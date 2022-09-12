What to do in Madison this week: 'Sifting & Reckoning,' Mackenzie Moore and more Isthmus Picks

MAMAs voting, Through Sept. 16, online: Madison music scenesters: If you are planning to vote for the 2022 Madison Area Music Association awards, the time for procrastinating is over. The final round of voting closes on Friday, Sept. 16; find the list of this year's nominees at broadjam.com/mama .

× Expand UW–Madison Archives A student leads a Black Power rally at the Wisconsin state Capitol, circa 1969. A student leads a Black Power rally at the Wisconsin state Capitol, circa 1969.

Sifting & Reckoning, Sept. 12-Dec. 30, Chazen Museum of Art: Museums and other cultural institutions have begun the work of recognizing the sometimes tainted provenance of the works they house and acknowledging the underrepresented in their collections. This has itself caused a backlash from the right. UW-Madison Public History Project's Sifting & Reckoning: UW-Madison’s History of Exclusion and Resistance examines 150 years of struggle, discrimination, exclusion and resistance at the university through various artifacts and oral histories. Kacie Lucchini Butcher, co-curator of the exhibit at the Chazen , calls it “ an opportunity for us to reflect on what happened here at UW–Madison so that we can better understand what we need to do in order to create a more equitable future.”

Cap Times Idea Fest, Sept. 12-17, UW Memorial Union/other venues + virtual: The theme for this year's Cap Times Idea Fest is “The State of Change” — the state in this case being our Wisconsin home. Topics will include development on Park Street, rural broadband, marijuana policy, and the 2022 elections, with speakers including the Rev. Dr. Alex Gee, state Sen. Melissa Agard, pollster Charles Franklin, and many others. Marquee events look beyond the state's borders, including a conversation between journalist John Nichols and U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol) and a fundraiser featuring Carl Bernstein discussing his new book, Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom. Find ticket and streaming options (and the just-released complete schedule) at captimesideafest.com .

FOOT-Loose, Tuesday, Sept. 13, Olin Park pavilion, 6 p.m.: This series hosted by Friends of Olin-Turville offers a chance to learn various dance types in an informal and fun atmosphere. This week features the Dairyland Dancers demonstrating country line dance steps and leading an open dance. Still to come in September are folk dance and contra dance instruction; find the full schedule at olin-turville.org .

× Expand nehemiah.org The Rev. Dr. Alex Gee standing outside. The Rev. Dr. Alex Gee

Nehemiah: Stories of Impact, Tuesday, Sept. 13, Cafe Coda, 7 p.m.: The Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development was founded in the 1990s to help meet the needs of the Madison area's Black community. In recent years Nehemiah has engaged non-Black allies through its Justified Anger initiative to work to change the entrenched systems perpetuating racism. As part of a series of 30th anniversary events, Nehemiah founder the Rev. Dr. Alex Gee is hosting this storytelling session focusing on the organization's history, featuring members of the Nehemiah family and music by Mitch Guzick and Joseph Jackson.

Uncut Attire, Sept. 14-Dec. 14, UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Mecklenburg Textile Gallery: The UW-Madison's Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection is one of the unsung assets of the school. For the exhibit Uncut Attire: How Weaving Informs Wearables, curators have drawn from the collection to examine how weaving, as a form, has influenced clothing design. Some cultures have developed woven forms for garments that involve no cutting or sewing — hence the name of this show, which ultimately prompts viewers to reconsider our own fast fashion trends. Find gallery hours at cdmc.wisc.edu .

× Expand Kelsie Herzog The five members of Shoobie, head-to-head. Shoobie

Shoobie, Wednesday, Sept. 14, The Rigby, 7 p.m.: Oshkosh rock band Shoobie alternates jangly, crunchy and twangy on the June release We All Come From the Same Pit, their second album. They share the bill for this early evening basement show with a pair of high energy Michigan bands — Antighost , a punk/emo outfit on tour for the new LP All My Friends Dig Graves, and punky-garagey Future Misters — as well as new Madison band Endswell.

The Wanderers, Sept. 8-25, Overture Center: Forward Theater starts its season with the Wisconsin premiere of Anna Ziegler's The Wanderers, an interesting meditation on love and the road(s) not taken. Ziegler contrasts the arranged marriage of a young Orthodox Jewish couple with the flirtation of Abe and Julia, celebrities married to other people. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, plus 2 p.m. on Sept. 17 and 24; find tickets at overture.org . Forward will also offer tickets to an on-demand streaming version of the show.

We Stand With Ukraine, through Sept. 24, Overt Space Gallery, Stoughton: Ukraine native Ky Beskorovayny studied for a year in Cambridge, Wisconsin, as an exchange student. Following Russia's invasion, Beskorovayny has been working with former Cambridge classmates on fundraising projects; We Stand With Ukraine is an art exhibit featuring work by artists from Ukraine and the U.S. A portion of the proceeds from art sales will be donated, and other donations can be made via Flex Fundraising .

Ramzi Fawaz + Leslie Bow, Thursday, Sept. 15, A Room of One's Own, 6 p.m.: Two faculty members of the UW-Madison Department of English discuss new books during this talk hosted by A Room of One's Own. In Queer Forms , just out this month, Ramzi Fawaz examines pop culture by focusing on how political movements for women's and gay liberation from the 1970s on have been represented in (and transformed) various mediums of expression. Released in March was Racist Love: Asian Abstraction and the Pleasures of Fantasy , by Leslie Bow, which examines ways Asian Americans are fetishized and how it becomes a gateway to inequality and violence.

× Expand Tehillah De Castro DOMi and JD Beck in front of a mural. DOMi (left) and JD Beck.

DOMi & JD Beck, Thursday, Sept. 15, UW Memorial Union-Play Circle, 7:30 p.m.: Virtuosic musicians from a very young age, DOMi (keyboards) and JD Beck (drums) each in the past have played the other's instrument. That may help explain their seemingly telepathic feel in navigating the shifting beats of the jazz-based but genre-blurring music they create together. Celebrating the July release of their debut album, NOT TiGHT, the duo has mostly been playing festivals, so it's a coup for the Wisconsin Union Theater to present a concert in the Play Circle; single tickets sold out quickly, but Jazz Series subscriptions are still available at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

Mackenzie Moore album release, Thursday, Sept. 15, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: A very busy summer concert schedule for singer-songwriter Mackenzie Moore receives a fitting capper with the release of her first full-length album, Out of Nowhere. Preview the lead singles “Haunted” and “Mannequin” on Spotify . With LINE, Frank Martin Busch.

× Expand Francis A. Wiley Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio in front of a wall. Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Thursday, Sept. 15, Barrymore Theatre, 8 p.m.: Drummer Dan Weiss sets the beat and finds the pocket, organist Delvon Lamarr holds down the bass and melody lines, and guitarist Jimmy James comps or shreds as needed. These elements may be basic, but the results created by these three players as the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio can be galvanic. Whether they are laying back or playing with fire, the trio's soul-jazz-funk will get you out of your seat and feeling good.

Note: Many venues and businesses may continue to maintain individual requirements for masking, as well as proof of COVID-19 vaccination and/or a negative test for entry. Before heading out for any in-person event, confirm it is still taking place and check for any attendance guidelines on the relevant business websites or social media accounts.