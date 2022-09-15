What to do in Madison this weekend: Willy Street Fair, Faisal Abdu’Allah and more Isthmus Picks

Cap Times Idea Fest, Sept. 12-17, UW Memorial Union/other venues + virtual: The theme for this year's Cap Times Idea Fest is “The State of Change” — the state in this case being our Wisconsin home. Topics still to come include the local and national impact of the 2022 election in Wisconsin, climate change, the Badgers volleyball team, and more. Marquee events look beyond the state's borders, including a conversation between journalist John Nichols and U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol) and a fundraiser featuring Carl Bernstein discussing his new book, Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom. Find ticket and streaming options (and the just-released complete schedule) at captimesideafest.com .

Ramzi Fawaz + Leslie Bow, Thursday, Sept. 15, A Room of One's Own, 6 p.m.: Two faculty members of the UW-Madison Department of English discuss new books during this talk hosted by A Room of One's Own. In Queer Forms , just out this month, Ramzi Fawaz examines pop culture by focusing on how political movements for women's and gay liberation from the 1970s on have been represented in (and transformed) various mediums of expression. Released in March was Racist Love: Asian Abstraction and the Pleasures of Fantasy , by Leslie Bow, which examines ways Asian Americans are fetishized and how it becomes a gateway to inequality and violence.

× Expand Ross Zentner A man is apparently explaining something while a woman seated at a table observes. Greg Pragel and Alanna Lovely in the Forward Theater production of "The Wanderers," 2022.

The Wanderers, Sept. 8-25, Overture Center: Forward Theater starts its season with the Wisconsin premiere of Anna Ziegler's The Wanderers, an interesting meditation on love and the road(s) not taken. Ziegler contrasts the arranged marriage of a young Orthodox Jewish couple with the flirtation of Abe and Julia, celebrities married to other people. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, plus 2 p.m. on Sept. 17 and 24; find tickets at overture.org . Forward will also offer tickets to an on-demand streaming version of the show. Read Gwendolyn Rice's review here .

DOMi & JD Beck, Thursday, Sept. 15, UW Memorial Union-Play Circle, 7:30 p.m.: Virtuosic musicians from a very young age, DOMi (keyboards) and JD Beck (drums) each in the past have played the other's instrument. That may help explain their seemingly telepathic feel in navigating the shifting beats of the jazz-based but genre-blurring music they create together. Celebrating the July release of their debut album, NOT TiGHT, the duo has mostly been playing festivals, so it's a coup for the Wisconsin Union Theater to present a concert in the Play Circle. Predictably, as of this week tickets (including series subscriptions) are sold out.

M.O.D. Media Productions The album cover for Mackenzie Moore's "Out of Nowhere." The album cover for Mackenzie Moore's "Out of Nowhere."

Mackenzie Moore album release, Thursday, Sept. 15, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: A very busy summer concert schedule for singer-songwriter Mackenzie Moore receives a fitting capper with the release of her first full-length album, Out of Nowhere. Preview the lead singles “Haunted” and “Mannequin” on Spotify . With LINE, Frank Martin Busch.

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Thursday, Sept. 15, Barrymore Theatre, 8 p.m.: Drummer Dan Weiss sets the beat and finds the pocket, organist Delvon Lamarr holds down the bass and melody lines, and guitarist Jimmy James comps or shreds as needed. These elements may be basic, but the results created by these three players as the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio can be galvanic. Whether they are laying back or playing with fire, the trio's soul-jazz-funk will get you out of your seat and feeling good. Just added: Madison trio The JB3's.

MAMAs voting, through Sept. 16, online: Madison music scenesters: If you are planning to vote for the 2022 Madison Area Music Association awards, the time for procrastinating is over. The final round of voting closes on Friday, Sept. 16; find the list of this year's nominees at broadjam.com/mama .

× Expand Brenda Steurer Cheese Days mascot Wedgie does the dab with 2022 Cheese Days Prince Braun King.

