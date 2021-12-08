Heart-healing humor

The face covering requirement from Public Health Madison and Dane County is currently extended through Jan. 3. Many venues and businesses continue to maintain individual requirements for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry, as well as face masks. Before heading out, confirm events are still taking place and check for current guidelines on the relevant business websites or social media accounts.

× Expand Liz Lauren Marcus Truschinski and Kelsey Brennan in "The Gift of the Magi," American Players Theatre, 2021.

The Gift of the Magi, Thursday, Dec. 9, American Players Theatre, Spring Green, 1 p.m.: This musical adaptation by James DeVita and Josh Schmidt of the O. Henry story was staged during several holiday seasons by APT about a decade back, and The Gift of the Magi makes its return in 2021. Isthmus critic Gwendolyn Rice says this year's production is “a delightful combination of nostalgia, wonder and affirmation.” Returning to the roles of Jim and Della are Marcus Truschinski and Kelsey Brennan; Malkia Stampley takes over the director's chair. ALSO: Saturday (1 and 6 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.) and Wednesday (7:30 p.m.), Dec. 11-12 and 15. Through Dec. 19. Find available tickets here .

× Expand Greg Anderson/UW Athletics The UW volleyball team during their first round NCAA tournament match against Colgate.

NCAA Volleyball Regional Semifinals, Thursday, Nov. 9, UW Field House, 2 & 4 p.m.: The fourth-ranked Badgers volleyball team is in the NCAA regionals for the ninth year in a row following victories over Colgate and Florida Gulf Coast last weekend at the Field House. In the semifinals they take on No. 13 UCLA at 4 p.m.; Baylor and Minnesota face off at 2 p.m. The winners return to the Field House Saturday night at 7 p.m. for the regional final. Check ticket availability at uwbadgers.com .

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, Thursday, Dec. 9, Overture Center-Playhouse, 7:30 p.m.: Four Seasons Theatre and Overture Center kick off the holiday season with a true story of Christmas spirit among enemy soldiers. Written by UW-Madison graduate and Theatre Latté Da co-founder Peter Rothstein, All is Calm is an a cappella musical recounting of Christmas on the Western Front of 1914, told through the words of the men who were actually there. Get ready for a night of peace, poetry and goodwill toward all. ALSO: Friday-Saturday (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.), Dec. 10-12. Tickets at overture.org .

Place, Identity and the Great Lakes Region, Thursday, Dec. 9, Zoom, 7 p.m.: How are we shaped by the landscapes in which we live? This question has long preoccupied artists and philosophers. This UW Sea Grant "Lake Talks" webinar will focus on our relationship to the Great Lakes with poet Moheb Soliman, who has lived in both Egypt and the Midwest, in a conversation with Anne Moser, senior special librarian of the Wisconsin Water Library and education coordinator for Wisconsin Sea Grant. Soliman will also read from his poetry. All are welcome; register for the Zoom link here.

× Expand Beau Meyer Maya Buffomante and Lauren Iverson in the University Theatre production of "Bonnets (How Ladies of Good Breeding are Induced to Murder)."

Bonnets, Thursday, Dec. 9, UW-Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre, 7:30 p.m.: Not to be confused with Baskets, the television series co-created by Zach Galifianakis, Bonnets — also, admittedly, a dark comedy — is subtitled “How Ladies of Good Breeding Are Induced to Murder.” The play, written by Jen Silverman, is a feminist look at how violence and power live on, but these bonneted females are ready to take matters into their own hands. A University Theatre production, Bonnets is one of several recent plays by and about women commissioned as part of the Big Ten Theatre Consortium New Play Initiative. ALSO: Friday-Saturday (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.), Dec. 10-12. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live, Thursday, Dec. 9, Overture Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Much like one of the multitude of monsters rampaging through the oft-disastrous films riffed on by its cast, Mystery Science Theater 3000 has proven difficult to stop. Surviving various cancellations and a long hiatus, MST3K returned in 2017 with a new cast for both TV and live appearances; there's no stopping them now. Host Emily Connor and the 'bots visit town on the “Time Bubble Tour” to roast Making Contact, a 1985 Roland Emmerich film about a telekinetic tot. Tickets at overture.org .

