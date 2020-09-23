Beers and Blood Moon

× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Alumni Association

Election 2020: Insights from UW-Madison Experts, Thursday, Sept. 24, 5 pm: The results of the upcoming Nov. 3 election have enough serious implications to keep one's brain spinning 24/7 until the polls close. Trump and Biden's first scheduled debate is Sept. 29, but before then, listen to what is currently spinning the brains of a cross-disciplinary sampling of UW scholars by signing up for the next Crossroads of Ideas livestream. The panel includes Kathy Cramer (political science), Steven Deller (ag and applied economics), Linda Greene (law), Baron Kelly (pictured, theater and Odyssey Project), Allison Prasch (politics and rhetoric), and Ajay Sethi (population health).

Craft Beer Tasting with UW Alumni Brewers, Thursday, Sept. 24, 7 pm: Isn't it about time for a beer? Oh yeah. But class up your drinking some. UW-Madison has produced a number of locally famous brewers, and these alumni will discuss their beers and craft brewing in this Wisconsin Alumni Association livestream. Robin Shepard, longtime beer critic for Isthmus, will moderate the discussion among brewmasters Ashley Kinart-Short of Capital Brewery; Phil Hoechst of Hop Haus Brewing Company; Scott Manning of Vintage Brewing Company; and Trevor Easton of ALT Brew. Viewers are also invited to take part in a virtual tasting of Oktoberfest from Capital Brewery, Hashtag Hazy from Hop Haus, Rustic Badger farmhouse gluten-free ale from ALT Brew, and Dedication Belgian dubbel from Vintage. The event is free, but it's BYOB for the tasting. Registration is required; attendees will receive the link to the event upon registering.

Pitch Perfect, Thursday, Sept. 24, Warner Park Duck Pond, 7 pm: Summer drive-in weather is waning, so this might be one of your last chances to check out Madison's safe outdoor movie viewing option. Pitch Perfect is a charming 2012 musical comedy about a university a cappella group, The Barden Bellas, striving to compete at the national competition. The ensemble cast features Anna Kendrick and the badass Rebel Wilson. Bonus: You can sing along while you tailgate. COVID-19 safety rules dictate that you stay in your car, unless fetching concessions. But you can turn around and sit on your bumper. Tickets here.

If These Trees Could Talk, Friday-Sunday, Sept. 25-27: A summer rite of passage for Midwestern theater fans was removed from the calendar in 2020 when American Players Theatre was forced to postpone its season. If you are missing walking up the hill, APT has created a walking tour of the grounds, accompanied by recorded readings and recollections by core company members and others. Small groups depart every 15 minutes; tours are available from 3-5 pm and 6-8:45 pm Fridays and 11 am-5 pm and 6-8:45 pm Saturdays and Sundays, through Oct. 18. Find available times and tickets here.

Blood Moon, Friday, Sept. 25, 7 pm: The newly-rebranded DIG Jazz series, a collaboration from Arts + Literature Laboratory, Madison Music Collective and WUD Performing Arts, returns in the livestream setting for a set by Blood Moon. The quartet came together to record music written by saxophonist Tony Barba (pictured), and also includes Madison bassist John Christensen, Milwaukee drummer Devin Drobka and Chicago guitarist Matt Gold. The resulting Blood Moon album mixes contemporary jazz with surf rock textures and even a bit of reggae. (Note: Blood Moon also plays an IRL show Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Garver Feed Mill Patio; check for ticket availability here.)

Comet Boy: The Musical, Friday, Sept. 25, 7 pm: Just one year ago, a new musical debuted at the Brink Lounge to much fanfare. Comet Boy felt different, not just because of the high-profile team of musicians and actors behind it, but because it was a very personal project for playwright/songwriter Jackie Bradley, who wrote the show to honor a friend and mentor — a sound engineer who helped produce Bradley's albums — who died by suicide. Bradley planned a reprise in September 2020 during Suicide Prevention Week, but (as happened with so many other projects) the pandemic led to a new approach. In this case, Bradley collaborated with Hinckley Productions to create a film version of Comet Boy, as well as an album including all 14 songs. After the Friday premiere, the film will be available to view online through midnight Sunday.

Madison New Music Festival, Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 pm: The Wisconsin Composers Project is a new database featuring state creators (sign up here), with the aim of fostering collaboration among writers and performers, as well as raising awareness for both the public and concert sponsors. The site is a project from the Madison New Music Festival, which hosts a kick-off webcast concert featuring performances by composers Brent Michael Davids and Lawren Brianna Ware (pictured), and works of Jerry Hui (performed by Jennifer D'Agostino and Michael Roemer), Laura Schwendinger (by Trace Johnson), and Asha Srinivasan (by Tom Curry).

SoundWaves, Friday, Sept. 25, 7:30 pm: This series curated by UW-Madison associate professor Daniel Grabois (pictured) mixes classical music and science concepts into presentations showing interrelations one might not expect. This edition's theme is "From Minuscule to Massive: The Universe According to IceCube," looking at the research taking place at the IceCube Neutrino Observatory in Antarctica. Along with music by Grabois' Meridian Arts Ensemble, the program includes speakers Benjamin Eberhardt and Kathrin Mallot (IceCube), Rasha Abbasi (Loyola University), and Paolo Desiati and Delia Tosi (Wisconsin IceCube Particle Astrophysics Center). RSVP to receive a link to the livestream.

