What to do in Madison this weekend: Carnaval, Lunafest and more Isthmus Picks

Note: Public Health Madison and Dane County allowed the most recent face covering public order to expire on Feb. 28. Many venues and businesses may continue to maintain individual requirements for masking, as well as proof of COVID-19 vaccination and/or a negative test for entry. Before heading out for any in-person event, confirm it is still taking place and check for any attendance guidelines on the relevant business websites or social media accounts.

World Championship Cheese Contest, Thursday, March 3, online, 2 p.m.: You might, if you were writing about this event, be tempted to call it the big cheese of cheese. The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association will be announcing the top 20 cheeses in the world and winner of the title of world champion. In the beforeworld, the public was invited to cruise the cheese and sample. Sadly, things have not yet gotten back to normal and so the announcement of the winners will be streamed live at WorldChampionCheese.org . Stock up on some Pleasant Ridge Reserve and Triscuits and carry on.

Sofia Hagström Møller, through April 3, UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Mecklenburg Textile Gallery: Lineage is an exhibit by the Denmark-based textile artist Sofia Hagström Møller. Recent works that grew out of a 2020 residency at the Weaving Lab in the UW School of Human Ecology explore how Scandinavian design concepts have inspired or been inspired cultures around the world, as depicted by works held in the school’s Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection. This week, Hagström Møller will attend a reception (4-6 p.m., March 3) and present a workshop (4 p.m., March 4); find RSVP details at cdmc.wisc.edu .

× Expand courtesy Cafe Coda John McLean, Dee Alexander and Emma Dayhuff (from left).

Cafe Coda reopening week, continues through March 6, Cafe Coda, 7 p.m. unless noted: Willy Street jazz outpost Cafe Coda returned to action this week, following a break since December to try to avoid the worst of the omicron surge. March 3 features swing by The Dalton Gang, a smaller ensemble pulled from the ranks of Ladies Must Swing led by tenor sax player June Dalton. March 4 brings a trio featuring vocalist Dee Alexander with John McLean and Emma Dayhuff. March 5 includes a pair of shows by the Tim Whalen Nonet (7 and 9 p.m.) and the return of the late night jam (11 p.m.). The week wraps up March 6 with Night of the Improvisor featuring the Tony Barba Trio with guest Jason Kutz. Looking forward, March 12 brings the return of Cool School for young players (10 a.m.). Find more info and tickets at cafecoda.club .

× Expand Ross Zentner Olivia Dawson, Samra Teferra and Gavin Lawrence in the Forward Theater production "The Mytilenean Debate."

The Mytilenian Debate, through March 13, Overture Center-Playhouse: Poet, award-winning author, and Forward Theater writer-in-residence Amy Quan Barry presents the first full production of her new play The Mytilenian Debate. Barry’s story examines questions of identity and familial expectations that arise between a Black woman struggling to start a family and her father, whose much younger girlfriend has become pregnant. While far less violent than the history that inspired its name — an ancient Greek Athenian Assembly action that ended in mass slaughter and enslavement of citizens of the city-state of Mytilene — Barry’s play tackles complex subjects. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m. on March 5 and 12.

× Expand Aaron Ives The Small Glories are JD Edwards (left) and Cara Luft.

The Small Glories, Thursday, March 3, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: The Small Glories are the duo of Canadian natives Cara Luft (an acclaimed singer-songwriter and founding member of The Wailin' Jennys) and JD Edwards (who leads a long-running eponymous band). Both strong lead singers, each also blends on harmonies as if they've been singing together since birth — though it's only been a few years since they combined forces for their blend of at times celebratory and somber-hued traditional music. Opening is Madison's own Acoustic Charlies.

× Expand Beau Meyer The cast of the University Theatre production "A Piece of My Heart."

A Piece of My Heart, March 3-11, UW Vilas Hall-Hemsley Theatre: University Theatre will perform the two-act A Piece of My Heart, written by UW-Madison alumna Shirley Lauro. The play tells the true stories of six women — five nurses and a country singer — who were sent to Vietnam during the war. The experiences of each woman before, during and after their respective tours are detailed. Sacrifice and human loss portrayed in the play characterize the period of history as harrowing and intense. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on March 3-5 and 8-11, and 2 p.m. on March 6. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

Sam Weber, Thursday, March 3, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: A native of Canada now based in Los Angeles, Sam Weber had the songs for the just released album Get Free set to head to the studio when the pandemic landed. So he and partner Mallory Hauser (a multi-instrumentalist who performs solo as Mal) decided to go ahead and figure out how to make the record at home. The results are a singer-songwriter-folk album with a decidedly musically adventurous and poppy side. With Matthew Fowler.

Lunafest, Friday, March 4, online, 4 p.m.: This annual touring program featuring short films by and about women is remaining virtual for 2022; Zonta Club of Madison hosts the local screening, which will be available from 4 p.m. on March 4 through 3:59 p.m. on March 6. The roster of films includes the very timely How to Be at Home, an animated poem by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Andrea Dorfman, and Generation Impact: The Coder, Samantha Knowles film about a 13-year-old girl who designs an app to make it easier for kids to stay in touch with incarcerated parents. Tickets here .

