Summer's almost gone

On Sept. 9, Public Health Madison and Dane County updated its face covering requirement for public indoor spaces to include a range of new exemptions, including for the performing arts; the new order is in effect through Oct. 8. Many venues and businesses also have instituted requirements for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to attend events. Before heading out, confirm events are still taking place and check for current guidelines on the relevant business websites or social media accounts.

× Expand Jen Maler Dave Zirin writes about the intersections of sports and politics for The Nation.

Capital Times Idea Fest, through Sept. 16, online; Sept. 17-18, UW Memorial Union: This year's Idea Fest brings in some serious politics wonk star power: Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig of The Washington Post discussing “How Trump Broke It,” 7:15 p.m., Sept. 17; George Packer of The Atlantic on “The Fracturing of America,” 2 p.m., Sept. 18; and Dave Zirin, sports editor of The Nation and columnist for The Progressive, as part of a “Sports and Social Justice” panel discussion, 12:45 p.m., Sept. 18. Live and pre-recorded sessions will be online Sept. 13-16, and remain available on demand; ticketed in-person sessions take place Sept. 17-18 at the Memorial Union (ticket holders may also livestream many of these events). Watch for updates and find tickets at captimesideafest.com .

Madison Bike Week, through Sept. 19: Sales of bicycles have soared since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether you're a new fan or an old hand at spinning your wheels, Madison Bike Week has an activity for you. Events still to come include a showing of the film A Biker’s Ballad (6 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Capital Brewery biergarten); an all-ages party with music, safety checks, food & drinks (5-8 p.m. Sept. 17, Brittingham Park); and a donation drive for Free Bikes 4 Kidz (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 18, at seven Madison area locations). Full list of events at madisonbikes.org .

Tom Segura, Thursday, Sept. 16, Overture Hall, 7 p.m.: Comedian Tom Segura thrives on deadpan storytelling and off-color jokes, effortlessly combining dry humor, crass tales, and, at times, a bit of self-deprecation in his stand-up show. Segura, who hosts several podcasts including Your Mom’s House and 2 Bears 1 Cave, and had roles in Countdown (2019) and Instant Family (2018), will visit Overture Hall on his “I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour.” Purchase tickets for the show here .

× Expand Robyn Von Swank Maria Bamford

Maria Bamford, Thursday, Sept. 16, Comedy on State, 7:30 p.m.: If Maria Bamford’s reputation as a comedian, actress, talk show host, writer, voice-over artist and mental health advocate doesn’t sell you on this show, take it from Stephen Colbert, who says Bamford is his “favorite comedian on planet earth.” Bamford uses facial expressions, sound effects and her own brand of vocal impressions to tell stories and paint pictures through her comedy. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 17-18, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Tickets here .

Summerfest, Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 16-18, Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee: The final weekend of the mammoth Milwaukee music fest is here, and amphitheater headliners still to come are Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus and Guns N' Roses (Thursday through Saturday, respectively). Those stars are of course just the start; a general admission ticket gets you in to see performers ranging from legends such as Fishbone (4 p.m. Sept. 16) to TikTok viral sensation Blu DeTiger (4 p.m. Sept. 17). Peruse the schedule at summerfest.com . Proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test are required for entry during the fest, and for any of the American Family Amphitheater concerts scheduled adjacent to fest days.

× Expand Liz Lauren Christopher Sheard, Phoebe González & Tyler Meredith in "A Phoenix Too Frequent," American Players Theatre, 2021.

A Phoenix Too Frequent, Thursday, Sept. 16, American Players Theatre, Spring Green, 7:30 p.m.: This Christopher Fry comedy, written in blank verse, harks back to earlier drama, both English and Greek. Written in the 1940s, A Phoenix Too Frequent is set in ancient Greece; the setup involves a widow, who longs to join her dead husband in the afterworld, falling in love with a soldier. ALSO: Friday (7:30 p.m.), Saturday (2 and 8 p.m.), Sunday (1 and 6 p.m.), and Tuesday-Wednesday (7:30 p.m.), Sept. 17-22. Through Oct. 3. Tickets here .

