Celebrate holidays: Isthmus Picks for Feb. 10-17

On Jan. 26, Public Health Madison and Dane County extended the face covering public order for another month, through Feb. 28. Many venues and businesses continue to maintain individual requirements for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry; also, the continuing COVID surge is resulting in events being canceled or postponed. Before heading out for any in-person event, it is recommended to confirm it is still taking place, and check for any attendance guidelines on the relevant business websites or social media accounts.

× Expand Maureen Janson Heintz Akiwele Burayidi during a performance of "dirt," choreographed by Li Chiao-Ping, during a past UW Dance Department concert.

UW Dance Department Faculty Concert, Feb. 10-12, Lathrop Hall-H'Doubler Space: This annual event features choreography by UW-Madison instructors, including professor Kate Corby, assistant professor Duane Lee Holland Jr., and lecturer Liz Sexe. Vilas Research Professor Li Chiao-Ping presents a collaboration created with 10 students, titled Still Water. And guest artist Natalie Desch, an assistant professor at the University of Utah and former Limón Dance Company artist, will stage the 1971 José Limón work Dances for Isadora, a tribute to Isadora Duncan. Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday; tickets here .

Intercambios: Art, Stories & Comunidad reception, Thursday, Feb. 10, Ruth Davis Design Gallery, 5-7 p.m.: Painting, textiles, photography, printmaking, music and video made collaboratively by 10 artists in Madison, Wisconsin, and Oaxaca, Mexico, take over the beautiful Ruth Davis Design Gallery on the UW-Madison campus. The artists explore issues ranging from art and craft to life and death. Exhibiting artists include Madison-based artists John Hitchcock, Carolyn Kallenborn, Dakota Mace and Roberto Torres Mata. Artists from the central valleys of Oaxaca include Miriam Campos, Alvaro Torres Cisneros, Virginia Alvarez Juárez, Erasto (Tito) Mendoza, Moises Martinez Velasco and Ana Paula Fuentes. The opening reception takes place from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 10; find information here on other events in conjunction with the exhibit, on display through April 10. Ruth Davis Design Gallery is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, and noon-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

× Expand L’integre Burkinabe Les Délices de Awa founder and chef Awa Sibi.

Yams & Sweet Potatoes: Black Culinary Series, Thursday, Feb. 10, Salvation Army, 3030 Darbo Drive, 5:30 p.m.: Madison's palate has undeniably become more global over the past few decades. Highlighting the contributions of Black cooks from all over the world is the aim of this series sponsored by the Office of Equity and Inclusion and the Community Engagement Office at Madison College. Fittingly called “Yams and Sweet Potatoes,” the series of talks, demos and tastings kicks off on Feb. 10 with local chef Awa Sibi of Les Délices de Awa, who comes from Africa's Côte d’Ivoire; she aims to convey the “entire range and diversity of Ivorian culture through its bold and delicious flavors.” Sessions on Feb. 16 with Nyanyika Banda (noon, Madison College-Truax) and Feb. 23 with Patience Clark (noon, Madison College-South campus) follow; find tickets for those presentations here . A keynote by Jessica Harris, author of High on the Hog, takes place at 6 p.m., Feb. 17, at the Mitby Theater; tickets here .

Laura Kipnis, Thursday, Feb. 10, Crowdcast, 7 p.m.: In 1985, Gabriel García Márquez published Love in the Time of Cholera. This year, Laura Kipnis published Love in the Time of Contagion, addressing the difficulty of meeting up with that certain someone during COVID-19. This is a work of psychology but also humor and social issues — from equity to gender relations. Kipnis, a cultural critic, will discuss the book with Katie Roiphe during a livestream hosted by A Room of One's Own. Register at crowdcast.io/e/laura-kipnis-author-of.

× Expand Suncana Pavlic A past Winter Carnival at the UW Memorial Union.

Winter Carnival, through Feb. 12, UW Memorial Union: The Wisconsin Union's annual Winter Carnival is back and Madisonians are ready to celebrate amid freezing temperatures and through frozen eyelashes. Events include an ice fishing derby (Feb. 10), ice climbing exhibitions (Feb. 11), and much more, including the return of an inflatable incarnation of the Pail and Shovel Party's “Lady Liberty” to Lake Mendota (weather permitting) on Feb. 11-12. In 2022 this 80-year tradition is planned to be fully in-person; all events are free, but some require a ticket or reservations. Find the details and schedule updates at union.wisc.edu/wintercarnival .

× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Academy Emily Arthur, "Remember, Owl," 2021. Editioned by Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts.

Emily Arthur, Feb. 11-April 3, Overture Center-James Watrous Gallery of the Wisconsin Academy: Artist and associate professor of printmaking at UW-Madison Emily Arthur has paired exhibits at the James Watrous Gallery. Her own print work is featured in Re-membering, presented with Contemporary Indigenous Printmaking, a group show curated by Arthur of works by 19 Native American artists. Arthur's colorful work delicately combines art and science with a concern for nature. Current gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and noon-5 pm Sunday; a reception with the artist is scheduled for 6-8 p.m., April 1.

× Expand Mindy Tucker Roy Wood Jr.

Roy Wood Jr., Friday-Saturday, Comedy on State, 7:30 and 10 p.m.: Perhaps best known for the topical humor of his work since 2015 as a correspondent at The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Roy Wood Jr. wears many hats. Wood's other current projects include podcasts offering an inside view of The Daily Show's writing and production team (Beyond the Scenes) and an examination of America's life at work (Roy's Job Fair); he's also in the cast for the upcoming film Confess, Fletch, revisiting Gregory McDonald's iconic mystery novels. Somehow Wood also still finds time for stand-up tours, and he returns for a two-night stand at Comedy on State. Limited seating was available as of Wednesday; check here for tickets.

Jake Blount, Friday, Feb. 11, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: The Sugar Maple Concert Series will continue showcasing American roots musicians with a Madison performance by banjoist, fiddler and singer Jake Blount. The 2020 Steve Martin Banjo Prize winner, Blount blends bluegrass, blues, and soul influences in his music. In addition to touring as a solo performer, Blount is half of the duo Tui and also a member of The Moose Whisperers. Blount's solo debut album, Spider Tales, appeared on best of 2020 lists for NPR, The New Yorker and The Guardian. With guitarist and fiddler Laurel Premo.

× Expand Jerusha Schoenhoff Kenny Reichert

Kenny Reichert Quartet, Friday, Feb. 11, Audio for the Arts, 8 p.m.: Guitarist Kenny Reichert is comfortable playing and composing in various styles of music, but is perhaps most familiar to Midwest jazz audiences as a bandleader on his own projects and as a player on notable recordings such as Johannes Wallmann's acclaimed Love Wins album. A Brookfield native, Reichert is currently based in Chicago while working toward a master's degree in jazz studies at DePaul. He reconvenes his eponymous quartet with Tony Barba, John Christensen and Devin Drobka for a BlueStem Jazz concert featuring new compositions by the group. Check ticket availability here .

Garden & Landscape Expo, Feb. 11-13, Alliant Energy Center: We still may have some snow cover, but escape to green thoughts in a green shade at the popular PBS Wisconsin Garden & Landscape Expo. Vendor booths, demos, seminars, a photography exhibit, and a flower show are just the beginning. It's a jump start to the growing season. Hours: noon-7 p.m., Feb. 11; 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Feb. 12; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Feb. 13.

× Expand courtesy Lewis Black Lewis Black

Lewis Black, Friday, Feb. 11, Orpheum Theater, 8 p.m.: A favorite of Madison audiences, Lewis Black is on the road to deliver his trademark angry rant stand-up style. What often starts as a calm anecdote about modern life can quickly evolve into blasting off about his least favorite (and favorite) topics and news items. Don't let the angry facade fool you, however, as his set will demonstrate how to constructively express distress through comedy. It's the perfect event to blow off some major steam during this strange time.

× Expand Gregory Frederic "Immersed in Color" by Gregory Frederic, a participant in the 2022 Fine Art & Craft Sale.

Fine Art & Craft Sale, Feb. 12-13, Olbrich Gardens, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: The Commons and the Learning Center at Olbrich are filled with artwork from mostly Midwestern artists in this twice-yearly sale sponsored by the Madison Weavers Guild and the Olbrich gift shop. Glass, fiber arts, painting, hand-dying and jewelry are among the genres on display. Admission is free.

