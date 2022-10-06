What to do in Madison this weekend: Mad Lit, ‘Monstersongs’ and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Eric Baillies Colorful corn cribs against a dusk sky. Cribs reimagined by Brenda Baker during a past Farm/Art DTour.

Farm/Art DTour, through Oct. 10, Sauk County: This annual combination of rural food traditions with art — visual, literary, music — is spread across Sauk County this year in a route that's closer to Madison than in previous years. Seven artists will be installing site-responsive artworks in farm fields along the 50-mile route, which starts at County Highway PF just east of Prairie du Sac and winds through the scenic Baraboo Hills, hitting Leland, Witwen and Plain among other settlements. Weekend “pasture performances and pop-up fermentation events” will take place along the route. The event is best understood through the program (at wormfarminstitute.org ) and by taking in the sights.

World Dairy Expo, through Oct. 7, Alliant Energy Center: If you think the World Dairy Expo is for “other people,” you should give it a whirl. This huge event draws dairy experts from around the world, and at center stage are top cows in breeds from Ayrshires to Holsteins. Don't miss the grilled cheese sandwich stand staffed by UW-Madison dairy science students as a fundraiser. You still have time to catch Thursday's sharp white cheddar; the week closes with havarti on Friday. Evening events still to come include a concert by Madison area favorites The Jimmys (led by dairy farmer and Hammond organ master Jimmy Voegeli) at 7 p.m. Thursday. Find the full schedule at worlddairyexpo.com .

Artful Felt on the Farm, through Oct. 8, Four Winds Farm, Fitchburg: Felt does not come from the kids' aisle at Michael's. It's what happens when you get wool wet and rub or agitate it until it becomes very dense. Do it right and you have an art form — felting — or more properly a variety of forms, from 2-D art to sculpture to rug making to clothing and accessories. This event, hosted by The Madison Area Felters’ Guild, features wool and felting demonstrations, beginning felting classes, and felted art from 13 Wisconsin artists in the farm’s new gallery space. The gallery is also open for viewing selected hours Oct. 6-7, with a final day of workshops and activities on Oct. 8. Find the schedule (and registration for some events at fourwindsfarmfitchburg.ticketleap.com .

Sifting & Reckoning , through Dec. 30, Chazen Museum of Art: Museums and other cultural institutions have begun the work of recognizing the sometimes tainted provenance of the works they house and acknowledging the underrepresented in their collections. This has itself caused a backlash from the right. UW-Madison Public History Project's “Sifting & Reckoning: UW-Madison’s History of Exclusion and Resistance” examines 150 years of struggle, discrimination, exclusion and resistance at the university through various artifacts and oral histories. Kacie Lucchini Butcher, co-curator of the exhibit, calls it “an opportunity for us to reflect on what happened here at UW-Madison so that we can better understand what we need to do in order to create a more equitable future.” Lucchini Butcher and Chazen Director Amy Gilman will discuss the exhibit at 6 p.m. on Oct. 6; RSVP here for the in-person event, or watch a livestream on Facebook .

× Expand Einar Jarl The three members of Kælan Mikla. Kælan Mikla

Kælen Mikla, Thursday, Oct. 6, Crucible, 8 p.m.: If the name Kælen Mikla is not familiar, perhaps this fact will pique your interest: The band was on the bill among a bevy of post-punk legends as part of The Cure's 40th anniversary concert in 2018. The Icelandic trio's 2021 album Undir K​ö​ldum Nor​ð​urlj​ó​sum is a collection of darkwave synth music at mostly icy tempos, with a few glimmers of hope and elevated beats for those ready to get their dance on. The emotion behind the music is captivatingly moody even if you don't speak the Icelandic language. With LA-based electronic musician Kanga and Madison's own Null Device. Tickets here .

× Expand Half Gringa A close up of a reclining person. Half Gringa leader Isabel Olive.

Half Gringa, Thursday, Oct. 6, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: The band name Half Gringa refers to Isabel Olive’s Venezuelan family combined with her bicultural experience growing up in the American Midwest. Her mom loved Bruce Springsteen and Maná, and Olive's songs can incorporate both influences at once. It’s catchy, Latin pop that benefits from a forward-leaning band of Chicago players who lay down reams of reverb in their rock.

Shrek: The Musical, Sept. 23-Oct. 8, Bartell Theatre: Mercury Players Theatre, generally one of Madison's more experimental troupes (leaning toward new or unusual works), is starting the season unusually — with a crowd-pleasing surprise: Shrek: The Musical, a Broadway concoction based on the animated film. It's produced in collaboration with OUT!Cast Theatre. Shows at 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays (4 p.m. on Oct. 8) and 4 p.m. Sundays.

