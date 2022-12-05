What to do in Madison this week: WCO's 'Messiah' concert, Lissie, and more Isthmus Picks

Immersive Van Gogh, through Jan. 8, Greenway Station: If you've ever wanted to just fall into a scene depicted in one of Vincent Van Gogh's paintings...this traveling presentation by Lighthouse Immersive is about as close as you can get. Spaces are transformed with large-scale projections of digitally recreated incarnations of Van Gogh's works. Purchase tickets for timed entry at vangoghmadison.com ; the experience is hosted at 1651 Deming Way, Middleton, in the Greenway Station retail center, through Jan. 8.

× Expand Tomas Giden Amon Amarth

Amon Amarth, Monday, Dec. 5, The Sylvee, 6:30 p.m.: Christmas comes early for metal fans with this quadruple bill of extreme heaviness hailed as The Great Heathen Tour — named after the latest album from Swedish headliners and Viking metal stalwarts Amon Amarth. Early reports indicate Amon Amarth’s stage show features Viking ships, a Viking helmet drum riser, live battle reenactments and, according to the band, “enough pyro to raze several villages to the ground.” The lineup also includes England’s grindcore pioneers Carcass, Florida’s death metal veterans Obituary, and California’s Cattle Decapitation, a death-grind band whose original members were all vegans. Happy holidays, headbangers!

Uncut Attire, through Dec. 14, UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Mecklenburg Textile Gallery: The UW-Madison's Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection is one of the unsung assets of the school. For the exhibit Uncut Attire: How Weaving Informs Wearables, curators have drawn from the collection to examine how weaving, as a form, has influenced clothing design. Some cultures have developed woven forms for garments that involve no cutting or sewing — hence the name of this show, which ultimately prompts viewers to reconsider our own fast fashion trends. Find gallery hours at cdmc.wisc.edu .

Governor’s Mansion Holiday Tours, Dec. 6-20, Wisconsin Executive Residence: In-person tours at the historic Wisconsin Executive Residence are back this holiday season. Governor’s mansion visitors will have the chance to view the Tribute to our Troops Tree, featuring ornaments sent in by Wisconsinites to honor current or former Wisconsin service members. In the spirit of giving, visitors may bring donations of non-perishable food items for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, or a new children’s book for the First Lady's Holiday Book Drive. Tour times are noon-2 p.m., Dec. 6, 8, 15 and 20; and 10 a.m.-noon, Dec. 10 and 17.

An Isthmus conversation with Dave Cieslewicz and Nada Elmikashfi, Tuesday, Dec. 6, Facebook, 7 p.m.: Spirited and opinionated, and both Isthmus commentators, Dave Cieslewicz and Nada Elmikashfi are deeply engaged in the community and — frankly — fun to talk with. Listen in as they talk with each other, discussing such matters as the 2022 elections, what (and who) to watch for on the ballot in 2023 and how they each found their way to opinion writing. This virtual event will stream live at facebook.com/isthmusmadison .

courtesy High Hell Two people in front of a no parking sign. High Hell

Cardinals Folly, Tuesday, Dec. 6, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 p.m.: Finnish doom metal will descend on Madison in the form of Cardinals Folly, a heavy-as-a-glacier trio that follows in the thudding footsteps of Black Sabbath, Cathedral and Electric Wizard. (For the curious: The band’s name apparently was inspired by the Duc de Richleau series of occult novels written by Dennis Wheatley.) Opening this evening of massive riffery will be two Madison bands: doomy duo Twichard and self-proclaimed masters of “True Scontanic Weedbeat” High Hell.

