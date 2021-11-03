Of open studios and MAMAs

On Nov. 1, Public Health Madison and Dane County extended its face covering requirement for public indoor spaces through 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 27. It continues to include a range of exemptions in the last order, including for the performing arts. Many venues and businesses also have instituted requirements for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to attend events. Before heading out, confirm events are still taking place and check for current guidelines on the relevant business websites or social media accounts.

Todd Snider, Thursday, Nov. 4, Barrymore Theatre, 7:30 p.m.: When the pandemic put the kibosh on touring last year, Todd Snider was among the first to pivot to a weekly livestream. Initially billed with the highly appropriate moniker “What it Is,” the Sunday morning event eventually became “The Get Together." Both incarnations were a bright spot each weekend, with Snider’s songs and storytelling helping many of us who were missing the emotional connection of in-person concerts. The songs on Snider’s latest album, The First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder, draw on his experience in the role of providing weekly inspiration during a dark time, and also offer tribute to friends lost during the pandemic, including John Prine. With Chicago Farmer.

× Expand courtesy LunART LunART Chamber Music Collective

LunART Chamber Music Collective, Thursday, Nov. 4, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 7:30 p.m.: LunART presents “RESILIENCE,” the debut performance of the LunART Chamber Music Collective, and the organization's first in-person concert since March 2020. The show will feature contemporary chamber works by composers such as Jessie Montgomery and Jhula Jhule, in addition to a Romantic-era classic by Louise Farrenc, the Nonet in E Flat Major. The concert also includes poetry by Hannah Adalance and an exhibit drawn from LunART educational programs, including Students Against Hate, Summer Arts Camp and Youth Art Celebration. Advance tickets can be found at lunart.bpt.me .

The Amateurs, Nov. 4-21, Overture Center-Playhouse: Canceled when COVID-19 hit in March 2020, the Wisconsin premiere of The Amateurs, directed by Jen Uphoff Gray for Forward Theater, is back on. In what must surely count as irony, the play concerns Hollis, who's a member of a troupe of actors attempting to outrun the Black Plague in the 14th century. Of course it's a comedy. Because at a certain point you do just have to laugh. But it's also a look at the importance of art in bad times. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, plus 2 p.m. on Nov. 13 & 20. Also: The company offers an intriguing series of lectures related to themes in the play, free and open to all, at 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays in the Playhouse lobby. Find more info at forwardtheater.com .

× Expand Maggie McInerney Slow Pulp

Slow Pulp, Thursday, Nov. 4, Majestic, 8:30 p.m.: Madison expats Slow Pulp generated plenty of buzz with the 2020 release Moveys , a record completed by the band remotely during the pandemic and one that absorbed some of the angst and unreality of those isolated days. Now based in Chicago, the quartet is kicking off a tour with a show in their old stomping grounds. It will be interesting to hear the songs from Moveys finally come alive in concert. The band also just released a crunchy new single, “ Shadow .” Opening are Chicago pop-rockers Girl K, who released the catchy EP Girl K is For the People in September.

Gojira + Knocked Loose + Alien Weaponry, Friday, Nov. 5, The Sylvee, 7 p.m.: France’s Gojira takes its name from the Japanese pronunciation of “Godzilla” — in fact, the band originally was called Godzilla — and Gojira’s monstrous sound is a heady blur of thrash, progressive and technical death metal. After spending years in obscurity, Gojira signed with Roadrunner Records for 2012’s L’Enfant Sauvage and finally took the world by storm. In April, the band released its seventh studio album, Fortitude, which propelled Gojira into the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 — no small feat for a metal band in 2021. This will be a global metal show, with hardcore punks Knocked Loose, from Kentucky, and thrashers Alien Weaponry, from New Zealand, also performing.

× Expand Britni Petitt Kat & the Hurricane (clockwise from top center): Kat Farnsworth, Alex Nelson and Benjamin Rose.

Kat and the Hurricane Presents, Friday, Nov. 5, Bos Meadery, 7 p.m.: Madison pop band Kat and the Hurricane brings another installment in their queer variety show series to Bos, this month co-hosting with special guest Mercury Stardust (host of the Five Star Tease burlesque nights and the new Trans Handy Ma'am podcast). Along with a set by KatH the evening features music by MQBS, Poorwill, Kentagious and DJ Maggie Cousin, drag performances by Jasper Madison and ZZ Topz, and art by Mavacustoms, bioMADD Art, Chrysalis Closet and Simone Lawrence.

