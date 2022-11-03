What to do in Madison this weekend: Wisconsin Doomed & Stoned, ‘Salome’ and more Isthmus Picks

The Final Question? Global Realignments and Prospects for a Livable World, Thursday, Nov. 3, online, noon: The title of this lecture promises a discussion of weighty topics. There are few thinkers better prepared to pull together the myriad threads woven into our modern day existential crisis than scholar, author and activist Noam Chomsky. This virtual talk is hosted by the Center for the Humanities and Havens Wright Center for Social Justice at UW-Madison; register here for a link to the webinar.

× Expand courtesy LOUD A selection of altar boxes. Part of the 2022 Día de Los Muertos community altar boxes exhibit, curated by Roberto Torres Mata.

Día de los Muertos, Nov. 3-4, Madison Enterprise Center-Common Wealth Gallery: Day of the Dead is celebrated throughout Mexico as a traditional way to honor family and relatives. Retired UW professor Carolyn Smythe Kallenborn initiated local celebrations in Dane County over the past decade to create individual “altar boxes” to honor loved ones; in 2022, Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD) is coordinating the exhibit and related events. Altar and art exhibit featuring Tomy Tepepa and Tanay Rivera takes place Thursday at 6 p.m. followed by a poetry reading at 7 p.m.; on Friday, the exhibit is open (at 6 p.m.) as part of Gallery Night.

Driftless Film Festival, Nov. 3-6, Mineral Point Opera House: In its 13th season, the Driftless Film Festival will showcase independent films from Wisconsin and beyond. Among the films to be shown are Trace the Line, about two American artists in 2020, and Sharp Stick, about a 26-year-old Hollywood resident who begins an affair with her older employer. Another of the full-length films is Mama Bears, about two mothers turned LGBTQ+ activists by their powerful love for their queer children. Short films will accompany most full-length films, and also be screened during the “Driftless Short Film Series” and “DFF Kids” programs. Find the full schedule and tickets at driftlessfilmfestival.com .

× Expand Raymond Alva A man standing in front of a wall. Cory Henry

Cory Henry, Thursday, Nov. 3, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 p.m.: After leaving Snarky Puppy to focus on his solo career in 2018, singer-songwriter, keys player and producer Cory Henry has remained a frequent collaborator with other artists. Henry's own Something to Say album was a 2022 Grammy nominee in the Progressive R&B Album category, and his smoothly soulful summer 2022 release, Operation Funk, is a strong contender to nab another nod. Henry announced plans to retire from the music business on Twitter in September, so don't sleep on this Wisconsin Union Theater concert.

Feeding Beatrice: A Gothic Tale, Nov. 3-20, Overture Center-Playhouse: This dark comedy by up-and-coming playwright Kirsten Greenidge takes on both the familiar trope of the haunted house and social issues. In this second production of Forward Theater's season, a young couple buys an old house haunted by the spirit Beatrice, who keeps upping the ante on her invasion into their lives. Greenidge's exploration of race and class in Feeding Beatrice: A Gothic Tale will be augmented by programs before each Saturday performance (at 6:30 p.m.), discussing horror noire, the history of housing discrimination in Madison, and playwright Lorraine Hansberry. Performances are at 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sundays, plus 2 p.m., Nov. 12 and 19.

× Expand Alysse Gafkjen Three people in front of a gray background. The Wood Brothers

The Wood Brothers, Thursday, Nov. 3, Barrymore Theatre, 8 p.m.: A busy 2022 for roots trio The Wood Brothers has included work on a forthcoming album and lots of touring, including summer swings with Guster and Greensky Bluegrass and now a fall swing through the Midwest. Their most recent release, the 2020 album Kingdom in My Mind, added another solid chapter to a catalog of songs masterfully mixing folk, blues and jazz with empathetic lyrics. With Steve Poltz.

Jen Fulwiler, Thursday, Nov. 3, Majestic, 8 p.m.: A standup comedian and mother of six, Jen Fulwiler visits Madison for a night of laughs on her “The Minivan Fabulous Tour.” Known for converting to Catholicism (from atheism), Fulwiler jokes about motherhood, religion and her day-to-day life. The former SiriusXM talk radio host left her role amid the pandemic to launch her own podcast, and The Jen Fulwiler Show debuted in the Comedy Top 10 on iTunes. Tickets here .

