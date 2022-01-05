Let Fest season begin

On Dec. 20, the face covering requirement from Public Health Madison and Dane County was extended through Feb. 1. Many venues and businesses continue to maintain individual requirements for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry, as well as face masks. And with the advent of the omicron variant, tours are once again being canceled or postponed. Before heading out, confirm events are still taking place and check for current guidelines on the relevant business websites or social media accounts.

Domestic Terrorism, Thursday, Jan. 6, McFarland High School, 8:30 a.m.: On the anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters and right-wing extremists, Masood Akhtar, founder of We Are Many-United Against Hate (and an Isthmus Community Media board member), has organized an event exploring the rise in domestic terrorism in the United States. Thomas E. Brzozowski, counsel for domestic terrorism at the U.S. Department of Justice, will provide the keynote address, with other guest speakers including Daryl Johnson, an expert on domestic terrorism, and Brian Levin, an expert on hate crimes. There will also be panel discussions, including one with former members of hate groups. The event will be held in person (masks required) at the McFarland High School Performing Arts Center, 5103 Farwell St., McFarland, and will also be streamed live. Register here .

× Expand Jessica Havens Artist Ben Orozco was a 2021 Bridge Work Madison participant at Arts + Literature Laboratory.

Ben Orozco, Emily Rudolph + Kyung Eun You, Jan. 6-29 Arts + Literature Laboratory: Three new exhibits are featured in January at Arts + Literature Laboratory : TOPIA by Ben Orozco, Wallflower by Emily Rudolph, and Recent Works by Kyung Eun You. Orozco's highly patterned works depict and question monoculture agriculture. Rudolph's detailed drawings and paintings distort perspective in service of examining the psychology of family relationships. You, a Korean visual artist based in New York, makes prints, paintings and animations. Madison-based Orozco and Rudolph will give talks starting at 6:30 p.m. during the closing reception on Jan. 28 (6-9 p.m.). Gallery hours are Thursday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. or by appointment.

× Expand Rene Amado The Almas

The Almas, Thursday, Jan. 6, Crucible, 8 p.m.: Start 2022 off with some guitar-driven hard rock as New Munster, Wisconsin, natives The Almas return to the Crucible. The band should be in top form after a busy summer and fall touring schedule, including an extended run with A Light Divided and shows with Otep. Also on the bill is another road-tested outfit, piano-drums hard rock duo Sit Kitty Sit, and high-energy Madison rockers Zeroed Hero.

Madison Home Expo, Friday-Sunday, Jan. 7-9, Monona Terrace: If you have not spent enough time in your house over the last 21 months, you must be in the medical profession. The rest of us are forced to face facts: The kitchen needs remodeling, the bathrooms need updating, and a patio would really come in handy. Despite the predictable delays in getting materials due to stresses on the supply chain, now's a great time to come up with a plan at the Madison Home Expo, populated with booths and info from remodeling professionals, who'll have ideas on everything from refinishing cabinets to a down-to-the-studs re-envisioning of the whole space. The show runs 2-7 p.m. on Jan. 7, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Jan. 8, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Jan. 9.

Abel Contemporary Gallery reception, Friday, Jan. 7, 524 E Main St, Stoughton, 5-8 p.m.: Stoughton's Abel Contemporary Gallery continues its run of interesting and challenging local art with exhibits from Tom Jaszczak and Helen Hawley as well as a group show called Beautiful Fiction. Jaszczak's ceramics explore muted pastels and minimalist, monochromatic color schemes. Hawley's thoughtful work is an installation using paper, canvas, clay, and other everyday materials to create "lake sediment." The reception is open to the public but artist talks from Hawley and Jaszczak will take place virtually on Facebook Live Jan. 20 and Feb. 3, respectively. The shows run through Feb. 20.

× Expand Immigré

Wisconsin Global Fest, Friday, Jan. 7, Majestic, 7 p.m. : It's opening weekend for FPC Live's January fests, with a couple new themes debuting at the Majestic. Friday features music drawing on the sounds of cultures from around the world. Visiting from Milwaukee is the 10-piece De La Buena, which mixes Latin and Afro-Cuban sounds into their own blend of jazz. Madison's Immigré, also a 10-piece band, draws on Afrobeat rhythms for their funky, danceable grooves. And Milwaukee-based Spare Change Trio fuses reggae, jazz and funk with the sound of Australian didgeridoo. Saturday at the Majestic features jam bands; find info and tickets on all the venue's Wisconsin Fest shows at majesticmadison.com .

