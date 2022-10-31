What to do in Madison this week: Clint Smith, Loving Cup and more Isthmus Picks

RSVP for Food-a-Rama, Monday, Oct. 31, Temple Beth El: Voting and deli favorites? It's a classic pairing at Food-A-Rama, the annual Election Day deli takeout extravaganza from Temple Beth El. Since the pandemic, this fundraiser has moved to takeout only. You need to reserve your selections by Oct. 31 for curbside pickup from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Temple Beth El. The menu includes corned beef, Mediterranean vegetarian plate, oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, coleslaw, potato salad, chicken matzo ball soup, cabbage soup, hot dogs, rye bread and, of course, chopped liver. Plus fresh challah, chocolate hazelnut babka and the biscotti-like mandel bread. There's also a family dinner pack. Proceeds benefit Temple Beth El and community organizations. Online orders only, at tbemadison.org ; call 608-238-3123 with any questions.

× Expand courtesy Warm Wet Rag A band on stage. Warm Wet Rag

Warm Wet Rag, Monday, Oct. 31, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: If you are a Ween fan, you know what that band name refers to. If you are not in the cult of Dean and Gene...hey, it's Madison's long-running Ween tribute band. Warm Wet Rag is back with their first full night of Ween music in three years, appropriately scheduled for HalloWEEN.

Clint Smith, Tuesday, Nov. 1, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7 p.m.: Clint Smith might first have come across many people's radar as a slam poet, but he continues to push past the confines of spoken word poetry. His latest work, How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America (chosen for this year's UW Go Big Read), shows how our history is hidden in the buildings and monuments we pass every day. But Smith remains a poet at heart. He writes: “When I read [Thomas] Jefferson’s disparagement of Phillis Wheatley, it felt like he had been disparaging the entire lineage of Black poets who would follow her, myself included.” Jefferson's discouraging remarks didn't stop Smith from writing How the Word Is Passed, or the book from winning the National Book Critics Circle Award for Nonfiction. This Wisconsin Book Festival program is presented in conjunction with Go Big Read .

× Expand Sekou Lake A group of dancers on stage. Step Afrika!

Step Afrika! Wednesday, Nov. 2, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7:30 p.m.: This evening celebrating the African American art form of stepping should prove transformative to those looking to expand their cultural horizons or anyone just feeling stressed. Stepping, a grouping of percussive dance styles, combines songs and storytelling as well as agility and technique.

Ron Stallworth, Wednesday, Nov. 2, UW Union South-Marquee, 8 p.m.: As the first Black police detective in Colorado Springs in the late 1970s, Ron Stallworth infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan. It's an improbable-but-true story recounted in his book Black Klansman: A Memoir, which was the basis of Spike Lee's excellent 2018 film, BlacKkKlansman. Stallworth will participate in a virtual talk and Q&A as part of the Wisconsin Union Directorate's Distinguished Lecture Series; watch here for info on a livestream option. (And if you haven't seen the movie, it's screening at 5:30 p.m. at the Marquee.)

Carly Rae Jepsen, Wednesday, Nov. 2, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: The "So Nice Tour" marks a resurgence for Carly Rae Jepsen (the pop star known for “Call Me Maybe”). Or, better yet, a “renaissance” as referenced by the cover art to Jepsen's new album, The Loneliest Time, a refreshing and modern take on the bubblegum pop genre. The Canadian-born singer brings an upbeat yet very intimate vibe to all eras as she gets ready to bop at The Sylvee. With Empress Of.

Faisal Abdu’Allah, through April 2, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: Faisal Abdu’Allah is professor of printmaking at UW-Madison, an artist and a barber. And yes, that figures into his practice, as the multi-disciplinary artist sometimes combines his roles as artist and barber, cutting hair and using the clippings as raw material to create a portrait of the sitter. In the major new exhibit DARK MATTER, which draws from his past and current work, Abdu’Allah explores and questions the ways we are represented in the world, in light of power systems, privilege, exclusion and the voyeuristic gaze. Current hours: Noon-6 p.m., Thursday-Sunday.

The Final Question? Global Realignments and Prospects for a Livable World, Thursday, Nov. 3, online, noon: The title of this lecture promises a discussion of weighty topics. There are few thinkers better prepared to pull together the myriad threads woven into our modern day existential crisis than scholar, author and activist Noam Chomsky. This virtual talk is hosted by the Center for the Humanities and Havens Wright Center for Social Justice at UW-Madison; register here for a link to the webinar.

Loving Cup, Thursday, Nov. 3, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 p.m.: Did you know Madison is home to a top-flight Rolling Stones tribute band? If not, this is your heads-up for the next opportunity to get your rocks off. The ensemble (including members of VO5, Low Czars, Lynda & the Zeros and others) will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Exile on Main St. with a front to back performance, along with more Stones classics.

× Expand Raymond Alva A man standing in front of a wall. Cory Henry

Cory Henry, Thursday, Nov. 3, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 p.m.: After leaving Snarky Puppy to focus on his solo career in 2018, singer-songwriter, keys player and producer Cory Henry has remained a frequent collaborator with other artists. Henry's own Something to Say album was a 2022 Grammy nominee in the Progressive R&B Album category, and his smoothly soulful summer 2022 release, Operation Funk, is a strong contender to nab another nod. Henry announced plans to retire from the music business on Twitter in September, so don't sleep on this Wisconsin Union Theater concert.

Feeding Beatrice: A Gothic Tale, Nov. 3-20, Overture Center-Playhouse: This dark comedy by up-and-coming playwright Kirsten Greenidge takes on both the familiar trope of the haunted house and social issues. In this second production of Forward Theater's season, a young couple buys an old house haunted by the spirit Beatrice, who keeps upping the ante on her invasion into their lives. Greenidge's exploration of race and class in Feeding Beatrice: A Gothic Tale will be augmented by programs before each Saturday performance (at 6:30 p.m.), discussing horror noire, the history of housing discrimination in Madison, and playwright Lorraine Hansberry. Performances are at 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sundays, plus 2 p.m., Nov. 12 and 19.

× Expand Alysse Gafkjen Three people in front of a gray background. The Wood Brothers

Wood Brothers, Thursday, Nov. 3, Barrymore Theatre, 8 p.m.: A busy 2022 for roots trio The Wood Brothers has included work on a forthcoming album and lots of touring, including summer swings with Guster and Greensky Bluegrass and now a fall swing through the Midwest. Their most recent release, the 2020 album Kingdom in My Mind, added another solid chapter to a catalog of songs masterfully mixing folk, blues and jazz with empathetic lyrics. With Steve Poltz.