What to do in Madison this weekend: Wisconsin Book Festival, 'Mole Hill Stories' and more Isthmus Picks

Wisconsin Book Festival, Oct. 13-16, Central Library (and other venues): Following an all-virtual celebration in 2020 and a hybrid 2021, the Wisconsin Book Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary with a return to its traditional fall celebration, with four days of in-person events. And it has an impressive lineup of authors, from Wisconsin and beyond, spread across more than 40 events, mostly taking place in person at Central Library. Read more in our previews at isthmus.com , and find the full schedule at wisconsinbookfestival.org .

Faisal Abdu’Allah, through April 2, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: Faisal Abdu’Allah is professor of printmaking at UW-Madison, an artist and a barber. And yes, that figures into his practice, as the multi-disciplinary artist sometimes combines his roles as artist and barber, cutting hair and using the clippings as raw material to create a portrait of the sitter. In the major new exhibit DARK MATTER, which draws from his past and current work, Abdu’Allah explores and questions the ways we are represented in the world, in light of power systems, privilege, exclusion and the voyeuristic gaze. Current hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

× Expand Eleanor Petry Five people standing in front of a window. Alvvays

Alvvays + Slow Pulp, Thursday, Oct. 13, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 7 p.m.: Fans of Toronto rock band Alvvays had a long wait between the quintet's 2017 breakout, Antisocialities, and the Oct. 7 release of Blue Rev. When the album was announced this summer the accompanying tour was conspicuously missing a Madison stop, but that has been rectified thanks to WUD Music and the UW Homecoming Committee booking what is now the new kickoff date for the tour. And the show is a double bonus for local music fans: Alvvays' touring companion this fall is Slow Pulp, Madison natives now based in Chicago. It's also the last night of music on the Terrace until next spring, provided the weather cooperates (if it rains, it will move to Shannon Hall).

Wisconsin Science Festival, through Oct. 16, UW campus (and statewide): An annual celebration of curiosity, the Wisconsin Science Festival features events for all ages and interests. This year's theme is glass; check out an exhibit of works by UW Glass Lab artists Lauren Aria, Kagen Dunn, Jonah Figueroa-Daley and Carolyn Spears, on display through Oct. 14 in the UW Art Lofts and Backspace galleries. STEM activities return as Science on the Square joins with a special Madison Night Market downtown (4-8 p.m., Oct. 14). That's just the start of a packed schedule of events statewide; find the details at wisconsinsciencefest.org .

× Expand courtesy TNW Ensemble Theater A woman with headphones on. Eileen Koteles as Dr. Ruth Westheimer in "Becoming Dr. Ruth."

Becoming Dr. Ruth, Oct. 13-14 and 16, Brink Lounge: Dr. Ruth, the diminutive Holocaust survivor with no fear of talking openly about sex and pleasure, has largely faded from public consciousness as the conversation has moved on. But she was a force to be reckoned with — still is; at the age of 94, she is still working. Playwright Mark St. Germain tells Dr. Ruth's unlikely story in the one-woman play Becoming Dr. Ruth. With Atlanta-based actor Eileen Koteles at the helm, it's brought to Madison by TNW Ensemble Theater. Shows are at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13-14; and 3 p.m., Oct. 16; tickets on Brown Paper Tickets .

Mike Leckrone: Moments of Happiness, through Oct. 16, Overture Center-Playhouse: This is a new one: Four Seasons Theatre is presenting an evening with professor Mike Leckrone, the now-retired and beloved director of the UW-Madison marching band for 50 years. In Mike Leckrone: Moments of Happiness, Leckrone, always the showman, will tell Badger Band stories interspersed with musical selections played by jazz musicians Chris Rottmayer (piano), Ben Ferris (bass), and Michael Koszewski (drums). It's like if Mark Twain Tonight starred, you know, Mark Twain instead of Hal Holbrook. If this one works out, can we expect Barry: The Musical? Shows at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13-15; and 2 p.m., Oct. 16. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand willyporter.com A man and a guitar. Willy Porter

Willy Porter, Thursday, Oct. 13, Majestic, 8 p.m.: One of Milwaukee’s most reliable musicians returns to Madison (where he lived in the late 1980s) to kick off a month-long tour of mostly Midwestern cities. For more than 30 years, Willy Porter has been slinging an acoustic guitar from stage to stage, leaving in his wake an impressive body of Americana and folk music. He reached his commercial peak with 1994’s Dog Eared Dream, which nabbed him opening slots with The Cranberries and Toad the Wet Sprocket, but Porter never stopped finger-picking his trusty guitar — releasing a series of quality albums with universally themed songs and sung with a well-traveled voice. Word has it that record number 13 could drop sometime this year.

× Expand Andy Goodwin A woman in an art studio. Artist Carol Naughton in the studio.

Fall Art Tour, Oct. 14-16, Sauk and Iowa counties, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: More than 50 artists in varied media open their studios for a weekend featuring exhibits of recent work, demonstrations, and other activities, as part of the annual Fall Art Tour, happening in and around the communities of Baraboo, Dodgeville, Mineral Point and Spring Green. One change this year from the past is that there will not be designated tour headquarters in each central community; however, maps can be found at any tour stop, or ahead of time at fallarttour.com (there you can also request a map to be mailed). Judging by last weekend's jaunt around the Farm/Art DTour, the trees of Wisconsin's rolling hills are on the cusp of providing some spectacular natural art as well.

