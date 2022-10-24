What to do in Madison this week: Nate Silver, 'No Time to Fail' and more Isthmus Picks

Alison Mariella Désir, Monday, Oct. 24, Crowdcast, 7 p.m.: In the new book Running While Black: Finding Freedom in a Sport That Wasn’t Built for Us , endurance athlete and activist Alison Mariella Désir draws on personal experience and the history of running as a sport to examine another aspect of white supremacy's corrosive impact on society. Désir will discuss the book with Uchenna Jones (co-founder of Soles United , a Dane County group working for more diverse and welcoming running and fitness spaces) during a webinar hosted by A Room of One's Own. Register here for a link.

× Expand Sara Archambault People wearing "ELECTIONS" vests. Election officials from the Rhode Island Board of Elections; a still image from "No Time to Fail," a film by Sara Archambault and Margo Guernsey.

No Time to Fail, Monday, Oct. 24, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 7 p.m.: No Time to Fail highlights an often invisible scene — the hard work election workers do to administer free and fair elections. This new documentary follows Rhode Island's local election administrators and poll workers during the 2020 election, one fraught with attacks from Donald Trump and complicated by COVID-19. The screening will be followed by a virtual Q&A session with co-director Sara Archambault and an in-person panel of local election officials. It's free to attend but there is limited seating; reserve here .

Echoing Overseas: Asian Artistic Exchange, through Nov. 28, Chazen Museum of Art: East meets West; West meets East. The artistic influences each has had on the other is the subject of Echoing Overseas: Asian Artistic Exchange, a new exhibition with 50-some artworks from a range of time periods. Curators have broken down the influences, from imitation to appropriation, alteration, misunderstanding and rejection. Events coming up include a papermaking workshop and tea gathering led by curator Chi-Lynn Lin and artist Veronica Pham, at 5 p.m., Nov. 11 (free, but RSVP required ).

Dream of Wild Health, Tuesday, Oct. 25, UW Arboretum Visitor Center, 7 p.m.: Dream of Wild Health is both a dream and a reality — it's an intertribal nonprofit that serves the Minneapolis-Saint Paul Native American community with a 30-acre farm. The aim is to re-acquaint urban Native Americans with the uses of traditional Native plants — culinary, medicinal, spiritual and more. Jessika Greendeer, the farm's director, will be speaking remotely. Free, no registration required.

× Expand Sam Gehrke A person holding up one arm in front of a mirror. Dessa

Dessa, Tuesday, Oct. 25, Majestic Theatre, 8 p.m.: Rapper, pop musician, poet, podcast host — Renaissance woman Dessa is back in the area for the first time in a few years with a new single, “Blush,” and a new book of “stage” poems, Tits on the Moon, many of which she performs live. With rappers Open Mike Eagle, Nur-D.

× Expand Tiffany Kenney A group of kids in Halloween costumes. Revelers at a past Downtown Madison Family Halloween event.

Downtown Madison Family Halloween, Wednesday, Oct. 26, Capitol Square and State Street, 3-6 p.m.: Don your best costumes for trick-or-treating, hayrides and other family-friendly Halloween activities at more than 60 businesses in downtown Madison (watch for a map at at visitdowntownmadison.com ). Entertainment options include Magic Morgan and Liliana performing special Kids in the Rotunda shows at Overture Center at 3 and 5 p.m. Following the main event at 6 p.m., Hocus Pocus will screen at the top of State Street. This annual event is designed for ages 12 and under, but the joyful nature of crowds of kids in costumes is sure to lift everyone's spirits.

Press Play: Recorded Sound from Groove to Stream, through Dec. 22, UW Memorial Library-Special Collections: Long before there was a recording industry, inventors were trying to figure out how to preserve and reproduce sound. Since the late 1800s the results have been available in a multitude of ways, up to today's plethora of streaming choices. Press Play: Recorded Sound from Groove to Stream, a new exhibit on display through Dec. 22 in the UW-Madison Memorial Library's ninth floor Special Collections area, catalogs and explains formats both ubiquitous (LPs) and forgotten (minidiscs, anyone?). Curated by Nathan Gibson, an author, musician and preservation archivist, and the staff at Mills Music Library, the exhibit works as a basic beginner's overview of recording formats and the cultures that developed around them, and offers many examples of Wisconsin's part of the history. The exhibit is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; a visitor's pass can be acquired at the Memorial Library front desk. Gibson will present a talk about the exhibit at 3 p.m. on Oct. 26. Preview a playlist of recordings in the exhibit and find more info here .

