We fest on into fall

On Oct. 4, Public Health Madison and Dane County extended its face covering requirement for public indoor spaces through at least Nov. 5. It continues to include a range of exemptions in the last order, including for the performing arts. Many venues and businesses also have instituted requirements for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to attend events. Before heading out, confirm events are still taking place and check for current guidelines on the relevant business websites or social media accounts.

UW Memorial Library Book Sale, Through Saturday, Oct. 23, Memorial Library-Rooms 116 and 124: Friends of the UW-Madison Libraries coordinates a huge book sale a couple times a year, with funds supporting lectures, materials preservation, special purchases and other library-related costs. The last three sales were canceled due to COVID, but donations of books and audio-visual material have continued, so this edition is likely to be a whale of a sale. Hours are 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Oct. 21-22; and from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Oct. 23, you can bring your own bag and fill it up for $5.

× Expand Treinen Farm The 2021 corn maze at Treinen Farm depicts Schrödinger's cat.

Wisconsin Science Festival, Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 21-24, UW Campus (and around Wisconsin): An annual celebration of curiosity, the Wisconsin Science Festival features events for all ages and interests. The schedule includes the ever-popular “Big Ideas for Busy People” flash talk compendium (7 p.m., Oct. 21, Discovery Building or livestream; RSVP ); BioBlitz, a citizen science project encouraging photography of plants, animals and insects encountered in the wild; a visit from the Dane County Trash Lab to the Madison Children’s Museum (Oct. 22-24); and the return of Science on the Square in collaboration with the Madison Night Market (Oct. 22). Events take place statewide, including this year’s Schrödinger’s cat-themed corn maze at Treinen Farm , and many also will be livestreamed. Find the schedule at wisconsinsciencefest.org .

Manna Cafe book launch, Thursday, Oct. 21, Goodman Community Center-Ironworks, 5-7:30 p.m.: Barb Pratzel has penned a memoir of her Manna Cafe, a beloved gathering spot that did not survive the downturn in business due to COVID-19. Pratzel has also recreated Manna recipes, downsizing them for the home cook. They're all right here; the oatmeal pancakes, sticky buns, pumpkin chocolate chip muffins, and more. Manna Cafe and Bakery Cookbook: A Memoir of Two Businesses, A Community, and The Food That Connected Them is available for pre-order here , or from barb@mannacafe.com. The launch party will feature light food from the Manna recipe file, cash bar, a raffle of some remaining memorabilia, and music by Lake Effect.

× Expand Jen Siska Mary Roach

Wisconsin Book Festival, Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 21-24: This year’s Wisconsin Book Festival is a hybrid of virtual and in-person events, with the live events clustered in Madison on Oct. 23 at the Central Library and the Discovery Building. Diversity and current events are key topics throughout. Those in-person events lead in to the virtual plenary address at 11 a.m. on Oct. 24 by popular science writer Mary Roach, who has turned in a tour de force in which she investigates what happens when animals break the law — including murder, aggravated assault and home invasion, but also petty crimes like littering and vandalism. Roach promises to entertain. See the full schedule at wisconsinbookfestival.org .

Food-A-Rama, RSVP by Thursday, Oct. 21: Last year the pandemic did not stop Food-A-Rama, the annual Election Day deli takeout extravaganza from Temple Beth El. The pivot to pickup will be retained this year — order by Oct. 21 for curbside pickup from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Temple Beth El, 2702 Arbor Drive. On the menu: corned beef, Mediterranean vegetarian plate, oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, coleslaw, potato salad, chicken matzo ball soup, hot dogs, rye bread and, of course, chopped liver. Plus fresh challah! There's also a family dinner pack. Proceeds benefit Temple Beth El and community organizations.

× Expand Kate Longley/Eloise and Peas Jess L. Parker

Jess L Parker, Thursday, Oct. 21, Old Sugar Distillery, 7 p.m.: Star Things, the Dynamo Verlag Book Prize-winning poetry collection by Jess L Parker, will be celebrated at this book launch event. Star Things is the UW-Madison alumna’s first published poetry collection. “Through Parker’s lyrical transmutation of the ordinary into the sublime, we find ourselves at home among the stars,” writes poet Josh Norman in the book’s jacket copy. The launch will include readings by Parker and poet Cynthia Marie Hoffmann, music by Mark Croft, appetizers and a cash bar.

GLEAM, Through Oct. 30, Olbrich Botanical Gardens: Roam the 16 acres of Olbrich Botanical Gardens and view the colorful and bright installations made just for GLEAM: Art in a New Light. Artists and designers from around the country have created illuminated sculptures from towering to delicate and inviting. The exhibit will continue Wednesday-Saturday evenings from 6:30-10 p.m. in October. To help limit crowds, tickets are sold by entrance time, and only available in advance .

