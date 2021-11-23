Ready, set, holidays

The face covering requirement from Public Health Madison and Dane County is set to expire at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 27. However, many venues and businesses continue to maintain requirements for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry, as well as potentially face masks. Before heading out, confirm events are still taking place and check for current guidelines on the relevant business websites or social media accounts.

× Expand Jesse Chieffo Kevin Bozeman

Kevin Bozeman's Pre-Thanksgiving Show, Wednesday, Nov. 24, Comedy on State, 7:30 and 10 p.m.: Comedian Kevin Bozeman started his career as part of Madison's competitive open mic scene. Two decades later, the annual Thanksgiving eve show he coordinates has become a local comedy institution, often including soon-to-be stand-up stars (and surprise special guests who already are). Along with Bozeman, this year's lineup includes heavy hitters Chad Daniels and Darryl Lenox and fast-rising Chicago-based stand-ups Marilee and Joey Villagomez. The early show is sold out; check ticket availability here .

× Expand Luis Armacanqui Rebulú

Latin Music Fest, Wednesday, Nov. 24, Majestic Theatre, 8:30 p.m.: This annual concert is a perfect primer for the uninitiated to the Madison area's vibrant Latin music scene, and a can't-miss event for those already in the know. This year's lineup is packed as always, featuring Charanga Agozá, Latin Pride Orquesta, Grupo Rebulú and the Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Super Band; DJ Latin Fresh spins between sets, and The Capitol Social offers dance lessons. The concert honors the memory of legendary Cuban musician Adelberto Álvarez, who grew up in Madison sister city Camaguey; proceeds from the concert will be used to send medical supplies and food to the Cuban city.

Thanksgiving free meals, Thursday, Nov. 25, various locations/times: No one should go hungry as we celebrate the harvest, and there are multiple options for those not in a position to whip up a feast themselves. Calvary Gospel Church (1-3 p.m.; facebook.com/events/3296005397347811 ), Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (drive through, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; gslcwi.com ); and Delta Beer Lab (3-5 p.m.; facebook.com/events/443567280468915 ) are all serving meals on Thanksgiving Day. Prepared meals for pickup are available from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Nov. 23 and 10 a.m-4 p.m. on Nov. 24 at River Food Pantry ( riverfoodpantry.org ). Please see individual web pages for more details.

Madison Makers Market, Friday, Nov. 26, several venues, noon-5 p.m.: The Madison Makers Market offers a way to shop locally this Black Friday. Vendors of all kinds will display and sell their handmade goods at eight near east-side locations: B/85rink Lounge, Giant Jones Brewing, High Noon Saloon, Imaginary Factory, Old Sugar Distillery, State Line Distillery, The Sylvee and Vintage Brewing Capitol East. With jewelry, candles, knit and paper goods, kids toys, photography, baked goods and more, the Madison Makers Market is the perfect spot to pick out a gift for a loved one or for yourself. The fourth annual Black Friday event includes a pub crawl. Find vendor lists at madisonmakersmarket.com .

× Expand facebook.com/HenryVilasZoo A 2019 display at Henry Vilas Zoo's Zoo Lights exhibit.

Zoo Lights, Friday, Nov. 26, Henry Vilas Zoo, 5:30-8:30 p.m.: 'Tis the season of holiday light displays, and one of the more elaborate incarnations can be found at Henry Vilas Zoo's annual Zoo Lights display, which opens on Thanksgiving weekend. Along with the chance to see what the animals are up to during the early evening hours, Santa will be on hand for photos (through Dec. 23) and tickets include unlimited carousel rides. Zoo Lights is open from 5:30-8:30 pm Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 19, and also Dec. 20-23 and 26-30. Pick your entrance time and buy tickets at henryvilaszoo.gov/home/lights .

The Gift of the Magi, Friday, Nov. 26, American Players Theatre, Spring Green, 7 p.m.: This musical adaptation of the O. Henry story by James DeVita and Josh Schmidt was staged during several holiday seasons by APT about a decade back, and The Gift of the Magi makes its return in 2021. On viewing the 2012 incarnation , Isthmus critic Jennifer A. Smith called the play “truly special for its organic melding of storytelling and music and its just-right holiday message.” Returning to the roles of Jim and Della are Marcus Truschinski and Kelsey Brennan; Malkia Stampley takes over the director's chair. ALSO: Saturday-Sunday (6 p.m.) and Wednesday (1 p.m.), Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1. Through Dec. 19. Find available tickets here .

× Expand facebook.com/Slipjig-523695191139876 SlipJig at Durward's Glen.

Friends of the State Street Family holiday benefit, Saturday, Nov. 27, Bos Meadery, 5 p.m.: Local nonprofit Friends of the State Street Family assists the unhoused population in Madison with basic survival needs, and also works to build relationships in the community. Learn more about the organization at this benefit concert, which features a strong lineup of local roots and folk musicians: Kris Sheehan, Celtic sounds from SlipJig and guests, a duo performance by Getaway Drivers members Iris Hutchings and Ken Keeley, and the wide-ranging song catalog of Gaines & Wagoner.

× Expand Paul S. Howell Hanah Jon Taylor in front of Lake Monona.

Hanah Jon Taylor Artet, Saturday, Nov. 27, Cafe Coda, 7 and 9 p.m.: In these special Thanksgiving weekend performances, Taylor will be on woodwinds and joined by Justin Dillard on piano, Khari Lemuel on cello, Dushun Mosley on percussion and Ari Smith on bass. Hanging at this near east neighborhood spot should be a chill way to decompress after family/shopping frenzy. Find tickets at cafecoda.club.

