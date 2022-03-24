What to do in Madison this weekend: ‘The Prom,’ Combo Chimbita and more Isthmus Picks

Note: Many venues and businesses may continue to maintain individual requirements for masking, as well as proof of COVID-19 vaccination and/or a negative test for entry. Before heading out for any in-person event, confirm it is still taking place and check for any attendance guidelines on the relevant business websites or social media accounts.

Democracy by Petition, Thursday, March 24, UW Discovery Building, 5 p.m.: The UW-Madison La Follette School of Public Affairs kicks off a spring lecture series, “American Democracy, American Dream,” with a talk by Harvard University professor Daniel Carpenter. His 2021 book, Democracy by Petition: Popular Politics in Transformation, 1790–1870, examines the history of democracy's slow expansion in the 19th century, as those denied official participation in the political process employed petitions to bring grievances into public discussion. Register on Eventbrite for the talk, and find information on the full series at lafollette.wisc.edu .

International LGBTQ+ Film Festival, March 24-27, UW Union South-Marquee: The Wisconsin Union Directorate Film and Society and Politics groups collaborated for this series of free screenings of films from Brazil, Chile, Denmark, Georgia, Japan and South Africa. First up at 7 p.m. on March 24 is Flee, an animated film about the life of a refugee from Afghanistan which earned three nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards. The lineup also includes the 2018 Oscar winner for Best Foreign Language Film, A Fantastic Woman (8:30 p.m., March 26) and four more acclaimed movies; find the full schedule at union.wisc.edu/get-involved/wud/film .

× Expand Deen van Meer Courtney Balan, Patrick Wetzel, Bud Weber and Emily Borromeo (from left), touring company actors in "The Prom."

The Prom, through March 27, Overture Hall: How can two somewhat selfish actors counter a bad review? Find a cause and become celebrity activists. They take on a small town high school that canceled the prom rather than let a student bring her girlfriend as a date. The Prom was the 2019 Drama Desk Award winner for best musical comedy, and it's now on a national tour. Performances at Overture are at 7:30 p.m., March 24; 8 p.m., March 25; 2 and 8 p.m., March 26; and 1 and 6:30 p.m., March 27. Find tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Nicol Biesek Chika

Black Arts Matter Festival, through March 26, UW Memorial Union: Black Arts Matter Festival aims to provide a platform for Black art and voices and create a community around interdisciplinary Black art and artistry. The third annual festival will feature more than 40 poets from around the country competing in a three-day poetry slam. Preliminary rounds took place on March 23, the semifinals are at 7:30 p.m. on March 24, and finals at 6:30 p.m. on March 25; the full list of slam poets and featured performers can be found at blackartsmatterfestival.org . The BAM Festival culminates on March 26 with a pair of events; at 2 p.m., “Body Politics” features the debut performance of the one-person show “Full of Herself” by Shasparay (a performing artist, slam poet, UW-Madison alumna, and the festival's founder), followed by a panel discussion led by UW assistant professor Sami Schalk; and just announced on Tuesday, rapper Chika will play a festival-closing set (this show is free, but tickets are required ). Find tickets for the other festival events at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

Joseph, Thursday, March 24, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: The Portland, Oregon, trio Joseph graces every song with captivating chemistry. Natalie Closner Schepman and her twin sisters Allison Closner and Meegan Closner caught the attention of music critics, fans and festival bookers alike with awe-inspiring harmonies and self-affirming ballads on the 2016 album I'm Alone, No You're Not. The trio's Good Luck, Kid (2019) continued to showcase their vocal talent with songs about transitioning to adulthood, and a bigger rock focus. For their “Requests Only” tour, Schepman will even be opening a few shows solo — including in Madison.

× Expand Ross Zentner Children's Theater of Madison presents "Calabasas Street" at the Madison Youth Arts Center, March 12-27.

Calabasas Street, through March 27, Madison Youth Arts Center-Starlight Theater: Children's Theater of Madison recognizes the importance of bilingual performances with this one-act play by José Cruz González. Calabasas Street highlights storytelling in Latino/a culture, and questions our societal suspicions of lonely older women. Ultimately the neighborhood learns the importance of friendship and that things aren't always what they may appear to be. The final performances are at 7 p.m., March 25; 2:30 p.m., March 26; and 3 p.m.; March 27. Find tickets at overture.org .