× Expand Liz Lauren One person sitting and one person laying down on stage. Nate Burger (left) and Marcus Truschinski in "Stones in His Pockets," American Players Theatre, 2022.

Stones in His Pockets, through Nov. 20, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: It's getting chilly out there, as APT introduces its final show of the season inside the Touchstone. Stones in His Pockets, a story of Irishmen down on their luck hired as Hollywood extras, is sort of a seize-the-day tragicomedy. Nate Burger and Marcus Trushinski play every role in the show, and the audience will be in good hands. Find the schedule and tickets at americanplayers.org .

Gallery Night, Friday, Nov. 4, 5-9 p.m.: This twice-yearly event that “showcases the city’s vibrant arts community” is organized by MMoCA, but is scattered at venues around the city — from restaurants and real estate offices to small galleries and artist studios. For a complete list of participating venues, see mmoca.org .

Ex Libris: New Recipe, Friday, Nov. 4, Central Library, 7 p.m.: The Madison Public Library Foundation accomplishes much good in the community, from supporting our local libraries to putting on the Wisconsin Book Festival to giving away free books. This 12th annual Ex Libris fall fundraiser again adopts “New Recipe” as its theme, this year with noms from more than 40 area restaurants, breweries and other vendors. Music from Toco Beach Steelpan and Mama Digdown's Brass Band. Find tickets and more info at mplfoundation.org ; note, ticket sales end at 10 a.m., Nov. 4, and will not be sold at the door.

Act a Lady, Nov. 4-19, Bartell Theatre: StageQ takes on Jordan Harrison's play, Act a Lady, set in a Midwestern hamlet during Prohibition. The town's men decide to put on a play in which they portray women — and as we have known since Shakespeare's time, this is a situation ripe for both comedy and growing self-awareness. Harrison has a good feel for the complexities of gender roles and the script is a good fit for StageQ. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (4 p.m. on Nov. 19) and 4 p.m., Nov. 13.

× Expand Kat Schleicher A close-up of Donna Woodall. Donna Woodall

Donna Woodall Group, Friday, Nov. 4, UW Memorial Union-Play Circle, 7:30 p.m.: Donna Woodall is a Milwaukee middle school English teacher and bandleader who sings at the altar of pop and jazz. “If Carole King and Cassandra Wilson had a baby,” she says, “they’d produce me.” Woodall followed her late mother’s steps onto the stage, and shares a passion for performance shaped during a childhood of sing-alongs, church choirs, and movie musicals. This free concert is part of the DIG Jazz series, a combined presentation of Madison Music Collective, Arts + Literature Lab, and Memorial Union Theater.

Salome, Nov. 4 and 6, Overture Hall: Based on a play by Oscar Wilde, Richard Strauss' opera adaptation of Salome was a sensation when it debuted in 1905 — and a scandal, initially banned in London and Vienna and canceled after one performance at the Met in New York City. It will also be Madison Opera's first production of a work by Strauss, featuring Amanda Majeski (a singer at the 2021 Opera in the Park concert) in the title role. Sung in German with projected English translation, the performances are at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 and 2:30 p.m., Nov. 6.

× Expand Stacie Huckeba Todd Snider with lurking guitar. Todd Snider

Todd Snider, Friday, Nov. 4, Barrymore Theatre, 8 p.m.: There’s a reason Todd Snider was a go-to support act on tour with the late John Prine: Snider has the same high-wattage wit in his lyrics with a large dose of Seattle cynicism mixed in. Even though he’s recorded since the early 1990s Snider says he’s first and foremost a live troubadour. In some ways he’s never left the sofa circuit and continues his zany oral tradition in the vein of Mark Twain, if Mark Twain smoked high-quality weed. Rolling Stone calls him “America’s sharpest musical storyteller.”

Anna Tivel, Friday, Nov. 4, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Indie folk artist Anna Tivel is on tour behind the August album Outsiders. The Oregon-based singer-songwriter has a knack for storytelling through her music and lyrics, and Outsiders is no different. The album’s title track is a reflection on the first moon landing, written while watching an Apollo 11 documentary. Through her music and characters, Tivel explores love, loss and hope. With Christopher Porterfield. Tickets here .

× Expand Ilana Natasha Photography A person in a turkey costume in front of Goodman Community Center. Goodman Community Center's Thanksgiving basket Drive is underway.

