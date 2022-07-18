What to do in Madison this week: DakhaBrakha, Ruth Conniff and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Greg Anderson/courtesy Wisconsin Examiner Ruth Conniff

Ruth Conniff, Tuesday, July 19, A Room of One's Own, 6 p.m.: Wisconsin Examiner Editor-in-Chief (and Isthmus contributor) Ruth Conniff takes a look at the changing world of Wisconsin dairy farming and the rural communities that rely on the farm economy in the new book Milked: How an American Crisis Brought Together Midwestern Dairy Farmers and Mexican Workers. The book examines confounding questions such as how farmers reliant on labor by immigrants from Mexico came to vote for Donald Trump and his anti-immigrant policy proposals. Conniff will discuss the book with Norman Stockwell, publisher of The Progressive; if you can't make it in person, the talk will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

× Expand Michael Chiaverini Jennifer Chiaverini

Jennifer Chiaverini, Tuesday, July 19, Mystery To Me, 6 p.m.: Switchboard Soldiers, the latest historical novel by Madison-based New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Chiaverini, brings to life an overlooked story of World War I by introducing readers to the real and fictional women of the U.S. Army Signal Corps. Among the first female enlistees, they were well-trained telephone operators, fluent in English and French, deployed throughout France to swiftly and accurately connect multiple calls that conveyed classified military information. Chiaverini writes as if she were alongside these women, and Switchboard Soldiers recently appeared on BookBub’s list of “best historical fiction coming out this summer.” It's free to attend but a ticket is required; find info at mysterytomebooks.com.

DakhaBrakha, Tuesday, July 19, Garver Feed Mill, 7:30 p.m.: Ukrainian quartet DakhaBrakha melds the musical traditions of their home country to other sounds encountered on their travels around the world. Currently they are bringing this bracingly fresh musical blend to the rest of the world as they tour to raise cultural awareness while Ukraine remains under siege by the Russian army. Ticket options include the opportunity to make an additional donation to raise funds for nonprofits working to aid the people of Ukraine; more info at garverevents.com.

Chris Isaak, Tuesday, July 19, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 8 p.m.: Singer-guitarist-songwriter Chris Isaak rose to fame by going against the pop culture grain and remaining true to the rock 'n roll template set by forebears such as Roy Orbison and Ricky Nelson. It works because Isaak has always put his own spin on the sound, writing songs that feel like old favorites even when brand new. He's also forged an intriguing side career in acting, including work with David Lynch and on his own The Chris Isaak Show (which really needs to resurface on DVD or streaming someday). This show should be a perfect fit for the Capitol Theater.

× Expand Tara Rose Weston Darren Thompson

Concerts on the Square, Wednesdays, through Aug. 3, Capitol Square, 7 p.m.: It's not virtual; it's not at Breese; Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's iconic Concerts on the Square return to the state Capitol lawn, so get those picnic blankets ready (you can save a spot starting at 3 p.m., with the performers stationed at the King Street side). The July 20 concert, “The Planets & Ho-Chunk,” is a rare combination of selections from Holst’s The Planets and performances of Native American music like “Dejope Song” and the “Ho-Chunk Marine Corps Song.” Guest artists will include Darren Thompson (flute), the Wisconsin Dells Singers & Dancers, and their manager and lead singer Elliott Funmaker. The series continues each Wednesday through Aug. 3, weather permitting; find the full schedule and any weather-related updates at wcoconcerts.org/cos, and read more in Sandy Tabachnick's season preview.

Robin Jebavy + Andrew Reddington, through Aug. 14, James Watrous Gallery of the Wisconsin Academy: On exhibit at the Wisconsin Academy's James Watrous Gallery is Seeing is Being by Robin Jebavy, whose paintings make use of layers to create shimmering effects almost like stained glass. The collection is paired with Started with Good Intentions, by Andrew Reddington, who explores furniture forms in sculpture, utilizing old pieces and recreating new shapes with them. Reddington's prints will also be on display. Gallery hours are Thursday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m., and Sunday, noon-5 p.m.; the exhibits are up through Aug. 14.

× Expand courtesy Dane County Fair Dane County Fair

Dane County Fair, July 21-24, Alliant Energy Center: Free concerts and family fun are happening all weekend long at the Dane County Fair. The fair kicks off Thursday with Hometown Heroes Day, and a Madison Roller Derby exhibition game (6 p.m., in the Coliseum). Friday is Kids Day at the Fair featuring free activities, games and the Kiddie Farm. The fair will partner with Second Harvest Foodbank and its Adopt a Dairy Cow program on Saturday. Sunday is Family Day, with music and contests on the main stage coordinated by La Movida radio. Find the full schedule at danecountyfair.com.

Thursday's Happier Hour, Thursdays, through Sept. 15, High Noon Saloon, 5 p.m. Since FPC Live took over High Noon operations, touring bands have all but taken over the venue’s schedule. But the club’s Thursday night “Happier Hour” on the patio is still a great showcase for Wisconsin musicians. Still to come in July: new-waif pop from Madison’s Seasaw, July 14; Lake Geneva punkabilly by Wise Jennings, July 21; and Blind Melon meets Led Zeppelin via Milwaukee’s Dropbear Collective, July 28. Alert! Bonus happy hour shows on the patio include Oshkosh-area synth-friendly rockers Horace Greene on Friday, July 22.

60 Years of Peace Corps, Thursday, July 21, UW Memorial Union-Great Hall, 5:30-9 p.m.: 2021 marked six decades since President John F. Kennedy's executive order started the Peace Corps, but the pandemic put a damper on much celebrating. This summer Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Wisconsin-Madison is hosting a 60th anniversary social to highlight the work of volunteers both in other countries and here in the U.S. promoting better understanding of the world's many nations and cultures. It wouldn't be a party without music, which will be ably provided with the dancehall reggae/pop of Jimmy Sugarcane. It's free to attend, but an RSVP to 60@rpcvmadison.org is requested.

Tim Heidecker, Thursday, July 21, Barrymore, 7 p.m.: It's not that unusual to have a combined bill of a comic and a band, but it is unusual for the comic and the lead singer and guitarist of the band to be the same person. But that’s the case with Tim Heidecker as he performs his Summer Tour of Comedy and Music, his first two-act tour. Heidecker will be taking his “No More Bullshit” stand-up character on the road, and appearing with The Very Good Band during the second half of the show. Heidecker himself is a quirky folk-pop presence well worth catching; his new album, High School, was released in June.

× Expand Hedi Rudd/Hedi LaMarr Photography Jeff Burkhart

Jeff Burkhart album release, Thursday, July 21, The Bur Oak, 7:30 p.m.: When band activity was on hold due to the pandemic, Madison singer-songwriter-guitarist Jeff Burkhart (of honky-tonkers The Dirty Shirts) kept the music flowing by writing and recording an album on his own. The result, Just a Kid, features 10 new songs reflecting on moments from personal to cosmic. It emerged on streaming services in April, but the time has come for the album's official release party. Also on the bill are Madison singer-songwriters Jane Hobson and Andy Moore (a longtime Isthmus contributor).

We hope it’s handy for you to find Picks grouped together in a single post. The individual Picks can still be found in the usual places online: collected here, and sprinkled throughout all the events.

Note: Many venues and businesses may continue to maintain individual requirements for masking, as well as proof of COVID-19 vaccination and/or a negative test for entry. Before heading out for any in-person event, confirm it is still taking place and check for any attendance guidelines on the relevant business websites or social media accounts.