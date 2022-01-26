A ‘Lovely’ revival

On Jan. 26, Public Health Madison and Dane County extended the face covering public order for another month, through Feb. 28. Many venues and businesses continue to maintain individual requirements for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry; also, the continuing COVID surge is resulting in events being canceled or postponed. Before heading out for any in-person event, it is recommended to confirm it is still taking place, and check for any attendance guidelines on the relevant business websites or social media accounts.

Note: Picks that have been postponed this week include: Droids Attack, Howler + Straka & Sphynx (Jan. 28); find full details in the calendar incarnations .

Imagination Center at Reindahl Park public meeting, Thursday, Jan. 27, Zoom, 6 p.m.: Madison Public Library is planning a new far east side outpost. But in keeping with the changing use of libraries over the years, the concept is much more expansive than a home for a media collection and meeting space. The initial scoping study in 2020 envisioned bringing the community center and social services aspects of the library system to the fore. Find out more about the project's progress so far at a public meeting hosted by MPL, the city's parks and engineering departments, and the architects and designers. RSVP here for the Zoom link. The meeting will also be available for viewing at Hawthorne and Lakeview libraries, for those without internet access.

× Expand Landon Akiyama Third Coast Percussion and Movement Art Is present "Metamorphosis."

Third Coast Percussion with Movement Art Is, Thursday, Jan. 27, UW Hamel Music Center, 7:30 p.m.: The collaborative work Metamorphosis combines street dance choreography (by Movement Art Is) and classical music (by Grammy-winning quartet Third Coast Percussion). Self-acceptance and human nature are just two of the topics the groups will delve into through music and sound during this Wisconsin Union Theater concert. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

× Expand Steve Noll The cast of "The Realistic Joneses," a Madison Theatre Guild production (from left): John Jajewski, Julie Jarvis, Patrick O'Hara, Annie Jones.

The Realistic Joneses, Jan. 27-29, Bartell Theatre: Madison Theatre Guild continues its 75th season with The Realistic Joneses. John and Pony Jones move in next door to Bob and Jennifer Jones, with whom they share the same last name but no relation. The four Joneses’ lives begin to entangle when they begin sharing truths in this wacky, honest and intimate play. The play, written by Will Eno, opened on Broadway in 2014. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m., Jan. 27-28; and 2 p.m., Jan. 29. Find tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Fun Prairie Frozen Fest, Jan. 28-30, Cannery Square (and other venues), Sun Prairie: There's more to Sun Prairie than the east side's Costco. Really! Sun Prairie boasts an iconic summer shindig with the Sweet Corn Festival and is also our area's groundhog prognostication headquarters (hot tip: 6:50 a.m., Feb. 2, Cannery Square). But wait, there's more. This year Fun Prairie Frozen Fest features a bonfire, ice carving competition, cardboard sled race, the “Groundhog Open” (a combo mini-golf /bar hop contest) and more. There's fun planned inside and out. Find a schedule here .

× Expand Amandalynn Jones UW-Madison professor Christopher Taylor.

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Friday, Jan. 28, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7:30 p.m.: The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra has put together quite a program for its first Masterworks concert of the season, including a pair of works by modern African American composers. Here I Stand, the eighth symphony by WCO composer in residence Bill Banfield, will make its world premiere, alongside a performance of Patrice Rushen's Sinfonia. The 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth will be marked with a performance of the Triple Concerto, featuring soloists Suzanne Beia (violin), Karl Lavine (cello), and guest Christopher Taylor (piano).

I Hate Hamlet, Jan. 28-30, Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, Sun Prairie: Do you find Shakespeare to be, well, hard? No worries! So do actors, apparently. Sun Prairie Civic Theatre is tackling Paul Rudnick's comedy I Hate Hamlet, about a television actor given the chance to play the plum role of Hamlet in Central Park...but he hates everything about it. Expect play-within-the-play comic parallels — how Shakespearean! All audience members must be masked per school district policy and the actors will wear clear masks. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; find tickets at sunprairiecivictheatre.com , or in-person at The Piano Gal Shop in downtown Sun Prairie or before the show.

× Expand Robin Starkenburg Soggy Prairie (from left): Emily Jones, the bass player, Jim Kvalheim, Kodey Feiner, Erin Barnard.

Soggy Prairie, Friday, Jan. 28, Facebook Live, 8 p.m.: Veteran Sun Prairie band Soggy Prairie has gone through varied lineup incarnations since forming in 2002, but always delivers the goods with some serious bluegrass sounds (and seriously fun stage banter). They will kick off the Something to Do Music Series, a monthly online concert series filmed at Stillgood's , an east side clothing consignment boutique. Find the livestream on Facebook .

SunSquabi, Friday-Saturday, Jan. 28-29, Majestic, 9 p.m.: “Hey, you got EDM in my yacht rock!” If this mix sounds like your jam, you may already be on the SunSquabi train. If not, they are coming for a two-night stand at the Majestic, which may be the perfect time to check out their blend of jam band guitar, hyperactive synth creations, and funky backbeat. SunSquabi creates their multilayered soundscapes with just a trio of players, as impressively documented on the Live 2019 album. With Ifdakar.