Wauktoberfest, Sept. 17-19, 802 S. Century Ave., Waunakee: We really “wauna” know what is going on in Waunakee! First there was the WaunaBoom fest for the 4th of July; then the big WaunaFest blowout just three weeks later. Now there's Wauktoberfest, which you may be surprised to learn is not primarily about wauking, but rather a fall beer festival. Guest brewers and special beers each day, polka bands (including a farewell performance by the Bob Klinger Band at noon on Sept. 19, and more music, too), a limburger eating contest, a sauerkraut eating contest and a dachshund race are just lead-ins to the main attraction, Saturday afternoon's beer tasting with more than 100 beers. Complete schedule and info at wauktoberfest.com .

× Expand Jesse Schaffer Huwe & Muench

Middleton Jazz Fest, Friday, Sept. 17, Stone Horse Green, Middleton, 5-9:30 p.m.: Arts + Literature Laboratory presents this variation of its recurring “Strollin'...” programs outdoors at one location: downtown Middleton's green space at 7550 Hubbard Ave. The lineup includes the improvising young artist collective The Cherry Pit, the all-star aggregation Jesse Schaffer Huwe & Muench (Vince, John, Jim and Paul, respectively), and the big band revivalists Ladies Must Swing.

× Expand Courtesy J. Leigh Garcia/MMoCA J. Leigh Garcia, "El sueño americano," 2016. Screenprint, 18 x 14 inches.

Caja de visiones, Friday, Sept. 17, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 6-8 p.m.: MMoCA debuts a new exhibit, Caja de visiones: arte moderno y contemporáneo de México en el Medio Oeste de los Estados Unidos (Box of Visions: Modern and Contemporary Art from Mexico in the Midwest), with an evening reception. More than 60 artists are part of the exhibit drawn from the MMoCA permanent collection; giving gallery talks during the reception will be Angelica Contreras, J. Leigh Garcia, Sandra Martinez, Wence Martinez, Roberto Torres Mata and Mauricio Ramirez, and an ensemble led by Richard Hildner Armacanqui will play music on the rooftop. The exhibit continues through Jan. 23.

Our Septactular Wish, Friday, Sept. 17, Madison Youth Arts Center, 6:30 p.m.: Pull out your cocktail-attire masks for this fundraiser for Children's Theater of Madison. Drinks and appetizers, and the upbeat music of Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band and Anthony & Leslie Cao, will keep the vaccinated crowd happy and mingling. Youth performers will also be featured and it's a great chance to see the new Madison Youth Arts Center building at 1055 E. Mifflin St. Tickets are $100 here .

× Expand Adria Kaufman Christo's Novelty Combo (left to right): Gian Compuesto, Forrest Evans and Christo Ruppenthal.

Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival, Friday-Saturday, Sept. 17-18, Art in the Barn, Fitchburg: In the 1930s the Quintette du Hot Club de France brought to life a new strain of jazz, led by the playing of Belgian-Romani guitarist Django Reinhardt. Decades later “Gypsy swing” inspires performers around the world, including Madison’s own Harmonious Wail, who for 20 years has brought that world here with Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival. Bands this year include return guests such as Alfonso Ponticelli & Swing Gitan, Djangophonique and the Don Stiernberg Trio, the new Madison group Christo's Novelty Combo, and others. The fest will also be livestreamed as it happens. Find the schedule, tickets and streaming info at midwestgypsyswingfest.com.

Matt Wilson & his Orchestra, Friday, Sept. 17, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: It’s not an orchestra, but it’s also not bluegrass. This Minneapolis band — banjo, harp, guitar and bass — produces lush and dreamy folk-pop, with plaintive vocal harmonies and addictive percussive qualities. Singer-songwriter-guitarist Wilson is joined by Quillan Roe of the Roe Family Singers on banjo, Jacques Wait on bass guitar, and harpist Phala Tracy. They’re touring in support of the album When I Was a Writer, which was released just as the pandemic hit.

× Expand Steve Noll Mercury Players Theatre and OUT!Cast Theatre are collaborating for a production of "Clue" at the Bartell; Alicia McCanna is Yvette.

