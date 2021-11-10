“Art” and more art

On Nov. 1, Public Health Madison and Dane County extended its face covering requirement for public indoor spaces through 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 27. It continues to include a range of exemptions in the last order, including for the performing arts. Many venues and businesses also have instituted requirements for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to attend events. Before heading out, confirm events are still taking place and check for current guidelines on the relevant business websites or social media.

× Expand Liz Lauren Daniel José Molina (left) and Alejandra Escalante in the American Players Theatre production of "The Taming of the Shrew," 2021.

The Taming of the Shrew, Thursday, Nov. 11, American Players Theatre, Spring Green, 10:30 a.m.: While it’s one of Shakespeare’s most easily comprehended and rollicking comedies, The Taming of the Shrew has not fared well in recent years because of its undeniable sexism. APT tackles the problem play by seeing it as “a satire about how society tries to bend this couple into shapes they’re simply not built for.” Read Gwendolyn Rice's review here . ALSO: Friday (1 p.m.), Saturday (1 and 6 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.). For ticket availability (and livestream info), see americanplayers.org .

Ken Kwapis, Thursday-Friday, Nov. 11-12, UW Cinematheque, 7 p.m.: Director Ken Kwapis visits Cinematheque Nov. 11 for a screening of his 2005 film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. The movie follows four teenage girls and best friends on their respective summer vacations, keeping in touch via a pair of jeans that happens to fit each of them perfectly. Kwapis will answer questions after the film. The following night, Nov. 12, Kwapis will introduce and discuss American Graffiti, George Lucas' 1973 classic about a group of California kids and their shenanigans one night during the summer after graduating high school.

Armistice Day 2021, Thursday, Nov. 11, online, 7 p.m.: Created following World War I, Armistice Day marks the ceasefire in that war and celebrates the cause of world peace. In the U.S., it was transformed into Veterans Day in the 1950s by President Eisenhower. Madison Veterans for Peace and The Progressive magazine host a virtual event considering whether peace is in the country's future, with speakers on topics including the rise of China, the U.S. drone program, and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Musical interludes will be provided by Si Kahn and John McCutcheon. Find the livestream at facebook.com/theprogressivemagazine or youtube.com/theprogressive .

× Expand Steve Noll Photography Bob Curry, Jacob Lange and John Stanier (from left) in the Madison Theatre Guild production "Art."

Art, Thursday, Nov. 11, Bartell Theatre, 7:30 p.m.: What counts as artistic expression? And what happens if friends don't share one's definition of art? These topics are explored in the comedy Art by Yasmina Reza, currently being performed by Madison Theatre Guild as the company makes its return to the Bartell stage. ALSO: Wednesday and Friday (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday (2 p.m.), Nov. 10 and 12-13.

× Expand Beau Meyer Ashley Alberte and Ryan Siddell in the University Theatre production "Don Juan."

Don Juan, Thursday, Nov. 11, UW Vilas Hall-Hemsley Theatre, 7:30 p.m.: University Theatre goes for it with the classic tale of the libertine Don Juan. Molière, as he does in Tartuffe, focuses on the cad's hypocritical nature as he tries to stay one step ahead of those whom he's wronged. Directed by Mark H., Don Juan should be both provocative and a bit of a romp. Find tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu or at the Mitchell Theatre lobby box office, which opens one hour prior to performances. ALSO: Friday-Saturday (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.), Nov. 12-14; through Nov. 21.

Gallery Night, Friday, Nov. 12, various venues and online, 5-9 p.m.: The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s biannual visual arts “crawl” returns to 65 area galleries, museums, and other outlets (including online). Must-sees include a “celebration sale” of the final blown glass works by Richard Jones and exhibit of new drawings, at Studio Paran, 2015 Winnebago St.; colorful and inspirational works by Black Woman Heal founder Lilada Gee at Mad City Dream Homes, 1619 Monroe St., Suite 1; Usable Scraps, in which Anwar Floyd-Pruitt uses found materials to explore identity, in woodblock prints and “quilts” of scrap paper, at Edgewood College Gallery; and a site-specific installation at Arts + Literature Laboratory in which multidisciplinary visual artist Jason S. Yi uses photography, video, sculpture, drawing, multimedia and interactive elements to create a landscape reminding the viewer of contemporary threats to nature. Be sure to confirm times and locations when planning your evening; the full list can be found at mmoca.org .