Caja de visiones, through Jan. 23, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: MMoCA debuts a new exhibit, Caja de visiones: arte moderno y contemporáneo de México en el Medio Oeste de los Estados Unidos (Box of Visions: Modern and Contemporary Art from Mexico in the Midwest), with an evening reception. More than 60 artists are part of the exhibit drawn from the MMoCA permanent collection. The exhibit continues through Jan. 23; current museum hours are noon-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Culture Collectives Grand Opening, Friday, Oct. 22, 440 and 444 State St., 5-7 p.m.: It's hard to believe, but it's already time to start thinking about holiday gifts. Along with the return this fall of many yearly arts/crafts/vendors sales, the city of Madison Downtown Business Improvement District has helped coordinate a pair of pop-up shop locations on State Street. Curated in collaboration with the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce and Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County, Culture Collectives features 11 small businesses owned by people of color. Offering items from art to clothing and accessories and more, the storefronts are open daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., through the holiday season and continuing into 2022. The grand opening event is part of the October edition of the Madison Night Market.

× Expand Martin Jenich Cast members of "The World Goes 'Round," a production of Capital City Theatre (from left): Taylor Hilt Mitchell, Christine De Frece, Erin Burniston, Tyler Symone, Joe Caskey.

The World Goes 'Round, Friday, Oct. 22, Overture Center-Playhouse, 7:30 p.m.: What better time to take in a revue of songs from Broadway shows — which, as the producers of this show note, “celebrate life during tough times”? These songs from the duo of John Kander and Fred Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago, Funny Lady and New York, New York) surely fit the bill as we all make a brand new start of it. Capital City Theatre presents a cast of five, belting out favorites including “New York, New York” and “Cabaret” backed by a seven-piece band. ALSO: Saturday (2 and 7:30 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.), Oct. 23-24. Find tickets here .

× Expand facebook.com/KinFolkSoulMadison KinFolk

KinFolk, Friday, Oct. 22, Majestic Theatre, 8 p.m.: An excellent double bill of versatile rhythm and soul bands holds court at the Majestic to kick off the weekend. Madison's KinFolk features smooth vocal harmonies over music ranging from straight modern R&B to rock and jazz. Visiting from Milwaukee is Shonn Hinton & Shotgun, whose 2020 album Reloaded mixes old-school soul grooves with rock and a side of gospel. Tickets here .

Arun Luthra's Konnakol Jazz Project, Friday, Oct. 22, UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall, 8 p.m.: New York-based saxophonist Arun Luthra has played with a wide range of western jazz and soul artists as well as performers of traditional music of India. He’s also a composer, and one of his musical endeavors is the Konnakol Jazz Project, a fusion of the South Indian vocal/percussion form konnakol with a post-bop ethos. The UW Division of the Arts is hosting Luthra for the fall 2021 Interdisciplinary Artist-in-Residence Teaching Program, and for this free concert he will be joined by drummer Matt Endres, percussionist Todd Hammes, bassist Nick Moran, and pianist Johannes Wallmann. It also streams on YouTube .

× Expand Fiona Garden Flux Pavilion

Flux Pavilion, Friday, Oct. 22, Liquid, 9 p.m.: Producer and multi-instrumentalist Flux Pavilion (aka Joshua Steele) is on a short tour for .wav, his second full-length album and an expansive collection of glossy electropop and dubstep. Flux Pavilion remains a leader of the EDM scene more than a decade after the single “I Can’t Stop” became a dance hit in the U.S. and his native England. Local support TBA. Tickets here .

× Expand Mark Skudlarek A work by Mark Skudlarek of Cambridge Wood-fired Pottery, a stop on the 2021 Earth, Wood and Fire Artist Tour.

Earth, Wood & Fire Artist Tour, Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 23-24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Plot a county road and state highway route to peep the leaves and plan for a jaunt in the areas of Cambridge, Deerfield, Jefferson, Johnson Creek and Lake Mills for the annual Earth, Wood & Fire Artist Tour. Cambridge and Lake Mills are heavily represented among the 16 studio stops in 2021, so prepare to see some cool pottery. Find info on artists and a map at earthwoodandfiretour.com .

Kids Creating Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct. 23, Camp Createability Studio, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: There's much more involved in the arts than just moments of creative inspiration. Kids who love the arts may be able to land in the field with a career someday. This event hosted by Camp Createability features interactive exhibits and activity stations for kids to try out — and perhaps spark a lifetime vocation — along with art vendors and refreshments.

Festival Choir of Madison, Saturday, Oct. 23, Asbury United Methodist Church, 8 p.m.: Returning with its first concert since 2019, Festival Choir of Madison presents “Ner Tamid: Eternal Flame,” a concert of works exploring Jewish musical traditions. Selections range from songs in the “Rejoice: Honoring the Jewish Spirit” series coordinated by choral specialist, educator and conductor Judith Clurman to 20th century Italian guitarist Mario Castelnuovo Tedesco to a setting of the 92nd Psalm. Advance tickets here .

× Expand Skye Cooper Trumpet player Dave Cooper leads Drift and QUAD, and performs with Isthmus Brass, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra and Madison Symphony Orchestra.

