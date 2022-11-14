What to do in Madison this week: CodaFest, ‘Feeding Beatrice’ and more Isthmus Picks

Nonprofit Night Out & Volunteer Fair, Monday, Nov. 14, Lodgic Everyday Community, 4-7 p.m.: Many people never consider how nonprofits make their community a better place, but increasingly these groups and agencies are taking on a greater share of the responsibility for making strong communities. Nonprofit Night Out & Volunteer Fair will highlight more than a dozen Madison area nonprofits. If you've been harboring thoughts of volunteering or otherwise giving back, this event can help you explore what nonprofit might be a good fit for you. Tabling groups range from the Literacy Network to the UW Arboretum. Free, but organizers ask that you register for tickets at eventbrite.com/e/432218285527 .

× Expand courtesy Union Square & Co. A close-up of author Andrew L. Seidel. Andrew L. Seidel

Andrew Seidel, Monday, Nov. 14, Central Library 7 p.m.: In the new book American Crusade: How the Supreme Court is Weaponizing Religious Freedom , constitutional and civil rights attorney Andrew Seidel examines pivotal Supreme Court cases over the last 30 years and argues that the constitutional right to religious freedom has been invoked not just to argue cases, but to force religion onto others. From historic cases to the recent fall of Roe v. Wade, Seidel explains how religious freedom has been weaponized by the Supreme Court. Join Seidel at this event presented by the Wisconsin Book Festival.

Thanksgiving Basket Drive, through Nov. 20, Goodman Community Center: Each November, the Goodman Community Center assembles meal kits for a full Thanksgiving dinner for Dane County families, and this year their goal is to serve 4,000 households (the deadline to sign up was Oct. 28). That's a lot of turkeys and other items to collect, and you can be a part of it by donating food items from the list or a monetary donation by Nov. 20. Find the grocery list, drop-off times and more info on donating at goodmancenter.org/thanksgiving .

× Expand courtesy Lyla June A close-up of Lyla June. Lyla June

The Power of Indigenous Knowledge in an Age of Neocolonialism, Monday, Nov. 14, UW Discovery Building-DeLuca Forum, 7 p.m.: Don't let the weighty title of this talk scare you off; it should be an empowering evening. Speaker Lyla June is of Diné (Navajo), Tsétsêhéstâhese (Cheyenne) and European heritage, and is a poet, musician and community organizer. She will discuss Indigenous rights, sustainable traditional land practices and more as part of the Wisconsin Union Directorate's Distinguished Lecture Series .

Eric Baillies, through Nov. 20, Garver Feed Mill: Madison photographer Eric Baillies has distinguished himself by using 19th century photographic techniques and equipment to create a stunning body of work. Baillies uses large format cameras, glass plates and a variety of chemicals to produce photos the way Mathew Brady did during the Civil War. The exhibit runs through Nov. 20; gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Friday, and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.

× Expand Jim Barnard A person looks out a window. Amy Quan Barry

Journeys: An Evening with Quan Barry, Tuesday, Nov, 15, UW Discovery Building, 7 p.m.: Amy Quan Barry, the Lorraine Hansberry Professor of English at UW-Madison will read from her work that spans two decades at the university as poet, novelist and playwright. Register at warf.org (including for a Zoom option) for this Crossroads of Ideas series event.

Stones in His Pockets, through Nov. 20, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: It's getting chilly out there, as APT introduces its final show of the season inside the Touchstone. Stones in His Pockets, a story of Irishmen down on their luck hired as Hollywood extras, is sort of a seize-the-day tragicomedy. Nate Burger and Marcus Trushinski play every role in the show, and the audience will be in good hands. Find the schedule and tickets at americanplayers.org, and read Gwendolyn Rice's review here.

× Expand Jeff Alexander A band playing at the Crystal Corner Bar. David Hecht & the Who Dat

David Hecht & the Who Dat, Tuesday, Nov. 15, Crystal Corner Bar, 8 p.m.: The long-awaited return of live music to the Crystal Corner Bar includes the return of monthly residency shows as well. New Orleans-inspired David Hecht & the Who Dat plays the bar’s front corner space the third Tuesday of every month. Along with veteran guitarist Hecht (Primitive Culture), the core band includes bassist Phil Lyons (VO5) and Chris Di Bernardo (Natty Nation, Mama Digdown’s). The fourth player can be somewhat of a surprise, from sax player Nicholas Bartell to jazz violinist Jon Vriesacker to keyboardist David Stoler; it's a clubhouse for quality local musicians of all kinds, folks who simply show up and plug in.