Overture Center Fall Exhibits: through Nov. 28, Galleries I, II and III, through Dec. 4; Playhouse Gallery: On three levels, the hallways adjacent to the Capitol Theater within the Overture Center feature a variety of local art. This fall many takes on the natural world and reinterpretations of “landscape” fill the galleries. In Gallery I abstract paintings from Mark Pflughoeft are paired with nature-inspired ceramics from Kelly Jean Ohl. In Gallery II, Douglas Yu’s charcoal drawings, Michael Knapstein’s photographs, and Christian Strait’s macro photography present the world from the micro-level to outer space. And in Gallery III, Leo Salazar and Michael Wartgow take abstract painting and mixed media in two different directions. In the Playhouse Gallery, find an exhibit of works by PhotoMidwest members as part of its Biennial celebration (a reception on Oct. 7 starts at 5 p.m. at Overture before moving to PhotoMidwest, 700 Rayovac Drive Suite 212, at 6:45 p.m.).

× Expand Janet Mami Takayama A guitarist and singer on stage. Dee Alexander (right) and John McLean.

Middleton Jazz Festival, Oct. 7-8, downtown Middleton: This event from Arts + Literature Laboratory and the Middleton Community Development Authority is a doubleheader of sorts. Friday is the latest incarnation of ALL's Strollin' series, featuring 10 artists at five walkable venues (Louisianne's, Middleton Senior Center, National Mustard Museum, Stone Horse Green and Villa Dolce) from 5-10 p.m. Saturday is the official grand opening for Stone Horse Green, with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m.; letterpress printmaking and sculpture workshops begin at 1 p.m., as does entertainment by Black Power Dance, Canção and Gerri DiMaggio World Unit; headliners the Dee Alexander-John McLean Quartet take the stage at 7 p.m. Find a complete schedule at artlitlab.org .

× Expand Eric Baillies Works by Eric Baillies on display at Garver Canvas. Works by Eric Baillies on display at Garver Canvas.

Eric Baillies reception, Friday Oct. 7, Garver Feed Mill, 5-8 p.m.: Madison photographer Eric Baillies has distinguished himself by using 19th century photographic techniques and equipment to create a stunning body of work. Baillies uses large format cameras, glass plates and a variety of chemicals to produce photos the way Mathew Brady did during the Civil War. The exhibit runs through Nov. 20.

ALNC Fall Fest, Friday, Oct. 7, Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: This Halloween-themed event focusing on “Creatures of the Night” returns for the first time since 2019. Spooky-not-scary activities for families include a costume parade, torch-lit trail walks, storytelling, science activities, a bonfire, and more. It's free to attend. Find more info at aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org .

UW Alumni Park Anniversary Celebration, Friday, Oct. 7, 724 Langdon St., 6-7:30 p.m.: Celebrate a new round of remarkable alumni at the fifth anniversary celebration for UW’s Alumni Park. The outdoor garden, located between Memorial Union and the Red Gym, commemorates the contributions of notable University of Wisconsin alumni. Join the Wisconsin Alumni Association in unveiling its newest exhibits at this drop-in event. Following remarks from Sarah Schutt, chief alumni officer and executive director of the Wisconsin Alumni Association, there will be activities for the whole family, including a scavenger hunt, refreshments, and music from students of the UW-Madison Jazz Studies Program.

Moon Over Monona Terrace, Friday, Oct. 7, Monona Terrace rooftop, 7-9:30 p.m.: With multiple billionaires launching their own space programs in recent years, it feels almost quaint that NASA is relaunching a moon exploration program. But space is a wondrous thing and a good time to become more familiar with what's out there is at Monona Terrace's periodic skywatching event. Madison Astronomical Society members provide telescopes and guide participants across the night sky, explaining the moon, the stars, and whatever other celestial events might be happening that evening. Short presentations for all ages and a kids' fun zone are also on hand. It's free but tickets are required; find info at mononaterrace.com .

× Expand Sincere Life

Mad Lit, Friday, Oct. 7, 100 block of State Street, 8 p.m.: Urban Community Arts Network 's free outdoor concert series finishes its season with yet another all-star Madison-centric lineup. Madison native and LA-based rapper Ted Park visits, joined by Dash, Rob Dz, Sincere Life, and DJ/producer Stacktrace. The evening, hosted by Mark “ShaH” Evans, also includes work by visual artists Brooklyn Doby and Andrea White, and vendors Corey's Clothes, Creations for Deities, Kingz Live 4Eva, Nuestra Cultura Crafts, Obsurdart and Winston's WHAM.

David Wilcox, Friday, Oct. 7, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: There’s no better place to enjoy the music of veteran singer-songwriter-guitarist David Wilcox and his friendly baritone than in an intimate venue like The Bur Oak. He will be fresh off teaching at the Americana Song Academy and performing at the Sisters Folk Festival, both in Oregon, and he can draw from a deep catalog of nearly 20 studio albums to fill his setlist. His latest release, 2018’s The View From the Edge, included “We Make the Way By Walking,” which earned top honors in that year's prestigious USA Songwriting Competition. Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Jean Rohe will open. She won the 2022 Kerrville Folk Festival New Folk songwriting contest for the poignantly personal “Animal.”

× Expand Anda Marie Photography Four band membrs in a practice space. Vacant Church

Vacant Church album release, Friday, Oct. 7, Harmony Bar, 9 p.m.: A relatively new Madison quartet celebrates the release of its debut album, Stabilizer. On recordings released so far, Vacant Church builds on an acoustic guitar base with a bit of spacy electric guitar, electronic beats and some world music influences to create laid-back alt-rock. The band features members of Kikeh Mato, Histo and La Otrabando. With The Lonesome Cobras.

