Merrily, merrily, we go (car) caroling

× Expand courtesy NPC Paul Rusk, a founding member of the Northside Planning Council and a longtime Dane County supervisor, died on Oct. 12, 2020.

North Star Awards, Thursday, Dec. 10, 6 pm: The Northside Planning Council hosts this annual celebration of community members making a difference on Madison's north side. This year's event will move to Facebook Live from its usual home at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center, but facility manager Terrence Thompson will emcee and also participate in a conversation with NPC executive director Abha Thakkar on advancing equity in the city parks department. Along with honoring this year's award winners (including a posthumous award for county board supervisor Paul Rusk, pictured), speakers include Dane County Supv. Michele Ritt.

Tenant Resource Center Fall Fundraiser, Thursday, Dec. 10, 7 pm: The education and rental assistance offered by the Tenant Resource Center is more important than ever right now, with COVID-related job losses continuing and the federal eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of the year. But the TRC has severely depleted its available funds already in assisting 16,000 folks in 2020. To help raise awareness and some needed funds, the Center is transforming its fall fundraiser into a virtual trivia contest. Teams of up to six can compete ($50/team suggested donation, though any amount is welcome), and you don't have to play trivia to participate in the event. Register and find out more here .

× Expand courtesy CTM Maxwell Pearson and Maia Pearson in the Children's Theater of Madison production "The Water Gun Song."

The Goodwin Project, Dec. 10-17: Children's Theater of Madison has rolled out a new slate of virtual performances of plays by poet, playwright and activist Idris Goodwin, designed to spark conversations on racism. The company has pulled together a powerhouse team of BIPOC artists and created study guides for teachers and parents. The plays include The Water Gun Song (for 2nd grade and up), Nothing Rhymes with Juneteenth (for 5th grade and up), #matter (for 9th grade and up), and Black Flag (for 10th grade and up). As pandemic winter approaches, there's no better time to settle in for family discussion about what really matters. Viewing available on demand at ctmtheater.org .

× Expand Bob Koch Sandhill cranes on the north side of Madison.

Crane Congregations, Thursday, Dec. 10, 7 pm: If you have never heard the ricocheting racket of a congregation of sandhill cranes, you are missing out on one of southern Wisconsin's greatest natural happenings. Each fall, more than 10,000 sandhill cranes flock to sites along a path that includes the Wisconsin River adjacent to naturalist Aldo Leopold's famous "shack." While the in-person presentations typically fill up quickly, this year everyone can visit the cranes virtually and learn more from Stan Temple, a professor emeritus in conservation from UW-Madison, who will speak on the Leopold Foundation's work on crane conservation. A livestream also takes place on Dec. 15; RSVP here .

Radiothon, Friday, Dec. 11, noon-7 pm: Each December, La Movida radio and the Catholic Multicultural Center team up for Radiothon, a bilingual fundraiser for CMC's many community services (free meals, a food pantry and legal assistance for immigrants are only a sampling). The celebration can't take place as usual this year, so join the Center at noon on Facebook Live ; La Movida's broadcast begins at 1 pm (1480 AM/94.5 FM), featuring interviews with staff, volunteers and program participants. Donations can be made at the CMC website ; by calling 608-661-3512; texting 608-299-6459; or drive-through style from 4-6 pm at 1862 Beld St., which includes a free tamale dinner.

A Very Virtual Merry Hometown Holiday, Friday-Sunday, Dec. 11-13: Verona Area Community Theater brings some holiday cheer to streaming land with this reboot of its 2015 seasonal production. The variety show will feature recordings of group and solo performances, and each premiere time (7 pm on Friday, 2 and 7 pm on Saturday, and 2 pm Sunday) features different songs and performers. You can find the debuts on YouTube at the broadcast times; signing up for free tickets allows you to watch each show for several days after the premieres.

× Expand Shervin Lainez Jeremy Denk

Jeremy Denk, Friday, Dec. 11, 7 pm: It would be a perfect time to bundle up, venture out and enjoy this world-renowned classical pianist in a concert hall. But your living room will have to suffice. In any case, we're lucky to have the chance to watch Denk in action. His music writing has been featured in The New Yorker, The Guardian and the New York Times Book Review, and it's hard to overstate his musical pedigree. He has performed with the world's top orchestras, and received a MacArthur "genius" grant and the Avery Fisher Prize. His performance will include pieces by Robert Schumann, Clara Schumann, Missy Mazzoli and Johannes Brahms. The Wisconsin Union Theater concert will be preceded by a Q&A with Denk. Tickets here .

× Expand Joshua Schmidt Wisconsin Chamber Choir members during the filming of a "Car Carols" segment.

Car Carols, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2 pm: In another brilliant pandemic innovation, the Wisconsin Chamber Choir is presenting socially distanced performances of holiday music and songs by African American composers. The singers will perform in their own cars, using wireless microphones, and the choir will hear each other to sing along by monitoring their car radios. The live segments will be interspersed with pre-recorded music by the choir. We get to listen (and watch) from the safety of our own homes; find the livestream on YouTube or Facebook .

Taste of Atwood, Saturday, Dec. 12, Next Door Brewing (advance orders only): Support the food corridor that is Atwood Avenue with this Taste of Atwood gift package, which encompasses a Barriques coffee mug, two-piece Gail Ambrosius truffle box, a Nutkrack 4-oz. can of candied pecans, and a Next Door Brewing 22-oz. bomber from among three beers: Bronze Horseman Stout, Thunder Stone Stout, or Red Beard IPA. Tickets must be purchased in advance of pickup, which takes place Saturday at Next Door. The beer can be taken to-go or consumed at the brewery.