GLEAM, Wednesdays-Saturdays, through Oct. 29, Olbrich Gardens: Time grows short to view Olbrich Gardens' latest installment of GLEAM: Art in a New Light. This annual fundraiser transforms the already magical botanical paths into something otherworldly when the gardens are dotted with art displays that involve light. Timed entry is available from 6:30-9:30 p.m. with the gardens closing at 11 p.m. in October, in advance only at olbrichgleam.org .

× Expand courtesy Leigh Speakers Bureau A closeup of Nate Silver. Nate Silver

Nate Silver, Wednesday, Oct. 26, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7 p.m.: Nate Silver made a name for himself when his new method of analyzing statistics correctly predicted the outcomes in 49 of the 50 states in the 2008 presidential election. The statistician also likes to analyze sports, especially baseball. In this presentation as part of his semester as journalist in residence at the La Follette School of Public Affairs, Silver will talk about the November election, public policy and polling data and his book The Signal and the Noise. Tickets are free but required: lafollette.wisc.edu .

Christopher Cross, Wednesday, Oct. 26, Orpheum Theater, 8 p.m.: The pandemic forced Christopher Cross to delay for two years the tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of his 1979 self-titled debut album — the one with “Ride Like the Wind” and “Sailing” on it. But the 71-year-old singer-songwriter, who has sold 10 million albums and collected five Grammys, finally hit the road this year and has been playing 90-minute sets that prove why he’s one of yacht rock’s highest-ranking captains. That’s pretty remarkable, especially considering that Cross caught COVID in early 2020 and became paralyzed with Guillain-Barre syndrome — which put him in the ICU for three weeks and in a wheelchair for five months.

Fall Wonder and Exploration Outing, Saturday, Oct. 29, Indian Lake County Park, Cross Plains, 1-4 p.m.: Much has been written about kids getting too much screen time and not enough outdoor adventure. This free outing for kids remedies that, in a beautiful setting not so far from Madison that you'll be getting a lot of are-we-there-yets. There will be identification of animals and plants in the park and an easy nature hike. Plus, there will be a campfire and s'mores-making — a nature skill that will be good for a lifetime. This event, hosted by Get Kids Outside Wisconsin and partners, is free, but advance registration by 1 p.m. on Oct. 28 is required.

Stones in His Pockets, Oct. 27-Nov. 20, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: It's getting chilly out there, as APT introduces its final show of the season inside the Touchstone. Stones in His Pockets, a story of Irishmen down on their luck hired as Hollywood extras, is sort of a seize-the-day tragicomedy. Nate Burger and Marcus Trushinski play every role in the show, and the audience will be in good hands. Find the schedule and tickets at americanplayers.org .

× Expand Andy White Two people looking very serious stand in front of a fence. Tonstartssbahndt

Tonstartssbahndt, Thursday, Oct. 27, UW Memorial Union-Rathskeller, 7 p.m.: You can do plenty with a guitar, drum set and voices, as proven by the trippy, harmony-laden jams created by Tonstartssbahndt on the 2021 album Petunia. Brothers Andrew and Edwin White have created a prolific catalog of musical explorations since beginning their journey as a band in 2007, which continued through a decade living in different cities before they returned home to Orlando, Florida, in 2016. Experience the shape their songs take live during this WUD Music concert; Mason Lindahl opens.

Ashley Gavin, Oct. 27-29, Comedy on State: With more than 900,000 TikTok followers and the popular podcast We're Having Gay Sex, Ashley Gavin is ready to take on the world. Her high-energy stand-up comedy ranges from social commentary to poking fun at herself to roasting any audience members/hecklers who insert themselves in the path of her rapier wit. This weekend Gavin takes over Comedy on State for shows at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 7:30 and 10 p.m., Oct. 28-29.

× Expand Mihai Cavaliere Lunar Moth

Lunar Moth EP release, Thursday, Oct. 27, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Madison trio Lunar Moth will celebrate the release of a new EP, In the Mourning, with a costume contest and a strong lineup of local bands. The group blends doom, garage and psych, ultimately creating a rock category of their own. Lunar Moth put out their first album, Honestly, Maybe in 2021, and teased the EP with the crunchy single “Sunshine Veins” in September. With Totally Cashed, Shoobie, Flying Fuzz and Smoke Free Home (and note, it is a Thursday show, not Wednesday as stated in the October print edition).

HR, Thursday, Oct. 27, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Legendary Washington, D.C., punk band Bad Brains play as hard and fast as anyone, but have also explored other styles along the way — particularly reggae. The latest single by Bad Brains singer HR, "Easy," holds down a laid-back roots reggae groove topped by his inimitable vocal style. HR is on tour supporting the single and the forthcoming album Let Luv Lead The Way. With Sumpp, Meskales, DJ Kayla Kush.