Fortune Feimster, Friday, March 25, Barrymore Theatre, 7 and 10 p.m.: The stand-up comedian, actor and writer Fortune Feimster got her start with The Groundlings’ Sunday Company and gained national acclaim as a writer and panelist on E!’s Chelsea Lately, before holding regular roles on Hulu’s The Mindy Project and NBC’s Champions. Her first one-hour special, 2020's Sweet & Salty, was nominated for Best Comedy Special at the Critics’ Choice Awards and is streaming on Netflix. The early show sold out quickly but tickets are still available as of press time for the added second show.

× Expand Rick Meineke Li Chiao-Ping Dance during a performance of "Here Lies the Truth pt. iii," at the Breaking Ground Festival in Arizona.

Here Lies the Truth, March 25-26, Overture Center-Playhouse: Art can approach key issues of our time — power, access, equity — in ways the news cannot. Movement and feeling come together in Here Lies the Truth, a multidisciplinary collaboration by visual artist Douglas Rosenberg, sound designer/composer Tim Russell, dramaturg Cláudia Tatinge Nascimento, and choreographer Li Chiao-Ping. This physical work, produced by Li Chiao-Ping Dance, re-examines the accepted narrative and common biases. Shows are at 7:30 p.m., March 25; and 2 and 7:30 p.m., March 26. Find tickets at overture.org .

Madison Ballet, March 25-April 3, Overture Center-Promenade Hall: Madison Ballet is back in Overture, finally, with live performance. Turning Pointe, the eclectic, embracing program that closes the ballet's 40th anniversary season, features a handful of exciting dances including the “Rubies” pas de deux from George Balanchine and Eight by Benny Goodman featuring choreography by Heinz Poll set to swing music. The program also includes the premiere of Guitar Concerto, a collaboration by choreographer Ja' Malik (just named Madison Ballet's new artistic director ) and composer Oliver Davis. Performances at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Find tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Mike Bub Tim O'Brien Band

Tim O’Brien Band, Friday, March 25, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: Tim O’Brien may have best defined bluegrass music in a past Madison show. “If you listen to the words, it makes you sad,” he said. “If you listen to the music, it makes you happy. If you listen to both, it makes you drink.” The multi-instrumentalist’s humor is only outshone by his musicianship which is on display in his solo shows and in his long association with Hot Rize and work with his sister Mollie. Sturgill Simpson featured his playing on the critically acclaimed, Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1.

Flight of Lights, March 25-April 17, along International Lane, 7:30-11:30 p.m.: How are traditions hatched? This one was born out of the first year of the pandemic, when experiencing anything resembling mass entertainment was best from within the confines of your car. This third annual spring light display features six installations along the route around the airport, including tributes to first responders, the medical community, Wisconsin sports, animals and nature, tropical and nautical themes, and some favorite destinations. And just in case you've forgotten how to get to the airport, this can act as a practice drill. Vehicles enter the “Flight of Lights” route via International Lane. More info at flightoflights.com .

Attack of the Killer Bs, March 25-April 16, Broom Street Theater: Barbara and Glen take a trip to the cemetery to visit a grave and are beset by zombies. If that sounds familiar, you have seen Night of the Living Dead. This play by Sean Abley starts there and then proceeds to tour its characters through a panoply of other classic (and not so classic) horror, sci-fi and exploitation films. It should provide an entertaining travelogue for anyone familiar with vintage drive-in fare, and laughs even if you can't name an Ed Wood movie. Broom Street Theater's production of Attack of the Killer Bs hits the stage at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Bright Eyes, Friday, March 25, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Formed in 1998, Bright Eyes cemented their place in 2000s music history with their specific blend of sad indie folk and rock. The trio — composed of singer-songwriter-guitarist Conor Oberst and multi-instrumentalists Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott — continues to influence modern independent artists (as does Oberst's occasional collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers). Bright Eyes returned from an extended hiatus in 2020 with their ninth studio album, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, after signing to Dead Oceans. This tour gives them a chance to finally bring the album's songs to a live setting, along with fan favorites, when they rock the Sylvee stage. With Los Angeles singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson.

