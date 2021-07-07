BABY DUCKS!

Milkweed soup tasting, Thursday, July 8, Olbrich herb garden, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: In Stalking the Wild Asparagus, Euell Gibbons opines that the unopened flower buds of milkweed can be cooked and eaten like broccoli and young pods can be cooked and eaten like okra, but he doesn't say a word about milkweed soup. You can try it, though, in the Gibbons tradition of wild eating, at this drop-in tasting. The milkweed is grown in Olbrich's Indigenous Garden, which is full of plants important to Native foodways.

× Expand Liz Lauren Alicia Storin and Jim DeVita in "An Iliad," American Players Theatre, 2021.

An Iliad, Thursday, July 8, American Players Theatre, Spring Green, 7:30 p.m.: The classic is reborn in this timely American Players Theatre adaptation that first hit the stage there in 2015. This reprise takes into account various sobering national and global events that have taken place since then (you can fill in the blanks) for an even more somber take on current events seen through the prism of Homer's epic. James DeVita is riveting as the main character, "The Poet." Read Gwendolyn Rice's review of the production here . ALSO: Friday-Saturday (8 p.m.), Sunday (1 & 6 p.m.) and Wednesday (2 p.m.), July 9-14. Through Aug. 15.

Concerts on the Square, Thursday, July 8, Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.: The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's summer outdoor concert series returns to in-person performances for its 38th season, but don't start putting your blankets out on the Capitol lawn yet. The concerts will be hosted by Breese Stevens Field for a second year, and tickets ($10 general admission; $12 reserved seats) are required. The season kicks off July 8 (note, the concert has moved to Thursday due to the weather) with “Summon the Heroes: An Independence Day Celebration,” featuring guest soloist Antonio Wu, a pianist and 2020 winner of the WCO Young Artist Concerto Competition. The series continues on Wednesdays through Aug. 4. For those who aren't quite ready to be in a crowd, the series will also stream at wcoconcerts.org .

× Expand The Fiendish Phantoms

Fiendish Phantoms, Thursday, July 8, Crucible, 8 p.m.: Join the Crucible for a night of rock bands anchored by The Fiendish Phantoms; it's the horror-themed rock/punk band’s first show since pre-pandemic times. Joining the lineup are a pair of Madison bands, pop-punkers The Brash Menagerie and hard rockers Fake News. The event is 21+ and there is a $5 cover charge.

× Expand Olbrich Gardens Olbrich Gardens' 2021 Home Garden Tour will visit the near west side on July 9-10.

Home Garden Tour, Friday-Saturday, July 9-10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: There is no greater argument for some folks having “a green thumb” than to look at truly amazing gardens. Olbrich’s 2021 Home Garden Tour showcases eight private gardens on Madison’s west side (neighborhoods include Fox Ridge, Radio Park, Sunset Village, Glen Oak Hills, Westmorland and University Hill Farms). Features range from koi ponds to prairie restorations. You may feel inspired to plant some pollinators yourself. Tickets ($15/$6 children) can be purchased at Olbrich Gardens or day of the tour at 1030 Middleton St.; proceeds support Olbrich Gardens.

Ted Hefko & the Thousandaires, Friday, July 9, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: A Madison native, Ted Hefko left Wisconsin for New Orleans, and the earthy music of that city has remained a touchstone in his music ever since. Hefko's songs on the new album Down Below mix Americana with some laid-back soul grooves. Released in late May, the album features music mostly written and recorded during the pandemic with the Thousandaires and guests. The band is in town to help celebrate the reopening of the North Street Cabaret, one of the prettiest concert listening rooms in Madison.

× Expand courtesy Mars Williams Exit Plan (left to right): Brian Sandstrom, Tyler Damon, Steve Marquette, Mars Williams.

Exit Plan, Friday, July 9, Garver Feed Mill, 7 p.m.: Saxophonist Mars Williams has toured or recorded with a dizzying array of modern jazz and rock artists, along with leading many ensembles of his own (including the Grammy-nominated Liquid Soul). Exit Plan is a recently formed quartet with an improvisatory focus including Williams and other players from the Chicago free jazz world — drummer Tyler Damon, guitarist Steve Marquette and bassist/multi-instrumentalist Brian Sandstrom. Hear what they are up to at this BlueStem Jazz concert on the patio; tickets here .