ALL Open House Weekend, Nov. 12-14, Arts + Literature Laboratory: In a grand opening shindig originally planned for fall 2020, Arts + Literature Laboratory is finally getting to celebrate its new space at 111 S. Livingston St., in the heart of Madison’s new culture hotspot on the near east side. The weekend kicks off with a Gallery Night reception (5-9 p.m. Nov. 12) for current exhibits by Jason S. Yi and Alice Y. Traore, also featuring Bridge Work artists and ALL studio residents. Concerts include the Arts Quartet (3 p.m., Nov. 13) and the Emma Dayhuff Trio (7 p.m., Nov. 14), and the Watershed Reading Series continues with poets Nikki Wallschlaeger and Ellen Samuels (7 p.m., Nov. 13). The weekend also includes workshops focusing on screen printing, Anishinaabe/Métis beadwork and medicine bundle making, hip-hop dance and fabric dyeing. Everything is free to attend; find more details at artlitlab.org .

Día de los Muertos Community Altar Project, through Nov. 18, Overture Center-Rotunda Gallery: The Mexican holiday Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, is traditionally celebrated Nov. 1. This community art project hosted by the UW School of Human Ecology and partners celebrates the distinctive and sometimes macabre iconography of the day. Community members are encouraged to make their own altars, according to Mexican tradition, to remember loved ones. Anyone can participate, creating a shadow box altar to honor someone who has passed. A Remembrance and Celebration reception happens from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Garver Feed Mill. Find more info and a virtual exhibit at communityaltar.wisc.edu .

× Expand Lisa Marie Mazzucco Thomas Mesa

Madison Symphony Orchestra, Friday, Nov. 12, Overture Hall, 7:30 p.m.: The meditative Dvořák’s Cello Concerto in B Minor and Grofé’s engulfing Grand Canyon Suite, in the same program — with a multimedia projection to accompany the latter? An embarrassment of riches, plus the MSO debut of Cuban American cellist Thomas Mesa. There are also two Madison premieres of shorter works: Honegger’s tone poem “Rugby” and Walker’s “Lyric for Strings.” ALSO: Saturday (8 p.m.) and Sunday (2:30 p.m.), Nov. 13-14.

Zacc Harris Group, Friday, Nov. 12, Cafe CODA, 8 p.m.: Guitarist Zacc Harris is one of the most in-demand players on the Twin Cities scene, playing with a cornucopia of groups as well as leading several ensembles of his own. Harris is making a Madison stop on a short tour for the new album Small Wonders, a set of compositions displaying a clear melodic sensibility and a fluid touch on the guitar, as well as providing plenty of room for his bandmates to stretch out and show their own chops. Harris' compatriots for this show include trumpet/flugelhorn player John Raymond, a bandleader in his own right with Real Feels.

× Expand Kit Wood Old Crow Medicine Show

Old Crow Medicine Show, Friday, Nov. 12, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Even those who don't listen to Americana music have likely by now heard someone play the oft-covered song “Wagon Wheel.” The originators are Old Crow Medicine Show, who over the last couple decades have gone from busking to being members of the Grand Ole Opry. The Nashville-based group spent the first part of the pandemic developing the Hartland Hootenanny livestream and releasing new songs responding to it, such as “Quarantined” and “Pray for America.” They're just getting back on the road this fall, including a Sylvee concert with opener Molly Tuttle.

Going to Temple, through Nov. 13, online: Ringing in their 22nd season, Encore Studio for the Performing Arts brings back Joshua and Aunt Lauren for a revised version of 2013’s Going to Temple. The story unpacks Joshua’s place in society as an individual with autism as he and his aunt take an epic adventure to meet autism activist Temple Grandin. Going to Temple was written by KelsyAnne Schoenhaar and directed by Heather Renken for Encore, established in 2000 as Wisconsin’s first professional theater company for those with disabilities. The filmed production is available through 11 p.m. on Nov. 13; find tickets at encorestudio.org .