Soup's On, order Wednesday-Saturday; pickup Tuesdays, FEED Kitchens, 4-5:30 p.m.: This fundraiser was born during the first dark winter of the pandemic to help restaurants in dire straits as well as providing pay-it-forward meals for those in need. It still puts money toward the Healthy Food for All food security program as well as benefiting participating food purveyors. You get frozen quarts of comforting homemade soup and, new this year, the option to add on FEED Bakery’s Cookie of the Week to your order. Soup's On is “on” weekly through March 2023 (though note, it does take off the last two weeks of December). Orders can be placed weekly (Wednesday-Saturday) at danebuylocal.com/soups-on and picked up on Tuesdays at FEED Kitchens. Delivery is also available.

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Wednesday, Dec. 7, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 7 p.m.: Handel's oratorio Messiah has in recent years become a Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Christmastime tradition, but (according to Wikipedia , at least) it made its debut in April 1742 — a lot closer to Easter, and also an appropriate time as the text accompanying the work is drawn from the Bible story of the life, death and resurrection of Jesus. For this year's concert the WCO is once again joined by the Festival Choir of Madison. Find tickets and more info at wcoconcerts.org .

× Expand Rebecca Sanabria A person and a piano. Deb Talan

Deb Talan, Wednesday, Dec. 7, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Deb Talan says music heals. She ought to know. Surviving cancer, childhood incest, and bouts with mental illness have, incredibly, not dimmed the light — and lightness — her songs project. Best known for her duo The Weepies, she mostly tours solo these days, dispensing the kind of hummable pop tunes that she’s been creating since she was 14.

Music Recovery Framework release party, Thursday, Dec. 8, Cafe Coda, 4:30 p.m.: In August 2021 the Greater Madison Music City project released the results of a music economic impact analysis prepared in partnership with Sound Diplomacy, a research and strategy consulting organization. This follow-up presentation will delve into other topics of the study (including the regulatory aspects of presenting music in Madison), and include some recommendations for building the music business more inclusively. DJ M White will provide music, and there will be opportunities for networking. Find a streaming option at facebook.com/ourgmmc.

× Expand Shawn Harper A dancer in a winter wonderland. South Asian dancer and choreographer Udbhav Desai will be a guest performer during "Winter Fantasia Reimagined" by Kanopy Dance.

Winter Fantasia Reimagined, Dec. 8-11, Overture-Promenade Hall: Kanopy Dance has been commemorating the shortest day of the year through movement for many years. This year, the company's winter solstice program has some new elements. Two Scandinavian tales, “Once Upon a Winter’s Eve” (with new costumes) and “The Norse Tree of Life,” will once again grace the stage, plus a world premiere, “Chalo Ramiye,” commissioned by Kanopy from South Asian dancer and choreographer Udbhav Desai. “Chalo Ramiye” means “let’s play” in Gujarati and this garba dance form is part of the nine-day Hindu festival Sharad Navratri. Colorful traditional costumes will brighten the solstice as surely as any bonfire. Shows at 7 p.m., Dec. 8; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9; 2 and 5 p.m., Dec. 10; and 1 and 4 p.m., Dec. 11; find tickets at overture.org .

Lissie, Thursday, Dec. 8, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Illinois artist Lissie celebrates the release of her fifth studio album, the Americana-inspired Carving Canyons, with a tour. Adding to her early Stevie Nicks-esque sound, Lissie mixes haunting natural lyricism and smooth acoustic textures. Much of Carving Canyons was written in collaboration with female-identifying songwriters including Bre Kennedy and Sarah Bruxton. Through her work, Lissie emphasizes the power of self-healing and giving space to feel and forgive. With Cat Clyde.

× Expand Thomas Dove A person shredding on guitar. Erin Coburn

Erin Coburn, Thursday, Dec. 8, Crucible, 8 p.m.: Guitarist, singer and songwriter Erin Coburn is not far past age 20 but the Cincinnati native has already played clubs and festivals all over the U.S. — and that now includes Madison, with this debut show at Crucible. Recent tracks such as “Sleeve” and “Misfit” are modern rock with a bluesy edge provided by Coburn's soulful vocals and gritty guitar leads. Opening is Fangerlis , a Madison group playing string band style music with electric instruments and punk attitude.