Beach Bunny, Saturday, Nov. 27, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: This indie-pop band, known best for their 2018 single "Prom Queen," will perform at The Sylvee. The Chicago-based quartet released their first full length album, Honeymoon, in February 2020. Led by songwriter and singer Lili Trifilio, the group encapsulates the angst and frustration of a young person in their music. With Miloe. Tickets at thesylvee.com.

× Expand Tiffany Fellenz The Blowtorches (from left): Tim Gordon, Dougie Cyanide, Steve Golla, Andy Thorson.

The Blowtorches, Saturday, Nov. 27, The Rigby, 9 p.m.: The rock doesn't stop with this lineup, including Janesville area groups Jazzcore Friction (formerly The Red Flags) and Party Marty & the Dirt Bags, and Madison-based Clash/punk tribute act The Dead Johnnys. It's anchored by The Blowtorches, an aptly named long-running Wisconsin band that plays about the most intense variation on the rockabilly sound you are likely to hear anywhere. Guitarist Andy Thorson and wailing lead singer Steve Golla are back in business with a new rhythm section (bassist Tim Gordon, drummer Dougie Cyanide ) and ready to burn up the house. Don't forget to ask them about this summer's 7-inch release.

Madison County, Saturday, Nov. 27, Pooley's, 9 p.m.: Long one of the Madison area's most popular modern country bands, Madison County also maintains a busy gig schedule. That was put on hold by COVID, but the group used the downtime to start working on new songs. That new material has been emerging via a series of music videos (posted at madcounty.com and on YouTube) — and also on stage as live shows have returned, including this Thanksgiving weekend throwdown at Pooley's.

× Expand Andrea Paulseth Nickolas Butler

Local Author Holiday Market, Sunday, Nov. 28, Leopold's Books Bar Caffe, 4-6 p.m.: If you're still trying to figure out Christmas presents for that hard-to-buy-for person on your list, why not help them explore Wisconsin's thriving fiction scene? Get new buzzed-about books signed by four acclaimed area writers at this one-stop event featuring Quan Barry (We Ride Upon Sticks), Nickolas Butler (Godspeed), Christina Clancy (Shoulder Season) and Ann Garvin (I Thought You Said This Would Work).

Taiyamo Denku, Sunday, Nov. 28, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: A master of freestyling, Milwaukee emcee Taiyamo Denku is also an ultra-prolific recording artist. The 2020 album Den Bo Wu also shows Denku to be an inventive collaborator, featuring bars from various Wu-Tang Clan members and associates as well as Madison's own RamBunxious. With Urban Legend, Dash Dub, OX, CHAS. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com.

× Expand Matthew Bushey Willy Porter

Willy Porter, Wednesday, Dec. 1, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Do you need to hear “Jesus on the Grille” (“he's the potentate of haulin' freight”) right about now? Somehow, this flippant Porter classic seems right for the moment, and while we can't guarantee the Milwaukee singer-songwriter will perform this one, there's plenty more wit in the catalog. With the indie stylings of Brett Newski & the No Tomorrow, this show's a no-brainer must-see. Tickets at majesticmadison.com.

Northside Arts Collective Social, Thursday, Dec. 2, Bierock, 7 p.m.: The Northside Artists Group, founded in 2005 with a focus on the visual arts, has been reborn as the Northside Arts Collective, with an expanded mission including the literary and performing arts. The new co-leaders of the organization are Our Vibrant Community founder Rhiannon Gurley and SmereTactics founder Sara Meredith; the team is currently conducting a survey (tinyurl.com/northsideartssurvey) of what north-side creatives are interested in. The survey results will be discussed at the first NAC Arts Social, where you can also learn more about the collective and how to become a member.

× Expand Sheryl Clark Photography The Nielsen Trust

The Nielsen Trust, Thursday, Dec. 2, Majestic, 7 p.m.: It's not a financial plan, it's a rock band. The Nielsens in this case are Daxx, Miles and Rick, all veteran musicians from the Rockford area, joined by Miles' wife, singer-songwriter Kelly Steward. (Hint: You may have seen these three family members at past Madison shows by Cheap Trick and Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts.) Expect songs from everyone's catalogs and plenty of rock 'n roll stories. With Dan Hubbard. Tickets at majesticmadison.com.

Common Chord, Thursday, Dec. 2, Brink Lounge, 7 p.m.: Beginning as a duo project of former Sticky Fingers members Michael Bryant and Tracy Jane Comer, Common Chord quickly grew into a quintet with the addition of Faye Bruggink, Bruce Buttel and Delores Jenison. Together, the band brings some serious multi-instrumental chops and winning vocal harmonies to a wide range of material, from folk to the Great American Songbook to classic rock. For this concert they'll mix in some holiday music, both familiar, newly arranged, and newly composed by Common Chord members. Donations for admission benefit Porchlight .

× Expand Mats Rudels Kiro Kopulos and Nila Voss (from left) in “The Norse Tree of Life,” part of "Winter Fantasia" from Kanopy Dance Company.

Winter Fantasia, Thursday, Dec. 2, Overture Center-Promenade Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Winter dance does not begin and end at The Nutcracker, and Kanopy Dance Company is devoted to making sure Madison audiences can see modern dance that grows out of the frosty season. This year's program stems partly from Scandinavian folklore, with “Once Upon a Winter's Eve” and the “Norse Tree of Life,” plus a change to a faster urban pace with “Winter in The City,” inspired by Leonard Bernstein’s score for On the Town. ALSO: Friday (7:30 p.m.), Saturday (2 and 5 p.m.) and Sunday (1 and 4 p.m.), Dec. 3-5; find more info at kanopydance.org.