× Expand Eric Staniford Steve Lee

Arts for All Telethon, Saturday, Nov. 13, online, 1 p.m.: COVID prompted this telethon as a fundraiser for Arts for All Wisconsin, and in its second virtual year livestreaming on YouTube the program features APT’s James DeVita, comedian Steve Lee, The Jimmys, members of the Blue Man Group, Scott Lucas of Local H, Madison Youth Choirs, a screening of the documentary Iron Family, and more. Funds raised will go to support the group's work providing access to arts opportunities for children and adults with disabilities throughout Wisconsin, including dance, drama, creative writing, music, and visual art. Find streaming links and information on donating at artsforallwi.org.

Richard Thompson, Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 13-14, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: There have been many distinctive guitar players in the modern era. A convincing case can be made that the most instantly identifiable tone and attack on an electric is created by the hands of Fairport Convention cofounder Richard Thompson. Along with that spikily melodic, traditionally-infused guitar work, Thompson is also a very expressive singer and darkly witty songwriter who just keeps adding excellent new music to a decades-long catalog. The uninitiated are encouraged to get on the train during this two-night stand in the acoustical wonder of the Stoughton Opera House.

× Expand Nicole Hansen Raine Stern is a distinctive guitarist, with the ability to play (and fluidly mix) various styles, and a superb vocalist.

Raine Stern, Saturday, Nov. 13, Barrymore Theatre, 8 p.m.: Raine Stern is a performer whose fierce guitar playing and powerful vocal style will quickly grab the attention of any audience. Stern went from playing Madison area clubs to a spot on season 20 of The Voice on NBC earlier this year; now she is taking another step by moving to Los Angeles to continue advancing her music and advocacy for the environment and equal rights. With LINE.

Hey, ily!, Saturday, Nov. 13, UW Memorial Union-Play Circle, 8 p.m.: With the explosion of choices available just a click away in this era of streaming content overload, is it any wonder that many currently emerging musicians mix and match styles in a dizzying fashion? Case in point: Montana-based Caleb Haynes' project Hey, ily! The songs mix 8-bit video game music, screamo, power pop, folk, electronica and about any other style Haynes can think of, sometimes seemingly all happening at once while filtered through a lo-fi blanket that will make you think your speakers blew. (For those who can't live without one genre tag, similar performers are being called 5th wave emo.) What'll the kids think of next? With Lobsterfight, Your Arms Are My Cocoon.

Madison Polish Film Festival, Sunday, Nov. 14, UW Union South-Marquee, 3 p.m.: Can you name any Polish films? Directors? Actors? No? It's time to rectify this and open up a new side to your cultural life. The UW-Madison's long-running Polish Film Festival showcases the latest in Polish cinema. Films this weekend include Sweat, the tale of a fitness influencer whose life starts falling apart the more she shares online. The festival continues at Cinematheque at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, including a screening of Leave no Traces, a political story of the witness to a crime who becomes an enemy of the repressive state. More details and full schedule here .

× Expand Drew Reynolds Bootblacks

Bootblacks, Monday, Nov. 15, Crucible, 8 p.m.: On first hearing early work by Brooklyn-based Bootblacks, it could be easy to mistake them for an early 1980s post-punk band you'd missed. That's not so much the case in more recent years as the group has leavened their sound with new wave synths and other elements of electronic music into distinctive modern day darkwave. The quartet is on tour behind a remixed version of the 2020 album Thin Skies. Opening is Madison electro-pop experimenters Null Device, playing their first show since 2019.

× Expand Joan Marcus Natalie Anne Powers, Mel Weyn and Ruthy Froch in the 2019 touring production of "Fiddler on the Roof."

Fiddler on the Roof, Tuesday, Nov. 16, Overture Hall, 7:30 p.m.: During the month of giving thanks and tradition, it’s time to return to Anatevka and say hello to the boisterous but benevolent Tevye. In this production of the 1964 Tony Award-nominated Broadway sensation Fiddler on the Roof, a poor Jewish father, rooted in the traditions of his faith, grapples with the changing times of czarist Russia as his three eldest daughters begin to fall in love and challenge the rules their small village has held dear. Directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher, this touring production is choreographed by Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter and stars Israeli theater and film actor Yehezkel Lazarov as Tevye. ALSO: Wednesday-Thursday (7:30 p.m.), Friday (8 p.m.), Saturday (2 and 8 p.m.) and Sunday (1 and 6:30 p.m.), Nov. 17-21.