Thanksgiving Basket Drive, through Nov. 20, Goodman Community Center: Each November, the Goodman Community Center assembles meal kits for a full Thanksgiving dinner for Dane County families, and this year their goal is to serve 4,000 households (the deadline to sign up was Oct. 28). That's a lot of turkeys and other items to collect, and you can be a part of it by donating food items from the list or a monetary donation by Nov. 20. Find the grocery list, drop-off times and more info on donating at goodmancenter.org/thanksgiving .

UW Open Studio Day, Saturday, Nov. 5, UW Humanities Building, 6th and 7th floors; and Art Lofts, noon-6 p.m.: For many people — artists, wannabe artists and the admittedly unartistic — there is nothing like the romance of an artist's studio, and if it's a studio in art school, all the better. More than 50 artist studios will be open at UW-Madison, with student artists on hand to talk about their work, practice and process. The UW's program features a variety of media, from painting to woodworking, photography, glassmaking, printmaking and mixed media.

× Expand courtesy Mothership Three people wearing classic rock shirts posing for a photo. Mothership

Wisconsin Doomed & Stoned, Saturday, Nov. 5, High Noon Saloon, 6 p.m.: This chunky festival will feature six loud and proud heavy psych/rock/metal/blues bands from Wisconsin, Iowa and Texas. They include proto-metal power trio The Well, doom rockers Mothership, psychedelic sludgers Druids, the stoner-rock duo 20 Watt Tombstone, and two of Madison’s own heaviest and doomiest bands: Cold Black River and Twichard. These groups represent what festival organizers call “the latest and best in the Sabbath Legacy.” Lightweights need not attend.

Flannel Fest, Saturday, Nov. 5, Funk's Pub, Fitchburg, 6 p.m.: Flannel Fest will return for its ninth year of warmth-bringing music, featuring Minnesota rock n’ roll band The 4onthefloor, Americana and classic-rock inspired band The Mascot Theory, and Americana-rock group Beth Kille Band. But wait, there's more: The night also includes sets by Wisconsin-raised trio Bascom Hill, and husband and wife duo Natural Satellite. Flannel Fest benefits Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund, a nonprofit that works to keep heat and power on across Wisconsin for elderly people, people with disabilities, veterans, and working families with young children in crisis. Tickets here .

× Expand Daymon Gardner Ani DiFranco in front of a gray background. Ani DiFranco

Ani DiFranco, Saturday, Nov. 5, Overture Center, 8 p.m.: The legendary “little folksinger” is back in Madison for a celebration of her most recent release, Revolutionary Love, and iconic music from over the years. Despite the nickname, DiFranco is widely known for a personal and hypnotic fusion of multiple genres. Her discography knows no bounds, featuring collaborations with the likes of Bob Dylan, Michael Franti, Utah Phillips and even Prince. With Gracie & Rachel, Pieta Brown, and Jocelyn Mackenzie.

The Civil Engineers, Saturday, Nov. 5, Harmony Bar, 9 p.m.: The Civil Engineers are one of Madison’s great, big soul and R&B bands, sprawling across the stage with as many as seven players. Lead singer Molly Fish is a Tina Turner-style shouter who never rests, never lets up. The band has a community conscience, too; this show is a “Get Out the Vote” benefit for the League of Women Voters, just three days before the general election. With Magic Conch .

× Expand Dan Jarvis A fabulous hat and four band members. Bev Rage & the Drinks

Bev Rage & the Drinks, Saturday, Nov. 5, Mickey's Tavern, 10 p.m.: “Drink Water,” a song from the Bev Rage & the Drinks album Exes & Hexes , should be loved by basically any band who plays late night rock club shows (and certainly will be covered by some). The album's high-energy pop-punk should make for a real throwdown when presented by the band in person, fronted by seven-foot-tall guitarist-singer and drag queen Beverly Rage. A top-notch rockin' lineup is rounded out by Heavy Looks and Heather the Jerk.

Magdalena Bay, Sunday, Nov. 6, Majestic, 8 p.m.: The electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay — Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin — were already old hands at remote collaboration when the pandemic hit, as they were making music and releasing numerous singles while attending different colleges as far back as 2016. Their 2021 debut, Mercurial World, is now out in a deluxe edition, and the duo is on tour with their glossy synth sounds and arresting visuals (for a sample, check out the colorfully odd video for “ Unconditional ”). With Bayli, whose new Stories 2 EP is out now.