Ex Libris: New Recipe, Friday, Nov. 5, Central Library, 7 p.m.: Madison Public Library Foundation’s 11th annual Ex Libris fall fundraiser is back and in person with samba, snacks and special drinks. “New Recipe” aims to wow guests with signature samples of delicious food and drink from more than 30 local restaurants, breweries and more. Providing pagode to go with the potions and provisions is local band Grupo Balança. There will also be an online silent auction with donated items from local businesses, continuing through 9 p.m. Nov. 5. All proceeds from the event go toward funding Madison Public Library services. Find tickets and more info at mplfoundation.org ; note, ticket sales end at 5 p.m., Nov. 4, and will not be available at the door.

× Expand Henry Adebonojo Terence Blanchard

Terence Blanchard with The E-Collective + Turtle Island Quartet, Friday, Nov. 5, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 p.m.: The work of Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated jazz trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard is often inspired by social justice themes. His latest project, ABSENCE, pays tribute to a mentor: saxophonist Wayne Shorter, a renowned jazz musician and visionary, a member of Miles Davis 1960s quintet, and founder of jazz fusion leaders Weather Report. Shorter’s compositions will be brought to life again by Blanchard and company, who will also perform original pieces in homage to a beloved legend.

× Expand T.J. Elliott Cast and production team members of the Broom Street Theater and Knowledge Workings Theater Company production "Genealogy:" Front row (from left): Quanda Johnson, Donavon Armbruster, Jackson Rosenberry; back row (from left): Atticus Cain, T.J. Elliott, Dana Pellebon, Jamie England, Martha White.

Genealogy, Nov. 5-20, Broom Street Theater: The taping of a podcast on family ancestry becomes a consideration of modern-day responsibility for America's history of white supremacy in Genealogy, the return to in-person performances by Broom Street Theater. Produced in collaboration with Knowledge Workings Theater, the play is the premiere of a new work written by that company's founders, T.J. Elliott and Joe Queenan. Directed by Dana Pellebon, the cast includes Donavon Armbruster, Atticus Cain, Jamie England, Quanda Johnson and Jackson Rosenberry. Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Find tickets here .

Lucia di Lammermoor, Friday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 7, 2:30 p.m., Overture Hall: A bitter feud between families has not prevented love between two members of the younger generation. What could go wrong when one of the lovers is forced into marriage to another? Well, a lot, in Lucia di Lammermoor, an opera by Gaetano Donizetti based on Sir Walter Scott's novel The Bride of Lammermoor. Soprano Jeni Houser and tenor Andres Acosta take on the lead roles in this production by Madison Opera, opening its 61st season. Madison Opera General Director Kathryn Smith talks about the opera one hour before curtain of each performance, and participates in a post-show Q&A as well. Tickets here .

× Expand Sheila Leary

Madison Herb Fair, Saturday, Nov. 6, Olbrich Gardens, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.: The speakers at this year's Madison Herb fair encompass a wide range of topics, from brewing soothing teas to using herbs in cooking to finding usable herbs in nature. Speakers, all addressing this year's theme of “Herbal Comfort,” include chef Patrick O’ Halloran, herbalists Jane Hawley Stevens and Linda Conroy, and tea expert Erin Ulrich. There will also be an herbal marketplace with local vendors. There's even an outdoor walk through the Olbrich Gardens to look for useful herbs and wild plants that only seem dormant. Free. Full schedule at madisonherbsociety.org .

UW-Madison Art Department Open Studio Day, Saturday, Nov. 6, Humanities Building, 6th and 7th floors, and Art Lofts, noon-6 p.m.: Artists' studios are the subject of enduring fascination on the part of non-artists and other artists alike. The environments where art gets made offer a glimpse into the creative process and are often works of art themselves. More than 50 student artist studios will be open to the public during this fun campus tradition. Many of the artists will be on hand to discuss their work and some works will be for sale (all studios are free to visit).