Valentine's Makers Market, Saturday, Feb 12, noon-5 p.m.: You don't want to get caught giving your hunny-bunny a heart-shaped box from the drugstore, do you? Works of art, jewelry and other fun creations from more than 80 vendors will be sold at the Madison Makers Market at five watering holes along the East Main Street corridor. Relax with a drink and a snack and shop away at Giant Jones Brewing Co., Old Sugar Distillery, State Line Distillery, The Sylvee and Vintage Capitol East.

× Expand Kat Stiennon Madison Ballet dancers Zaynab Miller, Sarah Minton, Christopher Damle, Myca Cumpston, Megan Chiu, Yu-Jhe Sun and Lily Edgar in a work from the 2022 "Lift Every Voice" program.

Lift Every Voice, Saturday, Feb. 12, online, 6 p.m.: Madison Ballet has been working to bring ballet to diverse audiences throughout the pandemic, through free outdoor performances and even film. Its film series Lift Every Voice returns for a second season, featuring brand-new contemporary dance from choreographers of color; featured this year are Meet by Yaqi Wu, Love Dream by Yu-Jhe Sun, Love Suites by Morgan Williams, and Away/Return by Jacob Ashley EL. The films premiere at 6 p.m. on Feb. 12 and will be available to view on demand for free through Feb. 28; register for a link at madisonballet.org . Also available for pickup is a Table Wine “Madison Ballet Pack” of wine, chocolate and more, with proceeds supporting Madison Ballet artists.

Stellaluna, Feb. 12-13, Overture Center-Playhouse: Children's Theater of Madison has adapted Stellaluna, the beloved picture book about a baby bat that goes to live with a family of birds, with music, dance and puppets. Stellaluna becomes friends with the birds, but in the end, she finds her way to her tribe. Recommended for ages 6 and up. Performances take place at 2:30 and 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday. Find ticket info at ctmtheater.org .

× Expand Dan Myers Riz Moe, Madeleine O'Keefe and Ben Seidensticker (from left) in a scene from "Love's Labour's Lost," part of the 2022 "A Valentine's Affair" from Madison Shakespeare Company.

A Valentine's Affair, Feb. 12 and 14-15, Brink Lounge, 7 p.m.: Subtitled Love Scenes from Shakespeare and Beyond, this compendium has become an annual mid-February tradition for Madison Shakespeare Company. The “beyond” for 2022 includes material from other Elizabethan poets and playwrights including John Donne, Thomas Heywood and Christopher Marlowe, as well as a wild card each evening: “Sonnets from a Hat” will put the cast to the test of performing a randomly selected work. Find ticket info at madisonshakespeare.org .

How Lovely Are Thy Branches, Jan. 30-Feb. 28, Olbrich Park Beach: Artist Lillian Sizemore has created a labyrinth in Olbrich Park from our discarded Christmas trees. What more do you need to know? Walking a labyrinth is not like wandering through a corn maze; it's always been a meditative or even religious experience. Here, not only the structure of the labyrinth is significant but its setting with the lake and isthmus skyline in view. Sizemore suggests that the experience of walking the temporary piece can help connect visitors to “the flow of your own life.” It's free and open to walk the labyrinth during park hours through February.

× Expand Dustin Lenz Michael Darling

Summer Camp on the Road, Saturday, Feb. 12, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: The Summer Camp Music Festival is an annual Memorial Day weekend blowout in Chillicothe, Illinois, featuring more than 100 bands (the 2022 lineup includes The Smashing Pumpkins and Little Feat, among many others). Regional bands also get the chance to play their way into the fest with this touring concert series. Hear sets at the Madison show by Cosmic Railroad, Michael Darling, Jake Deringer Project, The Earthlings and Earth to Clark, and vote for who should represent the scene at Summer Camp. Ifdakar hosts.