× Expand Michael Kienitz Svínafellsjökull Snout, Southeast Iceland.

Michael Kienitz, Friday, Jan. 7, Capitol Lakes, 7 p.m.: Madison photographer Mickey Kienitz has worked just about everywhere: Afghanistan, Belize, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Honduras, Ireland... Iceland’s Vanishing Beauty features works taken in this stark but beautiful area and documents the shifting landscape due to climate change. On Jan. 7 Kienitz will give a talk about the exhibit, followed by a reception and refreshments. Show runs through Feb. 28.

Golden Donna, Friday, Jan. 7, Crucible, 9 p.m.: The holidays are over, time to get back to regular schedules...which may require taking a deep breath or two to regain equilibrium. The monthly Vinyl & Bass series is here to help with a thoughtful bill headlined by the hypnotic electronic sounds of Golden Donna (aka Joel Shanahan), now residing in Portland, Oregon, but a longtime presence on the Madison music scene. More ambient and experimental sounds are provided by Elfscape, Imaginary Friend, Taimbot and Tolerance. If you're not going out at the moment, the show can also be streamed on Twitch .

× Expand Kyle Hilker/Shatter Imagery Wurk

Wurk: OCCUPATION, Fridays, Jan. 7-28, Harmony Bar, 9 p.m.: Madison sextet Wurk mixes many genre flavorings into a jam rock stew. So it makes perfect sense that the group is hosting a residency featuring guests from a mix of styles: rock (The Earthlings and Modern Joey, Jan. 7); funk (The Civil Engineers and Karate Chop, Silence, Jan. 14); and hip-hop/neo-soul (D'Funk and the Grease Monkeys and K.I.L.O. aka SkitL'z, Jan. 28. Oh, and for good measure, a night of bands with lots of members (The Big Payback and Sneezy, Jan. 21). Advance tickets are available at the Harmony .

× Expand courtesy Stuart Stotts Stuart Stotts (left) and Tom Pease.

Kids in the Rotunda, Saturdays, Jan. 8-29, Facebook, 9:30 a.m.: Overture Center's weekly free performance series for the younger set has been on hold during the pandemic, but returns to kick off 2022 in style. Jan. 8 features music and storytelling by Tom Pease and Stuart Stotts. (Coincidentally, Stotts was the first Kids in the Rotunda performer in 2004; his recent album Dance for the Elephants' Lives took home a 2021 MAMA award). The series continues with music by Yid Vicious (Jan. 15), David Landau (Jan. 22), and the Jerry Ensemble (Jan 29); all of January's events will take place virtually, at facebook.com/KIRatOverture . Events from February on will take place in-person or virtually, depending on current COVID conditions. Check overture.org for schedule updates.

× Expand Derrick Jaeger Adrienne S. Wallner

Kelly Hepper + Adrienne S. Wallner: Saturday, Jan. 8, Cargo Coffee-East, 6:30 p.m.: Cargo Coffee has remained a steadying presence in the local music scene through the pandemic, first with weekly virtual concerts and eventually with a gradual return to in-person shows. Jan. 8 mixes music and poetry, provided by singer-guitarist Kelly Hepper (of The Soul Doctors) and northern Wisconsin writer and photographer Adrienne S. Wallner (author of the 2021 collection To the 4 a.m. Light).

× Expand courtesy DJ Pain 1 DJ Pain 1

Wisconsin Hip-Hop Fest, Saturday, Jan. 8, High Noon Saloon, 9 p.m.: Get your hip-hop fix and a handy primer on the Madison scene at this FPC Live Wisconsin Fests show. Catch some bars from Rob Dz (a late lineup addition after Rusty Pelicans had to bow out), Hunney LaTure, Marcus Porter & friends, ODEA, Tha Catalyst, and the duo of 608 Trayce and Tas Raww. DJ Pain 1 and DJ Scrump Boogz will both spin a pair of sets each, and longtime scenemaker Gary Knowledge will host.