Ben Ferris Octet, Thursday-Friday, Nov. 9-10, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: Knowledge is always at the forefront of the Ben Ferris musical journey. The UW-Madison graduate has been educating regional jazz players both through private lessons and his past work leading the Memorial High School jazz program. Ferris is also a busy player with ensembles including an eponymous trio and octet and the always adventurous ensemble Mr. Chair. Along with guest vocalist Rose Heckenkamp-Busch, join the Ben Ferris Octet for their annual holiday celebration, expanded to a two-night stand at the North Street Cabaret. The band will mix seasonal songs and non-holiday material, with the audience helping decide the balance by tip bucket donations during the show; the collected proceeds benefit the Richard Davis Foundation for Young Bassists. Advance tickets at northstreetcabaret.com are recommended.

× Expand David McClister Arlo McKinley

Arlo McKinley, Thursday, Dec. 9, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: With song titles like “Suicidal Saturday Night,” “Gone for Good” and title track “Die Midwestern,” you might guess (correctly) that Arlo McKinley's Oh Boy Records debut is not a party time record. But McKinley's song cycle of post-highs and hard times in the heartland will resonate with anyone who has witnessed the hollowing out of small town America. It's Americana for the end of empire. With Jeremy Pinnell.

Radiothon, Friday, Dec. 10, virtual & Catholic Multicultural Center, noon-7 p.m.: Each December, the Catholic Multicultural Center teams up with La Movida radio to host Radiothon, a bilingual fundraiser for the CMC's many community services (free meals, a food pantry and legal assistance for immigrants are only a sampling). This year's celebration will again be mostly virtual, kicking off at noon on Facebook Live . La Movida's broadcast begins at 1 p.m. (1480 AM/94.5 FM), featuring interviews with staff, volunteers and program participants. Donations can be made online ; by calling 608-661-3512; or in person during a drive-through tamale dinner, from 4-6 p.m. at 1862 Beld St. Find more info at cmcmadison.org .

× Expand facebook.com/HenryVilasZoo A 2019 display at Henry Vilas Zoo's Zoo Lights exhibit.

Zoo Lights, Friday, Dec. 10, Henry Vilas Zoo, 5:30-8:30 p.m.: 'Tis the season of holiday light displays, and one of the more elaborate incarnations can be found at Henry Vilas Zoo's annual Zoo Lights display, which opens on Thanksgiving weekend. Along with the chance to see what the animals are up to during the early evening hours, Santa will be on hand for photos (through Dec. 23) and tickets include unlimited carousel rides. Zoo Lights is open from 5:30-8:30 pm Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 19, and also Dec. 20-23 and 26-30. Pick your entrance time and buy tickets at henryvilaszoo.gov/home/lights .

× Expand Vanessa Tortolano Sasha Rosser

Comedy Plus, Friday, Dec. 10, Crucible, 7 p.m.: The "Plus" in the name of this series from Madison Indie Comedy could be any variety of artistic pursuits. For the December installment, stand-up is joined by burlesque and rapping. Who will do what? You'll have to head to the Crucible to find out. Performers include Madisonians Lili Luxe, Craig Smith and Vanessa Tortolano, and visiting Milwaukeean Reier Cammerman, plus host Sasha Rosser. Find tickets at Eventbrite .

Chicken Wire Empire, Friday, Dec. 10, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: With class and charm, this Milwaukee jamgrass quintet travels around Wisconsin with the earnestness of troubadours — playing a variety of clubs and festivals. But rare is the opportunity to see Chicken Wire Empire in a setting as elegant as the Stoughton Opera House. This band blends progressive-minded originals with traditional classics, and its Midwestern appeal is broadening. In late 2019, Chicken Wire Empire played 24 dates in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, resulting in two CDs, Live from Deutschland Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, both released in 2020. Opening the evening will be Humbird, a Minneapolis-based Americana/folk singer-songwriter whose second album, Still Life, was recorded at her home in the neighborhood where George Floyd was killed.

× Expand Bob Koch Solid Freex

Eastside Winter Market, Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 11-12, Garver Feed Mill, noon-7 p.m.: Communication hosts this pop-up fair featuring local art, vintage items, food and more. Sunday's market also features holiday card photos and a print shop on site (register at tinyurl.com/yu8fhpmu ). And Saturday night catch a benefit concert for Tone Madison starting at 8 p.m., featuring punk rock heroes Solid Freex, rapper L.E.X. and DJs Hanna and Tara (tickets at communicationmadison.com ).