Pressing Innovation: Printing Fine Art in the Upper Midwest, Feb. 14-May 15, Chazen Museum of Art: The exhibit Pressing Innovation takes a historical look at fine art print organizations and their products. Five different presses are featured — Landfall Press, Vermillion Editions, Island Press, Highpoint Center for Printmaking, and the Madison-founded Tandem Press — and the exhibit will detail the unique characteristics and contributions of each. Together, along with the artists, these five presses tell the story of printmaking over the past 50 years in the Upper Midwest and its place in American art. The exhibit coincides with the Southern Graphics Council International conference, hosted in March by UW-Madison.

Amanda Crim Author Rita Mae Reese is co-director of literary arts programming at Arts + Literature Laboratory.

Good Country People, Monday, Feb. 14, Goodman Community Center, 6 p.m.: Rita Mae Reese will discuss Flannery O'Connor's story “Good Country People” and read from her own book of O'Connor-adjacent poetry, The Book of Hulga. O’Connor’s story, about a stubborn and possibly overeducated young woman with a wooden leg, is one of her finest examples of so-called Southern Gothic. O'Connor's reputation is a bit unsteady amid our fraught national attitudes toward race; Reese, a Madison poet and co-director of literary arts at the Arts + Literature Laboratory, will discuss not only the story but how the Georgia-born author fits into “our current climate of conspiracy theories and rising fascism.” Masks are required for this in-person lecture. For details on possible virtual participation and a link to the short story go to: uproar21.us/next .

Amy Quan Barry, Tuesday, Feb. 15, Central Library, 7 p.m.: Amy Quan Barry, writer and professor of English at UW-Madison, will discuss her new play, The Mytilenean Debate (a Forward Theater Company production premieres Feb. 18), and her newest novel, When I'm Gone, Look For Me in the East. Performers from Forward Theater will read scenes from the play, which grapples with racial issues.

× Expand courtesy Easy Eye Sound Robert Finley

Robert Finley, Tuesday, Feb. 15, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Louisiana native Robert Finley's 2021 album, Sharecropper's Son, spent the summer riding high on the Billboard Blues Albums chart, a well-deserved placement for an excellent collection of new songs looking back on growing up in the South. The sound cooked up by producer/guitarist/co-songwriter Dan Auerbach is a heady mix of soul, country blues and gospel; it's topped perfectly by Finley's astounding vocals, which can turn on a dime from a gritty growl to a weathered falsetto. With Weisshund.

Honoring the Black Woman, through March 1, Madison College-Truax Gallery: The Black Women's Affinity Group at Madison College coordinated this art exhibit featuring works by 15-plus artists from around the world. “Honoring the Black Woman” is presented in memory of Dzigbodi Akyea, an academic advisor at the college for nearly two decades, who died in September 2021.

× Expand Paul Jennings Talisk

Talisk, Wednesday, Feb. 16, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Glasgow folk trio Talisk was in the midst of a tour when the pandemic shut down the world in 2020. They return to the road in 2022 with a new band member (Benedict Morris on fiddle) and new music, the just-released album Dawn. Talisk combines the sound of traditional instrumental Scottish and Irish music (along with fiddler Morris, the trio features Mohsen Amini on concertina and Graeme Armstrong on guitar) with driving electronic beats.

Lunar New Year, Thursday, Feb. 17, Lisa Link Peace Park, 6 p.m.: A Chinese lion dance on State Street will help usher in the Lunar New Year. The traditional dance is meant to bring good luck and fortune. Dancers from Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association will usher in the Year of the Tiger, this year’s zodiac sign. Last year it was the ox and in 2020 the rat.

× Expand courtesy Chelsea Manning Government whistleblower and trans rights activist Chelsea Manning.

Chelsea Manning, Thursday, Feb. 17, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7 p.m.: While a U.S. Army intelligence analyst, Chelsea Manning acted as a whistleblower for government accountability about actions during the war in Iraq. The leaked material, published by WikiLeaks, led to Manning's court-martial and imprisonment until her sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama in 2017. (In 2019 the WikiLeaks connection led to more jail time, when Manning refused to testify in a case involving the website's founder, Julian Assange.) At this Wisconsin Union Directorate Distinguished Lecture Series talk, Manning will discuss her activism for transgender rights, the ethics of public service and government transparency, and other topics. The talk is free but tickets are required .