× Expand Heidi Ehalt The Jayhawks

The Jayhawks, Friday, March 4, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: Everybody's favorite alt-country band from the Twin Cities is on the road in support of a new album, XOXO, which highlights contributions from all four members of the band. That includes co-founder Gary Louris, whose distinctive tremolo-heavy vocals are never quite the same without the harmonies of Mark Olson, who's no longer with the group. Still, the Jayhawks' sound remains — a melodic, chiming, driving ode to the upper Midwest — and will pair nicely with the intimate Stoughton Opera House. The Mastersons open.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, March 4, 6 and 8, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall: University Opera's spring production is the 1979 Tony Award-winning musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, by beloved playwright and composer Stephen Sondheim, who died in November 2021. After a 19th century barber is exiled from London by a corrupt judge, he returns to the city to exact revenge. Teaming up with pie shop owner Mrs. Lovett, Sweeney Todd targets the barbershop upstairs and waits for the judge to make an appearance. The production will include the UW-Madison Symphony Orchestra as well as School of Music students. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on March 4 and 8 and 2 p.m., March 6. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

× Expand Thomas Ferrella A work in the exhibit "The Illusion of Permanence," at Marƶeń.

Thomas Ferrella, through May 6, Marzen Gallery: Local artist Ferrella's show The Illusion of Permanence, on display at the Marzen Gallery through May 6, features sculptures made from burnt wood and found objects, and oil portraits of insects. It's typically untypical work from an artist who refuses to be pigeonholed, who thoughtfully looks at people, other animals and the environment but never separates one from the other.

× Expand Maggie Di Sanza Jessica Johnson is a professor of piano and piano pedagogy at the Mead Witter School of Music, UW-Madison.

Jessica Johnson, Friday, March 4, UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall, 8 p.m.: Four world premieres of new works by 21st century composers — Serra Hwang, Elena Ruehr, Laura Schwendinger and Lawren Brianna Ware — are on the program for this recital by UW-Madison piano professor Jessica Johnson. Ruehr and Ware will also attend and introduce their works. This Mead Witter School of Music faculty concert also doubles as the closing event for the new Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) Festival on campus. Find out more about the composers and performing artists in the program , and find tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

Katy Kirby, Friday, March 4, High Noon Saloon, 9:30 p.m.: Indie-pop artist Katy Kirby was born and raised in Texas and began her singing career in her church choir. Her 2021 debut album, Cool Dry Place, combines the experimental and alternative with the agreeable pop-music influences from the worship music of her childhood. Similar in sound, but not in subject matter, Kirby’s first full length album tackles motherhood, capitalism and relationships. Kirby is joined at High Noon Saloon by five-person band, Sun June. The rock band released their second full-length album, Somewhere, in February 2021.

Paoli Winter Games, Saturday, March 5, Hop Garden, Paoli, 1-7 p.m.: Shake off the winter blahs with a bit of healthy outdoor competition at the Paoli Winter Games. The shindig kicks off with a soup contest at 1 p.m.; $6 bottomless sampling bowls raise funds for nonprofit Paul's Party. Interested cooks should sign up in advance at the bar. The games are from 2-4 p.m., and it's free to participate, but bring a partner (teams of two are required) and your sense of humor. (Athleticism not necessary, but the ability to catch a brat or slam a beer may be helpful). If you're in more of a spectating mood, music by Shekinah King follows from 4-7 p.m. indoors.

× Expand Juan Martinez Pacho Flores

Pacho Flores with UW Symphony Orchestra, Saturday, March 5, Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Internationally acclaimed trumpet soloist Pacho Flores joins forces with the UW Symphony Orchestra to bring his high-energy style to Madison. A wide-ranging program features works by Mozart (the “Jupiter” symphony), 20th century Argentinian composer Alberto Ginastera, Arturo Márquez (“Concierto de Otoño," a work premiered by Flores in 2018), and Flores' own “Morocota.” Find tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu for this Wisconsin Union Theater concert.

Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Saturday, March 5, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: First assembled in 1977 as the Dirty Dozen Social Aid and Pleasure Club house band, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band forged the way for countless, modern-day second line ensembles coming out of New Orleans. Dr. John, The Rolling Stones, Modest Mouse, Elvis Costello — the list goes on and on — are all artists who sought them out for tours and for studio work. Eighty-year-old sax player Roger Lewis is on this tour and will lead the charge for the band’s Mardi Gras gift to Stoughton. With Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas.

Shana Morrison + Jen Chapin, Saturday, March 5, Barrymore Theatre, 8 p.m.: The daughters of celebrated musicians Van Morrison and the late Harry Chapin have serious chops of their own. The artists will perform their own sets and have said that each show will be somewhat fresh from the one before. Chapin made a name for herself covering Van Morrison’s “Into the Mystic.” She named her son Van. Watch for their set list to include picks from their father’s catalogs.

× Expand Seventh Sense Media The Handphibians during a past Carnaval performance.

Carnaval 2022, Saturday, March 5, Majestic Theatre, 9 p.m.: During the last two decades-plus, The Handphibians have become a Madison institution, bringing the joyful sounds of Brazilian percussion music to local audiences. The group annually marks the pre-Lent celebration of Carnaval in Brazil with a concert featuring music, dance and more. This year's lineup includes The Handphibians (currently 40 drummers strong) along with Forró Fo Sho, Grupo Balança, Los Chechos and Ótimo Dance.

Alton Brown, Sunday, March 6, Overture Hall, 6:30 p.m.: Food has been both nourishment and straight-out entertainment for decades now. This is underlined by the fact that Food Network celeb Alton Brown is coming to Overture with a “food variety show," and if you have a sudden vision of a Rockette dressed up like a chicken, you might not be far off. In Beyond the Eats, there will be cooking, comedy, music and “science stuff” — less like A Prairie Home Companion with food than Julia Child crossed with Penn and Teller. Find tickets at overture.org .