Artisan Country Bar Crawl, Saturday, Dec. 11, noon-4 p.m.: This crafty market and bar crawl west of Madison encompasses the venerable Missouri Tavern near Springfield Corners, Morgan's Bar & Grill in Cross Plains, and the even more venerable Riley Tavern outside of Verona. Along with giftable crafts there will be chilly day cocktail specials and live music at each stop, including Michael Moncada (Missouri), Mike Droho (Morgan's) and Sarah Day (Riley)…and you'll get to take in the back roads in this lovely, edge-of-the-Driftless area. Find updates at fb.com/events/934119527487721 .

Dachsland Krampuslauf, Saturday, Dec. 11, UW Library Mall, 5 p.m.: Dachsland Krampuslauf ? Gesundheit! Oh wait, it's the traditional Krampus run, a 500-year old German tradition with figures from Deutsche folklore (Krampus is the scary anti-Santa, Frau Perchta is the female Krampus). These costumed creatures and others will parade up and down State Street starting at Library Mall, accompanied by musicians. Those willing and able to come dressed as some sort of folkloric figure themselves can join in; sign up here . Organizers are a bit coy as to whether this is an event appropriate for kids; they suggest Googling "Krampus run" to judge for yourself. This event is free and open to the public.

Winter Legends and Folklore, Saturday, Dec. 11, Sheehan Park, Sun Prairie, 5 p.m.: Bundle up and get ready to brave the cold to hear some seasonal storytelling by Chad Lewis, an author, lecturer and researcher specializing in the “strange and unusual.” The presentation will feature tales about Santa, winter superstitions, New Year’s Eve rituals, Krampus, the Christmas Monster, and the deadly Wendigo. Donations benefit the Sun Prairie Public Library.

× Expand Tom Klingele Cast members of the 2019 production of "A Christmas Carol" by Children's Theater of Madison.

A Christmas Carol, Saturday, Dec. 11, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7 p.m.: It’s a tradition many look forward to every year — Children’s Theater of Madison’s annual production of A Christmas Carol. The famous story by Charles Dickens centers on the grumpy and greedy Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited on Christmas Eve by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. The aim of the ghosts is to make the miserable miser see the error of his wicked ways, ignite in his heart the true meaning of Christmas and perhaps even save the life of a child. Expect carols, dancing and self reflection. CTM's production is adapted by Colleen Madden and directed by James Ridge. ALSO: Sunday, Dec. 12, 2:30 p.m.; through Dec. 23. Tickets at overture.org .

David Sedaris, Saturday, Dec. 11, Overture Hall, 7:30 p.m.: David Sedaris, memoirist/humorist, is not quite sweet, not quite wry, not quite deadpan. In the tradition of James Thurber, Sedaris gently pokes fun at the world around him, though at times the humor can be barbed. In this one-person tour de force, he will give all-new readings and recollections, as well as conduct a Q&A session and book signing (A Carnival of Snackery, a second compilation of diaries, is his most recent). Tickets are available at overture.org . Those attending must mask and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of entering along with a photo ID.

Starset, Saturday, Dec. 11, The Sylvee, 7:30 p.m.: Starset is on tour with some out-of-this world rock music. The alternative rock band was founded in 2013 by frontman and singer-songwriter Dustin Bates, and returned with their fourth studio album, Horizons, in October. The 16-song album kicks off with a less than two minute sci-fi soundscape before launching into an album of hard rock and technological sounds. With The Word Alive, All Good Things.

× Expand Heather Grayson Mars Williams (performing with Psychedelic Furs).

Mars Williams, Saturday, Dec. 11, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: Composer, educator and sax master Mars Williams crosses genre boundaries with impunity; how many players have the skill to work with artists as different as Kurt Elling, Jerry Garcia and Naked Raygun? Williams' focus for his own creative projects tends to land in the jazz world; the recurring project “An Ayler Xmas” mixes music by the free jazz legend with holiday songs approached in the same fashion. While the project often matches Williams with improvisers from tour host cities, this year's Madison concert (hosted by BlueStem Jazz) features Williams along with Witches & Devils, the Chicago-based ensemble that helped originate the annual concerts. Hear a sample of what the ensemble is up to at marswilliams.bandcamp.com .