Lemonheads, Tuesday, Nov. 16, Majestic Theatre, 8 p.m.: The Lemonheads make early '90s pop like Nirvana and Pearl Jam didn't exist, and that's okay. “Into Your Arms” in Before Sunrise is still, come on, perfect. With Soft Kill, Hey Rocco.

× Expand BB: Nathaniel Wilder/QM: Joey Mendolia Blair Braverman wrote "Dogs on the Trail: A Year in the Life" with Quince Mountain (inset).

Blair Braverman + Quince Mountain, Wednesday, Nov. 17, online, 7 p.m.: Professional dog mushers and co-authors of Dogs on the Trail: A Year in the Life, Blair Braverman and Quince Mountain will discuss their new book at this virtual A Room of One’s Own event. The book follows a year in the life of the BraverMountain mushing team, telling the stories not just of racing, but also the day-to-day of raising and training sled dogs. The married couple live in northern Wisconsin, where they raise their sled dogs. Register here .

Noj Tsiab (Pre-New Year) Celebration, Thursday, Nov. 18, Life Center Madison, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: The Hmong “pre-New Year” celebration tradition continues locally with this annual luncheon thanking the community and the spirits for a good harvest and healthy life. Traditional Hmong food will be served along with a participatory making of Hmong mochi, which sounds like a blast — it involves a large hammer, a hollow log and grilling the paste into a pancake. Free, but RSVP to may.lor@thehmonginstitute.org or call 608-692-8918.

Our Kind of Happy Hour, Thursday, Nov. 18, Chazen Museum of Art, 6:30 p.m.: During the pandemic this Chazen program went virtual, but it's now back live (with a virtual option on Facebook ). Indigenous artists Anastasia Adams and nibiiwakamigkwe will speak on “Indigenous Sovereignty: Land, Food, Art,” and perform excerpts from the multidisciplinary collaboration Taiquaa//Ambe Omaa (come here). A storytelling component will be augmented with throat singing. Free, but RSVP required for IRL attendance.

× Expand Jabari Jacobs Phony Ppl

Phony Ppl, Thursday, Nov. 18, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Phony Ppl combines jazz, hip-hop, R&B, reggae, soul and rock with an almost impromptu feel, and the quintet’s concerts celebrate Black American music and musical expression. Made up of Brooklyn-born artists, the collaborative and creative band was formed in 2008 and has created several self-released albums. The group has worked with some big names in the music industry, releasing “Fkn Around” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and “On My Shit” featuring Joey Bada$$.

Michael Perry, Thursday, Nov. 18, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: Wisconsin's modern-day renaissance man, Michael Perry is an author, humorist, newspaper columnist, singer/songwriter, musician, pig farmer and storyteller. He’ll bring his narrative chops to Stoughton for a two-and-a-half-hour evening of the down-home and often hilarious tales that have earned his status as one of the state’s most charming artists. Many stories will no doubt be familiar to long-time fans (“The Beer Tent,” Pickup Truck Love,” “Gonna Hafta Puller”), but — as he’s previously said about these kinds of performances — “it’s also fun to be mid-show, trigger some memory or recollection and just chase after it.”

× Expand courtesy Jin-Wen Yu Dance Jin-Wen Yu Dance and the UW Dance Department present "Non Ordinary" Nov. 18-20.

Non Ordinary, Nov. 18-20, UW Lathrop Hall-H'Doubler Performance Space: Jin-Wen Yu Dance and the UW Dance Department present a concert of new works choreographed by Yu. Non Ordinary considers the interruptions to everyday life caused by the pandemic. Has it resulted in new ways of looking at the world around us? Expect traditional boundaries between the audience and performers to be shifted. Performances are at 8 p.m. on Nov. 18-19 and 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 20; an audience talkback follows the Nov. 18 concert. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

× Expand Jerry Kember The Big Payback

The Big Payback album release, Thursday, Nov. 18, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Veteran Madison band The Big Payback mixes rock, soul and jazz into a potent, hard-hitting sound. At this show, the band unleashes This is The Big Payback: Live at the High Noon, recorded at their 10th anniversary concert in 2019. The release will be available on CD at the show; fans of vinyl can preorder a double LP version. The Big Payback's previous album, Animal Brain, was the MAMA Jazz Album of the Year winner in 2017. With Panchromatic Steel.