× Expand Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts

Flannel Fest, Saturday, Nov. 6, Funk's Pub, Fitchbrg, 6 p.m.: A bunch of great bands in a benefit for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool fund (it keeps the power on for those in need when temperatures go to the extremes)? What more do you need to know? The bands are Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts, The Mascot Theory, Beth Kille Band, American Scarecrows, and Towne. Tickets are on sale at flannelfest.com . Wear flannel. Drink beer. Enjoy.

Mike Birbiglia, Saturday, Nov. 6, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7 & 9:30 p.m.: Known for his long-form stand-up style, award-winning comedian Mike Birbiglia is first and foremost a storyteller, whether on stage, behind a camera as a director, or putting pen to paper for his next best-selling book. While fans might have seen Birbiglia’s most recent comedy shows The New One, Thank God for Jokes and My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend on Netflix, now they can catch this artist of hilarity live. The 90-minute show is recommended for those 13 years of age and older.

× Expand KelsyAnne Schoenhaar Rikki Christman, James Roatch and Sarah Whelan (left to right) in the Encore Studio production "Going to Temple."

Going to Temple, through Nov. 13, online: Ringing in their 22nd season, Encore Studio for the Performing Arts brings back Joshua and Aunt Lauren for a revised version of 2013’s Going to Temple. The story unpacks Joshua’s place in society as an individual with autism as he and his aunt take an epic adventure to meet autism activist Temple Grandin. Going to Temple was written by KelsyAnne Schoenhaar and directed by Heather Renken for Encore, established in 2000 as Wisconsin’s first professional theater company for those with disabilities. The filmed production is available through 11 p.m. on Nov. 13; find tickets at encorestudio.org .

Elvis Costello, Saturday, Nov. 6, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: The epitome of early new wave, Costello breezed into a disco-littered U.S. music scene in the late '70s with his indelible, driving, fresh approach and plaintive vocals. He's now as part of the music establishment as the sirs — Paul McCartney and Elton John. His new album with The Imposters, The Boy Named If, is set to release in early 2022 and its first single, "Magnificent Hurt," is true to Costello's past sound — driving beat, pop sensibility, vocal urgency. Expect plenty of songs from the new album and hope for your favorite oldie.

× Expand M.O.D. Media Productions Phat Phunktion

Phat Phunktion, Saturday, Nov. 6, Majestic Theatre, 8 p.m.: With keyboardist, composer and co-founder Tim Whalen based in Washington, D.C., Madison institution Phat Phunktion doesn't get the chance to kick out the jams live as often these days. So it's an event when it does happen, and the nonet's 2021 appearance is a milestone: 25 years of horn-driven soul and funk music have passed since the group got together at UW-Madison. The group is reportedly currently working on material for a new album, so keep your ears peeled for surprises. Also on the bill: funk-fusion experts Wurk.

× Expand M.O.D. Media Productions Bird's Eye during filming for the 2021 Madison Area Music Association awards program.

MAMAs premiere, Sunday, Nov. 7, Facebook, 7 p.m.: The annual awards program from the Madison Area Music Association will for a second year be a virtual event, but this time with a twist: The entire program has been filmed in advance by M.O.D. Media Productions, and will premiere on Facebook Live . Filmed at a variety of favorite Madison venues, performers announced so far include Bird's Eye, Black Star Drum Line, Michael Darling, Natty Nation, Morgan Rae, Rebulú and Raine Stern. The program is hosted by James Ember (aka James the Magician); expect some surprises along the way.

Día de los Muertos Community Altar Project, through Nov. 18, Overture Center-Rotunda Gallery: The Mexican holiday Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, is traditionally celebrated Nov. 1. This community art project hosted by the UW School of Human Ecology and partners celebrates the distinctive and sometimes macabre iconography of the day. Community members are encouraged to make their own altars, according to Mexican tradition, to remember loved ones. Anyone can participate, creating a shadow box altar to honor someone who has passed. A story sharing and gallery viewing will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, in the Rotunda Gallery; also, a Remembrance and Celebration reception happens from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Garver Feed Mill. Find more info and a virtual exhibit at communityaltar.wisc.edu .

× Expand courtesy Roger Beebe Filmmaker Roger Beebe.

