Isthmus Picks (July 30-Aug. 6)

You can still find the Picks in the usual places online: collected here, and sprinkled throughout all the events.

× Expand Flint Sparks

Awakened By Beauty, Thursday, July 30, 2 pm: Many of us found our schedules opening up to our hobbies this spring. No movies, no concerts and no dinner dates equaled time to pursue a passel of passions too often sidelined. But in those pursuits, we have also wanted companionship, inspiration and guidance. A group of Madison "contemplative photographers" (also Buddhist practitioners) have created a four-week series of "conversations" with professional photographers to discuss their work artistically and as a contemplative practice. "Awakened by Beauty" is hosted by Atwood Avenue's Threshold as part of its Virtual Wheelhouse. The series opens July 30 with a presentation by Flint Sparks titled "Photography as a Spiritual Practice," followed in subsequent weeks by John Barclay (“Creativity and the Heart of Contemplative Photography"), Rikki Cooke ("Seeing Simply, Simply Seeing"), and Dewitt Jones ("Visual Prayers and Celebrating What's Right"). Tickets for the series, in two price tiers, are at tinyurl.com/awakenbeauty. Proceeds go to create community projects to support photography among youth and in communities of color.

In Person Absentee Voting, July 28-Aug. 8, various locations: In the aftermath of the chaotic April election, which was held in person despite concerns about COVID-19, the Madison City Clerk’s Office worked with Public Health Madison & Dane County to develop plans for the fall elections, including the partisan primary on Aug. 11. Madison voters can now cast absentee ballots at drive-up voting locations around the city. Because this will be done entirely outside, call 608-266-4601 or check the website for the clerk’s office if the weather is looking iffy. Upon arriving, there are some rules to follow: If you are planning to use your own blue or black ballpoint pen to mark your ballot, wave your pen when the absentee ballot clerk approaches your vehicle. Have your ID handy so that the clerk can check it through the car window. For voters who need to register, the clerk will also be able to view the voter’s proof of address through the window. Absentee clerks will be wearing face masks and high visibility vests and will disinfect pens, clipboards and envelope sealers after each use. For a list of absentee voting locations, and times, see our calendar or the city clerk’s website.

× Expand Alysse Gafkjen Jason Isbell

Newport Folk Revival Weekend, July 31-Aug. 2: Never made it to Rhode Island for the Newport jazz or folk festivals (the originators of the outdoor music fest)? As with most of this summer's events, this year's in-person celebrations are canceled. But this weekend brings a virtual edition of the folk fest, with both ticketed concerts featuring previously unseen performances by Jason Isbell, Mavis Staples, Brandi Carlile and many others, as well as webstreams of vintage material; visit newportfolk.org/revival for details. (Note: The jazz fest is also offering some online content through Aug. 9.)

Dushun Mosley & Vincent Davis, Friday, July 31, 8 pm: Cafe Coda hosts a livestream concert featuring a collaboration by a duo of Chicago-based jazz percussion masters. Dushun Mosley is a longtime member of the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians and co-leader (with Kenneth Green) of the Detroit-Chicago collective The Vizitors. Vincent Davis has played shows with a constellation of artists — from the legendary Roscoe Mitchell to youthful phenom Isaiah Collier — since studying at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music in Milwaukee. Together, they are likely to create something special.

Dane County Farmers' Market, Saturday Aug. 1, Alliant Energy Center, 7-9 am (preorders), 9:30 am-1 pm (walk-up): This year, the weekly downtown Dane County Farmers' Market has transformed. Up until now, it's been running on an order-ahead model through each vendor, with drive-through pickups on Saturdays and Wednesdays. That's still operating (Wednesdays 3-6 pm, and Saturday from 7-9 am), but the market is introducing a walk-up component Saturdays only. From 9:30 am until 1 pm, spontaneity will once again rule, with patrons browsing and buying at stands for about 60 vendors. Carrots! Bok choy! Rhubarb! All on a whim! Park near the Coliseum or use the bike/ped entrance from Olin Avenue. Safety measures will be enforced.

