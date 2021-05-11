The fest is the best

× Expand Amy Anaiz Author and career coach Kishshana Palmer is the keynote speaker for the 2021 Madison Nonprofit Day conference.

Madison Nonprofit Day, Wednesday-Thursday, May 12-13: Coordinated by local organization Collaboration for Good , Madison Nonprofit Day returns with a two-day online event specially designed to offer skill building and networking opportunities for those working for social good. Along with a virtual exhibit hall, community forums, and a full slate of workshops, the event features an opening keynote (noon on Wednesday) by coach and trainer Kishshana Palmer on a timely topic: “Thriving Despite the Crisis: Has the Money Run Out?” Find the full schedule here ; events will take place from noon-6 p.m. on Wednesday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets are pay what you can.

Young Playwrights Festival, Wednesday, May 12, 1 p.m.: Kids not only have wild imaginations but an innate sense of drama, and Children’s Theater of Madison’s Young Playwrights program encourages that. The participants (70 students from four area schools) have been busy crafting their dramas and they’re ready for their staged readings, directed and acted by professional theater artists and experienced actors. The Festival begins May 12 with live staged readings and talkback with the student writers, festival actors and directors on Zoom. Following that, the collection of 10-minute plays will be viewable by anyone on demand from 6 p.m. on May 14 through May 30; links are available at CTMtheater.org .

× Expand Dana Shihadah A still from director Kristin Peterson's film "Ringolevio," a Wisconsin's Own selection in the 2021 Wisconsin Film Festival.

Wisconsin Film Festival, May 13-20: The beloved Wisconsin Film Festival was one of the arts losses at the beginning of the pandemic last year; scheduled for the first week in April, it was too soon after the shutdown for organizers to truly pivot to online viewing. This year, the Festival is online only, with films streaming through the app Eventive. (See Linda Falkenstein’s article, a crash course in how to navigate the Festival, here .) The lineup of films, as usual, is impressive, not the least of which is the excellent showing of 37 films in the Wisconsin’s Own category. Peruse the complete guide at watch.eventive.org/wifilmfest . All films are available for viewing throughout the duration of the festival.

Drawing Workshop, Thursday, May 13, 7 p.m.: You've seen Milwaukee-based illustrator Rachal Duggan 's often whimsical line drawings at local galleries and in publications from The Guardian to Isthmus, and perhaps even participated in a Duggan-led drawing session for Arts + Literature Lab or Madison Public Library. Duggan's next workshop, hosted by Tone Madison , will put the fun in fundraiser with a focus on local lore and making Madison-themed doodles. Tickets ($25) can be found here ; all you need otherwise is an internet connection, paper and some markers.

× Expand Grace Michael Photography The most recent book by author Tamara Winfrey Harris is "Dear Black Girl" (Berrett-Koehler Publishers, 2021).

Tamara Winfrey Harris, Thursday, May 13, 7 p.m.: After author Tamara Winfrey Harris' request for inspirational, open letters of support for Black girls from Black women went viral on social media, it grew into the Letters to Black Girls project. And now, Winfrey Harris has collected some of these messages in a new book, Dear Black Girl: Letters From Your Sisters on Stepping Into Your Power. “This book is an antidote to the world’s ugly, unforgiving gaze — a balm for the wounds of anti-Black girlness,” writes Winfrey Harris in the preface. She will discuss the book with DeShong Perry, one of the letter writers, during a livestream hosted by A Room of One’s Own; register here .

Syttende Mai, Friday-Sunday, May 14-16, in Stoughton and online: Syttende Mai, or “May 17” in Norwegian, marks that country's Constitution Day. In Stoughton, it is the blowout of all heritage festivals. This year the city-wide celebration will combine both in-person and virtual events. The opening ceremony on Friday will be virtual. Some traditional events will not take place, like the craft fair and the Edvard Grieg chorus performance. The Friday night fish boil from the Sons of Norway Lodge is on, but carryout only; the Saturday bake sale will take place at the lodge at 317 S. Page St. from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. And the big parade, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, is on and in-person. See stoughtonfestivals.com for the complete schedule.

× Expand Mario Rodriguez Guitarist Todd Clouser and pianist Alex Mercado (left to right).

Todd Clouser Trio + Alex Mercado Trio, Friday, May 14, Garver Feed Mill, 7 p.m.: Todd Clouser, guitarist for the trio A Love Electric, is a Minnesota native but currently based part-time in Mexico City. Also part of that city's jazz scene is widely acclaimed pianist Alejandro “Alex” Mercado. Clouser and Mercado are on a limited run of tour dates presenting music from a duo project, “ Cinema: Music for Unmade Film .” Mercado will also lead a trio with Rodrigo Villanueva on drums and John Christensen on bass as part of this concert kicking off the BlueStem Jazz series at Garver. Find tickets here .

Nate Craig, Friday, May 14, Robinia Courtyard, 8:30 p.m.: It's become an annual tradition for West High School and UW-Madison grad Nate Craig to host a stand-up show when coming home for the holidays each December. That show couldn't happen in 2020, but Craig is making up for lost time with a trio of performances outdoors at Robinia Courtyard (also including 8 and 10 p.m. on Saturday, May, 15; find tickets here ). His most recent comedy special, Preferred Customer , debuted in May 2020 on All Things Comedy.

