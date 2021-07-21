Opera + disco = unity?

× Expand Come Back In Madison singer-songwriter Robert J.

Robert J., Thursday, July 22, 1855 Saloon & Grill, Cottage Grove, 5 p.m.: Robert J. Conway has been a part of the Madison music landscape for decades, both as a solo performer and in bands such as The Moon Gypsies and Rowdy Prairie Dogs. He recently announced a move to Connecticut, so your chances to catch his engaging blend of rock, country, folk and blues are becoming limited. In addition to July 22 in Cottage Grove, Robert J. also plays at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, at the Come Back In patio. Find the full schedule at robertj.com .

Soggy Prairie, Thursday, July 22, Harriet Park, Verona, 5:30 p.m.: The band has gained and lost members over the years, and even changed its name slightly along the way. But you can always be sure to hear top-notch bluegrass music and amusing, low-key stage patter whenever Soggy Prairie takes the stage. And they are more than comfortable playing in the great outdoors, as ably showcased during a WORT-FM Make Music Madison day live broadcast in June. Catch them this week at the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce Concerts in the Park.

× Expand Sara Storm Sun Prairie-based songwriter and pianist Marta Hansen.

Marta Hansen album release, Thursday, July 22, The Loft at 132, Sun Prairie, 6 p.m.: Songwriter and musician Marta Hansen plays piano ballads with an approach that blends the emotional intensity of Laura Nyro with some occasional crunch drawn from ’90s rock and grunge. Her latest album, The Other Side, was just released on July 13 and will be feted with this rooftop show. In addition to music and art pursuits, Hansen is also a piano tuner and owner of the Piano Gal Shop in Sun Prairie.

Grateful Flow Yoga, Thursday, July 22, Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center, 6 p.m.: Nature lovers, Deadheads, advanced yoga practitioners and the yoga-curious — all are invited to this outdoor class at one of Dane County's nicest parks. The class will be led by John Harmon of Dragonfly Hot Yoga, with music by Mission, a local Jerry Garcia Band tribute. The class will set up at Lake Farm shelter #2, grab a spot at 6 p.m.; yoga and music start at 6:30. It's free, but donations are welcome. Pro tip: Therm-a-Rest sleeping bag pads do not sub well for yoga mats, on grass or anywhere else. More info here .

× Expand Beau Meyer John Wang (Tajomaru) and Ryan Siddell (Deputy) in the University Theatre production of "Rashomon."

Rashomon, Thursday, July 22, UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre, 7:30 p.m.: If a samurai falls in a forest, can the truth be found? Akira Kurosawa pondered the elusive nature of facts in his 1950 film Rashomon, the story of a crime involving a dead samurai, the assault of his wife, and a well-known bandit. Based on short stories by Ryūnosuke Akutagawa, Kurosawa's film was recreated as a 1950s Tony Award-nominated play written by Fay Kanin and Michael Kanin; David Furumoto directs a new adaptation of the Kanins’ work for University Theatre. ALSO: Friday-Saturday (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.), July 23-25. Tickets here .

An Iliad, Thursday, July 22, American Players Theatre, Spring Green, 7:30 p.m.: The classic is reborn in this timely American Players Theatre adaptation that first hit the stage there in 2015. This reprise takes into account various sobering national and global events that have taken place since then (you can fill in the blanks) for an even more somber take on current events seen through the prism of Homer’s epic. James DeVita is riveting as the main character, “The Poet.” Read Gwendolyn Rice’s review of the production here . ALSO: Friday-Saturday (8 p.m.), Sunday (6 p.m.) and Wednesday (2 p.m.), July 23-28. Through Aug. 15.

× Expand waunafest.org Big Squeezy

WaunaFest, July 22-25, Centennial Park, Waunakee: The good times are rolling in Waunakee! Coming off its fairly big WaunaBoom event for the 4th of July is the traditional WaunaFest, four days of small town festival writ large. There will be bands, not one but two beer tents, softball games, a craft fair, a car show, midway carnival rides, a food court, and, on Sunday morning, a breakfast, church service and parade. But worry not, the beer tent will be open by 10:30 a.m. Our sub-pick for pick of the fest is a performance by the Big Squeezy Accordion Band in the Chamber Beer Garden "after the parade" (which starts at 11 a.m.). Full schedule at waunafest.org .

× Expand Steve Noll Jason Summerlott, Riz Moe, Ben Seidensticker, Joe Lutz and Matt Reines (left to right) in the Madison Shakespeare Company production "All's Well That Ends Well."

All's Well That Ends Well, Friday, July 23, Madison Country Day School, Waunakee, 6:30 p.m.: All's Well That Ends Well is one of those Shakespearean mistaken identity/gender reversal comedies that is neither as popular as Twelfth Night nor as coherent as As You Like It. And ethically it may give modern viewers pause, as The Taming of the Shrew and Measure for Measure can do. Yet those chinks in the bard's work provide openings for directors and actors to mold the material in various ways, keeping Shakespeare great material for centuries. Madison Shakespeare Company gives a full-length production of this seldom-performed play outdoors at the Madison Country Day School amphitheater; audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. ALSO: Saturday-Sunday, July 24-25, 4 p.m. Through Aug. 1. More info including reservations available at madisonshakespeare.org .