An Evening with Yesika Salgado, Friday, Sept. 14, UW Union South-The Sett, 6 p.m.: The UW-Madison Latinx Cultural Center welcomes Yesika Salgado as Latinx Heritage Month keynote speaker. Salgado is the author of several books of poetry (most recently the 2019 collection Hermosa), a past National Poetry Slam performer, and co-founder of the Los Angeles feminist poetry collective Chingona Fire. She will read from her work and share some of her life story during a talk and meet-and-greet.

The Moth Madison GrandSLAM, Friday, Oct. 14, Barrymore Theatre, 7:30 p.m.: “Blessings in Disguise” is the theme as The Moth Madison returns with its fourth GrandSLAM event, featuring the winners from recent monthly storytelling events: Sandra Bonnici, James Gordon, Marisol Gonzalez, Danielle Hairston Green, Alexander Lathem, Conner Neeck, Charles Payne (an Isthmus contributor), Tyson Purcell, Bill Stork and Valerie Tobias. Wisconsin Poet Laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton returns as host, and musical interludes will be by Yorel Lashley. Find tickets at barrymorelive.com , and read Michael Popke's show preview here .

Collier Schorr A person in front of a green background. King Princess

King Princess, Friday, Oct. 14, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Since the platinum debut single “1950,” it is no secret that King Princess belongs with the queer pop icons. In her honest, sometimes poetically blunt lyricism, she touches on her experiences with outer and inner love, concepts that her growing fanbase can’t get enough of. Following the Make My Bed EP and Cheap Queen LP, King Princess’ new album, Hold On Baby, is out now, and this Sylvee tour stop has created a buzz across Madison’s vibrant queer community. LA breakout musician St. Panther joins as her adept opener. Read Veronica Kuffel's show preview here.

The Mole Hill Stories, Oct. 15-30, Madison Youth Arts Building-Starlight Theater: Based on Lois Ehlert's classic children's books, The Mole Hill Stories follows the adventures of Mole, who is told by Fox that she needs to move her hill. With some help from her friends, Mole explores new terrain and learns a few lessons. The adaptation by Alvaro Saar Rios integrates Spanish language, live music and creative movement. Intended for young audiences ages 3-7, this Children's Theater of Madison production is on stage at 1 and 4 p.m., Oct. 15, 22-23 and 29; and 3 p.m., Oct. 16 and 30. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Dan C. Four people standing in front of an artwork. Esthesis Quartet

Esthesis Quartet, Saturday, Oct. 15, Cafe Coda, 7 & 9 p.m.: This group formed as a socially distanced collaboration during the COVID pandemic, and their self-titled debut album includes new compositions reacting to the time of isolation. But when finally able to come together and record, the players and composers transmogrified that time of distance into a beautifully cohesive sound. The quartet — Denver pianist Dawn Clement, Chicago bassist (and UW-Madison doctoral degree student) Emma Dayhuff, New York flutist Elsa Nilsson, and Los Angeles drummer Tina Raymond — visits Madison for a BlueStem Jazz concert as part of a brief October tour.

Monstersongs, Saturday, Oct. 15, Crucible, 7 p.m.: When a child discovers a connection to the psyches of supernatural (and other) creatures, the monsters respond by telling their stories through song. Music Theatre of Madison brings Monstersongs to the stage; the musical was written by Rob Rokicki, and features a live rock band and singers from Madison and Milwaukee. Find tickets on Eventbrite.

× Expand Brett Stepanik The three members of the band Whippets. Whippets (from left): Riley Heninger, Bobby Hussy, Tyler Spatz.

Whippets EP release, Saturday, Oct. 15, Crystal Corner Bar, 10 p.m.: The new Madison trio Whippets plays no-nonsense grungy rock — no surprise when the band is drummer Riley Heninger (The Moguls), guitarist/vocalist Bobby Hussy (Wristwatch), and bassist Tyler Spatz (Cave Curse). Their debut EP was available in limited quantities on tape and CD during an August tour, and resurfaces on 7-inch courtesy Italian label Goodbye Boozy (probably also short-lived as to availability, so don't sleep). It will be a good night overall for fans of straight-up heavy sounds, with a bill featuring The Garza, Porcupine, and new-band-who-scenesters-will-recognize The Known Unknowns.

A Day at Taliesin, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center, Spring Green, noon-4 p.m.: There is nothing Frank Lloyd Wrightier than his own home, Taliesin. Tours take place regularly, though they are pricey. But good news, the 800-acre grounds of Taliesen are open to all, free, at this special event. A self-guided tour is available; picnics are encouraged. Start at the visitor center at 5607 County Road C, Spring Green. Organizers advise an early arrival as this event is sure to be popular. Register in advance for low-cost add-on activities here .

× Expand A dog in the back seat of a car looking happy. WE GO PARTY NOW

Puptoberfest, Sunday, Oct. 16, Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona, noon-5 p.m.: This fundraiser for the guide dog service OccuPaws combines several things we love: Oktoberfest, dogs, live music and beer. There will be music by Red Hot Horn Dawgs, activities for dogs and kids, and a raffle. Your bored dog is welcome. Rescheduled from September.

Friction Quartet, Sunday, Oct. 16, Overture Center-Promenade Hall, 4:30 p.m.: Rising, the 2020 album by the San Francisco-based Friction Quartet, features three works on the theme of climate change, with the mood ranging from elegiac to hopeful to despairing. For their concert in conjunction with the Wisconsin Academy's Climate Fast Forward Conference there is a definite water theme to their program, which includes a performance of Jason Kutz's 2021 “Melody for a Melting Glacier” (originally commissioned for Bruce Crownover's exhibit “The Last Glacier,” images from which will be on display). The concert also features music by Christopher Luna-Mega, Peteris Vasks and Michi Wiancko. Find ticket info at wisconsinacademy.org .