Films for One to Eight Projectors, Monday, Nov. 8, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 7:30 p.m.: Mills Folly Microcinema returns for fall with a special program featuring the work of filmmaker Roger Beebe, who will present a selection of his 16mm works. The program title is no joke; Beebe's films often use multiple projectors at once to explore and/or explode American empire and late capitalism. Several newer creations will be screened as well as acclaimed past works such as Last Light of a Dying Star.

Symbiosis: Art and the Community, through Nov. 21, Communication: The artists whose work is featured in the storefront of nonprofit music and community art space Communication are a big part of how the venue has weathered the ongoing pandemic, since a part of the proceeds of sales funds programming and maintenance. But in the exhibit Symbiosis: Art and the Community, all proceeds will go back to the 19 participating creators. The show is on display through Nov. 21; current regular hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays.

× Expand Jonathan Miller Reuben Jonathan Miller

Reuben Jonathan Miller, Tuesday, Nov. 9, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 6:30 p.m.: The punishment meted out by America's courts can last long after individuals are no longer behind bars. According to sociologist and social worker Reuben Jonathan Miller, there are more than 19.000 laws or policies designed to prevent the formerly incarcerated from finding a job after jail. Miller's new book, Halfway Home: Race, Punishment and the Afterlife of Mass Incarceration, examines these and other impediments to re-entry into society. JustDane and the Wisconsin Union Directorate Distinguished Lecture Series presents a talk by Miller about the book; tickets are required to attend in person, and a livestream will be available on YouTube .

Rhiannon Giddens + Francesco Turrisi, Tuesday, Nov. 9, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: Musical partners Giddens and Turrisi, both living in Ireland when the pandemic shut down the world in 2020, managed to navigate a few days of recording. The result was the 2021 album They're Calling Me Home, a consideration of the human need for a safe place to call home (which might be on the eternal side in some cases). It's a masterful set of songs mixing re-envisioned traditional material and originals. In-person tickets are sold out, but a livestream is available.

× Expand Maureen Janson Heintz Photography Erica Halverson is chair of the Department of Curriculum and Instruction in the School of Education at UW-Madison.

Erica Rosenfeld Halverson, Wednesday, Nov. 10, online, 6 p.m.: This livestream hosted by A Room of One’s Own features Erica Rosenfeld Halverson, a UW-Madison professor, founder of the Whoopensocker youth arts program, and author of the new book How the Arts Can Save Education: Transforming Teaching, Learning and Instruction. In her book, Halverson offers ways that the performing, visual and multimedia arts can enhance learning and teaching, and argues that risk-taking is the most vital part of being in a classroom. Halverson will discuss her new book and innovative approach to teaching and curriculum with Ali Muldrow, president of the Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education. Find a registration link at roomofonesown.com .

Ghost Signs of Madison, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m.: The ad for the old Fess Hotel that was uncovered when the city demolished the parking ramp at Pinckney and Doty Streets is a great example of a ghost sign. These old signs were painted directly onto the sides of buildings, often for businesses now long gone. This presentation from the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation should be good fun as Maureen Janson Heintz highlights Madison's 40-some ghost signs. Tickets here ; sales close at 5 p.m. on Nov. 10. Also, note you must watch in real time; the Zoom presentation will not be available for later viewing.

× Expand Mark Schafer Director Ken Kwapis.

Ken Kwapis, Thursday-Friday, Nov. 11-12, UW Cinematheque, 7 p.m.: Director Ken Kwapis will visit Cinematheque for a screening of his 2005 film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. The movie follows four teenage girls and best friends on their respective summer vacations, keeping in touch via a pair of jeans that happens to fit each of them perfectly. Kwapis will answer questions after the film. The following night, Kwapis will introduce and discuss American Graffiti, George Lucas' 1973 classic about a group of California kids and their shenanigans one night during the summer after graduating high school.

Armistice Day 2021, Thursday, Nov. 11, online, 7 p.m.: Created following World War I, Armistice Day marks the ceasefire in that war and celebrates the cause of world peace. In the U.S., it was transformed into Veterans Day in the 1950s by President Eisenhower. Madison Veterans for Peace and The Progressive magazine host a virtual event considering whether peace is in the country's future, with speakers on topics including the rise of China, the U.S. drone program, and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Musical interludes will be provided by Si Kahn and John McCutcheon. Find the livestream at facebook.com/theprogressivemagazine or youtube.com/theprogressive .