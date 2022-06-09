What to do in Madison this weekend: Waterfront and Jazz festivals, and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Tiffany Kenney

Madison Night Market, Thursday, June 9, State and Gilman streets, 4-8 p.m.: Madison Night Market invites local vendors, artists, musicians, chefs and more to showcase their crafts on the sidewalks of State and Gilman streets on a select few evenings throughout the summer. Special guests include Bucky Badger, at Peace Park from 4-4:45 p.m.; and music at the park will be by Japanese Taiko drumming group Beni Daiko and the John Masino Band. Organized by Madison's Central Business Improvement District and in partnership with the city of Madison, the Madison Night Market is a celebration of local businesses and the creative work of the people of Madison. The market will also pop up in downtown Madison Aug. 11 and Sept. 8. Find a list of participants at visitdowntownmadison.com .

Madison Bike Week, through June 11: Whether you're a rider who picked up the hobby as a way to get out of the house during the pandemic or an old hand on two wheels, Madison Bike Week has an activity for you. As in past years, there are morning and afternoon commuter stations with snacks, giveaways and safety checks (depending on location), and various group rides. Special events still to come include a grand opening for the new Madison Bicycle Center (4-7 p.m., June 9, 202 S. Pinckney St.), the launch event for the 2022 BCycle Art Bikes program (4:30 p.m., June 9, Garver Feed Mill), and the return of the Bike Week party (4-7 p.m., June 10, Brittingham Park). Find the full list of remaining events at madisonbikes.org .

× Expand courtesy The Woodland Spring The Woodland Spring

Gazebo Musikk, Thursday, June 9 & 16, Rotary Park, Stoughton, 6 p.m.: This weekly free music series runs all summer long (through Sept. 1), and along with the expected local stars occasionally brings in some groups from farther afield. That's the case this week, as Gazebo Musikk hosts The Woodland Spring, a dynamic Eau Claire-based acoustic band featuring Evergreen Grass Band members Tim Litscher and Caleb Horne, on June 9; and from the Milwaukee area, honky tonkers JP Cyr & the Midnightmen, on June 16. Find the whole season's lineup at facebook.com/gazebomusikk .

Bonfire Music and Arts Festival, June 9-11, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba: Driftless Music Gardens is a true retreat in the Driftless, so far off the beaten path that most concertgoers come and camp on the grounds. This marquee event is worth the trip and the camping equipment, with highlights including Earth to Clark (Thursday), The Civil Engineers (Saturday), and People Brothers Band (Thursday and Friday), among many others. Full schedule and tickets at driftlessmusicgardens.com , and read Andy Moore's story about the venue here .

× Expand Philmonjaro Goran Ivanovic (left) and Fareed Haque.

Fareed Haque & Goran Ivanovic, Thursday, June 9, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: Chicago-based guitarists Fareed Haque (of Garaj Mahal) and Goran Ivanovic mix and match sounds from all around the world in their duo performances and recordings from over the last couple decades. An upcoming recording project highlights the music of Brazilian composer Egberto Gismonti, and that music will be the theme for this Madison Classical Guitar Society concert doubling as a celebration of North Street Cabaret's fifth anniversary. Also: From 5-6 p.m., the guitarists will present a lecture and demonstration focusing on legendary guitar makers and some of the players who made their instruments famous, in conjunction with an exhibit of the guitars. Find more info at madisoncgs.org .

Cork ’n Bottle String Band + SpareTime Bluegrass, Thursday, June 9, UW Memorial Union-Terrace, 7 p.m.: One of the reasons people love to love Madison in the summer is the Memorial Union Terrace, which would be delightful even without free bands. But they have free bands! This Thursday it's two longtime local favorites, the Cork ’n Bottle String Band and the SpareTime Bluegrass Band. We guarantee you will feel elated.

Derrick Buisch + Bettina Madini, through Sept. 10, Biopharmaceutical Technology Center gallery, Fitchburg: The first exhibit in two years at Promega's gallery space is aptly titled A Vibrant Welcome Back. Featured will be highly colorful paintings and other work by Wisconsin-based artists Derrick Buisch and Bettina Madini. Regular gallery hours are currently 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and the exhibit is up through Sept. 10.