DJ Josh B Kuhl, Friday, July 9, Majestic Theatre, 8 p.m.: When a lot of the world hit pause during the pandemic, the top hits of 2020 went unplayed for in-person audiences...until now, as the Majestic makes its return 16 months after closing for COVID-19 with a Roaring 2020s Dance Party. Josh B Kuhl will be spinning all of the year's hits you never had the chance to hear in a club, including music from The Weeknd , Dua Lipa, Roddy Richh , Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, and 2020 breakout artist Olivia Rodrigo. Kuhl has been a wedding and events DJ since 2003, and founded Kuhl Entertainment in 2010.

× Expand Jon Walton/primelight.org "Blue Beauty Waterlily" by Jon Walton, the 2021 featured artist at Art Fair Off the Square.

Art Fair Off the Square, Saturday, July 10, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, July 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. & the Monona Terrace esplanade: This year the Wisconsin-artists-only Art Fair Off the Square gets a weekend to itself. Its usual twin, MMoCA's Art Fair On the Square, has moved to September. And Off the Square, the Wisconsin Alliance of Artists & Craftspeople's annual juried showcase, is spread out more this year; booths will line both blocks of MLK Jr. Boulevard and the Olin Terrace approach to Monona Terrace. All manner of painting, collage, sculpture, pottery, jewelry, furniture and probably something you haven't even thought of yet will be on sale.

A Walk Through Women's History, Saturday, July 10, Wisconsin Historical Museum, 3 p.m.: Delve into the scope of the historical female influence on our city and state on this downtown walking tour. The Wisconsin Historical Society invites you to take A Walk Through Women’s History and peek into the ways in which women have helped shape Madison’s politics, education and social life. The tour will cover about 1.4 miles and take place regardless of weather conditions. Purchase tickets by noon on Friday. Additional tours take place Tuesdays, Aug. 3 and Sept. 7, at 6 p.m.

× Expand The Visual Soundtrack The Currach (L-R): Josh Perkins, Daithi Wolfe, Darl Ridgely.

Bagpipes in the Glen, Saturday, July 10, Durward's Glen, Baraboo, 5-9 p.m.: The Baraboo Hills can serve as a reasonable stand-in for Scotland, and Durward's Glen, in that green destination, will do so as it hosts Bagpipes in the Glen. The hills will be alive with the distinctive wail of the bagpipe and other traditional sounds, with performances by The Currach, Mike O'Connell, Shari Sarazin, The Sayer Brothers and The Mears Brothers (Racine natives and longtime Nashville area performers). There is a $5 suggested donation. Hint: Give more if you ask them not to play "Amazing Grace."

YaHaHa Bay, Saturday, July 10, Yahara Bay Distillery, Fitchburg, 6:30 p.m.: Comedy and music coexisting in one show has gradually become more common in the Madison area, partly due to the work of Capitol Hill Collective, a sort of de facto house band for stand-up shows in the 2010s. The members are currently all around the U.S., but returning to both open and close this month's YaHaHa Bay Comedy and Music Show . The comedy lineup is killer as well, headlined by Nick Hart's first post-pandemic performance and also including Natasha Pearl Hansen, Antoine McNeail, David Schendlinger and Jake Snell.

× Expand Sam Molinaro Bear in the Forest

Bear in the Forest, Saturday, July 10, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 7 p.m.: Music is back at one of Madison's most scenic gathering spots. Saturday features a headlining set of soulful folk songs by Bear in the Forest (aka 2020 UW-Madison graduate Alberto Kanost). Also on the bill are Chicago hip-hop/soul producer-songwriter Deryk G. and Madison-based sylvie lou, whose recent Open Armour EP features hazily countrified dream pop. Pro tip: The schedule of events announced so far for the Terrace is considerably reduced from a typical summer, so don't miss a chance to see a show when you can.

