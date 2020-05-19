Isthmus Picks (May 21-28)

× Expand Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra music director Andrew Sewell conducts at a 2019 concert.

Editor's note: Isthmus Picks have long been a staple of our publication. At one point they were called Critics Choice, but the content has always been the same — a curated list of the area's top entertainment. When COVID-19 hit, and venues went dark, we did not have much to choose from. But in recent weeks, we've been highlighting some events (mostly happening online) in the Isthmus Picks section of the calendar. You can still find them collected here, and sprinkled throughout all the events. With our print publication still on pause, we also thought it might be handy to have our Picks in a single weekly post.

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Thursday, May 21, 7 pm: The musicians of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra continue to offer occasional "Coucherto" concerts from home on Facebook. This week, the full orchestra can be enjoyed during a Thursday webcast of a 2018 Concerts on the Square program, originally broadcast by PBS Wisconsin, featuring the music of Queen and Journey. Wisconsin Public Radio host Norman Gilliland chats with music director Andrew Sewell before the concert. The 2020 Concerts on the Square are currently scheduled to begin July 28, and the WCO also announced its next Masterworks series begins Nov. 20, with guest pianist John O'Conor.

International Crane Foundation From the Field, Thursday, May 21, 7 pm: Birders (and home-schoolers), rejoice. Though you can't visit the International Crane Foundation outside Baraboo these days, the ICF is livestreaming weekly crane-related seminars that will increase your knowledge of this threatened species. Previous webinars (now archived on YouTube) have discussed our sometimes noisy neighbors, the sandhill crane, and impacts of climate change on cranes. The latest offering, going live at 7 pm Thursday, features researcher Guo Zhiwei on how important wetlands are to cranes, and how we humans can help improve degraded wetlands.

× Expand Bravebird co-founder Alex Miranda Cruz.

Bravebird Cinema Dignité: Stimulating Critical Conversations, Thursday, May 21, 6:45 pm: At this film and livestream event hosted by Threshold, the Rev. Alex Gee and Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell will discuss subjects raised in two documentaries by Madison-based filmmaker Alex Miranda Cruz, co-founder of Bravebird. The two shorts are from the “Why I Love UW” series produced by the UW-Madison Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement (DDEEA), where UW grads of color share their experiences at the university. Make a donation for tickets to receive a Zoom link.

Forward Madison FC vs. COVID-19, through May 22: The Flamingos host a metaphorical "Match for Madison," with ticket sales open through May 22, and the soccer team hoping to virtually break its standing Breese Stevens Field attendance record. Half of ticket sales will go to a fund to purchase meals for healthcare workers from the Avenue Club, Alimentari, A Pig in a Fur Coat, Dark Horse, Salvatore’s and the Great Dane Pub.

Toy Story 4, Friday, May 22, Warner Park Duck Pond, 6 pm: The Mallards baseball season may be delayed, but the team has found a way to keep Madison entertained: drive-in movies. Screenings of Aladdin (May 20) and The Sandlot (May 26, originally Opening Day for the Northwoods League) are sold out, but tickets remain for other screenings, including Toy Story 4, in which Woody and the toys are joined by Forky for a road trip. Tickets are $40/car; find the full schedule and safety guidelines for the drive-in series at mallardsbaseball.com.

× Expand Matthew Endres and Darren Sterud.

Matthew Endres & Darren Sterud, Saturday, May 23, 8 pm: Cafe Coda is putting together some interesting combinations of players as its livestream series continues. Saturday brings together two players who in normal times are some of Madison’s busiest musicians. Trombonist Darren Sterud leads jazz ensembles of various sizes and configurations, and plays with such groups as The Jimmys and Mama Digdown's Brass Band. Drummer Matthew Endres is an adjunct professor of drum set and jazz history at UW-Madison, and has played with a dizzying array of performers from around the world. It will be interesting to hear what they come up with as a duo; check out the concert on YouTube.

Girls on the Run 5K, May 23-25, anytime: Social distancing presents a challenge for any large event, and safety constraints make hosting active events such as a group run/walk particularly difficult. Some events are pivoting to a "virtual" event format, including Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin's annual benefit in support of its youth programming for grades 3-5. Girls (and family members) can complete a 5K any time over Memorial Day weekend, in the safer-at-home style of your choosing. Basic registration this year is free, and remains open through May 25).

× Expand courtesy Magnolia Pictures A scene from "Slay the Dragon," a Magnolia Pictures release.

Slay the Dragon, May 24-30: Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition and partners are sponsoring free viewing of Slay the Dragon. The documentary, released on streaming services in April, examines the effects of gerrymandering, particularly of the kind engineered by Republicans following Barack Obama's election as president. RogerEbert.com reviewer Nell Minnow says the creators make "a dense, numbers-driven subject very accessible and they expertly balance the overwhelming bleakness and cynicism of the voter suppression effort with the integrity of those who are fighting it." Request a screening link at bit.ly/SlayDragonWI; Fair Maps Week concludes with a panel discussion at 4 pm on May 30, hosted on Facebook Live.

Memorial Day 2020: Wisconsin’s Virtual Commemoration, Monday, May 25, 9 am: With a Safer at Home order remaining in place for Dane County (and precluding large gatherings), the state Department of Veterans Affairs and Wisconsin Veterans Museum will present this year's Memorial Day program online. A ceremony featuring speakers and music will take place at 9 am, and other resources and activities for all ages will also be posted at WisVetsMemorialDay2020.com. At 3 pm on Facebook, WDVA Secretary Mary Kolar will lead the state's participation in a National Moment of Silence.

× Expand Stephen Nowland Carol Anderson, the Charles Howard Candler Professor of African American Studies at Emory University.

Carol Anderson, Tuesday, May 26, 11 am (young adults); Thursday, May 28, 9 pm: In the new book One Person, No Vote, Emory University professor Carol Anderson (author of New York Times bestseller White Rage) takes a look at voter suppression efforts by state governments in the wake of the 2013 Supreme Court Shelby decision, which overturned parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. As part of the Wisconsin Book Festival's slate of online events, Anderson will discuss the young adult edition on May 26 (11 am, via Crowdcast) and participate in a conversation with California U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee on May 28 (9 pm; RSVP link here).