× Expand Kyle Hilker/Shatter Imagery Wurk

Wurk: OCCUPATION, Friday, Jan. 28, Harmony Bar, 9 p.m.: Madison sextet Wurk mixes many genre flavorings into a jam rock stew. So it makes perfect sense that the group is hosting a residency featuring guests from a mix of styles. The final concert is this Friday, featuring neo-soul artists D'Funk and the Grease Monkeys and hip-hop by K.I.L.O. aka SkitL'z. Advance tickets are available at the Harmony .

× Expand courtesy Yahara Fishing Club Participants at a past Kids' Ice Fishing Day.

Kids' Ice Fishing Day, Saturday, Jan. 29, Brittingham Park, 9 a.m.-noon: Yahara Fishing Club hosts this annual event designed to introduce the iconic Wisconsin winter recreation of ice fishing to ages 14 and under. The first 300 youth attendees will receive a free ice fishing rod and reel, and get a chance to try them out; the club also provides bait and some fishing instruction, as well as pre-drilling some holes in the ice on Lake Monona. This week's predicted temps should keep the ice in tip-top shape, but if for some reason the ice is unsafe on Saturday the event will stay on land for equipment distribution and free lunch.

Kids in the Rotunda, Saturday, Jan. 29, Facebook, 9:30 a.m.: Overture Center's weekly free performance series for the younger set took a pause after the pandemic landed in March 2020, but is back for 2022, initially in virtual form. A prerecorded performance by the Jerry Ensemble premieres on Jan 29 at facebook.com/KIRatOverture and on YouTube . Following one more virtual premiere (Black Star Drum Line, 9:30 a.m., Feb. 5), the series is scheduled to return to in-person events on Feb. 12 with Magic Morgan & Liliana (9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Rotunda Stage). Watch overture.org for schedule updates.

Winter Presentation Series, Saturday, Jan. 29, Zoom, 10 a.m.: The annual class series hosted by Friends of Allen Centennial Garden once again takes place in the virtual world, on five Saturdays between Jan. 22 and Feb. 26. This week's topic: “Growing Hope: The Local and Global Youth Garden Movement,” by Nathan Larson (UW Planning and Landscape Architecture Department) on Jan. 29. Classes are $10 each; find the full schedule and sign-up info at eventbrite.com/o/8596202129 .

Wisconsin Grown-Up Book Fair, Saturday, Jan. 29, The Sylvee, noon-5 p.m.: Rekindle the joy of childhood at this inaugural adult event that seeks to replicate Scholastic book fairs and their emphasis on making reading fun for kids. Area independent stores — including Itty Bitty Bookstore, Kismet Books, Leopold’s Books Bar Caffé, Mystery to Me and A Room of One’s Own — have curated a special selection of books for the event, and all ticket buyers will receive a goodies-packed tote bag. An immersive Nineties flashback experience also is on tap, with “adult” Capri Suns, a poster station featuring works for sale by local artists, a themed photo booth, and trivia. A portion of all proceeds will benefit the Madison Public Library Foundation.

Stellaluna, Jan. 29-Feb. 13, Overture Center-Playhouse: Children's Theater of Madison has adapted Stellaluna, the beloved picture book about a baby bat that goes to live with a family of birds, with music, dance and puppets. Stellaluna becomes friends with the birds, but in the end, she finds her way to her tribe. Recommended for ages 6 and up. Performances take place at 2:30 and 6 p.m. Saturdays and 1 and 4 p.m. Sundays (no 1 p.m. show on Feb. 6). Find ticket info at ctmtheater.org .

1788-L, Saturday, Jan. 29, Liquid, 10 p.m.: Electronic producer 1788-L burst on the scene in 2018 via Soundcloud, alternating original music with attention-grabbing remixes of Virtual Self and Daft Punk. A flurry of releases followed over the next couple years, but there was a bit of a break before the debut of a pair of new songs in April on the Parallel: S EP, and the “HI-TECH” single in July. Do these songs indicate a new, slightly less aggressive direction? The “Synthetic Automaton” tour may provide the answer when 1788-L visits Madison for the first time. With Lick.

× Expand Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Wisconsin–Madison An image captured in Ghana, part of the exhibit "A Photographic Celebration: 60 Years of Peace Corps Service."

A Photographic Celebration: 60 Years of Peace Corps Service, through Jan 30, Capitol Rotunda: This exhibit coordinated by Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Wisconsin-Madison about life in the Peace Corps draws from some 60 years of photos from the yearly RPCV of Wisconsin International calendar. Time grows short to view the exhibit at the Capitol before it moves to Sun Prairie; current building hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

× Expand courtesy Paul Creswell Paul Creswell

Winter Festival of Poetry, Sunday, Jan. 30, Arts + Literature Lab, 2 p.m.: A nice Sunday afternoon amid modern art listening to your friends and neighbors read from their poetry — that's what the Winter Festival of Poetry is all about. Jan. 30 features Chuck Cantrell, Donna Carnes, Paul Creswell, Cristin Jacque, Joe Lutz and Rachel Werner. It continues every Sunday following through March 20 (Note: The originally scheduled season opener of Jan. 23 moved to the new final date). Upcoming in subsequent readings are some current and past Isthmus contributors including Charles Payne, Margaret Benbow and Rene Livingston-DeTienne, all on Feb. 13.