Nick Cave + Bob Faust, through Oct. 24, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: In the first phase of AMENDS , an interactive exhibit inviting community members to explore and apologize for their own contributions to racism, Madison leaders decorated the windows of the MMoCA gift shop with quotations or personal letters recognizing their roles in racism. On Juneteenth, artists Nick Cave and Bob Faust kicked off the second phase, with participants now able to add ribbons to the AMENDS clothesline identifying "pieces of themselves" contributing to systemic racism. In the third phase, Black artists will respond to the messages through poetry, spoken word, dance and other performances at the museum. Join the artists and the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art in making AMENDS.

Are Your Weeds Laughing at You? Thursday, July 22, Olbrich Gardens, 6:30 p.m. (RSVP by July 12): It's often straightforward to tell what the subject is from the title of most classes at Olbrich. While this particular title may inspire some readers to wonder if it's about pharmacology, not so fast, smarty pants: It's a class about methods for pulling, slowing the growth of, or preventing weeds. The class will be presented in person at the Gardens by horticulturalist Paul Drobot. Registration is required by July 12.

× Expand Piotr Redlinski The latest book by author Amy Sohn is "The Man Who Hated Women: Sex, Censorship, and Civil Liberties in the Gilded Age."

Amy Sohn, Tuesday, July 13, Crowdcast, 7 p.m.: A Room of One's Own hosts author Amy Sohn for a discussion of the new book The Man Who Hated Women: Sex, Censorship, and Civil Liberties in the Gilded Age. The titular character is Anthony Comstock, who used a position as a U.S. postal inspector to harass and prosecute those who ran afoul of his narrow vision of "morality," and influenced federal laws on what was legal to mail. Needless to say, he was not popular with early civil liberties or women's rights groups, and it is the stories of his opponents that provide the heart of Sohn's book. She will be joined in conversation by former New Republic contributing editor and author Ruth Franklin; register here for the Crowdcast link.

× Expand Lady Houdini in action.

Dane County Fair, Thursday-Sunday, July 15-18, Alliant Energy Center, 9 a.m.-11 p.m.: It's the county fair, so there are baby animals. You might even get to hold a baby duck. There are kids there with the animals they have raised since birth, hoping to win a blue ribbon, and there are smells and big fans in the barns. If that's not your scene, there's the standard contingent of carnival rides, funnel cakes, bands, and a magician called Lady Houdini who is performing every day at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. She has broken Harry Houdini's record for the most water torture cell escapes ever (at 2,744 before the Dane County Fair). Seeing that might even be better than the baby duck. Your call. Find the full schedule at danecountyfair.com .

The Emmylous, Thursday, July 15, Nau-Ti-Gal Restaurant, 5:30 p.m.: Fans of vocal music will want to get acquainted with The Emmylous, whose folk and pop originals and cover tunes feature immaculate three-part harmonies by Kristi Blitz, Katie Lowery and Ryn Thoen. They will perform as part of the Nau-Ti-Gal's summer concert series, which continues Thursdays and Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. outdoors along the Yahara River north of Lake Mendota. Fun fact: The group is named not after Emmylou Harris but for the First Aid Kit song "Emmylou."

× Expand Author Katherine Addison.

Katherine Addison, Thursday, July 15, East Side Park, Stoughton, 6:30 p.m.: In celebration of the publication of The Witness for the Dead, Stoughton Public Library welcomes author Katherine Addison (aka Madison-area writer Sarah Monette) to read a passage from her new book and answer audience questions. The sequel to Addison’s The Goblin Emperor follows Thara Celehar, former member of the emperor's court. Though Thara prefers a quiet life, his ability to communicate with the recently dead and his commitment to the truth make that nearly impossible.

× Expand Sarah Candee Director David Furumoto instructs Rae Wasson playing the Wife in rehearsal for the University Theatre production of "Rashomon."

Rashomon, Thursday, July 15, UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre, 7:30 p.m.: If a samurai falls in a forest, can the truth be found? Akira Kurosawa pondered that in his 1950 film Rashomon, the story of a crime involving a dead samurai, the assault of his wife, and a well-known bandit. Based on short stories by Ryūnosuke Akutagawa, the tale was revisited for a 1950s Tony Award-nominated play written by Fay Kanin and Michael Kanin; David Furumoto directs a new adaptation of the Kanins' work for University Theatre. ALSO: Friday-Saturday (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.), July 16-18; through July 25. Tickets here .