QUAD, Sunday, Oct. 24, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: Dave Cooper is an associate professor of trumpet and jazz studies at UW-Platteville, and maintains a busy performing schedule in both the jazz and classical worlds. Cooper also leads a pair of quartets: Drift, which focuses on composed works, and QUAD, which also features Cooper compositions but with more of an emphasis on improvisational playing. This incarnation of QUAD also includes saxophonist Tom Gullion, and a rock-solid rhythm section of bassist Nick Moran and drummer Dane Richeson.

MAMAs final round voting, through Monday, Oct. 25, online: The Madison Area Music Association wraps up fan voting for its annual awards on Friday. If you follow local music, find your favorite artists and cast your votes at broadjam.com/mama ; you'll need to set up a Broadjam account, but voting is free. Watch the virtual finalist party here . The awards have been celebrated every year since 2004; for a second year the show will be virtual, with a pre-recorded program debuting at 7 p.m., Nov. 7, on Facebook .

That Dead Men Rise Up Never (and other stories), Monday, Oct. 25, Arts + Lit Lab, 7 p.m.: Writer Jack London's robust adventure tales continue to entertain readers long after his death more than a century ago, but lesser known are his tales of terror. Falconbridge Players presents a dramatic reading of several chilling stories just in time for Halloween season, with readers including Thomas Amacher, Jacob Lange, Bryan Metrish, Jason Summerlott and Sarah Whelan.

Politics and Policy, Wednesday, Oct. 27, UW Memorial Union/livestream, 7 p.m.: David Brooks has been an opinion columnist for The New York Times since 2003, and since 2018 also working with the nonpartisan Aspen Institute to bridge the cultural divide in America as part of Weave: The Social Fabric Project. Brooks is also the public affairs journalist in residence for the fall semester at UW-Madison, and will discuss current issues at this lecture hosted by the La Follette School of Public Affairs. Tickets were claimed quickly for the in-person event, but registration for a livestream is available at lafollette.wisc.edu .

× Expand Patrick Sheehan John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas.

John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band, Wednesday, Oct. 27, Barrymore Theatre, 7:30 p.m.: John Hiatt inhabits the world of folk right on the line with old-time country; he walks the line with ease. His always raspy voice is now beginning to rumble a bit with age, yet the tunes on his new album with the Jerry Douglas Band, Leftover Feelings (released in May), are melodic and wistful. There’s plenty of dobro, guitar and pedal steel, but no drums; this show should be a perfect fit for the Barrymore. Tickets here .

× Expand courtesy Overture Center Past Día de los Muertos Community Altar Project creations.

Día de los Muertos Community Altar Project, Oct. 28-Nov. 18, Overture Center-Rotunda Gallery: As Halloween approaches, so — more somberly — does the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead or Día de los Muertos, traditionally Nov. 1. This community art project hosted by the UW School of Human Ecology and partners celebrates the distinctive and sometimes macabre iconography of the day. Community members are encouraged to make their own altars, according to Mexican tradition, to remember loved ones. Anyone can participate, creating a shadow box altar to honor someone who has passed. To reserve an altar box, see communityaltar.wisc.edu ; submissions for the in-person exhibit at Overture need to be returned by Oct. 25, and submissions for a virtual exhibit by Oct. 28. A story sharing and gallery viewing will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, in the Rotunda Gallery; also, a Remembrance and Celebration reception happens from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Garver Feed Mill.

× Expand Rae Howe Allison Uselman

Wisconsin Academy Fiction and Poetry Readings, Thursday, Oct. 28, Crowdcast 7 p.m.: Each year the Wisconsin Academy conducts a contest for short fiction and poetry written by state residents, with the winners published in Wisconsin People & Ideas magazine. It’s always a pleasure to see who comes out on top and to read literature often set in our own backyards. In fiction, viewers will hear “Honor Cord,” by Allison Uselman, “Everything Burns,” by Kim Suhr, and “Protocol of Print” by Yvette Viets Flaten. Poetry readings include “The Father” by Jennifer Fandel, “Saint Simone” by David Southward, and “Let My Hands Too Bring the Day” by Paula Schulz. This year’s winners will be reading during a Crowdcast livestream; join the event at crowdcast.io/e/wbf-wi-people-ideas-2021 .

Winter Starts Now, Thursday, Sept. 28, Barrymore Theatre, 7:30 p.m.: It's a seasonal warm-up, so to speak, for skiers and snowboarders: the annual tour premiering the latest Warren Miller Entertainment film. Miller's first “official” film in the series, Deep and Light, went on tour in 1950, which makes this year's opus, Winter Starts Now, No. 72. The film mostly highlights western states this year, but also features locations in Alaska and Maine. Tickets here .

× Expand MAFA Productions Seilies (left to right): Miguel Fred, Zachary Walton, Donovan Killgallon.

Seilies EP release, Thursday, Oct. 28, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 p.m.: Madison trio Seilies keeps it heavy with pounding riffs, tight playing, and a strong blend of melodic and growled vocals. They will play the new EP Changes at this concert, along with songs from their 2018 debut album, Tribulations and Augmentation. With Amberstein, Acyuta.