American Family Insurance Championship, June 10-12, University Ridge Golf Course, Verona: In six short years, the American Family Insurance Championship has evolved into one of the most anticipated stops on the PGA TOUR Champions featuring professional golfers 50 and older. This year’s competitors include tournament host Steve Stricker plus Jerry Kelly, Bernhard Langer, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Vijay Singh, Colin Montgomerie, Retief Goosen and Darren Clarke. Tournament play is scheduled for June 10-12, but the community-focused event also features a 5K run/walk (June 4, Zimmer Championship Course), a celebrity foursome (June 11, featuring Derek Jeter and Juli Inkster vs. Andy North and Brett Favre), and a charity concert by an only-in-Madison lineup of Lady A, Boyz II Men and Edwin McCain (6 p.m., June 10, Breese Stevens Field). Find details and tickets at amfam.com/amfamchampionship.

× Expand Evan Driscoll Madison Area Jugglers hosts an annual convention, Madfest, every January; in 2022 the event moves to June.

Madfest, June 10-12, O'Keeffe Middle School; and June 11, Barrymore, 7 p.m.: The 47th annual Madfest Juggling Convention is hosted by the Madison Area Jugglers, an informal group that meets regularly to practice juggling, unicycling, object manipulation, balance and other performance skills. All weekend the group will host free open juggling and workshops, for anyone interested in participating: 5-9:30 p.m., June 10; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 11; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 12, all at O’Keeffe Middle School. The weekend is highlighted by the Madfest Juggling Extravaganza, a ticketed show at the Barrymore (7 p.m., June 11) featuring a high-energy mix of comedy and juggling, emceed by the Yo-Yo Man, Mark Hayward. Proof of vaccination is required to attend Madfest events this year.

Madison Jazz Festival, June 10-19, various venues: Arts + Literature Laboratory and Wisconsin Union Theater are putting together an impressive week-plus of events for the 2022 Madison Jazz Festival. It kicks off June 10 with Strollin' Capitol East, featuring free music at ALL, Dark Horse ArtBar, High Noon Saloon and Robinia Courtyard, at various times from 5-11:30 p.m. Of special note is the commemoration of Duke Ellington's residency at UW-Madison, featuring a presentation of rare Ellington music by Howard Landsman on June 11 (1:30 p.m., Sequoya Library, with live music also provided by Dave Stoler) and two concerts and a panel discussion on June 17 (5:30-10 p.m., Hamel Music Center). Also on the schedule: a trio led by Thaddeus Tukes, a literate, inventive vibraphonist whose poetic style has landed him in performance with the Chicago Jazz Philharmonic as well as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (8 p.m., June 16, Cafe Coda); and the 25th anniversary tour by Brian Blade & the Fellowship Band (8 p.m., June 18, Shannon Hall). Find the full schedule and info on tickets at madisonjazzfestivalwi.org .

Brewgrass Fridays, Friday, June 10, The Edgewater plaza, 6 p.m.: This summer music series brings together many things we like: views of Lake Mendota, Door County Brewing Company beer, a fish fry, and free Americana music. The fish fry and the beer are served outdoors from the Icehouse stand; music goes through the end of August but kicks off tonight with folksy Twin Cities' folkie Luke Callen and headliner Charlie Parr, who may — considering the circumstances — perform his "Rich Food and Easy Living."

× Expand Jake Cudek The High Hawks

Live on King Street, Friday, June 10, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, 7 p.m.: Kicking off the 2022 series, FPC Live's popular, free Live on King Street concert series moves a few blocks from its usual home in front of the Majestic to the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. High Hawks is an all-star collection of country artists and bluegrassers including Adam Greuel of Horseshoes and Hand Grenades. Dead Horses’ music is beautiful, original new-traditional folk. Long Mama, like High Hawks, assembles stars from other bands including Buffalo Gospel and Horseshoes and Hand Grenades. This will be a night-long family reunion for the players of all three acts, so expect performers to swoop in and out of each other's sets.

Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society, June 10-26, UW Hamel Music Center + Stoughton Opera House: The Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society, Madison’s premier chamber music group, has invited close to 30 guest artists from near and far to play in their 2022 summer season, “Riches to Rags.” The artists will take on the Herculean task of performing an unusually wide range of repertoire from Mozart to ragtime. A new feature, the Incendiary Artist Spotlight, will give us an up close and personal look into the musical lives of guest artists who have performed with BDDS over the years. Performances take place June 10-12, 17-19 and 26 at Hamel Music Center, and June 25 at Stoughton Opera House. For more concert info, visit bachdancing.org , and read Sandy Tabachnick's season preview here .

