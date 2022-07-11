What to do in Madison this week: Spoon, “Weird Al” and more Isthmus Picks

The Ploughman, Monday, July 11, Slowpoke Lounge, Spring Green, 7:30 p.m.: A combine accident leads a Wisconsin farm family to turn to their Amish neighbors for help with the harvest. That's the premise of The Ploughman, a new play written by Eric Schabla, which will be presented as a dramatic reading by American Players Theatre actors Kelsey Brennan, Nate Burger, Colleen Madden, James Ridge and Marcus Truschinski. Schabla and Truschinski (along with director Jack Whaley) have previously collaborated on the short film One Foot In, and are currently filming another Driftless-made short, We'll Want for Nothing. Check ticket availability here .

Venus in Furs, Tuesday, July 12, Capitol Square at North Hamilton, noon: It's been a while since Madison's Venus in Furs played a show, but the quartet is ready to make a triumphant return right in the heart of the city as part of the Downtown BID's YOUR Lunch Time LIVE series. The location is particularly appropriate as the band has promised new material penned as a way to protest current events, which should be a perfect match for their patented blend of punk rock with a bit of surf mixed in. Find more info on the concert series at visitdowntownmadison.com .

Jane: An Abortion Service, Tuesday, July 12, Central Library, 6:30 p.m.: The Peregrine Forum hosts this screening of the 1995 documentary Jane: An Abortion Service. The film tells the story of the Jane Collective, a secret organization in Chicago that provided abortions between 1969 and 1973, when the practice was illegal. What began as coordination of abortion services became safe abortions performed by women with no formal training in order to make services more accessible. The Peregrine Forum is a Madison organization that uses community forums, film screenings and educational literature to promote change.

Memory Cloth Circle, through Aug. 31, UW Arboretum Visitor Center: “Bees, Birds and Other Wee Beasties” is a gathering of textile art by the Memory Cloth Circle that highlights our friends the pollinators. These are colorful, whimsical and joyful works that celebrate these small creatures on whom we large creatures depend. The Memory Cloth Circle began in 2013 as an outgrowth of the Wisconsin Triennial; member artists convey stories through needlework, fabric and other mixed media. Visitor Center hours are 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and 12:30-4 p.m. weekends.

× Expand A tree with decay.

Wednesday Nite at the Lab, Wednesday, July 13, UW Genetics-Biotechnology Center, 7 p.m.: You may have had the misfortune to lose a tree or a big branch from one during the storm in late June that ripped through Madison after the sky turned Biblically dark. Why one tree and not the other? You'll find out, most likely, from this lecture: “Diseased, Decayed, Defective & Dangerous: When Good Trees Go Bad.” Glen Stanosz, professor of tree and forest health at UW-Madison, will give the presentation in Room 1111. The talk is also available on Zoom (sign up at go.wisc.edu/240r59 ) or YouTube .

Spoon, Wednesday, July 13, The Sylvee, 8:30 p.m.: After heading into synthier, more electronic territory in the 2010s, Spoon revitalizes the magical drum groove and rhythmic guitar interplay of an earlier era on Lucifer on the Sofa, which emerged in February after a bit of a pandemic delay. Guitar rock fans everywhere rejoice! (The album even opens with a cover of Bill Callahan; fans of both artists rejoice!) The group has also been doing some extended touring since April, and hits Madison for a mid-week tilt at The Sylvee; Bodega opens.

× Expand courtesy Sleeping Jesus Sleeping Jesus

Sleeping Jesus, Thursday, July 14, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 6 p.m.: Q: Is the pull of this event the music of Minnesota's Sleeping Jesus, which plays dreamy indie pop, or the direction the band will be facing, which will be toward Lake Mendota instead of toward the Union? A: BOTH! UW Hoofers encourages audience members to rent watercraft (single or double kayaks, stand-up paddleboards or canoes from Outdoor UW, $15) to watch the front of the band. Or bring your own floating device and enjoy the concert that way. (The band, of course, can just walk on the water.) The rest of youse schlubs can grab a beer and a brat and watch the back of the band from the iconic Memorial Union chairs. Those wanting watercraft must reserve in advance at members.hoofers.org/event/87366 , and check out additional regulations.

× Expand "Weird Al" Yankovic

“Weird Al” Yankovic, Thursday, July 14, Overture Hall, 7:30 p.m. Grammy-winning singer and songwriter “Weird Al” Yankovic is as renowned for elaborately produced concerts as for his playful pop parodies during the last four-plus decades. This time around, though, Weird Al and his band are leaving the costumes, stage sets and parodies at home. “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” focuses on Yankovic's original songs, with a set list that changes nightly. (We hope “One More Minute” makes the Madison show.) Comedian Emo Philips opens.

× Expand Corey Frank Kelsey Miles Band (left to right): Anastasia Tomanek, Chris Ulbrich, Kelsey Miles, Jason Petitt, Adam Naumann.

La Fête de Marquette, July 14-17, McPike Park: The midsummer marker that is La Fête de Marquette has a jam-packed lineup of jams (and a newly added fourth stage) in 2022. The stage schedules feature performers from both near (Cajun Strangers, Primitive Culture, Kelsey Miles, Panchromatic Steel) and far (The War and Treaty, Sonny Landreth, North Mississippi Allstars, and Musique Electronique headliners Kenny Dope and Freddy K, who both also play late-night sets at High Noon Saloon). While the iconic Ferris wheel is taking the year off, other family-friendly activities have been added, including film screenings, art activities from Red Caboose, and a youth karaoke contest. Another new feature: The Soul Express Brass Band will lead a second line parade (a celebratory New Orleans tradition) to the fest through the Willy Street neighborhood on Saturday afternoon (call the Wil-Mar Center at 608-257-4576 for info on how to participate). Find the schedule at wil-mar.org

Shinedown, Thursday, July 14, The Sylvee, 7:30 p.m.: Nearly two decades after the release of Shinedown’s 2003 debut album, Leave A Whisper, this band shows no sign of slowing down. Planet Zero, the group’s seventh studio disc, takes aim at what bugs us in 2022 (divisive politics, cancel culture, Twitter) and is generating rave reviews with songs that hold their own next to such Shinedown classics as “Second Chance,” “Atlas Falls,” “Cut the Cord” and “Bully.” The band that stands at the top of Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time Mainstream Rock Artists" still has plenty to say — both lyrically and musically. Minneapolis rockers Cold Kingdom will open the show. Rescheduled from February, this show is sold out.

× Expand Cameron Wittig Pieta Brown

Pieta Brown, Thursday, July 14, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon has said that Pieta Brown made his favorite music ever produced in his Eau Claire studio. Poet, folkie, Iowa born-and-raised in a home with no furnace, Pieta Brown takes the grounded folk music influence of her father, songsmith Greg Brown, and churns it into her own unique, charm-filled Americana. When not working in her own lane, she’s recorded and performed with Calexico, Amos Lee, and Iris DeMent. With Meggie Shays.

We hope it’s handy for you to find Picks grouped together in a single post. The individual Picks can still be found in the usual places online: collected here , and sprinkled throughout all the events .

Note: Many venues and businesses may continue to maintain individual requirements for masking, as well as proof of COVID-19 vaccination and/or a negative test for entry. Before heading out for any in-person event, confirm it is still taking place and check for any attendance guidelines on the relevant business websites or social media accounts.