× Expand courtesy MBI Monkey Business Institute troupe members, circa 2021.

Monkey Business Institute, Saturday, Dec. 11, Brink Lounge, 8 p.m.: Psychological studies show that the mere act of smiling improves one's mood. So, it's definitely time to laugh — it will make you feel better. Monkey Business Institute's Holiday Grown-Up Improv Show will feature favorite improv games (these are different from reindeer games) plus musical improv. You can relax a bit, too, because proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the show must be shown for entry. Find tickets at monkeybusinessinstitute.com .

Them Coulee Boys, Saturday, Dec. 11, Majestic Theatre, 8 p.m.: Them Coulee Boys, a five-man band from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, combines folk, punk, bluegrass and rock into their own Americana blend. The group’s newest album, Namesake, was released in August; it kicks off with the title track, which encapsulates the band’s banjo-forward sound with lyrics that resonate throughout the rest of the album: “some aren’t related by words or blood, but they’re still your family.” They are joined on the bill by Fireside Collective, a progressive bluegrass quintet from North Carolina.

× Expand Celia Perry Bashford

Bashford album release, Saturday, Dec. 11, The Wisco, 8 p.m.: Bashford is the latest Wisconsin band to make a connection with the experts in edgy rock and punk at Big Neck Records; the label is releasing the group's new full-length album, Greener Grasses , which shows the Madison-based trio refining their obstreperous yet melodic attack to a knife-sharp keenness. (View a video for lead single “Bitter Masses” on YouTube .) Get your very own copy at this hometown release party, with a banger of a lineup also featuring Educational Davis, The Women and Friendly Spectres.

× Expand Joshua Black Wilkins JD McPherson

JD McPherson + Joel Paterson, Wednesday, Dec. 15, Majestic Theatre, 8 p.m.: Fans of vintage American roots music should have this excellent bill on your radar, featuring a pair of excellent Midwestern artists with recent holiday albums on their resumes. Socks, from 2018, featured a set of original tunes by JD McPherson and his band; see a brand new video for album track “Holly, Carol, Candy & Joy” on YouTube . And Madison native Joel Paterson tackled holiday classics on the 2017 release Hi-Fi Christmas Guitar. It's a night guaranteed to make your Christmas season 100 percent more swinging.

MSCR pottery sale, Dec. 16-19, MSCR Hoyt: One of the most popular classes at Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is pottery, both hand-built and wheel. It's an easy way to get into this hobby, with MSCR providing clay, wheels and kilns. The result is a lot of great, inventive pottery. MSCR holds a sale every year, selling more than 1,000 pieces of work from MSCR instructors and students. This year's sale returns to in-person at MSCR's main office at the former Hoyt School, 3802 Regent St.; hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Dec. 16-17, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Dec. 18 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 19. Sale proceeds support the MSCR pottery program. For more information contact 608-204-3000.

The High Hawks, Thursday, Dec. 16, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: It would be hard to put more super in a roots-jam supergroup than what you find in The High Hawks , formed by Brian Adams (DeadPhish Orchestra), Tim Carbone (Railroad Earth), Adam Greuel (Horseshoes & Hand Grenades), Vince Herman (Leftover Salmon), Chad Staehly (Hard Working Americans), and Will Trask (Great American Taxi). As Greuel said in the press materials for the band's June self-titled debut, "This band came out of a yearning to hang out," and it shows in the laid-back yet fully formed songs the sextet has written together. With Joseph Huber.

× Expand John Blausey Morgan James

Morgan James, Thursday, December 16, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Following up on the 2020 album Memphis Magnetic, Memphis soul singer Morgan James is back with her first holiday album, A Very Magnetic Christmas. Her Madison concert features her own classic, soulful take on holiday favorites such as “O Holy Night” and “White Christmas,” as well as originals co-written with her husband, collaborator, and arranger Doug Wamble. The promising singer's show of snowy soul is bound to warm hearts and get audiences singing along to “Back Door Santa” and “Merry Christmas Baby.”