Democracy in the Park, Saturdays, Sept. 26 & Oct. 3, 206 Madison parks, 9:00 am-3:00 pm: Are you one of the 70,000 who requested an absentee ballot from the Madison city clerk? In response to many voters asking where they can submit completed ballots in person, the clerk’s office is coming to a park near you! You can return your completed ballot at 206 city parks — virtually every park in town — on the two upcoming Saturdays. Just look for the helpful folks with brightly colored vests next to “VOTE” signs. If needed, these poll workers can also serve as your witness. Social distancing measures will be in effect and materials will be sanitized. If there is bad weather, Democracy in the Park will take place the following day (Sunday, Sept. 27, or Sunday, Oct. 4). The full list of parks is at cityofmadison.com/clerk.

Hill and Valley Exploration Tour, Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 26-27: It's an explore! The 4th annual Hill and Valley Exploration Tour provides a DIY but guided tour to introduce folks to the hilly pastoral area of northwestern Sauk and far eastern Richland counties. It could be a bike tour (if you're in good shape — the hills are massive) or a weekend drive. Follow the event map to check out farms selling produce, the Branding Iron Roadhouse tavern in Lime Ridge, big hay sculptures, a vintage trailer restoration shop in Cazenovia, and a folk art site called the Enchanted Forest, in Valton. See the map and full event schedule at explorehillandvalley.com. Although most sites are outside, bring a mask and be considerate of those around you.

Sauk Prairie Art Crawl, Saturday, Sept. 26, 10 am-5 pm: Been a long lonely, lonely, artless time, yes it has. No Art Fair on the Square, etc., etc. But Sauk Prairie is launching its first-ever Art Crawl to support local artists and makers impacted by the cancellation of other art fairs. It's outside, at spots around Sauk Prairie (which is the name given to the neighboring cities Sauk City and Prairie du Sac, on the Wisconsin River). Each site will have up to five artists in booths spaced at least 6 feet apart. Yes, there are maps. Masks will be required while in an artist's booth, not between locations. If it's rainy on Saturday, Sunday is reserved as a rain date.

Idea Fest, Sept. 26-Oct. 10: This annual forward-thinking event coordinated by The Cap Times makes the transition to the virtual world with a packed slate of speakers both local (M. Adams, Francesca Hong (pictured), Jason Ilstrup) and from around the country (Eric Holder, Ilhan Omar, Bob Woodward). This year's theme is "2020 Changes Everything," and after the preceding nine months, we hope everyone has some good ideas to help get us out of this mess already. The conversations are free to view, and if you miss the premieres will remain available to stream anytime afterward. Find the schedule at captimesideafest.com.

Fermentation Fest and Farm/Art DTour, Sept. 26-Oct. 4: A big part of this annual Sauk County celebration of art and agriculture is usually classes on fermenting foods. That's out the window, but a 50-mile tour of art in the fields and local food stands comes to the fore this year. Roadside poetry (mounted on billboard-like signs) will highlight the work of author Ben Logan and his book The Land Remembers. "Keep One Cow Apart” signs throughout the DTour will remind tour-ists to mind the social distancing norms. Don't miss the Food Chain stop, a kind of rural food cart pod, at the Witwen Park & Campground in Witwen, outside of Sauk City, a beautiful historic camp meeting site on Honey Creek — worth seeing even without the food. See details at fermentationfest.com.

The Lifespan of a Fact, through Sept. 27: Forward Theater Company returns, streaming on the Overture Center website. It's not a play reading via Zoom. It's not a video of the actors acting while wearing masks. It is "an innovative collaboration of theatermakers and video artists," says Forward Theater artistic director Jennifer Uphoff Gray. Well, we love innovative! And the play, a farce by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, deals with issues very much of our time: A fact checker meets up with the writer of a magazine essay to find out how much of the story in question is true. What is fake, what is fact? The Lifespan of a Fact can be viewed any time through Sunday, Sept. 27; tickets may be purchased online at overture.org. Read Catherine Capellaro’s feature on the production here.

Aria Hunt, through Sept. 27: The folks at Fresco Opera have always been committed to bringing opera to new locations and audiences, and their latest pandemic-inspired idea brings it up a notch. Once you sign in to participate, you will receive a series of clues to find various Madison locations. Once you get there, you are able to access a pre-recorded aria sung by one of the talented cast members (available on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music). There's a story, too, and you are encouraged to take selfies to document your quest. Participants who discover all the locations are eligible for a reward. A per-person donation of $8 is requested.

Collecting Native Seed, Thursday, Oct. 1, 6:30 pm: Friends of Allen Centennial Garden sponsors a fall-themed class series Thursdays in October, featuring topics mixing garden cleanup and preparation for next spring. The series kicks off with a how-to on the dos and don'ts of gathering your own seeds for next season's growing. Each class features a recorded lecture by Allen horticulture director Josh Steger and a follow-up Q&A session on Zoom. Find the schedule and register for each class ($10) here.

Katie Hill, Thursday, Oct. 1, 7 pm: Former Congresswoman Katie Hill brings her insightful analysis and experience to a Wisconsin Book Festival livestream event. Her book, She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality, is a call to action for women to claim their power and run for office. Hill has had a tumultuous career; she resigned from office after her abusive husband leaked photos and evidence of her polyamorous affair with a young staffer. In her book, she tries to put her own trials behind her and looks to a future where women achieve equality.