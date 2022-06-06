What to do in Madison this week: Madison Night Market, Jazz on State, and more

× Expand Stephen Ringer Aly & AJ

Aly & AJ, Monday, June 6, Majestic Theatre, 8 p.m.: Pop-duo Aly & AJ have grown in the many years between their album releases and it shows. The sisters came up as Disney Channel stars and began releasing music as a duo in 2006. “Potential Breakup Song” peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2007 following its release, but really blew up on TikTok 13 years later, making the sisters into unintended TikTok stars. The duo re-recorded the song with an updated sound and explicit lyrics in 2020. Released in May, a touch of the beat gets you up on your feet gets you out into the sun… is Aly & AJ’s first full-length album in 14 years, audible proof of their growth as musicians. With The Brummies.

Madison Bike Week, June 5-11: Whether you're a rider who picked up the hobby as a way to get out of the house during the pandemic or an old hand on two wheels, Madison Bike Week has an activity for you. There are morning and afternoon commuter stations with snacks, giveaways and safety checks (depending on location), group rides, and special events such as a launch event for the 2022 BCycle Art Bikes program (4:30 p.m., June 9, Garver Feed Mill). Before the official start of the week, don't miss a “prologue event” on June 4: The Trek Pride Ride, co-hosted with Forward Madison FC, is a free social ride from (and returning to) Breese Stevens Field (registration begins at 2 p.m. for the 3 p.m. ride). Full list of events at madisonbikes.org.

The Goonies, Monday, June 6, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 9 p.m.: It was revealed during a recent episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that the host has never seen The Goonies, an '80s classic that mixes kids, buddy comedy, action and fantasy (Josh Brolin, one of the film's stars, was incredulous). If you also have not seen it, get one up on Colbert by attending this free Lakeside Cinema screening. The WUD Film Committee series is up and running for the summer, featuring movies every Monday (and select Sundays) outdoors on the Terrace.

Derrick Buisch + Bettina Madini, June 7-Sept. 10, Biopharmaceutical Technology Center gallery, Fitchburg; reception June 7, 3:30-6:30 p.m.: The first exhibit in two years at Promega's gallery space is aptly titled A Vibrant Welcome Back. Featured will be highly colorful paintings and other work by Wisconsin-based artists Derrick Buisch and Bettina Madini; at the opening event on June 7, the artists will discuss their work at 3:30 p.m., followed by a reception from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Regular gallery hours are currently 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and the exhibit is up through Sept. 10.

× Expand Hedi LaMarr Photography Charles Payne, storytelling at The Moth Madison.

Creating a Sense of Belonging Through Slam Poetry, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, E.D. Locke Library, McFarland, 6 p.m.: Poet and Isthmus essay contributor Charles Payne will speak about how slam poetry can create a sense of belonging in a community. We don't know exactly what Charles is going to say, but if his remarks are anything like his essays, be prepared for insight, delight and a few surprises.

DJs Femme Noir + Sarah Akawa, Tuesday. June 7, Majestic Theatre, 8 p.m.: DJs Femme Noir and Sarah Akawa will spin hits from the great Lizzo and her contemporaries. Because it’s about damn time.

× Expand Paddy Cassidy Darren Sterud's New Orleans Tribute

Jazz on State, Wednesdays, June 8-22, top of State Street, 5:30 p.m.: Inaugurated in 2021, the Jazz on State series returns with an all-star lineup of Wisconsin performers. The New Orleans Tribute, led by trombonist Darren Sterud, and the classical-jazz-rock mixologists Mr. Chair take the stage June 8; guitarist Charlie Painter and his trio and singer/composer Betsy Ezell and her quintet perform June 15; and the swinging Mike Cammilleri Organ Trio and soulful Milwaukee singer-songwriter Donna Woodall and band play June 22. Bring a chair and plan to grab some food from neighborhood restaurants; beer will be available on site. Find more info at jazzonstate.com .

× Expand Michele LaVigne Jane Reynolds and Steve Braunginn

End of an Era, Wednesday, June 8, Cafe Coda, 7 p.m.: Strictly Jazz Sounds has been one of WORT-FM's afternoon jazz shows for many years, with Steve Braunginn and Jane Reynolds sharing hosting duties — and always playing plenty of music by local and regional performers. As the co-hosts are both retiring (June 2 and 9 are their final programs), the Madison jazz community will gather to say thank you with music. An all-star band will include Hanah Jon Taylor, saxophone; Russ Johnson, trumpet; Darren Sterud, trombone; Reynolds and Johannes Wallmann on piano; Nick Moran and Laurie Lang on bass; Vincent Davis, Matt Endres and Rick Flowers on drums; and expect other surprise guests.

× Expand courtesy Beni Daiko Madison-based Japanese taiko drumming group Beni Daiko.

Madison Night Market, Thursday, June 9, State and Gilman streets, 4-8 p.m.: Madison Night Market invites local vendors, artists, musicians, chefs and more to showcase their crafts on the sidewalks of State and Gilman streets on a select few evenings throughout the summer. Japanese Taiko drumming group Beni Daiko and the John Masino Band will perform in Peace Park, and Boulders Climbing Gym will provide more active entertainment. Organized by Madison's Central Business Improvement District and in partnership with the city of Madison, the Madison Night Market is a celebration of local businesses and the creative work of the people of Madison. The market will also pop up in downtown Madison August 11 and September 8. Find a list of participants at visitdowntownmadison.com .

Bonfire Music and Arts Festival, June 9-11, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba: Driftless Music Gardens is a true retreat in the Driftless, so far off the beaten path that most concertgoers come and camp on the grounds. This marquee event is worth the trip and the camping equipment, with highlights including Earth to Clark (Thursday) Civil Engineers (Saturday) and the People Brothers Band (Thursday and Friday) among many others. Full schedule and tickets at driftlessmusicgardens.com and read Andy Moore's story about the venue here .

× Expand Philmonjaro Goran Ivanovic (left) and Fareed Haque.

Fareed Haque & Goran Ivanovic, Thursday, June 9, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: Chicago-based guitarists Fareed Haque (of Garaj Mahal) and Goran Ivanovic mix-and-match sounds from all around the world in their duo performances and recordings over the last couple decades. An upcoming recording project highlights the music of Brazilian composer Egberto Gismonti, and that music will be the theme for this Madison Classical Guitar Society concert doubling as a celebration of North Street Cabaret's fifth anniversary. Also: From 5-6 p.m., the guitarists will present a lecture and demonstration focusing on legendary guitar makers and some of the players who made their instruments famous, in conjunction with an exhibit of the guitars. Find more info at madisoncgs.org .

Cork ’n Bottle String Band + SpareTime Bluegrass, Thursday, June 9, UW Memorial Union-Terrace, 7 p.m.: One of the reasons people love to love Madison in the summer is the Memorial Union Terrace, which would be delightful even without free bands. But they have free bands! This Thursday it's two longtime local favorites, the Cork ’n Bottle String Band and the SpareTime Bluegrass Band. We guarantee you will feel elated.

We hope it’s handy for you to find Picks grouped together in a single post. The individual Picks can still be found in the usual places online: collected here , and sprinkled throughout all the events .

Note: Many venues and businesses may continue to maintain individual requirements for masking, as well as proof of COVID-19 vaccination and/or a negative test for entry. Before heading out for any in-person event, confirm it is still taking place and check for any attendance guidelines on the relevant business websites or social media accounts.