× Expand Laura Zastrow Photography

Hunger Super Heroes, Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 1-2, Goodman Community Center, 9 am-1 pm: The past few summers while school is out, Goodman Community Center has collected and distributed food for families with school-age kids through its Hunger Heroes program. This year the center is preparing for the start of the school year (however it takes place) by hosting a special donation drive weekend for school supplies, personal care items and food. Items can be dropped off at the Ironworks Building; find the shopping list and guidelines here.

× Expand National Mustard Museum curator Barry Levenson and friends.

Virtual Mustard Day, Saturday Aug. 1, 10:30 am-noon: Yes, 28 years of live mustard frolic and then they have to livestream you on the internet. The National Mustard Museum, in the spirit of taking lemons and making, well, mustard in this case, is taking its high holy day/street festival virtual this year. The annual salute to what the Middleton museum calls "the king of condiments" will be a Facebook livestream event with singing, cooking demos, greetings from world mustard companies and more. This year's theme is musical: “What the World Needs Now is Mustard, Sweet Mustard.” Bacharach and mustard — hold the ketchup.

× Expand Jason Compton Matt Reines (left) and Laura Kochanowski are performers in the Madison Shakespeare Company production "Scandals."

Scandals, Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 1-2, Tyranena Brewing Company, Lake Mills, 2 pm: Madison Shakespeare Company performs three short classic comedies, live: The Bear by Anton Chekhov, The Dark Lady of the Sonnets by George Bernard Shaw, and The Pretentious Young Ladies by Molière. Tyranena's main patio includes about 100 seats, properly distanced, and there's a spacious lawn area to allow for even more social distancing. Another performance is planned for Aug. 9 at 6 pm at the Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro. That dinner show will benefit Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. Dinner reservations required: call 608-848-6261.

Bars & Ballots, Sunday, August 2, 4 pm: Is Bars & Ballots the first livestreamed hip-hop showcase to promote local elections? Who cares, when Meish, SpellRed, Supa Friends, Protege The Pro and Alexis Dean are performing. They will be joined by candidates Nada Elmikashfi and Brian Benford to talk about the importance of local elections. Upstart Elmikashfi has been a whirlwind of energy in her campaign for state Senate in District 26; she's taking on veteran Madison Ald. Benford in the primary. (Also running for the seat, but not participating in this livestream, are Aisha Moe, Amani Latimer Burris, Kelda Helen Roys, William Henry Davis III and John Imes.) Join the livestream at facebook.com/events/2626587610916327.

The Tao of Photography, Through Aug 31: Fans of photography and photographers — and who isn't a photographer these days, with smartphones constantly at hand — will miss seeing physical photos in the city's galleries and public spaces. This year, enjoying the work of area photographers is, as you will have guessed, a matter of clicking a web link. Still, the inspiration is vivid. These images were made as part of "The Tao of Photography: Seeing Beyond Seeing” class taught by Don Mendenhall, centered on the Taoist philosophies of simplicity, naturalness, compassion and the "way of all things.” This virtual PhotoMidwest exhibit continues through August.

× Expand Robert Bruce Author Karen Dionne.

Karen Dionne, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 6 pm: Set in the wilderness of the Upper Peninsula, The Marsh King's Daughter was an acclaimed breakout novel for Michigan author Karen Dionne in 2017, and an international bestseller. The U.P. returns as the setting for Dionne's new thriller, The Wicked Sister, another tale of secrets and family tragedy. Mystery to Me hosts this livestream discussion with Dionne about her new novel, on Crowdcast.

Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development fundraiser night,Thursday, Aug. 6, Biergarten at Olbrich Park, 4-9 pm: Q: What’s all-outdoors, all-picnic table, social-distance compliant, and features local craft beers? A: The Olbrich Biergarten, on the shore of Lake Monona. The venue is hosting a steady stream of benefits this summer, with a special emphasis on groups working to promote equity in Madison. This evening benefits Nehemiah: Center for Urban Leadership Development in its goal of empowering African Americans to bring about hope, transformation and justice. All profits benefit the organization.