× Expand Estelí Gomez Madison Bach Musicians director Trevor Stephenson and soprano Estelí Gomez.

Baroque Holiday Concert, Saturday, Dec. 12, 7:30 pm: It turns out that the orderly, rational progressions of Bach are a perfect calming soundtrack to the current moment. Enjoy the extraordinary work of Johann Sebastian Bach at the Madison Bach Musicians' 10th annual Baroque Holiday Concert. There will be other music, too, from Braun, Charpentier, Corelli, Dall’Abaco and Telemann. And more good news, for fans of Bach's solo cello suites: Baroque cellist James Waldo will perform Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat major. This online event begins at 7:30 pm with a live lecture by MBM director Trevor Stephenson. At 8 pm comes the hour-long concert, recorded earlier this month at venues around Madison. Finally there will be a live Q&A with the musicians from their homes. Find tickets ($15/household) here .

× Expand Casey Coolidge/courtesy the Chazen A segment of the installation "SUPERNOVA: Charlotte and Gene’s Radical Imagination Station," by Anwar Floyd-Pruitt, at the Chazen Museum of Art.

Anwar Floyd-Pruitt, Through March 1, Chazen Museum of Art: Shake things up with a jolt of color and invention by walking through SUPERNOVA: Charlotte and Gene’s Radical Imagination Station, a temporary installation at the Chazen. The show is from Anwar Floyd-Pruitt, winner of the Russell and Paula Panczenko MFA Prize, and it is a multimedia explosion of joy at self-expression. SUPERNOVA is both autobiography and a celebration of imagination. Lucky visitors can leave with a gift bag containing the pattern to make their own baby astronaut motif. The Chazen is open Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 pm; visitors must sign up for a 45-minute appointment slot in advance via Eventbrite . It's a "ticket," but it's free. The exhibit is on display through March 1, but note the museum will be closed Dec. 24-25 and from Dec. 31 to Jan. 26.

John Nichols, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 7 pm: The irrepressible John Nichols will discuss his new book, Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party: The Enduring Legacy of Henry Wallace's Anti-Fascist, Anti-Racist Politics, in this livecast sponsored by A Room of One's Own bookstore and The Progressive magazine. Local journalist Nichols, who has the ear of many of the bright lights of the progressive wing of the Democratic party, is sure to have many insights — and pertinent stories to share. Watch on The Progressive's YouTube channel .

× Expand Lawrence Brownlee Bass-baritone singer Kyle Ketelsen.

A Virtual Madison Symphony Christmas, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 7:30 pm: Madison Symphony Orchestra recently announced the postponement of the remainder of its 2020-21 season concerts; the planned celebration of Beethoven's 250th birthday will move to next season. In happier news, though, the MSO's annual holiday concert will take place virtually, with a free concert premiering Wednesday (and available to view through Dec. 31). The orchestra will be joined by the MSO Chorus, Madison Youth Choirs and Mt. Zion Gospel Ensemble, as well as vocal soloists Kyle Ketelsen and Emily Secor. Register here for a link to the concert.

MSCR Pottery Sale, Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 17-20: One of the most popular classes at Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is pottery, both hand-built and wheel. Many area residents sign up for time to use the wheels and kilns, too. The result is a lot of great, inventive pottery. MSCR holds a sale every year, selling 500 pieces of work from MSCR instructors, pottery students and ceramic artists. This year it's online only. Take a peek at the pots and plates (and more!) at mscrvirtualpotterysale.squarespace.com ; the sale opens Thursday, Dec. 17, at 8 am and continues through Saturday, Dec. 20, at 9 pm. Pickup is Monday, Dec. 22, 8 am-6 pm, at Hoyt School, 3802 Regent St. Sale proceeds support the MSCR pottery program which has long been an inexpensive entry point into the craft. For more information contact 608-204-3000.

× Expand Jeff Miller UW professors and poets Cherene Sherrard and Amaud Jamaul Johnson.

Poetry of the Moment, Thursday, Dec. 17, noon: UW-Madison poet and professor Amaud Jamaul Johnson and UW-Madison professor Cherene Sherrard will read from their works, which address such topics as Black identity and the brutal realities of being Black in the U.S. Johnson released his latest poetry collection, Imperial Liquor, this year. But the program is as much discussion as a reading of prior work. Moderated by Ann Shaffer (MA ’90) the evening will also include a Q&A session. RSVP here .Art Toast, Thursday, Dec. 17, 7 pm: Integrated Art Group and Café CODA are collaborating on From Here on Out, an exhibit celebrating Black lives and examining how artists are interpreting current events, on display at IAG's Marƶeń showroom (and online) through March 1. Third Thursdays feature Art Toast, a livestream studio talk hosted by exhibit co-curator Margaret LeMay; December's event features artists Jennika Bastian, Megan Bloesch, Thomas Ferrella, Madison Golden, Mark Weller and Christopher Karl Wilde. RSVP here , or find the stream on Facebook .

Free Bikes 4 Kids Raffle, tickets sold through Dec. 31: The Madison nonprofit refurbishing and giving bikes to families in need hosts its annual raffle fundraiser, this year with a Schwinn Monroe 250 e-bike, donated by Pacific Cycles. Tickets are $20 each, and on sale here through the end of 2020. The drawing will be Jan. 3.