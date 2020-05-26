Isthmus Picks (May 28-June 4)

× Expand Latasia Dhami Madison-based artist Jenie Gao.

Isthmus Picks have long been a staple of our publication. At one point they were called Critics Choice, but the content has always been the same — a curated list of the area's top entertainment. When COVID-19 hit, and venues went dark, we did not have much to choose from. But in recent weeks, we've been highlighting some events (mostly happening online) in the Isthmus Picks section of the calendar. You can still find them collected here, and sprinkled throughout all the events. With our print publication still on pause, we also thought it might be handy to have our Picks in a single weekly post.

Jenie Gao: Our Renaissance, Thursday, May 28, 3 pm: Jenie Gao, muralist, printmaker and tireless advocate for artists, invites an audience into her studio for an online discussion of working during the pandemic shutdown and what might come next. The livestream event is hosted by DreamBank and is sure to involve some visionary ideas.

× Expand Stephen Nowland Carol Anderson, the Charles Howard Candler Professor of African American Studies at Emory University.

Carol Anderson, Thursday, May 28, 9 pm: In the new book One Person, No Vote, Emory University professor Carol Anderson (author of New York Times bestseller White Rage) takes a look at voter suppression efforts by state governments in the wake of the 2013 Supreme Court Shelby decision, which overturned parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. As part of the Wisconsin Book Festival's slate of online events, Anderson will participate in a conversation with California U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee on Thursday. RSVP here.

Creation Story: The Clam Lake Mounds, Thursday, May 28, noon: Miss those noontime brown bag history talks at the Wisconsin Historical Museum? Maybe it's one of those things you never got around to taking advantage of. Now you can brown-bag it virtually, via a free Historic Preservation Month webinar from the State Historic Preservation Office. State Archaeologist John Broihahn will tell the story of mounds on Clam Lake — yes, that Clam Lake, the one way up by Cable where your high school friend's mom and dad had a cabin. The mound site at Clam Lake dates back 1,000 years and contemporary exploration of it 85 years. RSVP here; you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

× Expand Ross Harried Steez plays Live at King Street, 2013.

Steez, Friday, May 29, 6 pm: By this time of year, music fans are usually planning which Live on King Street concert is on the can't-miss list for summer. For the time being, the Majestic invites everyone to revisit the 2013 concerts with the Live on King Stream series, this week featuring a set by Madison creepfunk warriors Steez. The series continues on Friday nights, with webcasts including Keller Williams (June 19), Reverend Horton Heat (June 5), and concluding with local folk-pop favorites Phox (July 3). Find them all on the Majestic Facebook page.

× Expand Star Monster

Star Monster, Saturday, May 30, 8 pm: Liquid, Madison's home base for touring EDM performers, is getting in the livestream game with some producers from closer to home. This weekend's virtual dance party features Star Monster, who has been making some noise on Spotify with recent singles such as "Blaze;" next up is "Milky Way,” premiering May 31 via the Spicy Bois singles series. With DJ Phox, D-Ski. Find the livestream and past videos here.

WYSO Music Makers, Saturday, May 30, 1 pm: Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras' Music Makers program helps provide access to music instruction for students of all family backgrounds and financial resources. Once the coronavirus precluded in-person instruction, students continued their lessons online; this year's spring recital will also take place online, via Facebook Live.

× Expand courtesy Magnolia Pictures A scene from "Slay the Dragon," a Magnolia Pictures release.

Slay the Dragon, through May 30; panel discussion 4 pm, May 30: Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition and partners are sponsoring free viewing of Slay the Dragon. The documentary, released on streaming services in April, examines the effects of gerrymandering, particularly the kind engineered by Republicans following Barack Obama's election as president. RogerEbert.com reviewer Nell Minnow says the creators make "a dense, numbers-driven subject very accessible and they expertly balance the overwhelming bleakness and cynicism of the voter suppression effort with the integrity of those who are fighting it." Request a screening link at bit.ly/SlayDragonWI; Fair Maps Week concludes with a panel discussion at 4 pm on May 30, hosted on Facebook Live.

Virtual Cows on the Concourse, June 1-5, noon-4 pm: Nothing can stop those cows! Instead of them coming to your house this year, you city slickers are going to their places.In 2020, the dairy air will be virtual, thanks to Facebook live tours of Wisconsin dairy farms, cooking demos and music. Your favorite dairy refreshment will have to be DIY, though. Visit Bossie, Bessie, and Clarabellle at the Cows on the Concourse Facebook page.

Whoop It Up At Home, Tuesday, June 2, 7 pm: All artists need an audience, and that goes for writers, too. Fourth-grade students from Stephens Elementary School will present their works, created with the help of the UW Community Arts Collaboratory Whoopensocker company's residency at the school. Join this Facebook Live watch party for words and performance that range from the realistic to the fantastic.

Salman Rushdie, Thursday, June 4, 7 pm: It's been decades since Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa ordering the execution of author Salman Rushdie over the publication of The Satanic Verses. The author survived and has been prolific since. The Wisconsin Book Festival had hoped to host Rushdie for an appearance around his latest book, Quichotte (a Man Booker Prize-nominated novel inspired by Don Quixote), but had trouble landing the booking. Now the festival is teaming up with book festivals from around the country to co-sponsor a June 4 video appearance of the author.

× Expand The Rascal Theory

MMAD Battle of the Bands, Thursday, June 4, 7 pm: Music Makes a Difference is coordinating a virtual band battle, with 16 local artists submitting two videos each in the opening round. Fan votes are $1 each at Broadjam, with all funds going to the voted-for bands. Division 1 competitors are Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, Old Oaks, The Rascal Theory (pictured) and Tent Show Troubadours; voting begins at 7 pm on Thursday and is open through 7 pm on Monday, June 8. Subsequent rounds featuring 12 more local performers follow the same schedule beginning Thursdays, June 11-25, with a final four finale and live voting on July 9.