Green County Cheese Days, Sept. 16-18, Green County Courthouse Square, Monroe: Cheese Days may be the most perfect of all Wisconsin festivals. There will be, of course, cheese — and plenty of it — cows, other dairy products, polka bands, a parade (12:30 p.m. Sunday), and maybe even BINGO. Plus it takes place in the iconic courthouse square in Monroe. Make tracks to the huge cheese tent, with samples of the best of Wisconsin cheese. Elsewhere there will be food for sale, including grilled cheese with secret sauce, deep-fried cheese curds, mac 'n cheese, baked cheese skewers, and cheesecake on a stick. There are also cheesemaking demos, a bus tour of dairy farms and lots more. Full schedule at cheesedays.com

The Brothers Size, through Oct. 8, American Players Theatre-Touchstone, Spring Green: Playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney took inspiration for The Brothers Size from a two-line Yoruba poem about a missing brother. The result, as staged by American Players Theatre under the direction of Gavin Lawrence, uses poetry, music and movement to explore imprisonment, poverty, centuries of conflict and oppression, family relationships, and the lengths to which a sibling will go to find and protect his brother. Performances in repertory continue through Oct. 8; tickets are available for this week's performance at 2 p.m., Sept. 16. Read Gwendolyn Rice's review here .

DABL Art Market, Sept. 16-17, 200 block South Brearly Street: More than 35 visual artists will be displaying (and selling) their work as the annual Dane Arts Buy Local Art Market returns. This year's event is a prequel of sorts to the Willy Street Fair, and takes place just around the corner on the 200 block of South Brearly Street from 4-8 p.m. on Sept. 16 (with music by Ced Ba'etch) and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the Fair's first day, Sept. 17.

× Expand courtesy Faisal Abdu’Allah Three tapestries in "The Duppy Conqueror" series. Faisal Abdu’Allah, "The Duppy Conqueror" (triptych), 2017.

Faisal Abdu’Allah, Sept. 17-April 2, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art; reception Friday, Sept. 16, 5-8 p.m.: Faisal Abdu’Allah is professor of printmaking at UW-Madison, an artist and a barber. And yes, that figures into his practice, as the multi-disciplinary artist sometimes combines his roles as artist and barber, cutting hair and using the clippings as raw material to create a portrait of the sitter. In the major new exhibit DARK MATTER, which draws from his past and current work, Abdu’Allah explores and questions the ways we are represented in the world, in light of power systems, privilege, exclusion and the voyeuristic gaze. Abdu'Allah will talk about his work at 6:30 p.m. during the opening reception.

× Expand ollisoikkeli.com A man with a guitar. Olli Soikkeli

Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest, Sept. 16-17, Art in the Barn, Fitchburg: Harmonious Wail has prepared a special extra added attraction for the annual fall Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival: a new album, Wailing Allstars. The disc features the Wail accompanied by musicians from fests past and 2022 performers Olli Soikkeli, Alfonso Ponticelli (both Friday) and Russell Welch (Saturday); the Saturday lineup also includes Dennis Pol Trio, Swing Guitars Cologne and Caravan. Harmonious Wail's own fest sets include guests Scott Hlavenka on guitar and Dallas Vietty on accordion, and both nights end with the traditional jam sessions. Find the schedule and ticket info (including a livestream option) at midwestgypsyswingfest.com .

Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, Friday, Sept. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 7 p.m.: Karl Denson has done straight jazz, but the latest album from Tiny Universe, Gnomes and Badgers, blends funk with harder rock. The band's promo material calls it Denson's “hard-grooving answer to these tragically divisive times.” Bad times make for great art. Madison instrumental funk band Rare Element and the alternative prog rock of Minneapolis's Mae Simpson open this free Live on King Street concert.

UaZit, Friday, Sept. 16, The Rigby, 10 p.m.: Among the offerings on this week's club calendar, UaZit is definitely the music you have not heard before (unless you have already experienced this blend of far-out vocalization, electronics, guitars, movement/performance art, and whatever else is going on). UaZit is on tour with partner WaZeil; together as waZuaZ they are taking a vanload of their creations all around the country this fall. They are joined on the bill by a pair of punk-informed but also uniquely skewed Madison trios, Haunt Smiley and The Golf Dolls .