MADDS, Friday, Oct. 7, Liquid, 10 p.m.: DJ, producer and model MADDS (aka Madison Louch) is known for her dance music and for curating an all around good time during shows. The South African-born, California-raised DJ has loved EDM since she was 13, known she wanted to be a DJ since 15, and is now pursuing it as a career. In addition to a Las Vegas residency, the DJ will bring the show to college towns this fall, including this Liquid stop.

The Amazing Race (Createability Style), Saturday, Oct. 8, Camp Createability Gallery, noon: Follow clues to locations around Madison and complete challenges along the way in this fundraising event benefiting Camp Createability, a training facility and studio for artists with autism or other disabilities. The road rally/scavenger hunt departs from the gallery space at 2001 W. Broadway in Monona; find tickets here .

× Expand Zachary Rosen Limanya Drum and Dance

Harvest Folk Festival, Saturday, Oct. 8, Allen Centennial Garden, noon-6 p.m.: This year's kitchen garden has come to fruition and all are welcome to celebrate the harvest along with Afro-diasporic, Indigenous, Hmong and other folk artists, including performances by Vidar Skrede, a Nordic fiddler; the Limanya Ensemble, a West African dance and drum group; the Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble. Jessika Greendeer, a Ho-Chunk farm manager and seed keeper, will discuss seeds and harvest topics. It's all about harvest traditions, which exist across almost all cultures. Free.

Pumpkin Chuck, Saturday, Oct. 8, Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona, 3-7 p.m.: Ring in the fall at the fifth annual Pumpkin Chuck at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona. If the name is confusing, this event is just what it sounds like: pumpkins are launched from Wisconsin Brewing Company's very own 15-foot-tall trebuchet into the pond. This free and family-friendly event also features a special release beer menu, a great big bonfire, and live music by Wisconsin blues band The Jimmys.

× Expand courtesy Music Theatre of Madison Hannah Ripp-Dieter as The Witch. Hannah Ripp-Dieter as The Witch during rehearsals for the Music Theatre of Madison production "Monstersongs."

Monstersongs, Saturday, Oct. 8 & 15, Crucible, 7 p.m.: When a child discovers a connection to the psyches of supernatural (and other) creatures, the monsters respond by telling their stories through song. Music Theatre of Madison brings Monstersongs to the stage; the musical was written by Rob Rokicki, and features a live rock band and singers from Madison and Milwaukee. Find tickets on Eventbrite.

× Expand Jorge Rios Comedian Steven Wright on stage. Steven Wright

Steven Wright, Saturday, Oct. 8, Barrymore Theatre, 8 p.m.: “I spilled spot remover on my dog. Now, he's gone,” is just one of legendary comedian Steven Wright's classic jokes. The monotone-voiced funnyman has been making audiences laugh since his debut in 1979. He was also the first inductee into Boston's Comedy Hall of Fame in 2018. Wright's humor tends to be dry and full of paraprosdokian-laden wordplay; where his jokes will go, only he knows. There is only one Wright way to see this guy, and that's on stage. Read Josh Heath’s preview .

× Expand JT Nero SistaStrings with Peter Mulvey (center).

Peter Mulvey & SistaStrings, Saturday, Oct. 8, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Milwaukee singer-songwriter Peter Mulvey and SistaStrings — violinist Chauntee Ross and cellist Monique Ross — have been musical collaborators since 2016, along with drummer Nathan Kilen. The quartet's plans to record both live and studio albums were put on hold due to the pandemic and SistaStrings’ move to Nashville (the Ross sisters have been collaborating and touring with Allison Russell and Brandi Carlile in 2022). But August brought the release of Love is the Only Thing , following up on the 2020 Live at the Cafe Carpe, and they are playing a handful of Midwest shows to celebrate. The album features new songs by Mulvey and co-writers such as John Sieger and Paul Cebar, plus a few well-chosen covers, reflecting on the last couple years with Mulvey's characteristic compassion and empathy.

× Expand Myles Boisen Four people are wavy. Rova Saxophone Quartet

Rova Saxophone Quartet, Saturday, Oct. 8, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: Using soprano, alto, tenor and baritone, Rova Saxophone Quartet has been exploring the textures and sounds to be made by the four instruments since 1978. The San Francisco-based foursome (with only one member change in four-plus decades) hasn't yet found an outer limit in their eclectic exploration of jazz, classical and experimental music. Find tickets for this rare tour date at bluestemjazz.org .

Fire Truck Parade, Sunday, Oct. 9, Capitol Square + State Street, 1-3 p.m.: Kids love trucks, and they especially love fire trucks. The Dane County Fire Truck Parade is the sure way to see all kinds of the shiny rigs on display with a parade heading up State Street at 1 p.m. and ending on the Square. Family activities at the top of State Street run from 1-3 p.m. Thanks to the Dane County Fire Chiefs Association and the City of Madison Fire Department, good lessons about fire safety and prevention are sure to sneak in among the showing off of sirens and ladders.