Vulnerable Bodies, Friday, July 23, Garver Feed Mill, 7 p.m.: Certainly the pandemic has proven that necessity is the mother of invention. With the Overture Center closed, the small James Watrous Gallery on the third floor has hosted exhibits in more accessible locations. Its “Vulnerable Bodies” is located at Garver Feed Mill, where soaring ceilings and open spaces make viewing in person and social distancing easier. Participating artists Demitra Copoulos, Erica Hess, J Myszka Lewis, Yevgeniya Kaganovich, Masako Onodera, and Valaria Tatera interpret the theme in varied ways, with works ranging from small sculpture to large installations. The artists, along with curator Jody Clowes, will be on hand for a closing reception Friday evening. The exhibit closes July 24; the Watrous Gallery is scheduled to re-open on Sept. 10.

× Expand courtesy Duo Tárrega Duo Tárrega: (left to right): Sridhar Bagavathula and Steve Waugh.

Duo Tárrega, Friday, July 23, Lisa Link Peace Park, 7 p.m.: This year's Summer in YOUR City concert series from Madison’s Central Business Improvement District is a collaboration with Madison Classical Guitar Society, taking place every other Friday through August. The next installment features Duo Tárrega, with Steve Waugh on guitar and Sridhar Bagavathula on flute; they mix in occasional pop and world music with the classical repertoire. Also playing will be Leonardo Quintero, a doctor of musical arts degree student at UW-Madison.

× Expand courtesy Urban League of Greater Madison Participants in the 2020 drive-through Unity Picnic.

Unity Picnic, Saturday, July 24, Urban League of Greater Madison, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Most of the 2021 Unity Picnic is drive-through, keeping safety at the fore. From 1-4 p.m. (or until food runs out), the public is invited to pick up the picnic, with barbecue, classic sides and dessert from BP Smokehouse and longtime favorite Kipp’s Catering (village elders and community partners can drive through from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.). SSM Health will also offer a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic onsite, and there will be an in-person job fair. Sign up here for the job fair; find more info here .

× Expand Petrichor Flow Alice No Miko

Lunar Flow, Saturday, July 24, Crucible, 2 p.m.-2 a.m.: This jam-packed electronic music and arts fair is all about good vibrations. Lunar Flow aims to provide a space to allow people to connect with the energy of those around them. The event boasts electronic music from 11 DJs including Hiroko Yamamura, a Chicago-based artist who pays deep attention to the technology behind her music. Aerial and flow performances, stilt walkers, fire spinning, local art vendors, body painters, and slackline balancing shows will add to the vibrational experience. Lunar Flow organizers Apart and Petrichor Flow focus on uplifting women and BIPOC entrepreneurs by creating an inclusive space for people to dance, flow and enjoy. Find tickets here .

AtwoodFest, Saturday, July 24, United Way parking lot, 2-10 p.m.: This east-side music event returns after a 2020 pandemic hiatus with a lineup of regional party-starters. Steely Dane, the long-running Steely Dan tribute band, kicks things off at 2 p.m., followed by reggae-rockers Natty Nation at 4 p.m. Rock ’n roll is ably represented starting at 6 p.m. by the ever-incendiary Rousers, and save some dancing energy for disco and other ’70s-inspired sounds from VO5 at 8 p.m. Find more info at atwoodfest.com.

× Expand Caitlin Oldham Rehanna Thelwell

Opera in the Park, Saturday, July 24, Garner Park, 8 p.m.: A Madison Opera summertime tradition since 2002, Opera in the Park is a free, outdoor performance of music from operas, operettas, Broadway musicals and other sources, featuring guest vocalists from around the world. Singers include bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen, soprano Amanda Majeski, tenor Andrew Stenson, and mezzo Rehanna Thelwell. To help with social distancing requirements on stage, this year’s concert features musical accompaniment by smaller ensembles of Madison-area players rather than the full Madison Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. Blankets or lawn chairs can be placed to save your spot starting at 7 a.m., and food and beverages are welcome; if rain is a possibility, a decision about moving the concert to Sunday will be posted at madisonopera.org .

× Expand Moises Perez Cruz/Prime Lens Media Ryan McCrumb and ZZISCO.

ZZISCO, Saturday, July 24, Tavernakaya, 11 p.m.: Another late night spot that has recently reactivated its entertainment lineup, Tavernakaya is currently featuring music on Fridays (DJ Chamo weekly) and Saturdays. July 24 features Madison producer ZZISCO, who blends influences of ’80s and ’90s hip-hop, 2000s pop, and disco into a personal bass music style. Joining ZZISCO on the bill is vocalist/trumpeter Ryan McCrumb, and The Ben Brooks will create art throughout the evening. For tickets ($10) and COVID protocols, click here .