× Expand courtesy Pocket Park A four piece band on stage. Pocket Park

Northside Festival, Saturday, Sept. 17, Warner Park Duck Pond, 1-7 p.m.: A new addition to the late summer festival lineup debuts with family-friendly activities; a screening of the movie Sonic the Hedgehog; music by Pocket Park and DJ Kayla Kush; and vendors, food carts and nonprofit info tables with a north-side focus. It's a collaboration by the Madison Mallards (who will also offer beverages and a post-season clubhouse sale) and the Northside Planning Council. Watch for updates at facebook.com/NorthsideMadison .

Urban Harvest Festival, Saturday, Sept. 17, Farley Center, Verona, 3-8 p.m.: Urban Triage has greatly expanded its Supporting Healthy Black Agriculture training program during the past two years by partnering with the farm incubator at the Linda and Gene Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability in Verona. It's time to celebrate another successful growing season with the Urban Harvest Festival, featuring talks about the program, entertainment including music by Cigarette Break, DJ Pain 1, Limanya Drum & Dance, spoken word artists and more, plus food and drink.

× Expand facebook.com/somethingtodoband Something to Do

Willy Street Fair, Sept. 17-18, 900-1000 blocks Williamson Street: This east-side favorite has long felt like the unofficial end of Madison's summer fest season. Plus, it's fun to close down one of the few arteries through the isthmus for reasons other than construction! This year's music stages include YOU: Saturday features a new karaoke stage from 4-9:30 p.m. Saturday also has three more stages of music, including the Madison Folk Music Society stage (including a set by singer-songwriter Tret Fure at 5 p.m.), Main Stage (headlined by ska rockin' vets Something to Do at 8:30 p.m.), and Willy Street Beats stage (closing with Berlin-based techno/house DJ Derek Plaslaiko, who also plays the traditional late night set at High Noon). Sunday kicks off with the parade at 11 a.m. from the I/O parking lot, and three music stages including one dedicated to kids' entertainment. Find the full schedule at willystreetfair.org .

Summer Nights, Saturday, Sept. 17, Westmorland Park, 4-8 p.m.: As summer wraps up, a new concert series debuts: Summer Nights in Westmorland Park . Madison blues and soul band the Madtown Mannish Boys will represent the series debut and bow for 2022. Opening are Pogie the Yogie, a children’s adventure yoga show, followed by children’s music teacher Casey Day who will perform his own children’s songs. Food trucks will be present at this free event for Madison families. A full season of events at the historic west-side park is planned for 2023.

Sifting & Reckoning, through Dec. 30, Chazen Museum of Art: Museums and other cultural institutions have begun the work of recognizing the sometimes tainted provenance of the works they house and acknowledging the underrepresented in their collections. This has itself caused a backlash from the right. UW-Madison Public History Project's Sifting & Reckoning: UW-Madison’s History of Exclusion and Resistance examines 150 years of struggle, discrimination, exclusion and resistance at the university through various artifacts and oral histories. Kacie Lucchini Butcher, co-curator of the exhibit at the Chazen , calls it “ an opportunity for us to reflect on what happened here at UW-Madison so that we can better understand what we need to do in order to create a more equitable future.”

× Expand The Blues Disciples.

End of Summer Blues, Sunday, Sept. 18, East Side Club, noon-6 p.m.: If last weekend's gray, rainy days and the coming of fall is inspiring a feeling of panic, maybe you've got the end of summer blues. Madison Blues Society was thinking ahead by scheduling an event to help lift you out of your funk with music by regional favorites Howard “Guitar” Luedtke & Blue Max, The Blues Disciples, and Madison one-man-band Too Sick Charlie. Ticket sales support the Madison Blues Society's community and educational programs.