Clue, Friday, Sept. 17, Bartell Theatre, 8 p.m.: When their dinner party host turns up dead, it’s up to the attendees to figure out who did it. Miss Scarlet, Mrs. Peacock, Colonel Mustard, Mr. Green, Professor Plum and Mrs. White haphazardly look for the culprit in this murder mystery comedy filled with twists and turns. Written by Sandy Rustin, Clue is based on the 1985 film and the Hasbro board game. Also: Saturday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m. Though Oct. 9.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz donation day, Saturday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: To help promote happy and healthy lifestyles, Free Bikes 4 Kidz provides refurbished bikes, plus a helmet, lock, headlight and taillight, to underserved communities in Dane County. In 2021, FB4K donated 2,021 bikes to nonprofits and schools for distribution. Drop off gently used bikes at Breese Stevens Field, Delta Beer Lab and Madison College-Truax Campus in Madison; Lexus of Madison in Middleton; WPS Health Solutions in Monona; Starion Bank in Sun Prairie; or Salem United Church of Christ in Verona.

Hill and Valley Exploration Tour, Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 18-19 and 25-26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: The fifth annual Hill and Valley Exploration Tour provides a DIY but curated tour to introduce folks to the hilly, pastoral area of northwestern Sauk and far eastern Richland counties. It could be a bike tour (if you're in good shape — the hills are massive) or a weekend drive. Follow the event map to check out farms selling produce, and locations such as Ernest Hupeden's Painted Forest in Valton or Branding Iron Roadhouse tavern in Lime Ridge. There's also a kickoff event from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, at Reedsburg City Park, with music by the Byrd Brothers and wood-fired oven pizzas by Branding Iron Roadhouse. See the map and full event schedule at explorehillandvalley.com . Although most events are outside, don't forget to keep a mask handy.

× Expand Marie Staggat Fred P

Willy Street Fair, Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 18-19, 800-1000 blocks Williamson Street: This late summer celebration on Madison's near east side features several stages of music, kids' activities, a colorful Sunday morning parade (11 a.m.), vendors of all sorts, and lots of yummy food. Did we mention music? The focus is on local favorites such as Kelsey Miles (4 p.m. Sept. 19) and Rare Element (1 p.m. Sept. 18), but there are some visitors coming to town. Louisiana singer-pianist Julie Williams joins The Jimmys (7 p.m. Sept. 18), and the 10th annual Willy Street Beats stage is headlined by producer/DJ Fred P (aka Black Jazz Consortium), a longtime New York City club star currently based in Berlin, Germany. (7:30 p.m. Sept. 18; Fred P also plays a late night set at High Noon, with Geoff K opening at 9:30 p.m.) Find the full schedule at facebook.com/willystreetfair ; the fest is a benefit for Common Wealth Development and the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center.

A Breath of Fresh Art, Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 18-19, Primrose Retreat, Verona: At this event, musicians, dancers, visual artists, authors and poets will create and teach on the theme “Environments: From Rural to Urban to Global.” Performances and talking circles take place from 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. on Sept 18; workshops will run from 10-11:30 a.m. on Sept. 19. Hosted by Katherine Kramer Projects, A Breath of Fresh Art will take place at Primrose Retreat in Verona, a small studio and multi-level barn converted to an event space. Purchase tickets online , in advance only.

× Expand courtesy Communication "Amazon" by Angelica Contreras is part of the Communication exhibit "Symbiosis: Art and the Community."

Symbiosis: Art and the Community, Saturday, Sept. 18, Communication, 3-8 p.m.: The artists whose work is featured in the storefront of nonprofit music and community art space Communication are a big part of how the venue has weathered the ongoing pandemic, since a part of the proceeds of sales funds programming and maintenance. But in the exhibit Symbiosis: Art and the Community, all proceeds will go back to the 19 participating creators. The show opens this Saturday afternoon, and will remain on display through Nov. 21; current regular hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays.

ALL Watershed Reading, Saturday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m.: “Sun drunk and bruised we stop/for mango juice, so sweet it jolts the tooth,” writes Aricka Foreman in her “We Live Best in the Spaces Between Two Loves.” Foreman is one of four poets reading in the Arts + Literature Lab September Watershed poetry reading . Foreman will be joined by Jari Bradley, Taylor Byas and Adedayo Agarau; all have been published widely in small press poetry journals. Agarau is the author of a chapbook, Origin of Names, and Foreman is the author of two chapbooks, Dream with a Glass Chamber and Salt Body Shimmer. A+L is staying virtual for the reading, which will be livestreamed on the Facebook event page and on the A +L YouTube channel .