× Expand Lillian Sizemore Work in progress on Jan. 23, 2022, for the "How Lovely Are Thy Branches" labyrinth project, a BLINK! temporary installation at Olbrich Park Beach, Jan. 30-Feb. 28.

How Lovely Are Thy Branches, Jan. 30-Feb. 28, Olbrich Park Beach: Artist Lillian Sizemore has created a labyrinth in Olbrich Park from our discarded Christmas trees. What more do you need to know? Walking a labyrinth is not like wandering through a corn maze; it's always been a meditative or even religious experience. Here, not only the structure of the labyrinth is significant but its setting with the lake and isthmus skyline in view. Sizemore suggests that the experience of walking the temporary piece can help connect visitors to “the flow of your own life.” It's free and open to walk the labyrinth during park hours through February. An opening event takes place from 3-5:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, with a talk by the artist, a glowing hoop procession, and the Taco Local food truck.

× Expand courtesy Verso Books John Nichols is associate editor for "The Capital Times" and a national affairs correspondent for "The Nation."

John Nichols, Monday Jan. 31, online, 7 p.m.: This could be the most Madisony Madison event of the week, certainly of this Monday. Nichols, national affairs correspondent for The Nation and associate editor of The Capital Times has penned a new book, Coronavirus Criminals and Pandemic Profiteers: Accountability For Those Who Caused The Crisis. He'll be in conversation about it with another local journalism legend, Bill Lueders, editor of The Progressive magazine. The talk is co-hosted by A Room of One's Own and The Progressive. Watch the livestream via Facebook Live or The Progressive's YouTube channel .

Honoring the Black Woman, Feb. 1-March 1, Madison College-Truax Gallery: The Black Women's Affinity Group at Madison College coordinated this art exhibit featuring works by 15-plus artists from around the world. “Honoring the Black Woman” is presented in memory of Dzigbodi Akyea, an academic advisor at the college for nearly two decades, who died in September 2021. An opening reception takes place from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 1; register here .

Groundhog Day, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 6:50 a.m., Cannery Square: Metaphysical comparisons between contemporary COVID life and the 1993 Bill Murray film aside, the original meteorological event — in which whether or not a groundhog sees his shadow determines the course of the future — is also a mindblower! A groundhog! Predicts the future! Tell me more! In Sun Prairie, Jimmy the Groundhog has a great track record for accuracy. The ceremony will be translated into Spanish, Hmong and ASL. Special guests include Henry the Lion from the Henry Vilas Zoo, Sun Prairie East High School's Kurt the Cardinal, and Sun Prairie West's Wolf who, like Prince and Adele, needs only the one name.

× Expand Sandra Schoen Moonboot

German Art Students + Moonboot, Wednesday, Feb. 2, The Bur Oak, 7 p.m.: Long-running Madison power pop pranksters German Art Students were most recently spotted releasing a split 7-inch single with BingBong, featuring the song “In Search Of” from their 2020 digital-only EP, Rest Area Relief. While GAS is currently playing as a trio, past evidence indicates that does not lessen the bringing of the rock. The group celebrates a quarter century of music-making this year; they share this bill with a band making its debut but featuring many familiar faces. Moonboot features Britt Dichraff, Jeff Kunkle (Oak Street Ramblers), Jamie McCloskey (The Rusty Hearts), and Shad Williams (Tongue, Brickshithouse); it will be interesting to hear what this combination of players creates.

Abel Contemporary Gallery exhibits, Through Feb. 20, 524 E Main St, Stoughton: Stoughton's Abel Contemporary Gallery continues its run of interesting and challenging local art with exhibits from Tom Jaszczak and Helen Hawley as well as a group show called Beautiful Fiction. Jaszczak's ceramics explore muted pastels and minimalist, monochromatic color schemes. Hawley's thoughtful work is an installation using paper, canvas, clay, and other everyday materials to create “lake sediment.” An artist talk by Jaszczak will take place virtually on Facebook Live at 5 p.m. on Feb. 3. The shows run through Feb. 20 and can also be viewed at abelcontemporary.com .

× Expand Cut the Deck Creative Flying Fuzz

Flying Fuzz album release, Thursday, Feb. 3, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: The second album by Flying Fuzz rampaged onto streaming platforms back in December, and the group is finally getting to celebrate with an in-person concert. It's a good chance to grab a copy of the very limited initial CD incarnation of II , nearly an hour of old school metal (for a ballpark comparison, think a more uptempo Black Sabbath). In 2022 the quartet hopes to follow up on their 2021 Summerfest set (as 2020 Rockonsin runners-up) with many more shows to come. With Calamity, Smoke Free Home.