Middleton Community Orchestra, Sunday, July 25, Fireman's Park, Middleton, 11:30 a.m.: This ensemble was a favorite of the late John W. Barker, longtime Isthmus music critic , who often lauded Middleton Community Orchestra for accomplished playing and ambitious musical choices. This summer the orchestra is in the midst of a free, outdoor concert series; the July performance features a pair of works by Pyotr Tchaikovsky and the Clarinet Concerto No. 2 by Carl Maria von Weber. Featured soloist is JJ Koh, principal clarinet for the Madison Symphony Orchestra.

× Expand Dana Ehrmann

BABE-APALOOZA, Sunday, July 25, Bos Mead Hall, 6 p.m: Hosted by Shauna Jungdahl, BABE-APALOOZA will bring together an all-female lineup for an empowering night of comedy, featuring stand-up by Dana Ehrmann, Allie Lindsay, Sarah Schmidt, Vickie Lynn, Olivia Witt, Sasha Rosser, Raegan Niemela, and Lady Laughs Comedy founder Dina Nina Martinez. It may be four years since the #metoo movement exploded, but the work of cultural change is ongoing; to that end, tips and a portion of the proceeds benefits Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault. Find tickets here .

× Expand CJA: Sarah Deragon/Portraits to the People Clockwise from top left: Charlie Jane Anders, P. Djèlí Clark, DongWon Song, Fonda Lee.

Charlie Jane Anders, P. Djèlí Clark + Fonda Lee, Monday, July 26, YouTube or Facebook, 6 p.m.: Tune in online for a virtual conversation by a trio of celebrated science fiction authors. Charlie Jane Anders is the author of Victories Greater Than Death, the first book in the “Unstoppable” trilogy for young adult readers, and the short story collection Even Greater Mistakes. P. Djèlí Clark authored the novellas The Black God's Drums and The Haunting of Tram Car 015. Fonda Lee is the author of YA science fiction novels Zeroboxer and Cross Fire, and won a World Fantasy Award for Jade City. A Room of One’s Own is partnering with St. Louis’ Left Bank Books and the Alpha Workshop for this webcast moderated by literary agent DongWon Song; watch on YouTube or Facebook Live .

× Expand LN: Brown Book Agency; HB: Adeline Peck Leigh Nash (left) and Hannah Busse

Leigh Nash, Monday, July 26, Funk's Pub, Fitchburg, 7 p.m.: “Kiss Me” was a big hit in the '90s for Sixpence None the Richer, and the singer on that earworm was Leigh Nash. Currently performing both as a solo artist and with Sixpence, Nash will be joined on the bill by Madison-based folk-pop artist Hannah Busse. The concert is part of the Crescendo on Wisconsin series, a fundraiser (through the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund) designed to aid entertainment industry workers whose livelihoods were impacted by the pandemic. Find tickets here .

CrossFit Games, Tuesday, July 27-Sunday, Aug. 1, Alliant Energy Center: During our communal days of enforced home time, some of us may have gotten less exercise simply due to that fact (it's hard to bike to work at home, for example). Others of us, however, may have been training even harder than before the pandemic. Those folks will converge on Madison for the return of the international CrossFit Games, competing in various divisions for the title of “Fittest on Earth.” The schedule is still to be announced, but various spectator ticket options can be found here .

Home Stretch, through Sept. 22: Home Stretch is a “distributed festival” — not “disturbed,” you goof, “distributed”! What does that mean? Well a lot of things, and you may not be surprised to learn that Home Stretch is the brainchild of Spatula&Barcode, or UW art profs Laurie Beth Clark and Michael Peterson. It's a series of small art events from a varied group of artists that are meant to expand all kinds of thinking, including “how forms of performance and other kinds of aesthetic sociality can help us re-learn how to be together.” For instance, sign up for Michael Peterson’s “Cow by Coffee,” which asks why “nature” is seen as feminine, while “the outdoors” is seen as “masculine.” And freshly brewed fair-trade coffee is involved. Sign-ups are at homestretch.art . All events are free, though some performers may pass a hat or request donations to specific causes. (Pictured is Front Porch Bingo with Jen Plants.)

DJ Ryan Parks, Thursday, July 29, Crucible, 8 p.m.: In the absence of strobes, lasers and fog, attendees at Hush: A Low Sensory Dance Night are free to dance to quieter music as lighting shifts slowly from one calm hue to another. DJ Ryan Parks — a professional events DJ of 25 years and the host of Something Wonderful, a Monday evening electronic music show on WORT-FM — will play music free of beat drops or fast tempos. Hush, which debuted in 2019 , is designed for those with sensitivities, disabilities, or anyone simply looking to enjoy a quieter and more relaxed night out. Crucible is wheelchair accessible, and will provide dance-floor-adjacent seating.