Badger Bonsai Society annual show, Saturday-Sunday, May 15-16, Olbrich Gardens, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Do you like little trees? Who doesn't! The Badger Bonsai Society will showcase the shaped wonders at Olbrich Gardens — and admission is free to this annual event. Demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day will be given by society members, including one Sunday morning on how a regular nursery purchase can become a bonsai. Masks and social distancing are required and crowd size will be limited.

× Expand courtesy River Food Pantry

The River's Birthday Bash, Saturday, May 15, River Food Pantry, 4-6 p.m.: The River Food Pantry offers groceries, mobile lunches and to-go meals for more than 1,000 Dane County families each week. You can celebrate the organization's 15th anniversary by helping the River raise funds to replenish its pantry with this drive-through dinner (at 2201 Darwin Road). You'll get a goodie bag and meal to take home (choose from pork tacos, chicken shawarma or Vietnamese chopped salad), plus the chance to participate in a wine pull and raffle without ever leaving your vehicle. Buy tickets here ($50) by May 13; a limited number of tickets will be available day-of, first come, first served.

× Expand John Hartman Guitarist Kelvin Kaspar.

Boss City, Saturday, May 15, Cafe CODA, 7 & 9 p.m.: One of the most influential guitarists of the 1960s, Wes Mongomery created a playing style of his own by using his thumb instead of a pick. Working with producer Creed Taylor, Montgomery used that sound to take jazz music in unexpected (and to some, lamentable) commercial directions in the latter half of the decade before his too-young death of a heart attack in 1968. Boss City features guitarist Kelvin Kaspar (of The Pocket Kings), bassist Nick Moran and drummer Matthew Endres. They will explore the trio format most often used by Montgomery for club dates as a bandleader, and will also delve into his work with the Montgomery Brothers as well as material from the Taylor sessions; find tickets for early and late shows here , or watch the livestream .

46 Plays for America’s First Ladies, through May 23: Forward Theater is part of a world premiere for 46 Plays for America’s First Ladies, by Chloe Johnston, Sharon Greene, Genevra Gallo-Bayiates, Bilal Dardai and Andy Bayiates. It’s a multimedia, genre-defying assemblage of 46 short plays that do, in some sense, act as biographies to America’s First Ladies, but are far more than that. The 100-minute show, performed live and filmed at the Overture Center, premieres Saturday evening and will be streaming on demand through May 23. Tickets are available at overture.org , and ticket holders can also join scheduled talkbacks with the actors and directors, hosted via Zoom.

× Expand Maren Celest Chicago-based jazz bassist and composer Katie Ernst.

Katie Ernst Quartet, Sunday, May 16, 7 p.m.: The DIG Jazz Series kicks off another round of virtual concerts with a set by a quartet led by bassist/vocalist Katie Ernst. A member of the acclaimed Chicago trio Twin Talk, Ernst directs the jazz ensemble at Wheaton College, and most recently visited in Madison in 2019 to perform her "Little Words" project, featuring poetry by Dorothy Parker set to bass compositions. Find the livestream on Facebook or YouTube , and info on future concerts at madisonmusiccollective.org .

× Expand Richard Bock VO5

VO5, Tuesday, May 18, 7 p.m.: Push the couch back against the wall, don your best dancing outfit, and dial up Lucid Streams on ye olde YouTube : It's time for VO5 . Madison's party ambassadors will be live from the stage of the Barrymore for the final installment of the venue's winter/spring web series, helping provide a virtual bridge until we are all together dancing in the same room again. The livestream is also on Facebook , where you can find info about making a donation (divided among the band, venue and production team).

Venus: The Forgotten Planet, Wednesday, May 19, 6:30 p.m.: Seems like Mars is getting all the attention these days, with its flashy red dirt and little helicopter that everybody is all like, oooh-helicopter-on-Mars about. This Madison Metropolitan School District Planetarium webinar will give our sister wayfarer Venus, the shrouded planet, its due. Find out what we know about this brightest of objects in our sky by registering for the Zoom link

Parks on Tap: Disc Golf Pop-Up, Thursday, May 20, Token Creek County Park, DeForest, 4-7 p.m.: Perhaps you remember the Summer of George, in which the Seinfeld sidekick determines to read a book from start to finish and play a lot of disc golf. Believe us, we have been there. Want to try out the sport, and help the Dane County Parks? Head to this pop-up collaboration with Karben4 Brewing. Parks on Tap will open the disc golf course at Token Creek for free play, and you can refresh with beer or a non-alcoholic drink; 10 percent of sales will go back to the parks. Some discs will be available for checkout. Or just get a brew and listen to the music of the clanging of the chains.

Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day, Thursday, May 20, 6:30 p.m.: This program is part of a monthly third Thursdays series offered to enhance knowledge of the Pheasant Branch Conservancy , currently taking place virtually. The speaker for May is Randy Hoffman, a retired DNR ecologist who is the author of When Things Happen: A Guide to Natural Events in Wisconsin, as well as the invaluable Wisconsin's Natural Communities. Hoffman's latest reveals the best times to view spring wildflowers, bird migrations, insect emergence, mammal birthing, and meteor showers, topics Hoffman will link to the Madison area. Free; register for the Zoom link.