Find tickets at barrymorelive.com .

Forward Festival, Aug. 12-19, Madison: More than a decade since its founding, this Madison-based conference has grown from a handful of events for entrepreneurs to a slew of events for innovators in a wide range of fields, from tech to arts to food to working for social good (as well as business startups or investors). The events are organized by various community organizations; this year features programs both expected (the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual “Pressure Chamber” program featuring startups) and surprising (Girl Scouts of Wisconsin-Badgerland offers a cybersecurity workshop for youth). A Forward Pass gets you into most events, which are happening both in-person and virtually; some events are free and open to all, and some require separate registration. Find the schedule at forwardfest.org .