× Expand courtesy Mickey Sunshine Mickey Sunshine

Mickey Sunshine, Friday, March 25, BarleyPop Live, 8 p.m.: Starting a new band during the pandemic is a tall order, but Madison-based musicians have proven up to the task. The leader of Mickey Sunshine moved to Madison from Detroit not long ago and soon formed the band, currently a quartet. The group is building a following with galvanizing post-punk-informed guitar rock anchored by at times explosively frank lyrical themes. Music can be found in various spots online, but the group's Soundcloud page provides a unique sneak peek into where their sound is heading. Also on the bill is another fairly new Madison project, Jonathan Millionaire (releasing an EP); and Caryatids, playing their first show since 2019.

Cat Dealers, Friday, March 25, Liquid, 10 p.m.: Already one of the leading electronic artists in Brazil, Cat Dealers kept their momentum on the worldwide EDM scene through the pandemic with livestream festival appearances and prolific studio work, which has been gradually appearing via Armada Music . The duo of brothers Luigi and Pedrão Cardoso bring the heavy beats but also aren't afraid to show their pop side. A brief run of U.S. club dates includes a stop at Liquid, before they head back to Brazil for Lollapalooza. With Catao, Phox, DJ Mercury.

Ellen Kort Celebration, Saturday, March 26, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 6 p.m.: Arts + Literature Laboratory dedicates the Ellen Kort Mezzanine in honor of Wisconsin's first poet laureate with a celebration of Kort's life and work, including readings by current and former Wisconsin and Madison poets laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton, Bruce Dethlefsen, Ronnie Hess, Oscar Mireles, Andrea Musher, Margaret Rozga and Angie Trudell Vasquez. “As a person, a poet, and a teacher, Ellen Kort embodied values within poetry and community that we prioritize,” says Rita Mae Reese, ALL's director, and that's echoed in ALL's commitment to bringing poetry to the people.

× Expand facebook.com/Annie-the-Oakies-102157912304242 Annie & the Oakies

Annie & the Oakies, Saturday, March 26, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: The veteran Madison bluegrass band Oak Street Ramblers caused more than a few people to tear up at their farewell performance last summer at the Orton Park Festival. Now, newly reincarnated under the leadership of guitarist-singer Annie Emmenegger, the Ramblers have become the Oakies. Expect a polished couple of sets of the best of the Monroes, Stanley Brothers and other traditionalists mixed with newgrass originals. With Nick Brown and Andrew Harrison.

Forward Theater Game Night, Sunday, March 27, Goodman Community Center-Brassworks, 5 p.m.: The main game of the night is bingo, and the first ball drops at 6 p.m. for eight rounds of play. Before then, participate in a game and puzzle exchange (make sure all the pieces are included if bringing some to trade), get some dinner and drinks, and check out the raffle prizes. The event is a fundraiser for Madison not-for-profit professional company Forward Theater; find tickets here .

Combo Chimbita, Sunday, March 27, UW Memorial Union-Great Hall, 7 p.m.: New York quartet Combo Chimbita returned in January 2022 with a new album, IRÉ. It's a kaleidoscopic masterwork mixing traditional music forms of many cultures (the band's Colombian heritage, Afro-Caribbean sounds, and more) with pop, electronica, psychedelia...well, really, describing what the band is up to could go on all day. Short answer: The “tropical futurism” legend on their website is hard to top. Combo Chimbita sounds like nobody else; go hear for yourself.

Robert Cray Band, Sunday, March 27, Barrymore Theatre, 7:30 pm: Blues guitarist and soulful singer Robert Cray has been releasing great records for four decades, climbing the pop charts in the ’80s with the classic Strong Persuader (featuring “Smoking Gun”). His most recent album, 2020’s That’s What I Heard, focuses on new versions of songs by some of Cray’s own favorites, from well-remembered (Bobby Bland, Curtis Mayfield) to unjustly forgotten (Don Gardner). With Cash Box Kings.

× Expand vieuxfarkatoure.com Vieux Farka Touré

Vieux Farka Touré, Sunday, March 27, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: The son of the late Malian singer songwriter and Grammy winner Ali Farka Touré, Vieux Farka Touré is a guitar hero in his own right. His stylings include African funk but also western ballardry, and he takes pop and rock covers and walks them out into the desert. In delivery and persona, his positivity is just what the world needs right now and he’ll make a powerful impression in a small room like the Bur Oak. Toure's next album, Les Racines, is due out June 10; find the video here for the first single, “Gabou Ni Tie.“