The Cactus Blossoms, Saturday, Sept. 18, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: Minneapolis-born brothers Page Burkum and Jack Torrey (his stage name) make music well beyond their years. A modern-day Everly Brothers, The Cactus Blossoms emphasize rich acoustic and electric guitars with beautiful harmonies wrapped in a timeless folk-pop blanket that both comforts and exhilarates. Easy Way, the duo’s 2019 sophomore album, cracked the Top 10 of the Billboard Americana/Folk Albums chart. Their Stoughton performance is the final one before they play October’s Amplify Decatur Music Festival in Georgia with Indigo Girls, Old 97’s and The Blind Boys of Alabama.

× Expand 7th Sense Media Tony Barba

Tony Barba Trio album release, Saturday, Sept. 18, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: Saxophonist Tony Barba has been one of Madison’s busiest players since moving here in 2013, leading various ensembles and playing in a host of others. (Just a sampling: Blood Moon, Barbacoa, Acoplados, Immigre, Youngblood Brass Band.) The new album Blue Plate Special, recorded with a trio also including bassist John Christensen and drummer Devin Drobka, grew out of a commission for a composition based on visuals by artist Michael Finnegan. That one piece inspired five more, and this recording project was born.

Ladies Must Swing, Sunday, Sept. 19, Warner Park, 12:30 p.m.: Get ready to dance (and, perhaps, play like a troop of monkeys) at this outdoors concert by Ladies Must Swing. The 18-piece, all-female jazz band will perform 1940s big band music to benefit Primates Incorporated , a nonprofit sanctuary in Wisconsin for monkeys after they leave research facilities, private ownership or the entertainment industry. The cause will also be supported by a silent auction, raffle and merchandise sales.

× Expand Sarrah Danziger Tuba Skinny

Tuba Skinny, Tuesday, Sept. 21, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: You are forgiven if, on hearing Tuba Skinny for the first time, your first thought was “how is a 1930s recording so hi-fi?” The group does a superb job of recreating various threads in the musical tapestry of New Orleans sounds for modern audiences: rags, Dixieland, jazz, blues and more. Now hear them in the ultimate hi-fi incarnation: in person.

× Expand Darren Lee Tom Kilps and Michaela King in "A Midsummer Night's Dream" from Madison Ballet.

A Midsummer Night's Dream, Wednesday-Thursday, Sept. 22-23, Warner Park, 7:30 p.m.: Madison Ballet is celebrating its 40th anniversary season by kicking off with a masterful pivot: Heading to the great outdoors to revisit a production already postponed once by COVID. A Midsummer Night's Dream is based on the Shakespeare comedy, and features the choreography of Peter Anastos and the music of Felix Mendelssohn (played by Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra). Performances are free, but reservations are recommended at madisonballet.org/midsummer . (Also: If you're up for a scenic drive, the ballet will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17-18 at SummerStage of Delafield.)

New Glarus Oktoberfest, Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 23-26, downtown New Glarus: Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus, down the road from its iconic brewing company (but note, the brewery's public areas are closed until October). With music, craft vendors, food and fun for the whole family — and, of course, local beer — the annual New Glarus Oktoberfest celebration goes all weekend long. Sept. 23 is Dirndl Day, with attendees encouraged to wear traditional German clothing and polka down with the Steve Meisner Band from 7-10 p.m. Find the full schedule at swisstown.com .

× Expand J. Scott Kunkel/Scotify Studios Sleepy Gaucho

Sleepy Gaucho + Graham Hunt, Thursday, Sept. 23, Shitty Barn, Spring Green, 7 p.m.: Sleepy Gaucho features songs by Andy Goitia; they mix laid-back country rock with a psychedelic edge, adding up to a catchy, atmospheric whole. Graham Hunt — formerly of the power poppy Midnight Reruns and heavy Midwives, both of Milwaukee — has been performing as a solo artist since moving to Madison a few years back. Hunt released the excellent Painting Over Mold earlier in 2021. Catch these intriguing, hard-to-pin-down songwriters on a well-chosen double bill, for which tickets were still available at press time.