× Expand Forward! Marching Band

SummerPalooza, Saturday, June 11, Madison Children's Museum/Capitol Square, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: School's out for the summer in Madison as of June 9, and this year it feels even more like summer because the Madison Children's Museum's official kick-off for the season is back. The day begins with performances including a lion dance by the Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association, Magic Morgan & Liliana, music by Angela Puerta, Black Star Drum Line and Forward! Marching Band, leading up to a parade around the Square at 12:30 p.m. Try out Wild Rumpus Circus activities from 1-3 p.m., or check out the current museum exhibits (admission is free). Find a schedule and updates at madisonchildrensmuseum.org .

Dark Academia, Saturday, June 11, Crowdcast, 10 a.m.: Mystery to Me taps into the rising trend of “dark academia” thrillers — described by one book blogger as “moody and mysterious narratives that usually take place within the confines of an esteemed university or boarding school. ” This virtual discussion will feature three up-and-coming authors — two from London and one from Texas. Siena Sterling’s Tell Us No Secrets takes place at an all-girls school and revolves around a game in which characters lose their virginity; Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé’s Ace of Spades is a young adult novel in which the only two Black students at an elite academy are brutally bullied by an anonymous texter; and Ashley Winstead’s In My Dreams I Hold a Knife follows the lives of six female friends reunited at their 10-year college reunion and forced to confront an unsolved murder. Register here for the Crowdcast stream.

× Expand Paul Beaty The Waco Brothers

Marquette Waterfront Festival, June 11-12, Yahara Place Park: The aptly-named Marquette Waterfront Festival takes place along Lake Monona, with two music stages featuring a wealth of local performers, some former Madisonians, and special guests from farther afield. This year's lineup will make fans of Americana and stellar songwriting camp out for the weekend: Saturday includes Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers, Blake Thomas and Dana Perry, and Sunday closes with the one-two punch of Waco Brothers and Robbie Fulks. The lineup also features soul, post-punk, jazz, Afrobeat and much more; find the schedule at facebook.com/MarquetteWaterfront . Sunday kicks off with the Fools' Flotilla paddle to the park, with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Tenney Park (or in advance at wisconsinrivers.org ). Isthmus is a sponsor of the festival; come visit us at our table and pick up a paper.

Madison Theatre Guild 75th Anniversary, Saturday, June 11, Bartell Theatre, 4-8 p.m.: The venerable Madison Theatre Guild made its debut in 1946 with sponsorship by the Madison Board of Education, presenting The Late George Apley at West and East high schools. The company will revisit a section of the play, by John P. Marquand and George S. Kaufman, as part of an event celebrating 75 years of theater, also featuring a sing-along, silent auction, and food from Banzo. Admission is free, but RSVP to info@madisontheatreguild.org.

× Expand Torey Byrne An audience at the Hill Theatre at American Players Theatre.

American Players Theatre opens, Saturday, June 11, APT, Spring Green: One of the rites of summer in these parts is a trip out to Spring Green to see a play under the stars. The season kicks off June 11 with Richard Brinsley Sheridan's The Rivals, one of those 18th century love/class conflict comedies that APT does up so well with froth and vigor. It's followed in coming days by Sense and Sensibility and The River Bride (both debuting June 18), Hamlet (June 24) and The Brothers Size (June 28), in repertory. The season shows a new breadth, without sacrificing its core strengths. Find the schedule and tickets at americanplayers.org .

Log Rolling Open House, Sunday, June 12, Wingra Park, 10 a.m.-noon: Madison Log Rolling is offering an open session for all ages to try out the water-based sport. If you've ever witnessed the Midwest Log Rolling Championships (coming up on June 25) and wondered how the heck the competitors stay up on those slippery, floating tree trunks — now is your time to find out (or not, depending how long you stay upright). It's free, but you do need to sign a waiver to participate.

Origin, Sunday, June 12, Crucible, 6:30 p.m.: Close out your weekend with an evening of razor-sharp death metal, headlined by Origin, a band from Topeka, Kansas, that has been making harsh yet technically proficient metal for the past quarter-century. A new album, Chaosmos, was released on June 3. Other bands on this raging bill include Abysmal Dawn from Los Angeles; Tombs from Brooklyn, New York; Canada’s charmingly named Killitorous; and Minneapolis’ Reaping Asmodeia. Better not schedule anything important for Monday morning.

We hope it’s handy for you to find Picks grouped together in a single post. The individual Picks can still be found in the usual places online: collected here , and sprinkled throughout all the events .

Note: Many venues and businesses may continue to maintain individual requirements for masking, as well as proof of COVID-19 vaccination and/or a negative test for entry. Before heading out for any in-person event, confirm it is still taking place and check for any attendance guidelines on the relevant business websites or social media accounts.