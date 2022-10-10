What to do in Madison this week: Wisconsin Science Festival, ‘Becoming Dr. Ruth’ and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand courtesy Maynard Okereke A close-up of Maynard Okereke. Maynard Okereke, the Hip-Hop MD.

Wisconsin Science Festival, Oct. 10-16, UW campus (and statewide): An annual celebration of curiosity, the Wisconsin Science Festival features events for all ages and interests. This year's theme is glass, which will be the focus when Big Ideas for Busy People and Nerd Nite take place back-to-back at the High Noon Saloon, with guest host Maynard Okereke, the Hip Hop MD (7 p.m., Oct. 11). STEM activities return as Science on the Square joins with a special Madison Night Market downtown (4-8 p.m., Oct. 14). That's just the start of an overwhelming schedule of events statewide; find the details at wisconsinsciencefest.org .

Wendy Wimmer, Monday, Oct. 10, A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m.: Green Bay writer Wendy Wimmer will celebrate her debut story collection, Entry Level, on the back patio at A Room of One’s Own. The title refers to the loose theme of these 15 stories, which revolve around being underemployed. They are weird and wonderful and unsettling yet wholly engaging, and Wimmer’s dark humor shines: “They give you a pamphlet when your mother loses her mind. The pamphlet does not tell you where to find it.” Entry Level is the winner of the 2021 Autumn House Fiction Prize, and Wimmer’s work has been nominated for The Pushcart Prize and appeared in ANMLY, Barrelhouse and The Believer.

Roberto Torres Mata, through Oct. 16, Edgewood College Gallery: Mata's textile and multi-media works are the heart of “Clandestine,” which explores the theme of migration in many ways. Mata earned a master of fine arts degree in 2021 from the UW-Madison's stellar printmaking program. The exhibit runs through Oct. 16.

Veronica Figueroa Students painting a mural. DAMA mural fundamentals class members working on a COVID outreach mural in summer 2022.

DAMA Name Change Party, Tuesday, Oct. 11, DAMA Mural Shop, 5004 Allis Ave., 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Dane Arts Mural Arts (DAMA) helps artists create murals in the community, but it does more than that. DAMA supports local artists, underinvested communities and youth development. Hence the name change — Developing Artists, Murals and Alliances . Same DAMA initials, so the group doesn’t have to order new towels. Celebrate with artists and teens from DAMA’s summer Youth Artist Apprentice program and find out more about what DAMA does.

She's Beautiful When She's Angry, Tuesday, Oct. 11, Central Library, 6:30 p.m.: The local discussion group the Peregrine Forum presents a free screening of the 2014 documentary about the women's liberation movement, She's Beautiful When She's Angry. The woman-directed and -produced film highlights the founding of the modern women’s movement from 1966 to 1971, from the birth of NOW to more radical factions. C'mon babe, surely you can give us a smile about that.

× Expand Fanny Texier Colorfully dressed seven-piece band. Kaleta & Super Yamba Band

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, Tuesday, Oct. 11, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: The Brooklyn-based Afro-funk dance band blew the crowd away at June’s Waterfront Festival. Band leader and jùjú music veteran Leon Ligan-Majek grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, the birthplace of Afrobeat. Before settling in New York City he toured with the heavies, including King Sunny Ade (for more than 10 years) and Lauryn Hill. Things get super hyped and psychedelic in their show and then — BOOM — utterly familiar when Kaleta screams and growls with the abandon of James Brown.

20 Years of Amplifying Odyssey Voices and Celebrating Voting, Wednesday, Oct. 12, UW Memorial Union-Great Hall, 5:30 p.m.: The 2022-2023 school year marks the 20th anniversary of the UW Odyssey Project, a program offering classes in the humanities for adult students facing economic barriers to college. They are celebrating the milestone with a series of events, starting with this program featuring a short film screening, readings by current and former students, and refreshments, plus info on voting from the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and partners. It's free to attend; register at odyssey.wisc.edu to participate via Zoom.

Stutz Photography A man with a shiny silver vest stands in front of theater seating. Mike Leckrone

Mike Leckrone: Moments of Happiness, Oct. 12-16, Overture Center-Playhouse: This is a new one: Four Seasons Theatre is presenting an evening with professor Mike Leckrone, the now-retired and beloved director of the UW-Madison marching band for 50 years. In Mike Leckrone: Moments of Happiness, Leckrone, always the showman, will tell Badger Band stories interspersed with musical selections played by jazz musicians Chris Rottmayer (piano), Ben Ferris (bass), and Michael Koszewski (drums). It's like if Mark Twain Tonight starred, you know, Mark Twain instead of Hal Holbrook. If this one works out, can we expect Barry: The Musical? Shows at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 12-15; and 2 p.m., Oct. 16. Tickets at overture.org .

No Age, Wednesday, Oct. 12, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: As No Age, Randy Randall and Dean Spunt have always allowed the muse of experimentation to lead them where it may, whether it be direct guitar bangers, making a film, or accompanying a multimedia art installation. Fans of their trippier soundscapes will be pleased with September's People Helping People, their third full-length for Drag City, which is all over the place in a good way. No Age kicks off a month and a half on the road right here in Madison. With DREAM_MEGA.

Wisconsin Book Festival, Oct. 13-16, Central Library (and other venues): Following an all-virtual celebration in 2020 and a hybrid 2021, the Wisconsin Book Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary with a return to its traditional fall celebration, with four days of in-person events. And it has an impressive lineup of authors, from Wisconsin and beyond, spread across more than 40 events, mostly taking place in person at Central Library. Read more in our previews at isthmus.com , and find the full schedule at wisconsinbookfestival.org .

× Expand courtesy TNW Ensemble Theater A woman with headphones on. Eileen Koteles as Dr. Ruth Westheimer in "Becoming Dr. Ruth."

Becoming Dr. Ruth, Oct. 13-14 and 16, Brink Lounge: Dr. Ruth, the diminutive Holocaust survivor with no fear of talking openly about sex and pleasure, has largely faded from public consciousness as the conversation has moved on. But she was a force to be reckoned with — still is; at the age of 94, she is still working. Playwright Mark St. Germain tells Dr. Ruth's unlikely story in the one woman play Becoming Dr. Ruth. With Atlanta-based actor Eileen Koteles at the helm, it's brought to Madison by TNW Ensemble Theater. Shows are at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13-14; and 3 p.m., Oct. 16; tickets on Brown Paper Tickets .

Willy Porter, Thursday, Oct. 13, Majestic, 8 p.m.: One of Milwaukee’s most reliable musicians returns to Madison (where he lived in the late 1980s) to kick off a month-long tour of mostly Midwestern cities. For more than 30 years, Willy Porter has been slinging an acoustic guitar from stage to stage, leaving in his wake an impressive body of Americana and folk music. He reached his commercial peak with 1994’s Dog Eared Dream, which nabbed him opening slots with The Cranberries and Toad the Wet Sprocket, but Porter never stopped finger-picking his trusty guitar — releasing a series of quality albums with universally themed songs and sung with a well-traveled voice. Word has it that record number 13 could drop sometime this year.