The Driftless Revelers, Wednesday, Nov. 16, Red Rooster, 6 p.m.: Eau Claire's Driftless Revelers will bring good cheer to Madison with their scrappy string-based freak-folk, featuring songs from their new album, American Fork Standards. Songs like “Meat Raffle Mambo,” “Wisconsin Saturday Nights” and “Jesus Shaves” that both revere and good-naturedly poke fun at state culture may remind listeners of Lou and Peter Berryman or even the old Free Hot Lunch! band.

Questioning Things: A Quarter Century of Material Culture Studies at UW-Madison, through Nov. 20, UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Ruth Davis Design Gallery: Questioning Things focuses on the study of material culture; that is, the study of the objects of the past, from teapots to chairs to shoes. The “conversational” exhibit is dotted with the kinds of questions that those who study material culture ask, with a nod to the UW's quarter century of scholars in the field, and visitors are prompted to consider their own answers.

× Expand Burrell Sunrise Alexis Lombre

Coda Fest, Nov. 16-20, Cafe Coda: Cafe Coda has been a steadfast presence since reopening on Williamson Street in 2018 — including a rapid transition to the virtual world in 2020 to keep the music flowing through pandemic times. And in mid-November, the venue will be the center of the jazz world during the inaugural Coda Fest. The lineup: Sun Ra Arkestra (led by Marshall Allen), Roscoe Mitchell, Thaddeus Tukes Trio, Alexis Lombre Quartet, Chicago Yestet, Lynne Arriale Trio...and that is just the start. Evening sets are packaged as a group of shows for one ticket price, and there is also an option for a full-fest ticket; early afternoon shows are free. Find the full schedule and tickets at cafecoda.club , and read Michael Muckian's preview here .

× Expand Ross Zentner Two people in the kitchen. Candace Thomas (left) and Jamal James in "Feeding Beatrice: A Gothic Tale," Forward Theater, 2022.

Feeding Beatrice: A Gothic Tale, through Nov. 20, Overture Center-Playhouse: This dark comedy by up-and-coming playwright Kirsten Greenidge takes on both the familiar trope of the haunted house and social issues. In this second production of Forward Theater's season, a young couple buys an old house haunted by the spirit Beatrice, who keeps upping the ante on her invasion into their lives. Greenidge's exploration of race and class in Feeding Beatrice: A Gothic Tale will be augmented by programs before each Saturday performance (at 6:30 p.m.), discussing horror noire, the history of housing discrimination in Madison, and playwright Lorraine Hansberry. Performances are at 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sundays, plus 2 p.m., Nov. 12 and 19. Read Gwendolyn Rice's review here.

Noj Tsiab, Thursday, Nov. 17, Life Center Madison, 10 a.m.: The Hmong “pre-New Year” of Noj Tsiab is a happy way to celebrate or learn more about a tradition that thanks the community (all are welcome) and the spirits for a good harvest and healthy life. The event features Hmong rituals, dancing and music, and is capped by a luncheon of delicious Hmong foods. Free, but RSVP to may.lor@thehmonginstitute.org or call 608-692-8918.

Alison Townsend, Thursday, Nov. 17, Mystery to Me, 6 p.m.: Wisconsin writer Alison Townsend will be discussing her book, The Green Hour: A Natural History of Home, with Madison poet Marilyn Annucci live and in-person at this Mystery to Me bookstore event. Townsend, who has published several volumes of poetry, turns to the essay here to parse five rural and wilderness landscapes, and how we as humans connect to the land. Free, but advance tickets are recommended (or register for the Crowdcast stream here ). Note, this event was rescheduled from Oct. 20.

× Expand Martin Vire A man with a guitar sits by a wall. Marsden

Marsden, Thursday, Nov. 17, High Noon Saloon, 7 p.m.: On the new album Tune It Out, Madison singer-songwriter and guitarist Marsden channels the angst generated by the overwhelming nature of modern life into driving modern rock, with a dash of '90s grunge for spice. It's a worthy follow-up to the 2017 space-themed concept album, Gravity. Marsden celebrates the release of Turn It Up with this concert, also featuring sets by IT-themed punk heroes Help Desk and Queens of the Stone Age tribute The Regular Johns.

× Expand Steve Noll Two people wearing dresses. Cast members of "Act a Lady," StageQ, 2022.

Act a Lady, through Nov. 19, Bartell Theatre: StageQ takes on Jordan Harrison's play, Act a Lady, set in a Midwestern hamlet during Prohibition. The town's men decide to put on a play in which they portray women — and as we have known since Shakespeare's time, this is a situation ripe for both comedy and growing self-awareness. Harrison has a good feel for the complexities of gender roles and the script is a good fit for StageQ. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (4 p.m. on Nov. 19) and 4 p.m., Nov. 13.