Annette Grunseth , Monday, Jan. 10, Zoom, noon: While poet and author Annette Langlois Grunseth was protesting the Vietnam War on the UW-Madison campus, her brother, Sgt. Peter R. Langlois, was in Vietnam with the 25th Infantry Division. Grunseth will join the Wisconsin Veterans Museum for a virtual discussion about her new book, Combat and Campus: Writing Through War. Combining Peter's letters from Vietnam with Annette's poetry about protest, the book provides a unique insight into the war and the home front. This is Grunseth’s second book; her first, Becoming Trans-Parent: One Family’s Journey of Gender Transition, is a book of poetry about the experience of being the parent to a transitioning child. Register for the Zoom link at wisvetsmuseum.com .

Madison StorySLAM: Goals, Monday, Jan. 10, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 p.m.: Storytelling, one of the earliest human art forms, goes on today with a resurgence in the performative genre fueled by The Moth podcasts. Here Madison's own StorySLAM encourages five-minute tellings of stories, this month around the theme of goals. The host is musician and storyteller Kevin Willmott II (a longtime fixture on the Madison scene in Cowboy Winter and Don't Mess with Cupid). Proof of vaccination required. Arrive at least 30 minutes before the show. See ticket info here .

Christmas tree donations sought, Jan. 2-29, Olbrich Park : The city of Madison's Christmas tree curbside collection rounds begin Jan. 3 and 18. However, there's also an option to give your tree friend a second life as part of a BLINK! project from the Madison Arts Commission. Artist Lillian Sizemore is designing a labyrinth made from tree branches, to be constructed at Olbrich Park; How Lovely Are Thy Branches will be open to the public from Jan. 30 through February. Trees can be dropped off through Jan. 29; watch for signs near the Walter Street entrance/parking lot. Find more info here .

× Expand Mary Ellen Matthews "Mean Girls" will not be returning to Broadway so here's your chance to see this Tina Fey musical based on the Tina Fey movie.

Mean Girls, Jan. 11-16, Overture Hall: Tina Fey adapted her screenplay for the 2004 film Mean Girls into a Broadway sensation, featuring music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Cady, formerly home-schooled, experiences culture shock when she starts attending a suburban Illinois high school. Revisit her war with “The Plastics,” rulers of the class. Fun fact: Fey based her screenplay on a self-help book, Queen Bees and Wannabes, by Rosalind Wiseman. Performances at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 11-13; 8 p.m., Jan. 14; 2 and 8 p.m., Jan. 15; and 1 and 6:30 p.m., Jan. 16.

Fill'er Up! The History and Evolution of the Gas Station in Wisconsin, Wednesday, Jan.12, Zoom, 7 p.m.: For the nostalgist and the architecture geek alike, nothing says “modernization in the built environment” like a gas station. Changes in station styles follow changes in cars, travel, and American life in general. The insightful Jim Draeger, Wisconsin architectural historian, will show slides of state gas stations in this virtual talk (based on his book, co-written with Mark Speltz) from the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation. Find ticket info at madisonpreservation.org.

Wisconsin Poets' Calendar 2022 reading, Thursday, Jan. 13, Crowdcast, 6 p.m.: Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets spreads the love of poetry with events throughout the state. One of its marquee projects is the annual Poets’ Calendar, full of state-centric verse. The 2022 calendar is officially sold out, though there may be some still available in bookstores , including Half Price Books, Mystery to Me and University Book Store in Madison (call ahead to check for sure). But you can hear some of the poems read by the poets themselves during a livestream hosted by Mystery to Me bookstore. Register for the Crowdcast link here .

× Expand Moses Alexander Dillon Francis

Dillon Francis, Thursday, Jan. 13, Liquid, 10 p.m.: The Dillon Francis x Yung Gravy concert at The Sylvee was long sold out by press time, but Liquid comes to the rescue with this afterparty featuring a late night set by Francis — his fourth time at the music venue. The bass drops contrasted with goofy meme rap are guaranteed to fuel an already energetic party, and the giant LED video wall is guaranteed to keep your focus. Full lineup TBA. Check ticket availability at liquidmadison.com .